What We Are Reading Today: The Grant Writing Guide: A Road Map for Scholars

Grant funding can be a major determinant of promotion and tenure at colleges and universities, yet many scholars receive no training in the crucial skill of grant writing.

“The Grant writing Guide” is an essential handbook for writing research grants, providing actionable strategies for professionals in every phase of their careers, from Ph.D. students to seasoned researchers.

This easy-to-use guide features writing samples, examples of how researchers use skills, helpful tips, and exercises.

Betty Lai focuses on skills that are universal to all grant writers, not just specific skills for one type of grant or funder.