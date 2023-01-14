COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia continues to decline as the Ministry of Health, on Saturday, reported 26 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic now stands at 827,358.

The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,540.

Of the new infections, seven were recorded in Jeddah and six in Riyadh. Several other cities recorded fewer than five new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 20 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 814,983.

It said 2,835 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 3,558 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to almost 45 million.

The ministry said of the current cases, 20 patients were in critical condition.

More than 69 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with over 25 million people fully vaccinated.