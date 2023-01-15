Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival

RIYADH: The first evening of the 8th edition of the Kings and Princes Cups Festival concluded on Friday at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Janadriyah, in an event organized by the Jockey Club.
The festival presented five rounds of various distances and categories, where the prize for the Princes Sultan and Naif Bin Abdulaziz reached SR700,000 ($186,466) for each round, while the prize of Prince Badr bin Abdulaziz Cup reached SR500,000.
The prize of the final round of the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz is SR800,000.
Meanwhile, the Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup was held also on Friday after it was postponed last week due to bad weather conditions in Riyadh with a prize of SR1 million.
Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup is the first race to be held this season on a turf track, in preparation for the Saudi Cup which will kick off on February 25.
Qaader claims title of Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup
Horse Qaader made his debut in the Kingdom with a great victory after winning the Prince Khaled bin Abdullah Cup snatching the lead from Eagle Flight in the last 100 meters of the race alongside 14 participating horses.
The 5-year-old, Qaader, with rider Alberto Sana, needed 2.09.27 minutes to snatch the lead of the 2,100-meter race from horse Eagle Flight, while horse Lukanini placed third in the race ranking.
Prince Ahmed bin Khaled bin Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman handed over the prize to the winner by the end of the race.
King Abullah sons shine in Prince Naif Cup
Horse El Ectability owned by sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz achieved its first victory on Friday, claiming the prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Cup, dedicated to 4-year-old horses.
Under the leadership of jockey Camilo Ospina, horse El Ectability topped the ranking with a impressive time of 1.37.82 minutes.
Horse Foden with rider Abdulla Al-Rashed came in second place in the ranking, while horse Groom finished third led by rider Abdulla Al-Agami as Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz handed over the prize to the winners after the race.
Persistence marks Prince Badr Cup
Mare Rooqa, also owned by sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz won the Prince Badr bin Abdulaziz Cup, dedicated to mares produced domestically, under the leadership of jockey Abdulla Al Fairuz.
Rooqa covered a distance of 1,800 meters in a time of 1.52.45 minutes, while mare Wadia with its rider Mohamed Al-Daham placed second in the ranking before horse Mazoka that finished third.
Prince Abdullah bin Khaled bin Bandar handed over the prize for the winners after the race.
Lagertha tops the Prince Sultan Cup
Horse Lagertha Rhyme, owned by prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd, secured the 2,000-meter prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Cup title in 2.04.91 minutes thanks to the strategy of its trainer Naif Al-Mandil.
Mare Dorrat Al-Moghtara placed second in the ranking, while Aphalina finished third as prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz handed over the prize to the winners after the race.
Big night for Lelah Doroh
Another young horse owned by sons of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Lelah Doroh, caught the attention of the fans after winning the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Cup as onlookers chanted the 3-year-old foal's name.
Lelah Doroh reinforced chances of its stable of winning the upcoming Founder Cup.
Under the stewardship of Camilo Ospina, Lelah Doroh took the lead and finished the race with a time of 1.39.14 minutes just before horse Ibn Toulon who placed second and Harby who finished third.
Prince Meteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz handed the prize for the winners after the race.