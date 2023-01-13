You are here

No more chocolates from UAE, as Filipinos return home with onions instead 

No more chocolates from UAE, as Filipinos return home with onions instead 
A woman buys exorbitantly priced onions at a market in Manila on Wednesday. (AFP)
Ellie Aben

No more chocolates from UAE, as Filipinos return home with onions instead 

No more chocolates from UAE, as Filipinos return home with onions instead 
  • Amid a supply dip, 1 kg can cost up to $12 in the Philippines 
  • Price of onions has quadrupled in the past four months 
Ellie Aben

MANILA: When she traveled to the Philippines to see her family last month, Dina Gacula Odo did not bring any branded Emirati chocolates or fragrant soaps as gifts but something that her loved ones now value much more: onions.

Odo, an administration worker at a hypermarket in Dubai, joined scores of other Filipino expats in the UAE, who are redefining the traditional homecoming presents, or pasalubong, and are now filling their luggage with the staple that is reaching skyrocketing prices of up to $12 per kg.

“It’s really very expensive here ... it’s now like gold because of its price,” she told Arab News. “In Dubai, it’s only 3 dirhams (80 US cents) per kg.” 

Philippine authorities have been warning of dwindling supplies since August and the price of onions — widely used in many local dishes — has more than quadrupled in the past four months. 

The government has also launched an investigation into cartels after lawmakers filed resolutions against illegal onion trading.




A woman buys exorbitantly priced onions at a market in Manila on Wednesday. (AFP)

To immediately address the situation, the purchase of over 21,000 metric tons of the vegetable was approved by President Ferdinand Marcos this week and is expected to arrive in the Philippines by the end of January. 

But currently, the price of 1 kg of onion remains up to three times higher than the price of meat and overseas Filipinos are mobilizing to help their families.

April Manuel, who also works in Dubai, said onions are “very handy and worth carrying” and advised everyone to bring them when they are traveling home. 

“It’s no longer chocolates that will make the family happy, but onions!” she added. 

Some, like Mitzi Panganiban, a dental assistant who has been in Dubai for the past 16 years, regretted that had not bought more onions when she recently hosted her mother-in-law and for the first time did not stuff her bags with chocolate upon return. 

“I packed 2 kg for her to bring home; that’s about 6 dirhams,” she said. “I should have made it 4 kg.”  

Bangladeshi activists on alert over government’s reported purchase of Israeli spyware 

Bangladeshi activists on alert over government’s reported purchase of Israeli spyware 
Bangladeshi activists on alert over government's reported purchase of Israeli spyware 

Bangladeshi activists on alert over government’s reported purchase of Israeli spyware 
  • Media reported Bangladesh bought spyware from a company run by an ex-Israeli intelligence commander 
  • Bangladeshi PM’s assistant says the news is a disinformation attempt against the government 
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi activists have called for clarity over the government’s reported purchase of sophisticated surveillance technology from Israel amid concerns about possible violations of constitutional rights.

The Israeli daily Haaretz reported earlier this week that Bangladesh had bought the controversial spyware for nearly $6 million from a company run by a former commander of the Israeli intelligence’s technology unit. Since Bangladesh has no relations with Israel, the purchase was allegedly made through Cyprus and the technology reached the South Asian country in June last year.

When the news broke out, Transparency International Bangladesh issued a statement on Thursday night, saying that the use of such technology poses the risk of violating several fundamental constitutional rights.

“The citizens have the right to know the government’s precise explanation about the extent of buying and using technology that undermines the privacy of their personal information and communication, safety, freedom of expression and thought, and is a potential threat to life and livelihood,” the watchdog’s Executive Director Dr. Iftekharuzzaman said in the statement.

“There is no room for doubt that such technology has already reached the relevant agencies of the government.”

Officials of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center, a government agency responsible for monitoring communication data, were not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach out to them.

A member of the ruling Awami League and special assistant to the Bangladeshi prime minister, Biplob Barua, told Arab News the Israeli media report was for him a disinformation attempt against the government.

“As per my knowledge, the government didn’t purchase any Israeli devices…Nowadays, everywhere there is some propaganda going on against our country. If any Israeli media published any news regarding this, I can say that it’s a conspiracy against our government,” he said.

“We don’t have any diplomatic communication with Israel. If any report is published by them, they can say better on this. From our side, it’s totally baseless. It’s a part of ongoing organized propaganda against the government.”

The opposition, however, had heard about the Israeli spyware purchase even before the Haaretz report.

“Earlier also, we heard that the Bangladeshi government had purchased Israeli surveillance devices. As politicians or political activists, we are the victims of these devices,” said Shama Obaed, secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

“Anyone can be framed with false cases with the support of these devices…It violates the privacy of any citizen.”

But to some security experts, like Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Abdur Rashid, head of the Institute of Conflict, Law and Development Studies in Dhaka, the purchase of surveillance technology by governments is justified in addressing crime.

“In Bangladesh, we have a big threat of extremism and transnational organized crime. These groups are very strong. There are issues of illegal drug and arms trade, human trafficking…The criminals are being captured through mobile tracking technology,” he said.

“So far, we haven’t received any information that these devices are being used against the opposition party. The purchase of the devices doesn’t necessarily mean that these devices are already in operation…We will watch whether these devices are used against the constitutional rights of the people.”

The monitoring of communication by intelligence is an increasing worry in Bangladeshi civil society.

Prominent rights activist Mohammed Nur Khan told Arab News it has been happening for quite some time. The purchase of Israeli spyware only rendered it further problematic.

“We don’t have diplomatic relations with Israel, and we are purchasing Israeli devices through a third country. It’s nothing but a clever act…People’s money is being spent on buying this sort of device. From a moral point of view, it doesn’t have a strong ground.”

Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International

Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International
Arab News

Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International

Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International
  • ‘Grossly unfair sham trial’ ended with death sentence for 2 men on Jan. 7
  • Families of detained protesters are left unaware of the fate of relatives because authorities’ “persistent secrecy”
LONDON: Iran must halt its executions of people sentenced to death for taking part in anti-government protests, Amnesty International has urged.
The human rights organization condemned the executions of two men — Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini — on Jan. 7, labeling their sentencing as “arbitrary.”
Others are also facing the same fate after being sentenced for their roles in nationwide demonstrations, which began in September last year, Amnesty warned.
Families of detained protesters are left unaware of the fate of relatives because authorities’ “persistent secrecy” surrounding the use of the death penalty means no advance notice of execution is provided.
Karami and Hosseini were sentenced to death on Dec. 5 last year in a trial that Amnesty described as a “grossly unfair sham.”
The sentence was delivered less than a week after the trial began, with the two men convicted over the death of a Basij paramilitary operative during a protest in early November.
Before the trial began, Iranian state media aired confessions by the two men allegedly obtained under torture, with Hosseini telling his lawyer that he was kicked and beaten with iron rods and until he confessed.
Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “It is abhorrent that the Iranian authorities persist in their state-sanctioned killing spree as they desperately seek to end the protests and cling to power by instilling fear among the public.
“The arbitrary executions of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, just days after their death sentences were upheld, reveal how the Iranian authorities continue to wield the death penalty as a weapon of repression, and serve as a chilling reminder that scores of others remain at risk of execution.
“It is crucial that the international community not only stands with the people in Iran but takes urgent action to hold the Iranian authorities to account.”
Eltahawy added: “States must exercise universal jurisdiction to criminally investigate all officials reasonably suspected of involvement in crimes under international law and other grave violations of human rights, and issue arrest warrants where there is sufficient evidence.”

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia
Reuters

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia
  • The EU's leading Russia hawks will propose that the bloc bans more "Russian propaganda" media outlets
  • Ukraine has already called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in its next round of sanctions
BRUSSELS: Poland and Lithuania want the European Union to impose restrictions on Russia’s nuclear sector as part of new sanctions against Moscow and Minsk for the war in Ukraine, senior diplomats from the two EU countries said on Friday.
The EU’s leading Russia hawks will propose that the bloc bans more “Russian propaganda” media outlets and cuts more Russian banks from the SWIFT global messaging system, the diplomats said, asking not to be identified.
“It is more and more difficult to get the necessary unanimity in the EU for more sanctions. Nonetheless, we will propose an ambitious new package,” said one of the diplomats.
They said the 10th EU package of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine should be ready in time for the first anniversary of the invasion on Feb. 24.
They wanted new sanctions against Russia’s ally Belarus, where they said loopholes allowed it to bypass European sanctions against Moscow in trading goods including furniture.
That chimes with an announcement earlier this month by the EU’s chief executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, that the bloc would impose sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russia in the war.
Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military drills.
Ukraine has already called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in its next round of sanctions, a move that has so far been blocked by Hungary, among others.
Hungary has four Russian-built nuclear reactors and plans to expand that by two, to be built by Rosatom.
“Are you comfortable with a partner like that? Who invades a neighboring country while also building your nuclear plant?,” said a senior Ukrainian diplomat attending the same meeting on Friday with the EU diplomats in the bloc’s hub Brussels.
They proposed that Rosatom and/or its leadership be blacklisted as a first step that should then lead to winding down cooperation in the EU with Russia’s nuclear industry.
The EU currently has some 1,300 individuals and 120 entities blacklisted over Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as economic sanctions in place that include the trade, transport, energy, banking, media and defense sectors.
The senior diplomats said they would also try again to end Belgium’s diamond trade with Russia through new EU sanctions and expand bans on trade in goods that can be used for military purposes.

EXPLAINER: As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?

EXPLAINER: As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?
EXPLAINER: As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?

EXPLAINER: As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?
  • During last year’s week-long event, 1,040 private planes flew in and out of airports serving the resort of Davos
LONDON: Political and business leaders will meet at the Swiss resort of Davos next week for the World Economic Forum, where issues from geopolitical instability to climate change are on the agenda.
Yet as they seek consensus and solutions for global challenges, environmental campaigners argue that their travel arrangements may prove more significant — as hundreds of attendees are set to arrive by high-polluting private jets.
During last year’s week-long event, 1,040 private planes flew in and out of airports serving the resort of Davos, found a new report commissioned by campaign group Greenpeace.
Those flights caused four times more planet-heating carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions than during an average week — equivalent to the emissions of 350,000 cars, the report found.
“For a forum where people actually claim to solve climate issues ... it seems quite hypocritical,” said Klara Maria Schenk, transport campaigner at Greenpeace Europe.
But it’s not just Davos. Private jet use by the super-rich and political leaders is increasingly fueling public outrage.
Pop star Taylor Swift has faced criticism for her jetsetting habits, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently came under fire for taking a 36-minute domestic flight in England.
So what is the impact of private jets on the environment, and what do experts think could be done in response?
How polluting are private jets?
A private jet can emit two tons of carbon dioxide in an hour — which is equivalent to a few months of an average person’s greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union, according to the European NGO Transport & Environment (T&E).
Private planes are between five and 14 times more polluting than commercial jets per passenger, and 50 times more than high-speed rail, according to T&E data.
“If you break it down by passenger and kilometer, it is actually the most polluting way to travel in existence,” Schenk of Greenpeace said in an interview.
At Davos last year, more than half of the flights traveled less than 750km, and the shortest flight recorded was only 21km, the Greenpeace research found.
“Many of these flights would be replaceable by a few hours of train ride,” Schenk added.
What does that mean for climate change?
The aviation sector accounts for about 2.8 percent of global CO2 emissions. While that proportion seems relatively minor, experts point to the outsized impact caused by a small number of people.
Just 1 percent of the global population is responsible for 50 percent of the CO2 emitted by commercial aviation, according to a 2020 study in the Global Environmental Change journal.
“Frequent flyers and private jet users are by far the worst offenders when it comes to aviation emissions,” said Denise Auclair, corporate travel campaign manager at T&E.
Private jets are “emblematic” of the climate crisis as “people who are not flying, not contributing to the problem are suffering the effects,” like droughts and wildfires, she said.
How popular are private jets?
Despite concerns over their climate impact, private planes have become more and more popular in recent years.
While celebrities from US media personality Kylie Jenner to Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk have made the headlines, with their private flights tracked and published on social media, the trend is also becoming more common in wider business travel.
Private jet travel “started booming” during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most commercial flights were grounded, said Schenk from Greenpeace.
“While we were sitting at home, these people flew in their private jets,” she said.
In the United States, private business jets now account for a quarter of all flights, approximately twice their pre-pandemic share, according to aviation consultancy WINGX.
Can air travel become sustainable?
The airline industry has said sustainable aviation fuels can help it reach net zero by 2050. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says these fuels can reduce emissions by up to 80 percent during their lifecycle compared to conventional fuel.
Meanwhile, airlines such as Air Canada and US carrier United Airlines have been buying electric planes earmarked for short trips.
Yet environmental groups say that an increase in sustainable fuels could lead to deforestation as vast amounts of lands are cleared to grow bioenergy crops such as palm and soy oils.
There are also concerns about how long it would take for these cleaner fuels to be used at scale — which made up less than 0.1 percent of aviation fuels in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency.
“We have to admit to ourselves ... sustainable fuels are not going to get us on the decarbonization path that we need to be on today,” said Auclair of T&E.
She said a combination of measures will be needed to accelerate emissions reductions over the next decade, including a rethink of what kind of flights are really necessary.
What are governments doing about it?
Governments in Europe have started to explore steps to reduce private jet flights, and encourage passengers to take cleaner forms of transport.
In December, France won approval from the European Commission to ban short-haul flight routes of less than two-and-a-half hours for which there are direct rail options.
Belgium, meanwhile, will impose new taxes on private jets and short-haul flights from April.
Auclair said taxes could provide an incentive to reduce air travel while funding the acceleration of sustainable aviation developments.
She also said corporate leaders need to set targets and create clear travel policies as part of their climate plans.
“If you’re saying as a leader that your organization is taking steps to address climate change, then it just doesn’t really make sense for you to be taking a private jet to Davos,” Auclair said. “We need to get serious.”

German lawmakers to recognize Yazidi 'genocide' in Iraq

German lawmakers to recognize Yazidi ‘genocide’ in Iraq
German lawmakers to recognize Yazidi ‘genocide’ in Iraq

German lawmakers to recognize Yazidi ‘genocide’ in Iraq
BERLIN: Germany’s lower house of parliament is set next week to recognize as “genocide” the 2014 massacre of Kurdish-speaking Yazidis by Daesh group jihadists in Iraq, lawmakers told AFP Friday.
The three parliamentary groups of Germany’s ruling center-left-led coalition were joined by conservative MPs in agreeing on a motion they plan to present in the Bundestag next Thursday, Social Democratic (SPD) deputy Derya Turk-Nachbaur said.
The chamber “recognizes the crimes against the Yazidi community as genocide, following the legal evaluations of investigators from the United Nations,” the draft declaration seen by AFP said, after similar moves by Australia and Belgium.
Daesh terrorists in August 2014 massacred over 1,200 Yazidis, members of a Kurdish-speaking community in northwest Iraq that follows an ancient religion rooted in Zoroastrianism and whom Daesh viewed as “devil worshippers.”
The Yazidi minority has been particularly persecuted by the jihadist group, which has also forced its women and girls into sexual slavery.
A special UN investigation team said in May 2021 that it had collected “clear and convincing evidence” that IS had committed genocide against the Yazidis.
“There is no statute of limitations on genocide,” Turk-Nachbaur, one of the motion’s sponsors, said in a statement to AFP.
“Our declaration gives the survivors a voice,” she said, adding that the German parliament wanted to “strengthen the identity of the Yazidis after all their suffering.”
The Bundestag last July approved a petition asking for the recognition, but still needs to hold a final vote in a plenary session in order to complete the process of recognition.
Germany, home to what is believed to be the world’s largest Yazidi diaspora of about 150,000 people, is one of the few countries to have taken legal action against Daesh.
In November 2021, a German court convicted an Iraqi jihadist of genocide against the Yazidi, a first in the world that Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad hailed as a “victory” in the fight for recognition of the abuses committed by Daesh.
And this week, a German woman went on trial in the southwestern city of Koblenz accused of aiding and abetting war crimes and genocide with the Daesh group in Syria by “enslaving” a Yazidi woman.
The motion calls for the German judicial system to pursue further criminal cases against suspects in Germany, increase financial support to collect evidence of crimes in Iraq and boost funding to help rebuild shattered Yazidi communities.

