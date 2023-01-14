You are here

Tunisia's opposition to protest against president's rule
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied, on the anniversary of the 2011 uprising, in Tunis, Jan. 14, 2023. (Reuters)
TUNIS: Opposition parties and others angry at Tunisia’s economic crisis and the president’s increasingly authoritarian drift are planning to march through the capital on Saturday to mark 12 years since Tunisian protesters unleashed Arab Spring uprisings around the region.
The protest move comes after disastrous parliamentary elections last month in which just 11 percent of voters cast ballots. The elections are meant to replace and reshape a legislature that President Kais Saied dissolved in 2021. The second round has been set for Jan. 29.
It also comes as the country is going through a major economic crisis, with inflation and joblessness on the rise. Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of fuel and basic staples like sugar, vegetable oil and rice in recent months.
The head of the National Salvation Front, a coalition of five opposition parties including the popular Islamist opposition party Ennahdha, Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, said tens of thousands of Tunisians are expected to take part in the protest march on the Habib Bourguiba avenue, the main artery of the capital and a key site for the revolution.
The Interior ministry called on all groups authorized to organize demonstrations to respect the preset itinerary and timing and ensure that there’s no violence.
The ministry also urged protesters to respect restrictions and not to provoke clashes with security forces.
On Jan. 14, 2011, then President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali was forced out of power, transforming the country into a budding democracy that inspired the Arab Spring. Ben Ali died in 2019.
Saied, who was elected in 2019, has curbed the independence of the judiciary and weakened parliament’s powers.
In a referendum in July last year, Tunisians voters approved a constitution that hands broad executive powers to the president. Saied, who spearheaded the project and wrote the text himself, made full use of the mandate in September, changing the electoral law to diminish the role of political parties.
In an apparent response to criticism, Saied on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Bourguiba avenue and went through the capital’s historic district, the medina. He called for caution against “intruders and renegades” who could mix with protesters to provoke clashes.
The Jan. 14 anniversary has been abolished as official commemoration date by Saied, who instead declared Dec. 17 as the “revolution day.”
Tunisia’s uprising began on Dec. 17, 2010, when a desperate fruit vendor set himself on fire, unleashing pent-up anger and frustration among his compatriots, who staged protests that spread nationwide and led to the revolution.

RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians were killed Saturday during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The two young men were shot dead by Israeli forces “during an assault on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin” in the north of the West Bank, the ministry said.
No further details were provided on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
The Israeli army said in a brief statement that it had launched “counterterrorism activity” near the village, during which “suspects shot live fire” at them from a passing vehicle.
“The soldiers responded with live fire. Hits were identified,” it said, adding that no Israeli soldiers were reported injured.
The Palestinian health ministry named the two young men killed as Ezzedine Bassem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23.
A third Palestinian, 19-year-old Yazen Samer Jaabari, died of his injuries after he was shot by Israeli forces earlier this month, the ministry said.
He was wounded during in Israeli army operation on January 2 in the village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin, in which two other Palestinians were killed, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
The latest deaths bring up to 12 the toll of Palestinians killed this year during violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967.
Israeli forces have launched near-daily raids in the West Bank following a wave of deadly attacks in Israel last year.
The surge in bloodshed last year saw at least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians killed across Israel and the West Bank, according to an AFP tally.
More than 150 of the fatalities were in the West Bank.

DUBAI: Iran has executed a British-Iranian national who once served as its deputy defense minister, its judiciary said on Saturday, defying calls from London for his release after he was handed the death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
Britain, which had declared the case against Alireza Akbari, 61, as politically motivated and called for his release, condemned the execution.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it “a callous and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people.”
The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported the execution early on Saturday, without saying when it had taken place. Late on Friday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had said Iran must not follow through with the sentence — a call echoed by Washington.
The execution looks set to pile more pressure on Iran’s long strained ties with the West which have deteriorated further since talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal hit deadlock and as Tehran unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters last year.
In an audio recording purportedly from Akbari and broadcast by BBC Persian on Wednesday, he said he had confessed to crimes he had not committed after extensive torture.
“Alireza Akbari, who was sentenced to death on charges of corruption on earth and extensive action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the British government’s intelligence service ... was executed,” Mizan said.
The Mizan report accused Akbari, arrested in 2019, of receiving payments of 1,805,000 euros, 265,000 pounds, and $50,000 for spying.
Sunak said on Twitter he was “appalled by the execution.” Cleverly said in a statement it would “not stand unchallenged.” “We will be summoning the Iranian Charge d’Affaires to make clear our disgust at Iran’s actions.”
British statements on the case have not addressed the Iranian charge that Akbari — who was arrested in 2019 — spied for Britain.

Meanwhile, Iranian arm of Amnesty International said on Saturday that Akbari's execution after he was sentenced to death for spying for the UK was ‘abhorrent’.
“This morning's execution... by Iran's authorities again displays their abhorrent assault on the right to life. The use of the death penalty is appalling under all circumstances,” Amnesty Iran wrote on Twitter.
The group said it was “particularly horrific given the violations he revealed he was subjected to in prison, including torture & other ill-treatment" and "being forcibly administered chemical substances & being held in prolonged solitary confinement which caused him great distress”.

Amnesty called on the British government to “fully investigate Alireza Akbari's allegations of torture and other ill-treatment, and pursue all avenues to hold the Iranian authorities to account.”
Iranian state media broadcast a video on Thursday that they said showed that Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, killed in a 2020 attack outside Tehran which authorities blamed at the time on Israel.
In the video, Akbari did not confess to involvement in the assassination but said a British agent had asked for information about Fakhrizadeh.
Iran’s state media often airs purported confessions by suspects in politically charged cases.
Reuters could not establish the authenticity of the state media video and audio, or when or where they were recorded.
Akbari was a close ally of Ali Shamkhani, now the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who was defense minister from 1997 to 2005, when Akbari was his deputy as part of the administration of reformist President Mohammad Khatami.
’3,500 HOURS OF TORTURE’
Reflecting Iran’s worsening ties with the West, London-Tehran relations have deteriorated in recent months as efforts have stalled to revive the nuclear pact, to which Britain is a party.
Britain has also been critical of the Islamic Republic’s crackdown on anti-government protests, sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian-Kurdish woman in September.
Iran has issued dozens of death sentences as part of the crackdown, executing at least four people.
A British foreign office minister said on Thursday that Britain was actively considering proscribing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization but has not reached a final decision.
In the audio recording broadcast by BBC Persian, Akbari said he had made false confessions as a result of torture.
“With more than 3,500 hours of torture, psychedelic drugs, and physiological and psychological pressure methods, they took away my will. They drove me to the brink of madness... and forced me to make false confessions by force of arms and death threats,” he said.
An Iranian state TV report broadcast on Saturday said the intelligence ministry had him under surveillance and arrested him in 1998. He was arrested on espionage charges again in 2008 before being freed on bail and leaving the country, it said.
Reuters could not independently verify the details.

JEDDAH: Bashar Assad on Friday broke his silence on Syria’s growing reconciliation with Turkiye by demanding that Ankara pull its troops out of Syria and end its support for opposition groups.

Syria and Turkiye have been at odds since Ankara became a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Assad during the 12-year civil war, and has sent its own forces into large parts of the north.

Russia is brokering a reconciliation between Damascus and Ankara. Moscow hosted talks between their defense ministers last month, and the aim is for meetings between the foreign ministers and eventually presidents Assad and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Assad met Russian presidential envoy Alexander Lavrentiev in Damascus, and said talks with Turkiye should be based on the aims of “ending the occupation of Syrian land” and halting Turkish support for what he called terrorism. The meetings “should be coordinated between Syria and Russia in advance in order to... produce tangible results sought by Syria,” he said.

Foreign ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu and Faisal Mekdad are expected to meet early in February for the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011.

The reconciliation is being closely observed by Iran, Syria’s other main ally. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday his country was “happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkey.” Amirabdollahian will travel to Damascus on Saturday for talks with Mekdad. 

LONDON: Friends of Al-Aqsa, a pro-Palestinian organization in the UK, has launched a campaign to persuade sandwich shop chain Pret A Manger to rethink its plans to open dozens of stores in Israel, organizers said on Friday.

The London-based company has entered into a 10-year, non-binding agreement with Israeli fashion chain Fox-Wizel and restaurant group Yarzin Sella to open and operate about 40 franchises in Israel in the next decade.

FOA said Pret is sue to formally finalize the agreement by March and therefore urged supporters to act quickly to persuade the company not to proceed with its plans by emailing its CEO.

“In response to Pret A Manger’s campaign to open more than 40 branches in apartheid Israel over the next 10 years, FOA has launched a #PretAParatheid campaign,” said the nongovernmental organization, which champions equality and justice in Palestine and stands against Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid regime.

“This has led to Pret’s social media platforms being inundated with messages of protest and hundreds have emailed Pret CEO Pano Christou in the last 48 hours,” it added.

“Pret’s announcement is a clear sign of support for Israel’s apartheid regime and ongoing violations of international law.

“On its website, Pret claims to serve fresh food and coffee whilst ‘trying to do the right thing.’ But ‘opening branches in an apartheid state is doing the wrong thing,’ reads the #PretAParatheid campaign letter to Pano Christou.”

The organization said Pret should not be doing business with an “apartheid state” that has been violating the human rights of the Palestinians for 75 years.

“By opening stores in Israel, Pret would be complicit in Israeli human rights abuses,” said Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA.

“Pret claims that being ethical is one of its ‘core values’ but supporting a state that repeatedly violates international law and targets and kills children isn’t ethical.

“On every sandwich, Pret has a sticker asking for feedback … hundreds of people have now given them feedback and asked them not to support apartheid — where is their response?”

FOA said it has contacted Pret for comment but had yet to receive a reply.

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Friday that Iran must not follow through with threatening to execute British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.
“The Iranian regime should be in no doubt. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely,” he said in a tweet.
Cleverly on Wednesday called for immediate release of Akbari who has been sentenced to death by the Iranian regime on charges of spying for Britain.


Iran’s official IRNA news agency published a video on Thursday which it said showed that British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari played a role in the assassination in 2020 of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. 
The US also said it “echoes the British government’s strong call for Iran not to proceed with this execution,” and called for Akbari’s immediate release. 
“The charges against Alireza Akbari and his sentencing to execution were politically motivated. His execution would be unconscionable,” said Vedant Patel, the US State Department’s deputy spokesman.


The State Department said that it will hold the Iranian regime accountable for killing its people and the brave protesters, adding that Tehran has caused chaos in the region and the world.
The US also said that negotiations on the Iranian nuclear agreement are not currently on its agenda.
The comments come a day after Leo Docherty, UK under secretary of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, revealed to Parliament that Britain is considering designating the Iranian Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, but has not yet taken a final decision.
(With Reuters)

