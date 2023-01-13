What We Are Reading Today: Operation Underworld

Author: Matthew Black

Matthew Black’s “Operation Underworld” tells the story of how mobster Charles “Lucky” Luciano was recruited by US Naval Intelligence to turn the tide of WWII.

The first-ever account of the Allied war effort’s clandestine coalition between the Mafia and the US government to protect New York and vanquish the Nazis by taking the fight to the enemy in the 1943 US invasion of Sicily details the ingenious strategy carried out by some of history’s most infamous, improbable, and unsung heroes on both sides of the law.

It was a Faustian bargain that brought homefront enemies together and ultimately succeeded in helping the Allies win World War II.