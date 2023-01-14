You are here

Rashford earns Man Utd derby triumph over Man City

Rashford earns Man Utd derby triumph over Man City
Manchester United’s striker Marcus Rashford watches as midfielder Bruno Fernandes scores the equalising goal past Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 14 January 2023
AFP

Rashford earns Man Utd derby triumph over Man City

Rashford earns Man Utd derby triumph over Man City
  • Both United goals came in the final 12 minutes as Erik ten Hag's side moved to within one point of their local rivals
  • Pep Guardiola's men looked to be heading to victory when Jack Grealish came off the bench to head the visitors into the lead
Updated 14 January 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Marcus Rashford scored the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 and go third in the Premier League in a thrilling finale at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Both United goals came in the final 12 minutes as Erik ten Hag’s side moved to within one point of their local rivals in the table after inflicting a damaging blow to City’s hopes of retaining the title.
Pep Guardiola’s men looked to be heading to victory when Jack Grealish came off the bench to head the visitors into the lead.
But Bruno Fernandes’ controversial equalizer turned the game and four minutes later Rashford netted for the ninth consecutive match at Old Trafford.
City could now fall eight points off the top of the table should Arsenal beat Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.
The victory for United was sweet revenge after being destroyed 6-3 when the sides met in October.
The scoreline even flattered United at the Etihad thanks to two late goals from Anthony Martial.
However, Ten Hag’s men have now lost just once in 19 games since in a stunning turnaround in the Dutch coach’s first season in charge.
The introduction of Casemiro has transformed United’s midfield since the last Manchester derby and Ten Hag’s decision to play Fred alongside his Brazilian international teammate cut City’s supply line to Erling Haaland.
United’s turnaround is reflected in Rashford’s revival. The England international has now scored 16 times this season.
Rashford’s pace in behind was the biggest threat posed by either side in the first half and he should have done better after rounding Ederson than allowing Kyle Walker to comfortably clear off the line.
Another Rashford burst then took him beyond Rodri, but again the finish was lacking as Ederson hurried off his line to smother.
United’s new loan signing Wout Weghorst was watching on from the stands and Martial’s lacklustre performance before being replaced at half-time by Antony underlined Ten Hag’s need for more forward options.
By contrast, City are blessed with an abundance of talent in the final third and Guardiola’s ability to make game-changing substitutions looked to have swung the game in their favor.
Grealish had only been on the field three minutes before netting the biggest goal of his City career to date as he nodded in Kevin De Bruyne’s cross on the hour mark.
But City have struggled this season to match the consistency that has won them four Premier League titles in the past five years and were undone by a hugely controversial equalizer.
Rashford was clearly offside as he raced toward Casemiro’s pass, but crucially did not touch the ball and left it for Fernandes to sweep home.
The assistant referee initially flagged for offside and City were livid at the decision to allow the goal to stand.
City were still rocking when they conceded again as Alejandro Garnacho sprinted down the left and crossed for Rashford to prod home from close range.
There was still time for City to feel further aggrieved at referee Stuart Attwell as Haaland saw a penalty appeal waved away.
But the champions now have a huge job on their hands if they are to maintain their dominance of English football in the Guardiola era.

Topics: Manchester United Manchester city Marcus Rashford Premier league

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Updated 7 sec ago

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers

Dakar Rally to remain in Saudi Arabia, say organizers
Updated 7 sec ago
AL-HOFUF, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia will continue to be the home of the Dakar Rally for the next few years with race director David Castera telling AFP “we still have so many deserts to explore.”
Castera was speaking after Saturday’s penultimate stage with Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah poised for his fifth title.
“I’m very happy we’re staying here, with so many deserts still to explore and with this country’s enormous potential,” he said.
Motorsport’s toughest endurance test moved to the conservative Kingdom in 2020 after a spell in South America on an initial 10-year contract.
Dakar organizers ASO announced the switch in 2019 saying a new chapter of the gruelling race’s history would be written in the “mysterious and vast deserts” of the land.
Castera confirmed a clause in the Saudi deal to pull out after five years would not be taken up.
“Today there’s been a big change, it’s progressing at a fast rate,” commented Castera.
“I’m not here to play politics but to organize a sporting event which has the legitimacy to exist here because the terrain suits it.”
Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in attracting high profile sporting events including tennis, golf and Formula One to its shores and is preparing a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
And last month five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Saudi side Al-Nassr in a deal worth 200 million euros.
In the race, Al-Attiyah should complete the cruise to his fifth title. Meanwhile, the motorbikes are heading to the closest finish in the race’s history.
Only 12 seconds separate former champions and KTM teammates Toby Price and Kevin Benavides after about 3,900 kilometers of racing through Saudi Arabia.
Another 136 kilometers on Sunday are all that’s left, a fast beach special to the finish in Dammam on the Arabian Gulf.
Al-Attiyah was second on the 13th and penultimate stage on Saturday, 153 kilometers of dunes around Shaybah in the Saudi southeast.
The stage winner again was Sebastien Loeb for an unprecedented sixth straight time.
Loeb should extend his streak to seven on Sunday but the Frenchman will have to settle for second overall for a second straight year to Al-Attiyah, whose lead of 1 hour, 21 minutes practically guarantees he will win the Dakar just 100 kilometers from his Qatar homeland.
“We just have to bring the title home now,” Al-Attiyah said.

Real Madrid still hungry for success: Ancelotti

Real Madrid still hungry for success: Ancelotti
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Real Madrid still hungry for success: Ancelotti

Real Madrid still hungry for success: Ancelotti
  • Statistics are there to be changed, Barcelona coach says ahead of Spanish Super Cup final
Updated 33 min 3 sec ago
AFP

RIYADH: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his team are still hungry for success ahead of their Spanish Super Cup final showdown against rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

The Catalans failed to win a trophy last season and are looking for their first since coach Xavi arrived in November 2021, while Real Madrid won a Champions League and La Liga double.

The sides meet in a Clasico at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, and Ancelotti thinks his players will be equally motivated, despite their success.

“We are talking about players that started winning in 2013, have kept winning and have never filled their stomachs and they never will fill them,” Ancelotti said on Saturday.

“We are at a very demanding club that doesn’t allow you to think your stomach is full.”

Madrid are the record 14 time-Champions League winners, with five of those trophies arriving from 2014 onwards.

“All titles are important for this club, titles give motivation, confidence, there’s a lot at stake in this game,” continued Ancelotti.

“We fight each day for this, to get to a final. The team is motivated and comfortable too, because we are used to playing under this type of pressure, that’s why we have a lot of confidence.”

Ancelotti has a fine record in finals, having lost just one of the last 10 in which his teams have competed in — against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Spanish Super Cup.

“Statistics are there to be changed,” said Barcelona coach Xavi.

“It is a difficult game but I want to think positively. I have to remember that I have had a lot of luck too in finals.

“We have to take stock of where we are, that we have Real Madrid in front of us is a huge motivation.”

Real Madrid beat Valencia on penalties to reach the final on Wednesday, and a day later Barcelona triumphed against Real Betis on spot kicks as well.

Xavi was filmed shouting at his players during a team talk in the break in extra time against Betis.

“I would change myself for one of them, even one on the bench who was only getting a few minutes,” said Xavi.

“This is what you think about as a child, this is why we play, to show you’re at a great level, to be important.

“As a coach you suffer a lot more. The other day I was angry because in some way the players thought they should not be in that situation.

“I tried to connect them to what was at stake.”

Xavi said winning in the final would mean more to Barcelona because the opponent was Madrid.

“We have not won a trophy for a long time, we have to show that we want it, that is non-negotiable,” added the coach.

“Tomorrow is a great opportunity, we have to do everything we can to be able to win this final, we’re especially excited for it and with it being Madrid too, it would mean lot to Barcelona.”

Topics: real madrid Carlo Ancelotti Spanish Super Cup 2023

Benzema looking forward after France disappointment

Benzema looking forward after France disappointment
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
AFP

Benzema looking forward after France disappointment

Benzema looking forward after France disappointment
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
AFP

RIYADH: Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says he has put his World Cup disappointment behind him and is focused on the future, starting with Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final.

The 35-year-old forward dropped out of the France squad injured shortly before their first match, and retired from international duty in December.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema had been excited to feature after missing France’s victory in 2018 because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sex-tape involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

The forward returned from his thigh problem for Madrid at the end of December and has been finding his best form ahead of the final against rivals Barcelona.

“What happened is over now, the important thing is tomorrow’s game,” Benzema told a news conference on Saturday.

“I am feeling well in my head and my body, the rest is in the past. It was complicated but it’s over.”

Some accused Benzema of reserving himself for the World Cup as he missed several games for Madrid in the run up to the tournament in Qatar.

“I know what I’m doing and what Madrid means to me,” he added.

“I wanted to play in every match, but I was injured.”

The forward was asked if he would renew his Madrid contract, which expires at the end of the season, but he did not reveal his plans.

“I’m enjoying every match and training session with Real Madrid,” he said. “I go year by year.”

Topics: Karim Benzema France real madrid

Lampard will ‘go again’ after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest

Lampard will ‘go again’ after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest
Updated 44 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Lampard will 'go again' after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest

Lampard will ‘go again’ after troubled Everton crash amid fans protest
  • The club's board of directors were ordered to stay away from Goodison Park this weekend due to perceived security risks
  • Everton officials called it a "profoundly sad day"
Updated 44 min 59 sec ago
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Frank Lampard insisted he still has the stomach for Everton’s relegation battle after his side crashed to a 2-1 defeat against fellow strugglers Southampton amid furious fan protests on Saturday.
In a fresh sight of the turmoil enveloping Everton, the club’s board of directors were ordered to stay away from Goodison Park this weekend due to perceived security risks.
The move came after offensive messages, including death threats to chairman Bill Kenwright, were made to specific individuals during the week.
Everton officials called it a “profoundly sad day” and matters were no better on the pitch as Lampard’s men squandered the lead given to them by Amadou Onana’s first goal for the Toffees.
James Ward-Prowse scored twice as Southampton moved level on points with Everton, who are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference.
Everton have managed just one win in 11 league matches and have their joint lowest tally (15) at the halfway stage of a Premier League campaign.
That wretched performance added extra numbers to the planned sit-in protest after the final whistle as fans called for owner Farhad Moshiri to sell up, with some also demanding Lampard’s sacking.
The last time the Merseysiders had 15 points at this time of the season they were relegated in 1951, but Lampard is determined to keep fighting to save Everton, who narrowly avoided the drop under his leadership last term.
“It was a tense game, one that we lost. Frustrated to lose, frustrated for everyone,” Lampard said.
“I don’t know about forgetting how to win. It’s clear in football that sometimes if you aren’t winning games it can become contagious in terms of confidence and we know we are in that spot.
“Both of their goals could have been stopped from our point of view. It feels like a casual statement -’forgetting how to win’ — but I understand the point — we are in a period of games where we are not winning.”
The threats to Everton’s directors came after chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale was reportedly manhandled by a fan and had her car attacked after last week’s 4-1 home defeat by Brighton.
But Lampard did not want to use that distraction as an excuse.
“It’s a difficult time. I don’t have thoughts as such in that I don’t want to comment on it on the back of the game, I’m more concerned about the game and that we didn’t win it,” he said.
“I understand the situation we are in here, I hear the noise but I have to keep working.
“The one thing I suggest, which is really important for me, is everyone involved here in every side is for Everton. We want to be successful, we are passionate about what we do.
“We need to just work in our own way to do the best and my own way is to wake up tomorrow morning and go: ‘OK, let’s go again’.”

Topics: everton Frank Lampard Premier league

Klopp rages at ‘really bad’ Liverpool after Brighton shock

Klopp rages at ‘really bad’ Liverpool after Brighton shock
Updated 14 January 2023
AFP

Klopp rages at 'really bad' Liverpool after Brighton shock

Klopp rages at ‘really bad’ Liverpool after Brighton shock
  • Klopp's troubled side were blown away in the second half by Solly March's double and a late strike from Danny Welbeck
  • The Reds are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League with their hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week
Updated 14 January 2023
AFP

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom: Jurgen Klopp labelled Liverpool’s dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday as the worst he has seen during his Anfield reign.
Klopp’s troubled side were blown away in the second half by Solly March’s double and a late strike from Danny Welbeck.
Liverpool’s wretched performance came hot on the heels of a 3-1 loss at Brentford and an FA Cup draw against Wolves in which they were saved from defeat by a controversial VAR decision.
The Reds are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League with their hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week.
Klopp could not believe what he was seeing as Brighton ran his team ragged in a fashion he had never experienced since taking charge in 2015.
“Bad. Really bad. I can’t remember a worse game. It was a very organized team against a not very organized team,” Klopp said.
“Massively frustrated. We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn’t push up. That is obviously not good, especially against a super well-drilled side like Brighton. They got more confident and we did the opposite.”
Klopp said he had tried to switch Liverpool’s tactics in a bid to halt their poor run, but conceded the players did not handle the changes well.
“I had an idea to change the formation which was to try help the team. That was the idea. But we never did it properly,” he said.
“We need to be creative with the options we have. What I saw today from my team was that they were not really convinced by it. That’s it.”
Last season, Liverpool came within two wins of an unprecedented quadruple as they lifted the FA and League Cups, only to see the Premier League title go to Manchester City and then lose the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
Klopp’s current group are a shadow of the team that nearly made history and he admitted he is at a loss to explain the difference.
“How can you explain that? The same players played outstanding football matches but if things aren’t properly organized then it can look like that,” he said.
“We were always a bit late and things like this. If you don’t win key challenges and lose the ball too easily they are the two worst things that can happen in football. There is no formation that can solve that.
“My responsibility, I know that. To improve that will be not too difficult. From this game we can pick up absolutely nothing apart from things that do not work.”
Liverpool’s title hopes were long since over, but failing to qualify for the Champions League would be a hammer blow.
Asked how concerned he is by Liverpool’s plight, Klopp added: “Yeah, how can you not be after a game like this?
“I cannot stand here and say it didn’t happen. Of course, we have to be very concerned about it.”

Topics: Premier league Liverpool Brighton

