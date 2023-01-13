You are here

Assad says Turkiye talks must be based on ending ‘occupation’

Assad says Turkiye talks must be based on ending ‘occupation’
Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad (L) receiving Russia's Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev (R) and his accompanying delegation in the capital Damascus (AFP)
  • A source with close knowledge of the negotiations said Syria wanted Turkiye to pull its troops from swathes of the north and to halt support to three main opposition factions
BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar Assad has said talks with foe Turkiye should be based on the aims of ending the occupation of Syrian land and halting support for what he called terrorism, an apparent reference to Ankara’s forces in northern Syria and its support for rebels.
In his first publicly reported remarks on landmark talks overseen by his ally Russia, Assad also said the meetings “should be coordinated between Syria and Russia in advance in order to... produce tangible results sought by Syria.”
Assad made the comments, reported by Syrian state media on Thursday, in a meeting with Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev in Damascus.
Turkiye has been a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Assad during the 12-year-long Syrian conflict, and has sent its own troops into swathes of the country’s north.
Moscow is supporting a rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara, hosting talks between their defense ministers last month and aiming for meetings between the foreign ministers and eventually presidents.
Lavrentiev said Moscow viewed the defense ministers’ meeting “positively” and hoped to develop talks “to the level of foreign ministers,” Syrian state news agency SANA reported.
Assad said the results should be based on the principle of “ending” the occupation and support for terrorism, a term that Syrian authorities use to refer to all opposition armed groups.
A source with close knowledge of the negotiations said Syria wanted Turkiye to pull its troops from swathes of the north and to halt support to three main opposition factions.
The source said Syria was keen to see progress on those demands through follow-up committees before agreeing to a foreign ministers’ meeting.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he could meet his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad early in February, rejecting reports that the two could meet next week.
Syria has made no official comment on the timing of such a meeting, which would mark the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country — Assad’s other main ally — was “happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkiye.”
Amirabdollahian will travel to Damascus on Saturday for talks with his Syrian counterpart, according to pro-government Syrian daily Al-Watan.

Topics: Syria Turkiye

  • Hossein Amirabdollahian is on a diplomatic visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut
BEIRUT: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was glad to see a rapprochement between its ally Syria and Turkiye, which has backed the political and armed opposition to Damascus over the last decade.
“We are happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkiye, and we believe that it will reflect positively between the two countries,” said Amirabdollahian, during a diplomatic visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Topics: Syria Turkiye Iran

  • Israel arrested and interrogated hundreds of Palestinian teenagers in 2022 in the West Bank
  • Charges ranged from being in Israel without a permit to throwing stones
BALATA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank: Yousef Mesheh was sleeping in his bunk bed when Israeli forces stormed into his home at 3 a.m.
Within moments, the 15-year-old Palestinian said he was lying on the floor as troops punched him, shouting insults. A soldier struck his mother’s chest with his rifle butt and locked her in the bedroom, where she screamed for her sons.
Yousef and his 16-year-old brother, Wael, were hauled out of their home in Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank. Yousef was in a sleeveless undershirt and couldn’t see without his glasses.
“I can’t forget that night,” Yousef told The Associated Press from his living room, decorated with photos of Wael, who remains in detention. “When I go to sleep I still hear the shooting and screaming.”
The Israeli military arrested and interrogated hundreds of Palestinian teenagers in 2022 in the occupied West Bank, without ever issuing a summons or notifying their families, according to an upcoming report by the Israeli human rights organization HaMoked.
The charges against those being arrested ranged from being in Israel without a permit to throwing stones or Molotov cocktails. Some teens say they were arrested to obtain information about neighbors or family members.
In the vast majority of the military’s pre-planned arrests of minors last year, children were taken from their homes in the dead of the night, HaMoked said. After being yanked out of bed, children as young as 14 were interrogated while sleep-deprived and disoriented. Water, food and access to toilets were often withheld. Yousef said soldiers beat him when he asked to relieve himself during his seven-hour journey to the detention center.
The Israeli army argues it has the legal authority to arrest minors at its discretion during late-night raids.
Lawyers and advocates say the tactic runs counter to Israel’s legal promises to alert parents about their children’s alleged offenses.
“We started demanding that the night arrests of children be the last resort,” said Jessica Montell, director of HaMoked.
The rights group said there had been some improvement two years ago when the Israeli government, in response to a Supreme Court petition by HaMoked, asked that the military call on parents to bring their children for interrogation. But according to figures reported to the Supreme Court, the army summoned Palestinian parents to question their children only a handful of times.
Last year, not a single family received a summons in nearly 300 cases HaMoked tracked in the West Bank. Petty offenses and cases where children were released without charge — as happened to Yousef — were no exception. HaMoked said the numbers are incomplete because it believes scores of similar cases are never reported.
“They are not implementing the procedure they created themselves,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director for Defense for Children International in the Palestinian territories. “It’s part of the philosophy of the interrogation that children are terrified and exhausted.”
In response to a request for comment, the Israeli military said it tries to summon Palestinian children suspected of minor offenses who have no history of serious criminal convictions. But, the army argued, this policy does not apply to serious offenses or “when a summons to an investigation would harm its purpose.”
The army would not comment on Yousef’s arrest, but said his brother, Wael, faces charges related to “serious financial crimes,” including “contacting the enemy,” “illegally bringing in money” and helping “an illegal organization.” These charges typically reflect cases of Palestinians communicating with people in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
Although HaMoked found most cases were soon dropped, the late-night arrests haunted children long after.
Since his Nov. 7 arrest, Yousef “is not like he was before,” said his mother, Hanadi Mesheh, who also recounted her ordeal to the AP. He can’t focus in school. He no longer plays soccer. She sleeps beside him some nights, holding him during his nightmares.
“I feel like I’m always being watched,” Yousef said. “I’m frightened when my mother wakes me in the morning for school.”
Similar stories abound in the area. The northern city of Nablus emerged as a major flashpoint for violence last year after Israel began a crackdown in the West Bank in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks in Israel.
Last year Israeli forces killed at least 146 Palestinians, including 34 children, the Israeli rights group B’Tselem reported, making 2022 the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank in 18 years. According to the Israeli army, most of the Palestinians killed have been militants. But youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed. Palestinian attacks, meanwhile, killed at least 31 Israelis last year.
Israel says the operations are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians have decried the raids as collective punishment aimed at cementing Israel’s open-ended 55-year-old occupation of lands they want for a future state. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.
Nighttime arrest raids are not limited to the West Bank. Israeli police also carry out regular raids in Palestinian neighborhoods of east Jerusalem.
Last fall in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina, Rania Elias heard pounding on the door before dawn. Her youngest son, 16-year-old Shadi Khoury, was sleeping in his underwear. Israeli police burst into their home, shoved Khoury to the floor and pummeled his face. Blood was everywhere, she said, as police dragged him to a Jerusalem detention center for interrogation.
“You can’t imagine what it’s like to feel helpless to save your child,” Elias said.
In response to a request for comment, the Israeli police said they charged Khoury with being part of a group that threw stones at a Jewish family’s car on Oct. 12, wounding a passenger.
Under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new ultra-nationalist government, parents say they fear for their children more than ever. Some of the most powerful ministers are Israeli settlers who promise a hard-line stance against the Palestinians.
“This is the darkest moment,” said activist Murad Shitawi, whose 17-year-old son Khaled was arrested last March in a night raid on their home in the West Bank town of Kfar Qaddum. “I’m worried for my sons.”

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict

  • The Special Tribunal for Lebanon was created to investigate the 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri 
UNITED NATIONS: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended the mandate of the international tribunal that investigated the 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s former prime minister Rafik Hariri until the end of the year to complete non-judicial functions so it can cease operation.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that a completion plan, developed and agreed by the United Nations and the government of Lebanon, will guide the Special Tribunal for Lebanon to ensure the completion of its work by Dec. 31.
It includes preserving record and archives, responding to requests for information, and ensuring the protection and support of victims and witnesses who cooperated with its work, he said.
The tribunal’s mandate had been set to expire at the end of February.

Last June, appeals judges sentenced two members of the militant Hezbollah group to life imprisonment for their roles in the assassination.
Hassan Habib Merhi and Hussein Hassan Oneissi were tried in abstentia at the court near The Hague, Netherlands, and convicted on appeal in March of five crimes, including being accomplices to the intentional homicide of Hariri and 21 others, and the wounding of 226 others.
They were killed and injured when plotters detonated a huge truck bomb outside a hotel on Beirut’s seafront as Hariri’s motorcade drove past.
The tribunal’s president, Czech judge Ivana Hrdličková, told the court in June that Merhi and Oneissi were receiving life sentences for each of their five convictions and if they are ever captured and imprisoned, the sentences would be served concurrently.
Prosecutors appealed after the two men were acquitted in April 2020 following a lengthy trial that found another Hezbollah member, Salim Ayyash, guilty of involvement in the Feb. 14, 2005, blast. Ayyash, who also was tried in absentia, received a life prison sentence.
When launched in the wake of the attack, the Hariri tribunal raised hopes that for the first time in multiple instances of political violence in Lebanon, the truth would emerge and the perpetrators would be held to account.
But for many in Lebanon, the tribunal failed on both counts. Many suspects are dead or out of reach and the prosecution was unable to present a cohesive picture of the bombing plot or who ordered it.
The trial judges said there was no evidence that Hezbollah’s leadership and Syria were involved in the attack but noted the assassination happened as Hariri and his political allies were discussing calling for Syria to withdraw its forces from Lebanon.
Secretary-General Guterres calls on UN member states to continue to fund the tribunal this year so it can complete its work and ensure its legacy, Dujarric said. 

Topics: Rafik Hariri Special Tribunal for Lebanon Stephane Dujarric UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

  • Visit included an inspection of improvement works on a section of the canal
CAIRO: A top US official has praised efforts by Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority to improve navigation in the waterway and ensure the safe passage of ships.

Mira Resnick, US deputy assistant secretary of state for regional security in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, was speaking during her first official visit to the canal.

Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, received her at the Guidance Building in Ismailia.

The visit included an inspection of improvement works on a section of the canal.

Rabie said that Resnick’s visit reflects the long-standing cooperation between Egypt and the US concerning the waterway, which has a key role in serving global trade.

A project to develop the southern sector of the canal will improve navigational safety and increase the number of ships that can use the vital link, he said.

Completion of a maritime safety and security system will also strengthen navigational and rescue services.

Resnick praised the efficiency of the Suez Canal Authority in managing the crisis that unfolded when the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in 2021.

The accident “showed the whole world the importance of the canal, and its ability to deal with emergency situations and challenges,” she said.

 

 

Topics: suez canal Suez Canal Authority

  • It was a rare visit by a senior US official to the war-torn country
  • The Tripoli-based government said CIA Director William Burns and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah discussed cooperation, economic and security issues
TRIPOLI: The CIA chief has met with one of Libya’s rival prime ministers, the government in the country’s capital of Tripoli said Thursday.
It was a rare visit by a senior US official to the war-torn country, currently split between two rival administrations.
The Tripoli-based government said CIA Director William Burns and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah discussed cooperation, economic and security issues. It also posted a hand-shaking photo of the two on one of its social media pages.
The statement gave no indication as to when exactly the meeting took place. There was no immediate comment from Washington about Burns’ trip.
Burns’ visit followed the surprise extradition last month of a former Libyan intelligence officer accused of making the bomb that exploded on a commercial flight above Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing all onboard and 11 people on the ground.
In December, Washington announced that Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, wanted by the United States for his role in bringing down the New York-bound Pan Am Flight 103 since 2020, was in their custody and would face trial.
His handover by Dbeibah’s government raised questions of its legality inside Libya, which does not have a standing agreement on extradition with the United States. Dbeibah’s mandate remains highly contested after planned elections did not take place in late 2021.
Torn by civil war since a NATO-backed uprising against former autocratic ruler Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, Libya has for years been divided between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by international patrons and numerous armed militias on the ground.
Militia groups have amassed great wealth and power from kidnappings and their involvement in Libya’s lucrative human trafficking trade. Amid the chaos, in 2012, a terrorist attack on the US Consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi killed four Americans, including US Ambassador Chris Stevens.

Topics: Libya CIA director William Burns Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah

