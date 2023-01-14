You are here

US offers $10 million for 'mastermind' of 2019 Kenya hotel siege

US offers $10 million for ‘mastermind’ of 2019 Kenya hotel siege
Amin Mohamed Ibrahim, head of the US Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, announcing the bounty for information on terror suspect Mohamoud Abdi Aden in Nairobi on Jan. 12, 2023. (AFP)
AFP

US offers $10 million for 'mastermind' of 2019 Kenya hotel siege

US offers $10 million for ‘mastermind’ of 2019 Kenya hotel siege
  • Mohamoud Abdi Aden described as a leader of January 15, 2019 siege on the DusitD2 hotel compound in Nairobi
  • At least 21 people lost their lives, including a US citizen, and many more were injured 
AFP

NAIROBI: The United States announced Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $10 million for a man described as the “terror mastermind” of a bloody hotel attack in Kenya four years ago.
It said it is seeking information on Mohamoud Abdi Aden, describing him as a leader of the Somalia-based Al-Shabab jihadist group that has carried out several deadly attacks in neighboring Kenya.
The Al-Qaeda affiliated group claimed responsibility for the January 15, 2019 siege on the upmarket DusitD2 hotel compound in the Kenyan capital Nairobi that lasted almost 20 hours.
At least 21 people lost their lives, including a US citizen, and many more were injured. Kenya said at the time that all the assailants had been eliminated.
“Mohamoud Abdi Aden, an Al-Shabab leader, was part of the cell that the planned the DusitD2 hotel attack,” the US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, told reporters in Nairobi.
She said the US was offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest of Aden, described by the embassy as a Kenyan national, and others accused of involvement in the hotel siege.
The head of Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Amin Mohamed Ibrahim, described Aden as the “terror mastermind” behind the carnage.
The State Department designated Aden a “specially designated global terrorist” in October last year.
Al-Shabab has repeatedly targeted Kenya since it sent its army into Somalia in October 2011 to fight the Islamist militant group.
In 2013, Al-Shabab laid siege to the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi for four days, leaving 67 people dead.
In 2015, an attack on Garissa University in eastern Kenya killed 148 people, almost all of them students. Many were shot at point blank range after being identified as Christians.
It was the second bloodiest attack in Kenya’s history, surpassed only by Al-Qaeda’s bombing of the US embassy in Nairobi in 1998 that killed 213 people.
Al-Shabab, which has been waging a bloody insurgency against Somalia’s fragile central government for 15 years, has been designated a terrorist group by the US since 2008.
In November, Washington said it was increasing its reward to up to $10 million apiece for key Al-Shabab leaders including “emir” Ahmed Diriye. 
 

Benin constitutional court affirms election win for ruling coalition

Benin constitutional court affirms election win for ruling coalition
Benin constitutional court affirms election win for ruling coalition

Benin constitutional court affirms election win for ruling coalition
  • Union Progressiste le Renouveau and Bloc Republicain, the two parties already in power, came first and second with 37.56 percent and 29.23 percent of votes respectively
  • Former President Thomas Boni Yayi's party, Les Démocrates, came third with 24.16 percent
COTONOU: Benin’s constitutional court on Friday affirmed the ruling coalition’s win in last weekend’s legislative election and the return to parliament of an opposition after boycotts and exclusions in previous elections.
The final tally showed the two parties already in power — Union Progressiste le Renouveau and Bloc Republicain — came first and second with 37.56 percent and 29.23 percent of votes respectively.
The party of former President Thomas Boni Yayi, Les Démocrates, came third with 24.16 percent.
Yayi’s supporters led demonstrations in 2019 after opposition parties were blocked from the legislative vote for failing to meet strict new eligibility criteria.
None of the remaining four parties competing for the 109 seats gathered enough votes to meet the 10 percent threshold for parliamentary representation.
Voter turnout was just 37.79 percent, the court said, marginally lower than the 38.66 percent recorded by the electoral commission.
The court’s distribution of seats remained unchanged from the electoral commission’s count, giving UP le Rénouveau 53 seats and Les Démocrates and Bloc Républicain 28 each.
Benin’s image as a bastion of democracy and stability in West Africa has been dented under President Patrice Talon, who went back on a pledge not to run for a second term and oversaw an opposition crackdown since coming to power in 2016.
Talon, who does not belong to any party but is supported by the Bloc Republicain and UP le Renouveau, denies targeting political opponents or violating human rights in the nation of 13 million people. 

 

No more chocolates from UAE, as Filipinos return home with onions instead 

No more chocolates from UAE, as Filipinos return home with onions instead 
No more chocolates from UAE, as Filipinos return home with onions instead 

No more chocolates from UAE, as Filipinos return home with onions instead 
  • Amid a supply dip, 1 kg can cost up to $12 in the Philippines 
  • Price of onions has quadrupled in the past four months 
MANILA: When she traveled to the Philippines to see her family last month, Dina Gacula Odo did not bring any branded Emirati chocolates or fragrant soaps as gifts but something that her loved ones now value much more: onions.

Odo, an administration worker at a hypermarket in Dubai, joined scores of other Filipino expats in the UAE, who are redefining the traditional homecoming presents, or pasalubong, and are now filling their luggage with the staple that is reaching skyrocketing prices of up to $12 per kg.

“It’s really very expensive here ... it’s now like gold because of its price,” she told Arab News. “In Dubai, it’s only 3 dirhams (80 US cents) per kg.” 

Philippine authorities have been warning of dwindling supplies since August and the price of onions — widely used in many local dishes — has more than quadrupled in the past four months. 

The government has also launched an investigation into cartels after lawmakers filed resolutions against illegal onion trading.

A woman buys exorbitantly priced onions at a market in Manila on Wednesday. (AFP)

To immediately address the situation, the purchase of over 21,000 metric tons of the vegetable was approved by President Ferdinand Marcos this week and is expected to arrive in the Philippines by the end of January. 

But currently, the price of 1 kg of onion remains up to three times higher than the price of meat and overseas Filipinos are mobilizing to help their families.

April Manuel, who also works in Dubai, said onions are “very handy and worth carrying” and advised everyone to bring them when they are traveling home. 

“It’s no longer chocolates that will make the family happy, but onions!” she added. 

Some, like Mitzi Panganiban, a dental assistant who has been in Dubai for the past 16 years, regretted that had not bought more onions when she recently hosted her mother-in-law and for the first time did not stuff her bags with chocolate upon return. 

“I packed 2 kg for her to bring home; that’s about 6 dirhams,” she said. “I should have made it 4 kg.”  

Bangladeshi activists on alert over government’s reported purchase of Israeli spyware 

Bangladeshi activists on alert over government’s reported purchase of Israeli spyware 
Bangladeshi activists on alert over government's reported purchase of Israeli spyware 

Bangladeshi activists on alert over government’s reported purchase of Israeli spyware 
  • Media reported Bangladesh bought spyware from a company run by an ex-Israeli intelligence commander 
  • Bangladeshi PM’s assistant says the news is a disinformation attempt against the government 
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi activists have called for clarity over the government’s reported purchase of sophisticated surveillance technology from Israel amid concerns about possible violations of constitutional rights.

The Israeli daily Haaretz reported earlier this week that Bangladesh had bought the controversial spyware for nearly $6 million from a company run by a former commander of the Israeli intelligence’s technology unit. Since Bangladesh has no relations with Israel, the purchase was allegedly made through Cyprus and the technology reached the South Asian country in June last year.

When the news broke out, Transparency International Bangladesh issued a statement on Thursday night, saying that the use of such technology poses the risk of violating several fundamental constitutional rights.

“The citizens have the right to know the government’s precise explanation about the extent of buying and using technology that undermines the privacy of their personal information and communication, safety, freedom of expression and thought, and is a potential threat to life and livelihood,” the watchdog’s Executive Director Dr. Iftekharuzzaman said in the statement.

“There is no room for doubt that such technology has already reached the relevant agencies of the government.”

Officials of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center, a government agency responsible for monitoring communication data, were not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach out to them.

A member of the ruling Awami League and special assistant to the Bangladeshi prime minister, Biplob Barua, told Arab News the Israeli media report was for him a disinformation attempt against the government.

“As per my knowledge, the government didn’t purchase any Israeli devices…Nowadays, everywhere there is some propaganda going on against our country. If any Israeli media published any news regarding this, I can say that it’s a conspiracy against our government,” he said.

“We don’t have any diplomatic communication with Israel. If any report is published by them, they can say better on this. From our side, it’s totally baseless. It’s a part of ongoing organized propaganda against the government.”

The opposition, however, had heard about the Israeli spyware purchase even before the Haaretz report.

“Earlier also, we heard that the Bangladeshi government had purchased Israeli surveillance devices. As politicians or political activists, we are the victims of these devices,” said Shama Obaed, secretary of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

“Anyone can be framed with false cases with the support of these devices…It violates the privacy of any citizen.”

But to some security experts, like Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Abdur Rashid, head of the Institute of Conflict, Law and Development Studies in Dhaka, the purchase of surveillance technology by governments is justified in addressing crime.

“In Bangladesh, we have a big threat of extremism and transnational organized crime. These groups are very strong. There are issues of illegal drug and arms trade, human trafficking…The criminals are being captured through mobile tracking technology,” he said.

“So far, we haven’t received any information that these devices are being used against the opposition party. The purchase of the devices doesn’t necessarily mean that these devices are already in operation…We will watch whether these devices are used against the constitutional rights of the people.”

The monitoring of communication by intelligence is an increasing worry in Bangladeshi civil society.

Prominent rights activist Mohammed Nur Khan told Arab News it has been happening for quite some time. The purchase of Israeli spyware only rendered it further problematic.

“We don’t have diplomatic relations with Israel, and we are purchasing Israeli devices through a third country. It’s nothing but a clever act…People’s money is being spent on buying this sort of device. From a moral point of view, it doesn’t have a strong ground.” 

Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International

Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International
Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International

Iran must halt protester executions: Amnesty International
  • ‘Grossly unfair sham trial’ ended with death sentence for 2 men on Jan. 7
  • Families of detained protesters are left unaware of the fate of relatives because authorities’ “persistent secrecy”
LONDON: Iran must halt its executions of people sentenced to death for taking part in anti-government protests, Amnesty International has urged.
The human rights organization condemned the executions of two men — Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini — on Jan. 7, labeling their sentencing as “arbitrary.”
Others are also facing the same fate after being sentenced for their roles in nationwide demonstrations, which began in September last year, Amnesty warned.
Families of detained protesters are left unaware of the fate of relatives because authorities’ “persistent secrecy” surrounding the use of the death penalty means no advance notice of execution is provided.
Karami and Hosseini were sentenced to death on Dec. 5 last year in a trial that Amnesty described as a “grossly unfair sham.”
The sentence was delivered less than a week after the trial began, with the two men convicted over the death of a Basij paramilitary operative during a protest in early November.
Before the trial began, Iranian state media aired confessions by the two men allegedly obtained under torture, with Hosseini telling his lawyer that he was kicked and beaten with iron rods and until he confessed.
Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “It is abhorrent that the Iranian authorities persist in their state-sanctioned killing spree as they desperately seek to end the protests and cling to power by instilling fear among the public.
“The arbitrary executions of Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, just days after their death sentences were upheld, reveal how the Iranian authorities continue to wield the death penalty as a weapon of repression, and serve as a chilling reminder that scores of others remain at risk of execution.
“It is crucial that the international community not only stands with the people in Iran but takes urgent action to hold the Iranian authorities to account.”
Eltahawy added: “States must exercise universal jurisdiction to criminally investigate all officials reasonably suspected of involvement in crimes under international law and other grave violations of human rights, and issue arrest warrants where there is sufficient evidence.”

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia
Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia

Poland, Lithuania want nuclear curbs in new EU sanctions on Russia
  • The EU's leading Russia hawks will propose that the bloc bans more "Russian propaganda" media outlets
  • Ukraine has already called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in its next round of sanctions
BRUSSELS: Poland and Lithuania want the European Union to impose restrictions on Russia’s nuclear sector as part of new sanctions against Moscow and Minsk for the war in Ukraine, senior diplomats from the two EU countries said on Friday.
The EU’s leading Russia hawks will propose that the bloc bans more “Russian propaganda” media outlets and cuts more Russian banks from the SWIFT global messaging system, the diplomats said, asking not to be identified.
“It is more and more difficult to get the necessary unanimity in the EU for more sanctions. Nonetheless, we will propose an ambitious new package,” said one of the diplomats.
They said the 10th EU package of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine should be ready in time for the first anniversary of the invasion on Feb. 24.
They wanted new sanctions against Russia’s ally Belarus, where they said loopholes allowed it to bypass European sanctions against Moscow in trading goods including furniture.
That chimes with an announcement earlier this month by the EU’s chief executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, that the bloc would impose sanctions against Belarus for aiding Russia in the war.
Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military drills.
Ukraine has already called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in its next round of sanctions, a move that has so far been blocked by Hungary, among others.
Hungary has four Russian-built nuclear reactors and plans to expand that by two, to be built by Rosatom.
“Are you comfortable with a partner like that? Who invades a neighboring country while also building your nuclear plant?,” said a senior Ukrainian diplomat attending the same meeting on Friday with the EU diplomats in the bloc’s hub Brussels.
They proposed that Rosatom and/or its leadership be blacklisted as a first step that should then lead to winding down cooperation in the EU with Russia’s nuclear industry.
The EU currently has some 1,300 individuals and 120 entities blacklisted over Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as economic sanctions in place that include the trade, transport, energy, banking, media and defense sectors.
The senior diplomats said they would also try again to end Belgium’s diamond trade with Russia through new EU sanctions and expand bans on trade in goods that can be used for military purposes.

