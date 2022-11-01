You are here

Saudi Arabia reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Updated 02 November 2022
  • Saudi health ministry said that of the current cases, 89 patients were in critical condition
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 822,718.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,409.

Of the new infections, 100 were recorded in Riyadh, 41 in Jeddah and 11 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 10 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 257 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 808,705.

It said that 4,604 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 12,963 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 44.6 million.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 89 patients were in critical condition.

Almost 69 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25.4 million people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu over victims of a bridge collapse that killed at least 135 people in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

“We send to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased and the Indian people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Indian president.

Hundreds of sightseers celebrating Diwali, or the festival of lights, and the Chhath Puja holidays, stood on or near the 230-meter bridge — a major tourist attraction — on Sunday evening when it collapsed, sending people plunging into the Machchhu River.

A large number of those who died were women, children and the elderly, according to reports from local media outlets.

The bridge in Morbi, a town about 200 km from Gujarat’s main city Ahmedabad, was built during British rule in the 19th century and had been closed for about six months for renovations. It collapsed just four days after it was reopened to the public. 

Saudi Arabia’s Tanween kicks off with focus on creative business collaboration

Saudi Arabia's Tanween kicks off with focus on creative business collaboration

  • Season returns with talks, networking, master classes
  • Visitors using robotic exoskeleton highlight of week 1
DHAHRAN: Tanween, Ithra’s flagship annual creativity season, returned earlier this month with a program chock-full of exploration and innovation, with participants partaking in talks, exhibitions, networking sessions, master classes, and interactive spaces.

The season started on Oct. 27 and runs over three weekends until Nov. 12. The first week was centered on the theme of Business of Creativity, which aimed to explore innovative collaborations that could create opportunities, including in the AI and robotics industry.

What was perhaps the talk of the town was the “robotic” experience. Canadian duo Bill Vorn and Louie-Philippe Demers presented “Inferno,” where participants were invited to become one with the robots. For the first time in the Kingdom, they allowed audience members to either watch the show and take selfies — or become the show.

Every participant signed a waiver before slipping their gloved hands into the exoskeleton in the large, darkened room with music blasting. The result was an unlikely dance troupe where none of the humans had any idea what the next robotic moves would be.

Strapped with 13 kilograms of weight, visitors were encouraged to move their legs to the rhythm and surrender to the moment. Both arms were controlled by two men who served as conductors, DJs and “puppet masters.”

“This was a project that we’ve been working on for about seven years and that we toured all around the world in different countries, and this is our first time in Saudi Arabia, here in Dammam. It is going to be a great opportunity for us here at Ithra to premiere this project and to show it to the Saudi people,” Vorn told Arab News.

His colleague, Demers, also from Montreal, Canada, likened the experience — and the scene — to one from a movie.

Since its inception in 2018, Tanween has connected creatives and innovators with global experts, allowing them to share ideas and redefine what creativity means in a changing world. The event has hosted more than 75,000 participants from the Kingdom and abroad.

“These are very similar to what you would see in, let’s say, Hollywood movies or army-style. So these things you wear, the exoskeletons on the outside of your body, and they make your arms move, so they kind of incite you to dance along and move along and perform in front of the audience on a bunch of soundtracks — techno-industrial … all kinds of style of music,” Demers added.

Miznah Al-Zamil, head of innovation and creativity at Ithra, told Arab News during a tour that Tanween “explores the creative process in all its means and forms. This year, our fifth edition, we explore collaboration. Collaboration of cultures, with nature, biotechnology for society. Our program includes master classes, talks, workshops, demonstrations and so much more.”

Al-Zamil also introduced the Tanween hub that allow “creatives and innovators to discuss, share their ideas together.” The space included the Challenges Exhibition, which showcased the results of a year-long program where a select group of creatives were asked to solve an issue or problem with a marketable solution.

Among the solutions shown was how a group of graphic designers developed an updated and upgraded identity for a north Alkhobar neighborhood; and a pavilion and fashion products created by designers using sustainable materials.

Maggie Jonk, an artist currently residing in Spain, told Arab News she was excited at seeing many Saudis interacting. “I’m one of the participating artists at Tanween this year, and I’m working on a Weave Not Waste Wall. It’s a community weaving wall where everybody has a chance to weave discarded textiles and plastics into the wall so we repurpose what we would normally waste,” she said.

The wall will remain in place until the last weekend of Tanween, so interested visitors have further opportunity to weave ribbons and strings into the collaborative tapestry.

Since its inception in 2018, Tanween has connected creatives and innovators with global experts, allowing them to share ideas and redefine what creativity means in a changing world. The event has hosted more than 75,000 participants from the Kingdom and abroad, and welcomed almost 200,000 visitors.

The first four Tanween themes were Disruption, Play, The New Next, and Tools, with this year’s being Collaborate. According to the organizers, the event “explores an aspect of the creative process and taps into how cultural and creative industries continue to innovate and generate — highlighting the value of collaboration.”

 

Saudi university organizes cultural and scientific forum for women

Saudi university organizes cultural and scientific forum for women

  • Inas Al-Issa, the president of the university and chair of the prize’s supreme committee, said: “The Princess Nourah Prize for Women’s Excellence is a media and social platform for creativity
JEDDAH: The Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh is organizing the third cultural and scientific forum for female students in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The event takes place from Nov. 6-8 in the university’s conference hall and aims to strengthen relations, promote cooperation and help in the exchange of knowledge for those participating.

The forum features competitions in several fields such as the Qur’an, Hadith, literature, arts, calligraphy, scientific research, innovation and artificial intelligence.

The forum features competitions in several fields such as the Qur’an, Hadith, literature, arts, calligraphy, scientific research, innovation and artificial intelligence.

Dean of female student affairs at the university, Munira Al-Muqrin, said the forum would work to “achieve the future visions of the Arab Gulf region by supporting young talents, highlighting the diverse talents of young women in the cultural and scientific fields, and strengthening their relationship with their colleagues in the same specializations.”

Meanwhile, nominations for the Princess Nourah Prize for Women’s Excellence can be made until Jan. 15, 2023.

Inas Al-Issa, the president of the university and chair of the prize’s supreme committee, said: “The Princess Nourah Prize for Women’s Excellence is a media and social platform for creativity.

“Each year it highlights the achievements of Saudi women in all fields, honors their efforts and celebrates their excellence. It also encourages Saudi women to succeed, maximize their creativity and contribute to this country’s development and advancement.”

Registrations can be made at https://nourahprize.pnu.edu.sa/customer/login#.

 

Saudi aid center chief, Yemeni minister discuss aid for war victims

Saudi aid center chief, Yemeni minister discuss aid for war victims

  • KSrelief has spent almost $838 million on more than 356 health projects in Yemen
RIYADH: Yemen’s public health minister has met the supervisor-general of a major Saudi relief group to discuss ongoing efforts to aid the war-torn country’s people.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center met Qasim Mohammed Bahibh in Riyadh on Tuesday to focus on help for Yemen’s health sector.

Bahibh expressed his thanks to Saudi Arabia for its support to lessen his country’s suffering under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

KSrelief has spent almost $838 million on more than 356 health projects in Yemen.

The organization recently introduced a project to reintegrate Yemeni children affected by the war into society.

It aims to help 410 children return to schools, provide their families with vocational training and establish training committees to educate locals on children’s rights.

More than 20,000 people are expected to benefit indirectly from the project, said KSrelief.

The center said the project is similar to previous schemes that have helped reintegrate 580 children and their parents.

KSrelief also reported its volunteers carried out 106 reconstructive surgery operations and 521 consultations during a week-long campaign in Socotra governorate.

The center’s mobile clinics at Waalan camp in Hajjah meanwhile treated 172 displaced people and gave medicine to 86 others in a week.

In September, the KSrelief-supported Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center in Marib provided 1,585 medical services for 316 Yemeni patients who lost their limbs, 85 percent of whom were displaced.

 

Riyadh prep school instills values of charity through harvest festival

Riyadh prep school instills values of charity through harvest festival

  • Being part of the process of preparing donations, planning a shopping list and packaging the goods gave the students an idea of how simple actions can positively impact the lives of others
RIYADH: Students at Aldenham Prep School in Riyadh marked the end of summer by learning to give back to their communities through charity donations and harvest festival celebrations.

Harvest festivals are commonly held in the UK around the beginning of October. The occasion aims to celebrate the work of farmers and agricultural communities in preparation for winter. For schools, this celebration means encouraging students to focus on charitable causes.

In Riyadh, the students at Aldenham created care packages for charity. Most of the students went grocery shopping with their families to hand-pick non-perishable goods such as dry pasta, beans, rice and canned vegetables to donate to the Charity Committee for Orphans Care, selected by the school council.

“The beauty of the way harvest is celebrated now is by collecting lots of non-perishable goods. They may not be very exciting, but a food bank or an orphanage can then hold on to those things and hand them out when the families need them. Your position as the family who can afford to buy extra means that you’re supporting other people,” Victoria Gocher, headmistress at Aldenham Prep School, told Arab News.

The children had prepared for the day’s festivities weeks earlier by practicing a song titled “Seeds of Friendship.” They later performed at a school assembly dressed in yellow and in accessories of their own making, joined by their parents. The performance was a way for children to show appreciation for those around them as well as the importance of community efforts.

The school has already delivered part of its donations to an orphanage and is in the process of transporting the rest of the goods. While taking part in donations was optional for students at the school, most were happy to contribute to the cause.

“They want to buy the best things, and they want to donate the best products,” Safa Alani, a mother of two students, Ribal and Maria, told Arab News.

“We bought sugar, pasta and beans,” Ribal, in his fifth year, and Maria, in her fourth, said.

• The children had prepared for the day’s festivities weeks earlier by practicing a song titled ‘Seeds of Friendship.’ They later performed at a school assembly dressed in yellow and in accessories of their own making, joined by their parents. The performance was a way for children to show appreciation for those around them as well as the importance of community efforts.

• A key focus for Aldenham Prep School in Riyadh, a branch of the UK-based institution, is not only teaching kids the meaning of giving back, but also creating opportunities for cultural exchange and discourse. Instilling moral values and shaping good character is one of the school’s core initiatives.

Third-grader Rayan expressed the good feeling he got from helping people in need, adding that he hopes to take part in more charitable efforts. “We brought some food like pasta, but not food that can break down, so it doesn’t expire — pasta, rice,” he said.

Being part of the process of preparing donations, planning a shopping list and packaging the goods gave the students an idea of how simple actions can positively impact the lives of others.

“He could see and imagine that the pasta dish that we make at home is going to help someone. It’s going to be a dish that someone else eats. I could see the excitement in his eyes, that this dish will contribute to someone’s life somehow,” Dima Ahmad, Rayan’s mother, told Arab News.

A key focus for Aldenham Prep School in Riyadh, a branch of the UK-based institution, is not only teaching kids the meaning of giving back, but also creating opportunities for cultural exchange and discourse. Instilling moral values and shaping good character is one of the school’s core initiatives.

“I think Aldenham has always been about values because, a long time after you’ve left the math and English and everything else behind, who you are and why you are that person stays with you through into adulthood,” Gocher said.

There are many values that the school aims to ingrain in young minds, but Aldenham focuses on respect, determination and aspiration.

“We’re not just about grades and graduating, and becoming head of X or Y, it’s about creating humans,” Ahmad said.

As Aldenham hosts a mix of expats and locals, it creates a platform for students to not only learn from their educators, but also from one another. The children are encouraged to speak, share their opinions and interact with students from different grades.

“It’s truly multicultural. The children are really enjoying learning from one another, and the staff from the children, and vice versa. As a community, we’re growing in strength,” Gocher said.

An inclusive and adaptive context-aware learning environment at the school comes as part of a global change in education through the development of safe campuses, inclusive environments and fresh learning methodologies.

“Things have changed from our age to our children’s age over time… this is what we aim for: Making the learning process more fun for our children to wake up everyday and go to school,” Ahmad said.

