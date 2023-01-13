Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic confirmed for 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships

You are here

World No.2 Ons Jabeur has been confirmed for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Februray (DDF)
  • Arab star and World No. 2 will lead female field at 31st tournament, while five-time Serbian champion joins Rafael Nadal in men’s draw
DUBAI: WTA World No. 2 Ons Jabeur and 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will compete at next month’s 31st Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, tournament organizers have confirmed.

Tunisian star Jabeur became the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam final last year when she progressed to the finals at Wimbledon, before following this up two months later by reaching the US Open final at Flushing Meadows. Returning to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for an eighth consecutive year, Jabeur was last year stopped in the last eight by two-time champion Simona Halep.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships once again,” said Jabeur. “As an Arab, it’s always a special experience playing in the emirate and the fans make me feel very well supported. I have had some great weeks there in previous years without leaving with the title, so this year I hope to finally get my hands on some silverware.”  

Five-time Dubai champion Djokovic has also confirmed his participation, joining a men’s field that already includes the only male player with more Grand Slam wins — Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Serbian Djokovic returns to Dubai seeking a first title in the emirate since 2020 as he looks to get within two of Roger Federer’s record of eight Dubai wins. 

Djokovic returns to Dubai following a stellar 2022 in which he won his 21st Grand Slam title with victory at Wimbledon, broke his own record for number of weeks as No. 1 on the ATP Tour — 373 weeks atop the rankings — and won a 38th ATP 1000 Masters title. He also became the first player to amass 30 or more singles victories at every ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

“It’s always exciting to be back in Dubai. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is a special event for me. I have a long history with the championship and have been fortunate to play some great matches in front of the crowd at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. I can’t wait to play there again,” said Djokovic, who won the first of his five DDFTC crowns with victory in 2009.

“Both Ons and Novak have really made themselves at home in Dubai over the years,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “Both players enjoy playing in Dubai and we are thrilled to have them confirmed again this year. To have Novak and Rafa in the same field is very special and we look forward to another exciting two weeks of the tennis.”

Tournament director, Salah Tahlak, said: “Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships fans expect the best. To have Ons Jabeur, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, all three household names and crowd favorites here, is a clear demonstration that this year’s championship is shaping up to be one of the most memorable in recent memory. We look forward to announcing the full fields for both the WTA and ATP championships very soon and we look forward to hosting another exceptional championship fortnight.”

Formula E Season 9 launches GEN3 era at Mexico City E-Prix

Formula E Season 9 launches GEN3 era at Mexico City E-Prix
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Formula E Season 9 launches GEN3 era at Mexico City E-Prix

Formula E Season 9 launches GEN3 era at Mexico City E-Prix
  • All you need to know about the new season as fastest and most efficient electric car yet makes its debut at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Season 9 and a new era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship begins this Saturday with the competitive debut of the GEN3 car at the 2023 Hankook Mexico City E-Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

It is the fastest and most efficient race car to take part in the all-electric series yet.

A capacity crowd of 40,000 spectators is expected to fill the grandstands, with a carnival atmosphere in the famed Foro Sol stadium section welcoming the 22 drivers from 11 teams.

The second and third rounds of Season 9 will take place at the Diriyah E-Prix in Riyadh on Jan 27-28.

Here’s all you need to know about the launch of the new season.
The teams

The off-season saw plenty of changes as only one team has retained the same driver line-up that finished last season.

DS Automobiles has partnered with PENSKE AUTOSPORT, signing two of the sport’s biggest names — reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne and Formula E’s only double champion Jean-Eric Vergne — to launch their Season 9 campaign.

The pair were highly competitive in testing, recording the second and third fastest times respectively. Vandoorne will be looking to mount a strong title defense to match Vergne’s unique double-title honor.

Two iconic names in world motorsport — McLaren and Maserati — line up on the Formula E grid for the first time this season.

The former is among the greatest names in motorsport, with 20 Formula 1 World Championship titles, 180 Grand Prix wins and three Indianapolis 500 victories to its name, as well as a Le Mans 24 Hours win at the first attempt.

Rene Rast, multiple DTM champion and former Formula E racer, will compete in the distinctive papaya of the new NEOM McLaren Formula E Team alongside Jake Hughes, who impressed in testing on the way to recording the fourth-quickest time of the week.

In partnership with MSG Racing, Maserati marks its return to single-seater competition for the first time in more than 60 years and is set to become the first Italian marque to compete in Formula E. Both Maserati and McLaren have cited Formula E as key to their EV development programs, with the championship’s intense sporting laboratory driving learnings from the racetrack to road models.

Maserati’s rich motorsport heritage is evident throughout their return to racing. Launched on the streets of their Italian hometown of Modena in the iconic blue color, the Maserati Tipo Folgore pays homage to the Trident’s first racing car, the Tipo 26.

Maserati MSG Racing will see the return of Edoardo Mortara, who will look to build on his most successful Formula E campaign yet of four wins among six podium finishes last season, alongside new teammate Maximilian Guenther. It was a strong start for the team in Valencia, where Guenther topped five of the seven timed sessions and set the benchmark pace in Spain at a third official Formula E test.

Jaguar TCS Racing is the only team on the grid to field an unchanged driver line-up. Mitch Evans was in the hunt for his first Formula E world champion title until the final weekend of last season, ultimately finishing second. Across the garage, teammate Sam Bird was frustrated by an injury that meant he was unable to take part in the final two races of the season — numbers 99 and 100 in Formula E history — leaving Lucas di Grassi to become the only driver to achieve the ever-present feat.

Andre Lotterer joins Jake Dennis at the now Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti Formula E team, while Season 6 champion Antonio Felix Da Costa will partner Pascal Wehrlein at TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

Nick Cassidy stays at Envision Racing, where he is joined by long-standing Nissan driver and Season 2 champion Sebastien Buemi.

Buemi’s departure means the Nissan Formula E Team also has a fully refreshed line-up with Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz, who stood in for Antonio Giovinazzi in Seoul in the last race of Season 8.

Mahindra Racing welcomes ‘Mr 100’ and Season 3 champion Lucas di Grassi to partner Oliver Rowland.

NIO 333 Racing retains Dan Ticktum. He partners with Sergio Sette Camara, who put in some impressive performances last year for DRAGON/PENSKE AUTOSPORT, while Robins Frijns and Nico Mueller will race for the new ABT CUPRA Formula E Team.
Sporting changes for Season 9

Alongside the revolutionary technology on-track, Formula E’s sporting regulations have undergone updates aligned to the GEN3 era. A lap total will replace time in setting a race distance, with additional laps added for Safety Car and Full Course Yellow interruptions to racing.

Hankook Tire becomes the exclusive Technical Partner and Tyre Supplier of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship from Season 9. Two years of research and development has gone into producing the Hankook iON Race tire, which in Formula E is used in all conditions, wet and dry. Nearly 30 percent of the new tire is made of sustainable materials while Hankook completely recycles every set of tires after use.
Return to Mexico City

On Saturday, Formula E makes a seventh visit to a circuit that has been a feature on the calendar since Season 2, except for a trip to Puebla in Season 7 — Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The 19-turn, 2.630 km circuit is a perfect mix of long, fast straights and a technical infield section that passes right through the legendary Foro Sol stadium section where tens of thousands of fans sit. 

A new chicane has been added on the back straight this season, while the Attack Mode activation zone is now on the outside of Turn 15 at the exit of the stadium section, presenting more of a challenge this time around.

Last season, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team dominated in Mexico City to claim their first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race win.

Pascal Wehrlein led home teammate Andre Lotterer for a Porsche one-two. The team inflicted an extra lap on the field with just a couple of seconds remaining on the clock.

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener

Saudi Arabia lose to Slovenia in 2023 World Men’s Handball Championship opener
  • The 32-team tournament is co-hosted by Sweden and Poland and runs until Jan. 29
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

The Saudi handball team on Thursday night lost 33-19 to Slovenia in its opening match of the 2023 World Men’s Championship at the Spodek Arena in the Polish city of Katowice.

The defeat came in Saudi Arabia’s 10th appearance at the tournament, having failed to reach the previous two events in 2019 and 2021, and despite the loss, they will still have hopes of improving on their best-ever finish of 19th place, achieved in 2003 and 2013.

The 32-team competition is organized by the International Handball Federation and is co-hosted by Sweden and Poland from Jan 11-29.

The Green Falcons will face six-time champions France on Saturday, Jan. 14, before completing their Group B fixtures against Poland on Monday, Jan. 16.

Slovenia lead the group with two points, on goal difference from France, who beat Poland 26-24 on Wednesday.

The top three teams from each of the eight groups will progress to the next round of the competition, which will be played across four groups of six.

The semifinals will take place on Jan. 27, and the final on Jan. 29.

Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open

Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open
Updated 13 January 2023
AFP

Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open

Spieth in three-way tie for lead at Sony Open
  • Spieth said he was confident he could maintain the pace, something that hasn’t always been the case in recent years
Updated 13 January 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth fired seven birdies in his 6-under par 64 on Thursday to share the PGA Tour Sony Open lead with Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery when darkness halted play.

Spieth and Kirk — who also had seven birdies — — set an early first-round target at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Taylor seized his share of the lead with a birdie at the 18th shortly before play was halted.

Spieth said he was confident he could maintain the pace, something that hasn’t always been the case in recent years as the 29-year-old’s game hit the doldrums and he fought to make changes.

“Days like today I’m not surprised, but what I will say is I’m confident relative to other time periods I’ve been off to similar starts, which is a really good place to be,” said Spieth, who ended a near four-year title drought in 2021 and added a title at the Heritage last year.

“I believe I can shoot five- or six-under each day out here,” Spieth said. “Not to say that that means it’ll happen, but there are other times I would be sitting there going, how do I hold this together, to be honest.”

Spieth opened with a birdie at the 10th and added another at 12. He rebounded from a bogey at 13 with birdies at the 18th and first, then rolled in an eight-footer at the fourth and put himself inside two feet for a birdie at the fifth.

He picked up one more shot with a 27-foot putt at the par-three seventh.

“I feel like I left a couple out, but I also really had fun today,” Spieth said. “It can be a real fun golf course once you start peeling it down these fairways.”

Kirk, back in action after a break of almost two months, said he’d been working on his fitness during the downtime.

Kirk, who finished tied for second at Waialae two years ago as he mounted a comeback to the tour, is seeking a fifth US PGA Tour title and his first since 2015.

“I’ve had a lot of good finishes here,” Kirk said. It’s “just a place where I’m comfortable.”

Montgomery, a Korn Ferry Tour graduate chasing his first PGA Tour title, had joined the leaders with a birdie at the 14th, then bogeyed the 15th before his two-putt birdie at the par-five 18th.

Six players were in the clubhouse a stroke behind the leaders: Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd, David Lipsky, Rory Sabbatini and Ben Griffin.

South Korean Kim Seong-hyeon was also five-under with two holes to play when darkness fell.

A big group on 66 included 52-year-old South Korean veteran K.J. Choi as well as 49-year-old American Stewart Cink.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who said before the tournament he was still battling the neck trouble that nagged him for much of last season, carded a 2-under 68.

ITF and Pique’s Kosmos to end Davis Cup tennis partnership

ITF and Pique’s Kosmos to end Davis Cup tennis partnership
Updated 13 January 2023
AFP

ITF and Pique’s Kosmos to end Davis Cup tennis partnership

ITF and Pique’s Kosmos to end Davis Cup tennis partnership
  • A 25-year deal was signed with Kosmos of Spanish football star Gerard Pique in 2018 but the revamped tournament has attracted widespread criticism over its format
Updated 13 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: The International Tennis Federation said Thursday that it is ending its widely-criticized partnership with the Kosmos group over the organization of the Davis Cup, just five years after a deal worth $3 billion was signed.

“The ITF can confirm that its partnership with Kosmos Tennis for Davis Cup is ending in its fifth year,” a spokeswoman told AFP.

A 25-year deal was signed with Kosmos, which is owned by Spanish football star Gerard Pique, in 2018 but the revamped tournament has attracted widespread criticism over its format.

“The ITF has ensured financial contingencies are in place and as the custodian of the competition we will operate the 2023 Qualifiers and Finals as scheduled, with the Final 8 taking place in Malaga, Spain, this November,” added the spokeswoman.

“The ITF negotiated a strong deal for tennis in 2018. The partnership increased participation, prize money and interest in Davis Cup and produced funding to support the global development of our sport.”

A source close to the organization said both sides could not reach a deal over the financial terms and that the ITF will resume the running of the tournament which was first staged in 1900.

The 2019 Davis Cup finals were the first in a single-city format, ending a long tradition of home and away ties which were played over three days with four singles and a doubles.

All rubbers were best of five sets.

Last year, 16 teams played in four cities with the top eight moving on to the final week in Malaga.

The new format was dogged by low attendances and late finishes.

Several top players have skipped the Davis Cup in recent years.

Rafael Nadal helped Spain win on home soil in the inaugural new-look Davis Cup Finals in 2019, but has not featured in the tournament since.

Novak Djokovic skipped the 2022 tournament for Serbia.

When the new-look event was launched Roger Federer admitted he was “sad not to have the Davis Cup as it used to be.”

“It will never be the same for the next generation,” added the now-retired Federer who won the Davis Cup with Switzerland in 2014.

Australia’s Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, a former world No. 1 who played in his country’s 1999 and 2003 triumphs, has been one of the biggest critics.

“I think having the finals in one place is ridiculous. I personally don’t think all the top players will play,” said Hewitt when the rebooted Davis Cup was launched in 2019.

“Now we’re being run by a Spanish football player... that’s like me coming out asking to change things for the Champions League — it’s ridiculous.”

When his team lost the 2022 final 2-0 in one day to Canada, he was still as combative.

“Certain people put Band-Aids on problems,” he said.

The Davis Cup was added to the ATP circuit for the first time last year.

“As well as being focused on delivering another spectacular edition of the men’s World Cup of Tennis, we are focused on the future growth of the largest annual international team competition in sport,” added the ITF spokeswoman.

Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates

Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates
Updated 13 January 2023
AFP

Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates

Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates
  • Arsenal, with only one league defeat this term, are five points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table 
Updated 13 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal face a searching test of their title credentials in the hurly-burly of a north London derby this weekend as in-form Manchester United host defending champions Manchester City.

There are also multiple clashes between teams at the wrong end of the table, with Frank Lampard’s nosediving Everton side traveling to basement club Southampton.

Liverpool know they cannot afford too many more stumbles while it is crunch time for Graham Potter’s Chelsea, who are well adrift of the Champions League qualifying places.

Here are some of the key talking points ahead of the action.

Mikel Arteta’s young Arsenal team are in the middle of a run of fixtures that could make or break their title challenge.

They will be keen to get back to winning ways at the home of their fiercest rivals on Sunday after a goalless draw with high-flying Newcastle last week. Manchester United are the next visitors to the Emirates while City come calling in February.

Arsenal, with only one league defeat this term, are five points clear of City at the top of the Premier League table with nearly half the season gone.

Tottenham Hotspur have been inconsistent but are within touching distance of the top four and have not suffered a home league defeat against Arsenal since 2014.

Emile Smith Rowe, who returned this week after a long injury layoff, believes the Gunners can use defeat at Tottenham last season as added motivation for the trip to their local rivals.

Arsenal were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Spurs in May, losing the impetus in the fight for a top-four finish, with Tottenham finishing above them in the table.

“We are going to train really hard and we will use the energy, how we felt last year, and use it going into the game,” said Smith Rowe. 

Old Trafford has been a happy hunting ground for Pep Guardiola’s men in recent years — they have only lost twice there in the league since 2011.

City put United to the sword at the Etihad in early October, hammering their rivals 6-3 to underline their position as top dogs in the city.

But that proved a turning point for new United manager Eric ten Hag, whose team have lost just once in all competitions since that dismal day and the Red Devils are just four points behind City.

Marcus Rashford is the man in form for United, scoring seven times since returning from World Cup duty in Qatar, where he impressed for England.

City have shown a few uncharacteristic chinks in their armor this season, dropping points against struggling Everton on December 31 and suffering a shock 2-0 loss against Southampton in the League Cup this week.

Guardiola knows his side must improve at Old Trafford after the quarterfinal defeat on the south coast.

“Every game is different, different competition,” he said. “But of course, if we perform in this way, we will not have a chance.”

How much longer will Everton keep faith with Frank Lampard?

The Merseyside team have lost four of their past five Premier League games and are mired in the relegation zone — just three points above basement club Southampton, whom they host on Saturday.

Everton have not been relegated from the English top-flight since 1951 despite some close shaves, including last season.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has insisted he retains belief in both manager Lampard and the board of directors at Goodison Park.

“I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the club,” he said. “We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.”

________________

Fixtures (1500 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Aston Villa vs. Leeds (2000)

Saturday

Man Utd vs. Man City (1230), Brighton vs. Liverpool, Everton vs. Southampton, Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester, Wolves vs. West Ham, Brentford vs. Bournemouth (1730)

Sunday

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace (1400), Newcastle vs. Fulham (1400), Tottenham vs. Arsenal (1630)

