Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by AP and obtained by the AP outside Iran, protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, on Sept. 21, 2022. (AP/File)
  • ‘Grossly unfair sham trial’ ended with death sentence for 2 men on Jan. 7
  • Families of detained protesters are left unaware of the fate of relatives because authorities’ “persistent secrecy”
LONDON: Iran must halt its executions of people sentenced to death for taking part in anti-government protests, Amnesty International has urged.
The human rights organization condemned the executions of two men — Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini — on Jan. 7, labeling their sentencing as “arbitrary.”
Others are also facing the same fate after being sentenced for their roles in nationwide demonstrations, which began in September last year, Amnesty warned.
Families of detained protesters are left unaware of the fate of relatives because authorities’ “persistent secrecy” surrounding the use of the death penalty means no advance notice of execution is provided.
Karami and Hosseini were sentenced to death on Dec. 5 last year in a trial that Amnesty described as a “grossly unfair sham.”
The sentence was delivered less than a week after the trial began, with the two men convicted over the death of a Basij paramilitary operative during a protest in early November.
Before the trial began, Iranian state media aired confessions by the two men allegedly obtained under torture, with Hosseini telling his lawyer that he was kicked and beaten with iron rods and until he confessed.
Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “It is abhorrent that the Iranian authorities persist in their state-sanctioned killing spree as they desperately seek to end the protests and cling to power by instilling fear among the public.
“The arbitrary executions of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, just days after their death sentences were upheld, reveal how the Iranian authorities continue to wield the death penalty as a weapon of repression, and serve as a chilling reminder that scores of others remain at risk of execution.
“It is crucial that the international community not only stands with the people in Iran but takes urgent action to hold the Iranian authorities to account.”
Eltahawy added: “States must exercise universal jurisdiction to criminally investigate all officials reasonably suspected of involvement in crimes under international law and other grave violations of human rights, and issue arrest warrants where there is sufficient evidence.”

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia
Updated 57 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia
  • The EU's leading Russia hawks will propose that the bloc bans more "Russian propaganda" media outlets
  • Ukraine has already called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in its next round of sanctions
Updated 57 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Poland and Lithuania want the European Union to impose restrictions on Russia’s nuclear sector as part of new sanctions against Moscow and Minsk for the war in Ukraine, senior diplomats from the two EU countries said on Friday.
The EU’s leading Russia hawks will propose that the bloc bans more “Russian propaganda” media outlets and cuts more Russian banks from the SWIFT global messaging system, the diplomats said, asking not to be identified.
“It is more and more difficult to get the necessary unanimity in the EU for more sanctions. Nonetheless, we will propose an ambitious new package,” said one of the diplomats.
They said the 10th EU package of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine should be ready in time for the first anniversary of the invasion on Feb. 24.
They wanted new sanctions against Russia’s ally Belarus, where they said loopholes allowed it to bypass European sanctions against Moscow in trading goods including furniture.
That chimes with an announcement earlier this month by the EU’s chief executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, that the bloc would impose sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russia in the war.
Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military drills.
Ukraine has already called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in its next round of sanctions, a move that has so far been blocked by Hungary, among others.
Hungary has four Russian-built nuclear reactors and plans to expand that by two, to be built by Rosatom.
“Are you comfortable with a partner like that? Who invades a neighboring country while also building your nuclear plant?,” said a senior Ukrainian diplomat attending the same meeting on Friday with the EU diplomats in the bloc’s hub Brussels.
They proposed that Rosatom and/or its leadership be blacklisted as a first step that should then lead to winding down cooperation in the EU with Russia’s nuclear industry.
The EU currently has some 1,300 individuals and 120 entities blacklisted over Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as economic sanctions in place that include the trade, transport, energy, banking, media and defense sectors.
The senior diplomats said they would also try again to end Belgium’s diamond trade with Russia through new EU sanctions and expand bans on trade in goods that can be used for military purposes.

EXPLAINER: As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?

EXPLAINER: As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?
Updated 13 January 2023
Reuters

EXPLAINER: As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?

EXPLAINER: As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?
  • During last year’s week-long event, 1,040 private planes flew in and out of airports serving the resort of Davos
Updated 13 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Political and business leaders will meet at the Swiss resort of Davos next week for the World Economic Forum, where issues from geopolitical instability to climate change are on the agenda.
Yet as they seek consensus and solutions for global challenges, environmental campaigners argue that their travel arrangements may prove more significant — as hundreds of attendees are set to arrive by high-polluting private jets.
During last year’s week-long event, 1,040 private planes flew in and out of airports serving the resort of Davos, found a new report commissioned by campaign group Greenpeace.
Those flights caused four times more planet-heating carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions than during an average week — equivalent to the emissions of 350,000 cars, the report found.
“For a forum where people actually claim to solve climate issues ... it seems quite hypocritical,” said Klara Maria Schenk, transport campaigner at Greenpeace Europe.
But it’s not just Davos. Private jet use by the super-rich and political leaders is increasingly fueling public outrage.
Pop star Taylor Swift has faced criticism for her jetsetting habits, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently came under fire for taking a 36-minute domestic flight in England.
So what is the impact of private jets on the environment, and what do experts think could be done in response?
How polluting are private jets?
A private jet can emit two tons of carbon dioxide in an hour — which is equivalent to a few months of an average person’s greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union, according to the European NGO Transport & Environment (T&E).
Private planes are between five and 14 times more polluting than commercial jets per passenger, and 50 times more than high-speed rail, according to T&E data.
“If you break it down by passenger and kilometer, it is actually the most polluting way to travel in existence,” Schenk of Greenpeace said in an interview.
At Davos last year, more than half of the flights traveled less than 750km, and the shortest flight recorded was only 21km, the Greenpeace research found.
“Many of these flights would be replaceable by a few hours of train ride,” Schenk added.
What does that mean for climate change?
The aviation sector accounts for about 2.8 percent of global CO2 emissions. While that proportion seems relatively minor, experts point to the outsized impact caused by a small number of people.
Just 1 percent of the global population is responsible for 50 percent of the CO2 emitted by commercial aviation, according to a 2020 study in the Global Environmental Change journal.
“Frequent flyers and private jet users are by far the worst offenders when it comes to aviation emissions,” said Denise Auclair, corporate travel campaign manager at T&E.
Private jets are “emblematic” of the climate crisis as “people who are not flying, not contributing to the problem are suffering the effects,” like droughts and wildfires, she said.
How popular are private jets?
Despite concerns over their climate impact, private planes have become more and more popular in recent years.
While celebrities from US media personality Kylie Jenner to Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk have made the headlines, with their private flights tracked and published on social media, the trend is also becoming more common in wider business travel.
Private jet travel “started booming” during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most commercial flights were grounded, said Schenk from Greenpeace.
“While we were sitting at home, these people flew in their private jets,” she said.
In the United States, private business jets now account for a quarter of all flights, approximately twice their pre-pandemic share, according to aviation consultancy WINGX.
Can air travel become sustainable?
The airline industry has said sustainable aviation fuels can help it reach net zero by 2050. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says these fuels can reduce emissions by up to 80 percent during their lifecycle compared to conventional fuel.
Meanwhile, airlines such as Air Canada and US carrier United Airlines have been buying electric planes earmarked for short trips.
Yet environmental groups say that an increase in sustainable fuels could lead to deforestation as vast amounts of lands are cleared to grow bioenergy crops such as palm and soy oils.
There are also concerns about how long it would take for these cleaner fuels to be used at scale — which made up less than 0.1 percent of aviation fuels in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency.
“We have to admit to ourselves ... sustainable fuels are not going to get us on the decarbonization path that we need to be on today,” said Auclair of T&E.
She said a combination of measures will be needed to accelerate emissions reductions over the next decade, including a rethink of what kind of flights are really necessary.
What are governments doing about it?
Governments in Europe have started to explore steps to reduce private jet flights, and encourage passengers to take cleaner forms of transport.
In December, France won approval from the European Commission to ban short-haul flight routes of less than two-and-a-half hours for which there are direct rail options.
Belgium, meanwhile, will impose new taxes on private jets and short-haul flights from April.
Auclair said taxes could provide an incentive to reduce air travel while funding the acceleration of sustainable aviation developments.
She also said corporate leaders need to set targets and create clear travel policies as part of their climate plans.
“If you’re saying as a leader that your organization is taking steps to address climate change, then it just doesn’t really make sense for you to be taking a private jet to Davos,” Auclair said. “We need to get serious.”

German lawmakers to recognize Yazidi ‘genocide’ in Iraq

German lawmakers to recognize Yazidi ‘genocide’ in Iraq
Updated 13 January 2023
AFP

German lawmakers to recognize Yazidi ‘genocide’ in Iraq

German lawmakers to recognize Yazidi ‘genocide’ in Iraq
Updated 13 January 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s lower house of parliament is set next week to recognize as “genocide” the 2014 massacre of Kurdish-speaking Yazidis by Daesh group jihadists in Iraq, lawmakers told AFP Friday.
The three parliamentary groups of Germany’s ruling center-left-led coalition were joined by conservative MPs in agreeing on a motion they plan to present in the Bundestag next Thursday, Social Democratic (SPD) deputy Derya Turk-Nachbaur said.
The chamber “recognizes the crimes against the Yazidi community as genocide, following the legal evaluations of investigators from the United Nations,” the draft declaration seen by AFP said, after similar moves by Australia and Belgium.
Daesh terrorists in August 2014 massacred over 1,200 Yazidis, members of a Kurdish-speaking community in northwest Iraq that follows an ancient religion rooted in Zoroastrianism and whom Daesh viewed as “devil worshippers.”
The Yazidi minority has been particularly persecuted by the jihadist group, which has also forced its women and girls into sexual slavery.
A special UN investigation team said in May 2021 that it had collected “clear and convincing evidence” that IS had committed genocide against the Yazidis.
“There is no statute of limitations on genocide,” Turk-Nachbaur, one of the motion’s sponsors, said in a statement to AFP.
“Our declaration gives the survivors a voice,” she said, adding that the German parliament wanted to “strengthen the identity of the Yazidis after all their suffering.”
The Bundestag last July approved a petition asking for the recognition, but still needs to hold a final vote in a plenary session in order to complete the process of recognition.
Germany, home to what is believed to be the world’s largest Yazidi diaspora of about 150,000 people, is one of the few countries to have taken legal action against Daesh.
In November 2021, a German court convicted an Iraqi jihadist of genocide against the Yazidi, a first in the world that Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad hailed as a “victory” in the fight for recognition of the abuses committed by Daesh.
And this week, a German woman went on trial in the southwestern city of Koblenz accused of aiding and abetting war crimes and genocide with the Daesh group in Syria by “enslaving” a Yazidi woman.
The motion calls for the German judicial system to pursue further criminal cases against suspects in Germany, increase financial support to collect evidence of crimes in Iraq and boost funding to help rebuild shattered Yazidi communities.

Afghan British Council contractors on verge of relocation after passing security checks

Afghan British Council contractors on verge of relocation after passing security checks
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Afghan British Council contractors on verge of relocation after passing security checks

Afghan British Council contractors on verge of relocation after passing security checks
  • Former employees have spent 18 months in hiding amid pursuit by Taliban
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Almost 50 Afghan contractors who worked for the British Council, the UK’s overseas organization for cultural opportunities, are on the verge of relocating to Britain after passing security checks, The Guardian reported.

The move to rescue the contractors, who were forced into hiding following the Taliban takeover, comes as part of the UK’s Afghan citizens resettlement scheme.

Many former contractors of Western organizations in Afghanistan have spent the last 18 months moving between safe locations while being pursued by Taliban operatives.

As well as British Council contractors, former employees of GardaWorld who protected the British Embassy in Kabul, and alumni of the Chevening scholarship, are also being targeted for the scheme.

The latest move to relocate the 47 British Council contractors follows controversy over corrected claims by Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty in Parliament.

Docherty claimed that about half of the total group of 190 British Council contractors had been given the “green light” to travel to the UK through Pakistan, together with 300 relatives.

Of that figure, 85 contractors were classified as “very high risk,” while 90 were designated “high risk.”

The UK Foreign Office later corrected Docherty’s claims in comments to The Guardian, saying that though the contractors were eligible to relocate “in principle,” there were further steps required before they could board flights to Britain.

“We have started notifying eligible individuals that have passed security checks and are advising them on next steps,” a Foreign Office statement said.

Conservative MP John Baron, who chairs the Parliament group on the British Council, has led a campaign to relocate the Afghan contractors.

He said: “If 200 people and their families helped us — and it’s the same with GardaWorld and Chevening — then we need to reach out and help those 200. The time to put this right is now.”

Baron criticised the Foreign Office’s correction of Docherty’s claims.

“If it (the government) does intend to withdraw many of the minister’s assurances given to me in the debate, then it is highly unusual and extremely disappointing,” he added.

UK Welcomes Refugees charity director, Neil Jameson, said: “There are many more Afghans who have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban arrived who also need rescue and sanctuary in the UK, in return for the loyalty, support, and protection for UK interests in Afghanistan that they gave for many years.”

Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture

Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture
Updated 13 January 2023
AP

Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture

Russia says it took Soledar, Ukraine denies its capture
  • Moscow is seeking what would be its first big battlefield gain after half a year of humiliating retreats
  • There have repeatedly been conflicting reports over who controls the town
Updated 13 January 2023
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Russia claimed Friday that its forces captured a fiercely contested salt mining town, in what would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities said the fight for Soledar continued.
There have repeatedly been conflicting reports over who controls the town, the site of a monthslong bloody battle in the grinding fight for Ukraine’s eastern regions. The Associated Press could not independently confirm either side’s claim.
Soledar is located in Ukraine’s Donetsk province, one of four that Moscow illegally annexed in September. From the outset, Moscow identified Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk province as priorities, and in September declared them part of Russia along with two other regions.
“The liberation of the town of Soledar was completed in the evening of Jan. 12,” Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, said, adding that the development was “important for the continuation of offensive operations in the Donetsk region.”
Taking control of the town would allow Russian forces “to cut supply lines for the Ukrainian forces” in Bakhmut and then “block and encircle the Ukrainian units there,” Konashenkov said.
But Serhii Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Ukrainian army in the east, denied the Russian Defense Ministry’s claim in remarks carried by RBK Ukraine news outlet, saying that “fighting is ongoing in the city.”
The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington, observed that the fall of Soledar wouldn’t mark “an operationally significant development and is unlikely to presage an imminent Russian encirclement of Bakhmut.”
The institute said that Russian information operations have “overexaggerated the importance of Soledar,” a small settlement, arguing as well that the long and difficult battle has contributed to the exhaustion of Russian forces.
Just hours before Russia’s claim, Ukraine reported that there had been a heavy night of fighting but did not acknowledge loss of the town.
In a Telegram post early Friday, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, said that Moscow “had sent almost all (its) main forces” to secure a victory in the east. She said that Ukrainian fighters “are bravely trying to hold the defense.”
“This is a difficult stage of the war, but we will win. There is no doubt,” Maliar added.

