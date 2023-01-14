You are here

FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations

FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez displays the Golden Glove award after the football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on December 18, 2022. (AFP file)
  • Argentine players ran and sang through the official interview area and damaged flimsy partition walls without stopping to speak to the media
ZURICH: FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final.
FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration by players running through the interview zone after the game on Dec. 18.
Argentina beat France in a penalty shootout after a thrilling 3-3 draw at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
About three hours later, players led by captain Lionel Messi ran and sang through the official interview area and damaged flimsy partition walls without stopping to speak to international broadcast and print media.




The disciplinary charges that include “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play” did not specify Emiliano Martinez, who crudely brandished the trophy he received on the field as the best goalkeeper at the World Cup.
FIFA gave no timetable for the Argentina disciplinary case.
In other cases, FIFA imposed fines on the federations of Serbia, Mexico and Ecuador for acts of discrimination by fans at the World Cup.
Serbia was fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($54,000) for offensive fan chants during a 3-2 loss against Switzerland — which had some players with ethnic Albanian ties to Kosovo — and team misconduct for seven players being shown yellow cards.
FIFA fined Mexico 100,000 Swiss francs ($108,000) for anti-gay chants by fans at two games, and Ecuador must pay 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,600) for chants at the opening game against Qatar reportedly directed at Chile.
 

  • Holders Real Madrid to take on Barcelona in mouthwatering match-up in the Saudi capital
RIYADH: The Spanish Super Cup final is returning to Riyadh, and Saudi football fans’ mouths are watering.

Sunday’s match at the King Fahd International Stadium will be El Clasico, pitting holders Real Madrid against Barcelona.

The Catalan team booked their place in the showpiece final with a nail-biting 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Real Betis after 120 minutes of football ended in a 2-2 draw.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid side beat Valencia on penalties on Wednesday.

Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen jumps to save a penalty kick during their semifinal match Real Betis, in Riyadh on Jan. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

The final “will be a very nice game, everyone wants to see this type of game and we’ll be delighted to play it and win it,” Barca’s German goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen said.

Ter Stegen made some fine saves even before the semi-final shootout, where he was the key man. “I would like to have less work in games,” he said.

“For a year I’ve been at a very good level personally, physically, it’s the work too — every day I have a spectacular team that helps me improve and think about how to get better.”

Barcelona have not won the Spanish Super Cup since the change to a four-team format, with the first Saudi tournament taking place in 2020.

After finishing last season without a trophy and investing heavily in the summer despite the club’s debts, head coach Xavi and his team are desperate for silverware.

Although winning the Super Cup will not be enough in itself, it would be a step in the right direction and Xavi’s first trophy since arriving in November 2021.

“Ter Stegen makes the difference for us, I am very happy with him,” the coach said. “He saved two penalties, and we’re in the final. Now we have to compete in it and win it.”

  • The Club World Cup typically brings together the six continental champions and the host nation’s domestic title winner
  • FIFA awarded tournament hosting to Morocco last month after they became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals
RABAT, Morocco: European champions Real Madrid are in line to face Seattle Sounders, the first-ever US team to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup, at the next edition of the tournament in Morocco in February.

FIFA made the draw Friday for the 2022 Club World Cup that was pushed into this year from a traditional December slot by the World Cup that finished last month in Qatar.

Madrid are waiting in the semifinals for the winner of CONCACAF Champions League winner Seattle’s second-round game against either Al Ahly of Egypt or New Zealand’s Auckland City, which open the tournament in the first round on Feb. 1.

Flamengo, the Copa Libertadores winner, are in the other semifinal game against African champion Wydad Casablanca or Al-Hilal.

The Club World Cup typically brings together the six continental champions and the host nation’s domestic title winner.

However, Moroccan league winner Wydad also won the 2022 African Champions League title. The second African entry went to the beaten finalist, Al-Ahly, and not the runner-up in Morocco’s league.

Al-Hilal won the 2021 Asian Champions League — and played in the previous Club World Cup last February, losing to eventual winner Chelsea in the semifinals — but was proposed again because the 2022 Asian champion will not be decided until May.

Morocco are hosting the Club World Cup in Tangier and Rabat, which will host the final on Feb. 11.

FIFA awarded tournament hosting to Morocco last month after they became the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.

Morocco was the losing bidder for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico. It could yet figure in bidding for the 2030 World Cup — either alone or working with near-neighbors Spain and Portugal, which were both beaten by Morocco in the knockout rounds in Qatar.

“This is also an opportunity to express the desire of our people and of our kingdom to be among those willing to host football’s greatest events,” Morocco soccer federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said Friday about the Club World Cup.

  • It was the first time in nearly 30 years that Juventus conceded five goals in a league match
NAPLES: Two of Napoli’s most influential players combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign. They also brought Juventus’ revival to a juddering — and humiliating — halt.

Victor Osimhen scored twice and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia once, while also setting up each other’s goals, to help Serie A leader Napoli crush second-placed Juventus 5-1 on Friday and open up a 10-point lead.

Angel Di María halved the deficit for Juventus shortly before halftime but Napoli ran away with it after the break with goals from Amir Rrahmani and Elif Elmas on either side of Osimhen’s second.

It was the first time in nearly 30 years that Juventus conceded five goals in a league match.

“Congratulations to the team. Big game, big team, big respect to Juventus for the fight,” said Osimhen, who took his tally to 12 goals in 14 league matches this season. “We needed this more and I’m happy about the result.

“We gave a lot for the game, we needed the three points. I’m happy for the team, and I’m happy as well to contribute with two goals and an assist. We want to keep on building on this momentum.”

Defending champion AC Milan can trim the gap to Napoli back to seven points with a win at Lecce on Saturday.

But the result will instil a real sense of belief that Napoli can end its lengthy wait for the league title — since Diego Maradona led the Partenopei to their only two league titles in 1987 and 1990.

“The road is still long, we just want to continue to win our games, we care less about other teams,” Osimhen added. “We want to continue to do well, carry out the coach’s instructions and keep on getting the points.

“And of course at the end of the season I think we have a good chance.”

There is a strong rivalry between Napoli and Juventus and the visitors from Turin were roundly jeered when they appeared.

Juventus was full of confidence after eight straight wins without conceding a goal and was also able to hand Federico Chiesa his first start since tearing his cruciate ligament more than a year ago.

However, Napoli took the lead in the 14th minute. Wojciech Szczęsny brilliantly parried an acrobatic shot from Kvaratskhelia but Osimhen headed in the rebound.

It was the first goal Juventus conceded in 770 minutes.

That eventually sparked Juventus into life and Di Maria hit the crossbar after rushing onto a wayward pass from Rrahmani.

Napoli doubled their lead in the 39th when Osimhen returned the favor for Kvaratskhelia, rolling across the area for his unmarked teammate to slot into the bottom right corner.

World Cup winner Di Maria pulled one back for Juventus three minutes before the break but that proved to be a false dawn for the Bianconeri.

Napoli extended its advantage 11 minutes after the restart when a corner came to Rrahmani in the middle of the area and he blasted it in.

Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen combined again in the 65th with the latter heading in a cross from the Georgia forward. And the humiliation was completed in the 72nd when Elmas’ effort was deflected past Szczęsny.

  • Last year, Djokovic was deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19
MELBOURNE, Australia: Novak Djokovic received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in his return to Melbourne during an exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday.
Djokovic’s visa for entering Australia was revoked and he was deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He still hasn’t gotten the shots, but the country’s coronavirus rules have been relaxed.
So the nine-time Australian Open champion was allowed to return for this year’s tournament beginning Monday.
After enjoying what he said was a “fantastic” response from fans in Adelaide during a tournament last week, Djokovic admitted he was unsure how he would be received in Melbourne a year after he was deported.
But an emotional Djokovic walked into a sold-out Rod Laver Arena to loud cheers from the crowd of 15,000.
“It just feels great to be back in Australia, back in Melbourne,” Djokovic said. “This is the court and the stadium where I created the best memories of my professional tennis career.
“Back in 2008 was the first time I won a Grand Slam, it was here, and 15 years later I’m here again and I’m competing at the high level. I must be very grateful for this opportunity to be here so thank you guys for welcoming me in a good way tonight.”
Djokovic showed no signs of the hamstring issue that has troubled him this month and repeatedly played up to the crowd during the lighthearted exhibition for charity.
Kyrgios pulled out of the recent United Cup and Adelaide International tournaments with knee and ankle complaints and has not played a serious match since late last year. But Australia’s top-ranked player moved well against Djokovic, who beat him in the Wimbledon final last year. The two could meet in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park.
Kyrgios takes on Roman Safiullin in the first round while Djokovic opens his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Roberto Carballes Baena.
During the exhibition match, Djokovic and Kyrgios delivered trick shots, fake outbursts and mid-match TV interviews. They took a set each under Fast4 conditions before teaming up with wheelchair players and juniors for a third-set tiebreak.
  • Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has certainly enjoyed his debut season in English football
LONDON: Manchester City may be seething after their surprise exit from the Carabao Cup this week, with the team missing out on a semifinal date with Newcastle following their 2-0 defeat at Southampton.

But they have the perfect opportunity to lift the mood on Saturday in the 189th derby against neighbors Manchester United.

When the two sides last met at the Etihad in October, the 6-3 scoreline saw City end up as convincing winners, with only two late Anthony Martial goals sparing United further embarrassment.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both claimed hat-tricks — only the third time that two players from the same team had both claimed three goals each in a Premier League match.

For striker Haaland, it was also an historic third treble haul in successive home games after three against both Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has certainly enjoyed his debut season in English football and has become the smiling assassin with 27 goals so far.

According to City captain Ilkay Gundogan, the Norwegian forward, 22, is a combination of fearsome and fun.

“Erling’s a great guy, on and off the pitch — very determined but has a great character,” said the Germany international, who also joined Pep Guardiola’s side from Dortmund in 2016.

“He’s fitted perfectly — no integration time, no problem since he came. From day one, Erling was there and part of everything. In the way he speaks with everyone, he’s a perfect fit. He tells some good jokes, likes to laugh and joke around. He’s funny, so beloved with his teammates and the staff.

“The group we have, it’s quite easy for anyone joining us.”

United were among the clubs who pursued Leeds-born Haaland’s signature last year, but he chose City, where his father, Alfie, also played.

“Erling could have gone anywhere he wanted, but he chose to come here,” Gundogan told Arab News exclusively.

“A lot of the reasons were probably connected to the way we play, the way we approach the game, the manager and the players we have.

“This makes it attractive for every footballer in Europe, to get the chance to one day play for Manchester City. This shows how much the club has grown over the years.”

City have grown to the extent that they have now deposed United as the side setting the highest of standards.

Where United once ruled English football under Sir Alex Ferguson — winning 13 Premier League titles before the legendary manager retired in 2013 — it is now Guardiola’s men who are dominant.

City are bidding for a third successive championship and now stand second — five points behind Arsenal and four clear of Erik ten Hag’s United.

After the disappointing defeat at Southampton, Gundogan urged his side to respond to a “wake-up call” and show that they still have the same hunger and desire for honors as before.

“The last few years were special,” said Gundogan, 32. “The club started a big project when the owners from Abu Dhabi took over and wanted to achieve what we have achieved in the last few years.

“So I think the club is in a very good position. The club is led by brilliant people and there’s so much more potential, so much more to come.

“In terms of the way we play, we are up there, yes, with the great clubs. But in terms of what we have achieved, I don’t think so, not so far.

“I think there needs to come a Champions League at one point to get that one last lift in international level for the club — that’s the only piece missing so far. Sooner or later I am confident it will happen.”

Having agonizingly lost the final to Chelsea in 2021 and then a semifinal last season to Real Madrid, Haaland was seen as the man to help fulfill City’s Champions League dream.

And Gundogan agrees.

“I’m quite sure he was brought in to make a difference,” the midfielder said.

“We were probably missing someone like him for a couple of years, especially when Sergio Aguero was out for a while. We had to adapt. I played a false nine in some games and it is different to have someone right there like him.

“Erling is the finisher in the box. With his presence, you feel where the danger might be and he’s already there. He just has the sense to score the goals.

“If he just keeps continuing like this, he is already going to be there pretty soon to be competing for Ballon d’Ors or whatever.

“The thing with Erling, I don’t know if he even needs to get better to get that. His main job as a striker is scoring goals and he does that — the way he has started here is unbelievable.

“I don’t doubt Erling will stay the same and doesn’t want to imitate someone or follow in someone else’s path — I sense he wants to make his own path with his own personality.

“I don’t think there needs to be much change from what people expect him to be. To score goals and have the numbers is the first thing people look at when they talk about strikers. Already they (Erling’s numbers) are incredible and I think they will probably stay the same.

“We feel he can make the difference in these big games and in the Champions League, which is, of course, a hope again this season that we can win it.”

Few games are bigger than the Manchester derby and bragging rights as well as crucial Premier League points will be at stake when United play host at Old Trafford, and look to avoid a fourth successive loss to City.

