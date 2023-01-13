You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld
Author: Matthew Black 

Matthew Black’s “Operation Underworld” tells the story of how mobster Charles “Lucky” Luciano was recruited by US Naval Intelligence to turn the tide of WWII.

The first-ever account of the Allied war effort’s clandestine coalition between the Mafia and the US government to protect New York and vanquish the Nazis by taking the fight to the enemy in the 1943 US invasion of Sicily details the ingenious strategy carried out by some of history’s most infamous, improbable, and unsung heroes on both sides of the law. 

It was a Faustian bargain that brought homefront enemies together  and ultimately succeeded in helping the Allies win World War II.

What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
books
What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means

What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land

What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land

What We Are Reading Today: The Waste Land
Updated 11 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Matthew Hollis

Renowned as one of the world’s greatest poems, “The Waste Land” has been said to describe the moral decay of a world after war and the search for meaning in a meaningless era.  A century after its publication in 1922, T. S. Eliot’s enigmatic masterpiece remains one of the most influential works ever written.

Matthew Hollis reconstructs the intellectual creation of the poem and brings the material reality of its charged times vividly to life.

He reveals the cultural and personal trauma that forged it  through the lives of its protagonists — of Ezra Pound, who edited it; of Vivien Eliot, who sustained it; and of T. S. Eliot himself, whose private torment is woven into the seams of the work.

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
books
What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics
books
What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means

What We Are Reading Today: War By Other Means
Updated 10 January 2023
Arab News

Author: Daniel Akst

In “War By Other Means,” Daniel Akst takes readers into the wild, heady, and uncertain times of America on the brink of a world war, following four fascinating resisters — four figures who would subsequently become famous political thinkers and activists — and their daring exploits: David Dellinger, Dorothy Day, Dwight MacDonald, and Bayard Rustin.

The lives of these diverse anti-war advocates create the perfect prism through which to see World War II from a new angle, that of the opposition, as well as to show how great and lasting their achievements were.

The resisters did not stop the war, of course, but their impact would be felt for decades.

What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics
books
What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard

What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics

What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics

What We Are Reading Today: Migrants and Machine Politics
Updated 09 January 2023
Arab News

Authors: Adam Michael & Tariq Thachil

As the Global South rapidly urbanizes, millions of people have migrated from the countryside to urban slums, which now house 1 billion people worldwide. 

The transformative potential of urbanization hinges on whether and how poor migrants are integrated into city politics.

Popular and scholarly accounts paint migrant slums as exhausted by dispossession, subdued by local dons, bought off by wily politicians, or polarized by ethnic appeals.

“Migrants and Machine Politics” shows how slum residents in India routinely defy such portrayals, actively constructing and wielding political machine networks to demand important, albeit imperfect, representation and responsiveness within the country’s expanding cities.

Drawing on years of pioneering fieldwork in India’s slums, including ethnographic observation, interviews, surveys, and experiments, Adam Michael Auerbach and Tariq Thachil reveal how migrants harness forces of political competition—as residents, voters, community leaders, and party workers—to sow unexpected seeds of accountability within city politics. 

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard
What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst
books
What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard

What We Are Reading Today: The Lives of Fungi by Britt Bunyard
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

We know fungi are important, for us as well as the environment. But how they live, and what they can do, remains mysterious and surprising.

Filled with stunning photographs, “The Lives of Fungi” presents an inside look into their hidden and extraordinary world.

The wonders of fungi are myriad: a mushroom poking up through leaf litter literally overnight, or the sensational hit of umami from truffle shavings.

What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst
books
What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Syllabus

What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst

What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst

What We Are Reading Today: We Have Met the Enemy by Daniel Akst
Updated 08 January 2023
Arab News

Daniel Akst’s  “We Have Met the Enemy” is an intelligent and irreverent investigation into the age-old problem of self-control finds that, in the modern world, solving it is the most important thing we can do.

This conundrum of self-control has occupied thinkers since the time of Socrates. Philosophers, theologians, psychologists, and lately economists have wrestled with the question of how it is possible for us to act against our own best interest. 

Using self-control as a lens rather than a cudgel, the book combines social insight with history, literature, psychology, and economics to alarm, teach, and empower us.

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Secret Syllabus
What We Are Reading Today: How to Speak Whale by Tom Mustill
books
What We Are Reading Today: How to Speak Whale by Tom Mustill

What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld
What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld
Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage
Indian Hajj authorities plan to abolish VIP quota for pilgrimage
$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy
$10bn Saudi investment hope brings ‘fresh air’ to Pakistan’s troubled economy
Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan
Saudi Fund for Development to finance oil derivatives of $1 billion for Pakistan
Turkiye ‘using laws to target dissent ahead of elections’
Turkiye ‘using laws to target dissent ahead of elections’

