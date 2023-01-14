Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: The seventh annual Global Energy Forum, organized by the Atlantic Council, has opened in Abu Dhabi.
Among the senior figures taking part are US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, US Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein and UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps.
Held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the event will set the global energy agenda for the year ahead, including looking at the challenge of managing energy security priorities and decarbonization efforts, the Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday.
This year’s forum is of particular importance as critical climate and energy strategy issues take center stage in the run-up to the UN’s Climate Change Conference of the Parties, which the UAE will also host.
Other participants include Ditte Juul Jorgensen, director-general for energy at the European Commission, and Francesco La Camera, director-general of the International Renewable Energy Agency.
The forum is convened in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Mubadala Investment Co., TAQA, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Co., with CNBC as its international media partner.
