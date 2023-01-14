You are here

El Clásico comes to Riyadh for Spanish Super Cup final

Barcelona players celebrate winning their Spanish Super Cup semi-final football match with Real Betis at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh on Jan. 12, 2023. (AFP photo/Giuseppe Cacace)
Real Madrid's players watch penalty shootout during their Spanish Super Cup semi-final match with Valencia in Riyadh on Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Arab News

  • Holders Real Madrid to take on Barcelona in mouthwatering match-up in the Saudi capital
Arab News

RIYADH: The Spanish Super Cup final is returning to Riyadh, and Saudi football fans’ mouths are watering.

Sunday’s match at the King Fahd International Stadium will be El Clasico, pitting holders Real Madrid against Barcelona.

The Catalan team booked their place in the showpiece final with a nail-biting 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Real Betis after 120 minutes of football ended in a 2-2 draw.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid side beat Valencia on penalties on Wednesday.




Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen jumps to save a penalty kick during their semifinal match Real Betis, in Riyadh on Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The final “will be a very nice game, everyone wants to see this type of game and we’ll be delighted to play it and win it,” Barca’s German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said.

Ter Stegen made some fine saves even before the semi-final shootout, where he was the key man. “I would like to have less work in games,” he said.

“For a year I’ve been at a very good level personally, physically, it’s the work too — every day I have a spectacular team that helps me improve and think about how to get better.”

Barcelona have not won the Spanish Super Cup since the change to a four-team format, with the first Saudi tournament taking place in 2020.

After finishing last season without a trophy and investing heavily in the summer despite the club’s debts, head coach Xavi and his team are desperate for silverware.

Although winning the Super Cup will not be enough in itself, it would be a step in the right direction and Xavi’s first trophy since arriving in November 2021.

“Ter Stegen makes the difference for us, I am very happy with him,” the coach said. “He saved two penalties, and we’re in the final. Now we have to compete in it and win it.”

Djokovic receives warm welcome in Melbourne return

Djokovic receives warm welcome in Melbourne return
Updated 33 min 8 sec ago
AP

Djokovic receives warm welcome in Melbourne return

Djokovic receives warm welcome in Melbourne return
  • Last year, Djokovic was deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19
Updated 33 min 8 sec ago
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: Novak Djokovic received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in his return to Melbourne during an exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday.
Djokovic’s visa for entering Australia was revoked and he was deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He still hasn’t gotten the shots, but the country’s coronavirus rules have been relaxed.
So the nine-time Australian Open champion was allowed to return for this year’s tournament beginning Monday.
After enjoying what he said was a “fantastic” response from fans in Adelaide during a tournament last week, Djokovic admitted he was unsure how he would be received in Melbourne a year after he was deported.
But an emotional Djokovic walked into a sold-out Rod Laver Arena to loud cheers from the crowd of 15,000.
“It just feels great to be back in Australia, back in Melbourne,” Djokovic said. “This is the court and the stadium where I created the best memories of my professional tennis career.
“Back in 2008 was the first time I won a Grand Slam, it was here, and 15 years later I’m here again and I’m competing at the high level. I must be very grateful for this opportunity to be here so thank you guys for welcoming me in a good way tonight.”
Djokovic showed no signs of the hamstring issue that has troubled him this month and repeatedly played up to the crowd during the lighthearted exhibition for charity.
Kyrgios pulled out of the recent United Cup and Adelaide International tournaments with knee and ankle complaints and has not played a serious match since late last year. But Australia’s top-ranked player moved well against Djokovic, who beat him in the Wimbledon final last year. The two could meet in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.
Kyrgios takes on Roman Safiullin in the first round while Djokovic opens his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Roberto Carballes Baena.
During the exhibition match, Djokovic and Kyrgios delivered trick shots, fake outbursts and mid-match TV interviews. They took a set each under Fast4 conditions before teaming up with wheelchair players and juniors for a third-set tiebreak.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

‘Unbelievable’ Erling Haaland a ‘perfect fit’ at Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan

‘Unbelievable’ Erling Haaland a ‘perfect fit’ at Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan
Updated 14 January 2023
ALAM KHAN

‘Unbelievable’ Erling Haaland a ‘perfect fit’ at Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan

‘Unbelievable’ Erling Haaland a ‘perfect fit’ at Manchester City: Ilkay Gundogan
  • Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has certainly enjoyed his debut season in English football
Updated 14 January 2023
ALAM KHAN

LONDON: Manchester City may be seething after their surprise exit from the Carabao Cup this week, with the team missing out on a semifinal date with Newcastle following their 2-0 defeat at Southampton.

But they have the perfect opportunity to lift the mood on Saturday in the 189th derby against neighbors Manchester United.

When the two sides last met at the Etihad in October, the 6-3 scoreline saw City end up as convincing winners, with only two late Anthony Martial goals sparing United further embarrassment.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both claimed hat-tricks — only the third time that two players from the same team had both claimed three goals each in a Premier League match.

For striker Haaland, it was also an historic third treble haul in successive home games after three against both Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has certainly enjoyed his debut season in English football and has become the smiling assassin with 27 goals so far.

According to City captain Ilkay Gundogan, the Norwegian forward, 22, is a combination of fearsome and fun.

“Erling’s a great guy, on and off the pitch — very determined but has a great character,” said the Germany international, who also joined Pep Guardiola’s side from Dortmund in 2016.

“He’s fitted perfectly — no integration time, no problem since he came. From day one, Erling was there and part of everything. In the way he speaks with everyone, he’s a perfect fit. He tells some good jokes, likes to laugh and joke around. He’s funny, so beloved with his teammates and the staff.

“The group we have, it’s quite easy for anyone joining us.”

United were among the clubs who pursued Leeds-born Haaland’s signature last year, but he chose City, where his father, Alfie, also played.

“Erling could have gone anywhere he wanted, but he chose to come here,” Gundogan told Arab News exclusively.

“A lot of the reasons were probably connected to the way we play, the way we approach the game, the manager and the players we have.

“This makes it attractive for every footballer in Europe, to get the chance to one day play for Manchester City. This shows how much the club has grown over the years.”

City have grown to the extent that they have now deposed United as the side setting the highest of standards.

Where United once ruled English football under Sir Alex Ferguson — winning 13 Premier League titles before the legendary manager retired in 2013 — it is now Guardiola’s men who are dominant.

City are bidding for a third successive championship and now stand second — five points behind Arsenal and four clear of Erik ten Hag’s United.

After the disappointing defeat at Southampton, Gundogan urged his side to respond to a “wake-up call” and show that they still have the same hunger and desire for honors as before.

“The last few years were special,” said Gundogan, 32. “The club started a big project when the owners from Abu Dhabi took over and wanted to achieve what we have achieved in the last few years.

“So I think the club is in a very good position. The club is led by brilliant people and there’s so much more potential, so much more to come.

“In terms of the way we play, we are up there, yes, with the great clubs. But in terms of what we have achieved, I don’t think so, not so far.

“I think there needs to come a Champions League at one point to get that one last lift in international level for the club — that’s the only piece missing so far. Sooner or later I am confident it will happen.”

Having agonizingly lost the final to Chelsea in 2021 and then a semifinal last season to Real Madrid, Haaland was seen as the man to help fulfill City’s Champions League dream.

And Gundogan agrees.

“I’m quite sure he was brought in to make a difference,” the midfielder said.

“We were probably missing someone like him for a couple of years, especially when Sergio Aguero was out for a while. We had to adapt. I played a false nine in some games and it is different to have someone right there like him.

“Erling is the finisher in the box. With his presence, you feel where the danger might be and he’s already there. He just has the sense to score the goals.

“If he just keeps continuing like this, he is already going to be there pretty soon to be competing for Ballon d’Ors or whatever.

“The thing with Erling, I don’t know if he even needs to get better to get that. His main job as a striker is scoring goals and he does that — the way he has started here is unbelievable.

“I don’t doubt Erling will stay the same and doesn’t want to imitate someone or follow in someone else’s path — I sense he wants to make his own path with his own personality.

“I don’t think there needs to be much change from what people expect him to be. To score goals and have the numbers is the first thing people look at when they talk about strikers. Already they (Erling’s numbers) are incredible and I think they will probably stay the same.

“We feel he can make the difference in these big games and in the Champions League, which is, of course, a hope again this season that we can win it.”

Few games are bigger than the Manchester derby and bragging rights as well as crucial Premier League points will be at stake when United play host at Old Trafford, and look to avoid a fourth successive loss to City.

Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape
Updated 13 January 2023
Reuters

Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape

Man City’s Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape
  • City issued a statement saying the club had noted the verdict
Updated 13 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on Friday.
Meanwhile jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape, British media reported on Friday.
The trial had been taking place at Chester Crown Court since August after 13 women made allegations against Mendy and co-accused Louis Saha Matturie.
City issued a statement saying the club had noted the verdict.
“Given there are open matters related to this case, the club is not in a position to comment further at this time,” City said in a statement.

Morocco’s decision to reverse boycott a major boost for African Nations Championships

Morocco’s decision to reverse boycott a major boost for African Nations Championships
Updated 13 January 2023
John Duerden

Morocco’s decision to reverse boycott a major boost for African Nations Championships

Morocco’s decision to reverse boycott a major boost for African Nations Championships
  • It looked like Atlas Lions would miss chance to defend title, but change of heart means World Cup stars kick off campaign on Sunday
Updated 13 January 2023
John Duerden

It was just last month that Morocco were the deserved toast of the World Cup after reaching the semifinals and pushing then reigning champions France all the way before bowing out.

It was the best ever performance by an Arab or African team. For that month in Qatar, the Atlas Lions were in dreamland, as was much of the region.

There was even some pride at the home of their fierce football rivals Algeria.

Now, however, it is back to the everyday reality of football logistics and politics in Africa.

A major controversy looked likely after Morocco on Thursday withdrew from the African Nations Championships (CHAN), the seventh edition of the tournament that will kick off in Algiers on Friday.

But a change of heart in Rabat means the team will now take part in the competition, starting with a clash against Sudan on Sunday.

Morocco have been drawn in Group C where they will also face Madagascar and Ghana. After winning the last two tournaments in 2018 and 2020, the team is one of the favorites. The competition is reserved for under-23 players who are in action for clubs that belong to the league of their country, meaning the likes of Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech are ineligible to attend.

For a while, it did look as if no Moroccans would be going there at all.

Relations between Morocco and Algeria had been strained for some time due to a dispute over the Western Sahara region, with the land border between the two countries closed since 1994.

In September 2021, a month after breaking off diplomatic relations, Algeria then closed its airspace to flights from its North African neighbor and that was the reason behind the initial decision by Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) to pull out. The body had made a request that their team, who have been in a training camp at home for much of the past week, be able to fly directly from the capital, Rabat, into Algeria.

“While the trip of the Moroccan selection from Rabat to Constantine (the northeastern Algerian city that is the main host of Group C games) is organized by the FRMF and the kickoff of CHAN is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023, meaning in 24 hours, the FRMF notes with regret that obtaining a final authorization of the RAM (Royal Air Maroc) flight from Rabat to Constantine has unfortunately still not been confirmed by CAF (Confederation of African Football),” FRMF said in a statement released on Thursday.

There was no official response from Algeria. Last week Abderrazak Sebgag, the country’s minister of sports, advised that Morocco’s request would be considered and that the CAF would be informed of any decision. “The FAF (Algerian FA) will respond to CAF via official channels. Algeria has its laws, its sovereignty which is above all consideration,” he said.

It did not look good. As often happens when politics enters the field of sports and has a major effect, it is the fans and players who miss out.

Morocco are the leading African nation at this moment. At the club level, they are home to the best team in Africa, after Wydad AC defeated Al-Ahly of Egypt in the final of the CAF Champions League last May. Under the same victorious coach Walid Regragui, the national team then won their World Cup group, defeating Belgium and Canada, and then eliminating Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages.

CHAN does not have the same hold on the popular imagination as the Africa Cup of Nations with its superior star power and color. It is still, however, an important event. Morocco are defending champions and the number one African nation at the moment and would have been missed had they stayed home. Their players would not have got the international experience that will help them develop. The same could be said for those from Ghana, and especially Madagascar and Sudan, who should welcome the chance to face such strong opposition. It is also true for the tournament as a whole. Morocco’s presence improves standards on the pitch and enhances the appeal of the event off it.

Without the Atlas Lions in the competition, Algeria would have been favorites to win in the final on Feb. 4 had Morocco been absent. Les Fennecs kick off the opening game on Friday against Libya at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers. Libya are one of the few teams to have lifted the trophy along with Tunisia, DR Congo and Morocco.

Their chances will be reduced a little with the presence of Morocco but CHAN 2022 is all the richer for it.

Extended Youth MMA Championship to run over two days this weekend in Abu Dhabi

Extended Youth MMA Championship to run over two days this weekend in Abu Dhabi
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

Extended Youth MMA Championship to run over two days this weekend in Abu Dhabi

Extended Youth MMA Championship to run over two days this weekend in Abu Dhabi
  • The 3rd edition of the championship is set to feature 78 of the country’s best young men and women
Updated 13 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Due to high demand among young fighters to compete, the Youth MMA Championship has been expanded over two days in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Committee revealed.

The extended tournament, to be held this weekend at the recently rebranded Mubadala Arena at Zayed Sports City, will feature 78 of the UAE’s best young male and female players. The first to span an entire weekend, the 3rd edition of the tournament will be open for the public to attend, the committee said.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, chairman of the UAE MMA Committee, which was established in 2021 under the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), said there has been a growing desire among the young generation to learn the sport, which is manifested in increased demand seen for this weekend’s championship.

“Organizing this tournament aligns with the Federation’s efforts to spread the popularity of MMA in the country, boost participation across all ages, highlight certain talents, and develop programmes that will contribute to raising the overall level of talent,” said Al Dhaheri. “The youth represent not only the future but are also critical in establishing a national team capable of competing at the largest international tournaments.”

The organising committee confirmed that as part of its efforts to strengthen the country’s position as a global destination for MMA, it has witnessed a growing desire among the younger generations to get acquainted with the sport and its professionalism.

