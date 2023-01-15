You are here

Saudi Ports Authority partners with Marasi to establish Seafarers Club 

Saudi Ports Authority partners with Marasi to establish Seafarers Club 
Mawani has signed a deal with Marasi Marine Services Co. to establish Seafarers Club. (Supplied)
Updated 15 January 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Ports Authority partners with Marasi to establish Seafarers Club 

Saudi Ports Authority partners with Marasi to establish Seafarers Club 
Updated 15 January 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has signed a deal with Marasi Marine Services Co. to establish Seafarers Club at Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Ras Tanura Port.  

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the Seafarers Club will be established to provide housing and entertainment services to local and international ship crews and international shipping lines. 

This will improve port facilities in the Kingdom, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

The Seafarers Club will have various amenities including a hotel, call centers, cafes, entertainment halls, various restaurants, a food commodity store, and a health club. 

The club will also have exchange and banking services, along with places to provide integrated pharmaceutical and medical services.  

Mawani has been working steadily to strengthen the position of Saudi ports as a part of the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.  

Earlier this month, Mawani launched a project worth SR7 billion ($1.9 billion) to upgrade and develop two container terminals at the King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.  

The project has been awarded to Saudi Global Ports on a build-operate-transfer basis. 

Meanwhile, Mawani, in another report noted that ports in Saudi Arabia recorded a rise of 13 percent in the volume of cargo handled in 2022, reaching 237 million tons.  

The Kingdom’s ports also recorded a 3.2 percent increase in containers handled to 10.36 million twenty-foot equivalent units in 2022, compared to 10.04 million TEUs in 2021. 

In December, Mawani signed a deal with Danish shipping company Maersk to operate a 30,000 sq.m refrigerated storage center in King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam city. 

In June 2022, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sulaiman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, said that Saudi Arabia would provide the right business environment to attract global shipping companies to operate in the Kingdom. 

Al-Mazroua further added that Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector needs huge investment combined between the government and private sector by 2030, to materialize its Vision 2030 goals.

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 
Updated 15 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 0.16% amid lingering uncertainties 
Updated 15 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi stocks frazzled on Sunday as the benchmark index closed 17 points lower — or 0.16 percent — at 10,726.87, without any redeeming factors on the horizon ahead of the earnings season.  

At 10:58 a.m., the Tadawul All Share Index touched 10,808.05; from there, it was an uninspired ride down the hill. 

The index could not even sustain Thursday’s momentum when it closed 1.27 percent higher, following recovering oil prices and reassuring US inflation data, resulting in a blip of confidence. 

“At the end of last week, the US markets received some support after the decline in inflation levels and optimism about the Federal Reserve slowing down interest rate hikes, while oil prices rose in light of expectations that demand from China would rise after easing down restrictions related to COVID-19,” Raed Mohamed Diab, vice president of investment strategy and research of Kuwait-based Kamco Invest, told Arab News. 

He added: “Despite that, the Saudi market stabilized at the same levels as last week, as it seems that there is some caution regarding the investment climate and waiting for brighter signs.” 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 0.19 percent to close at 1,491.66, the parallel market Nomu mustered a 0.7 percent increase to close at 19,367.21. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Sunday dropped 32 percent to SR3.5 billion ($930 million) from Thursday’s SR5.2 billion, with 133 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 79 advancing. 

“The Saudi market stabilized with minimal change in the performance of the sectors,” said Diab. 

Additionally, stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region on Sunday mirrored a mixed response as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain gained marginally while Kuwait, Qatar and Muscat inched lower.  

On the announcement front, Al Rajhi Bank informed the stock exchange on Sunday that its board of directors has recommended a 12.5 percent cash dividend, or SR1.25 per share, after deducting zakat, doling out SR5 billion for 2022. The bank’s share price, however, fell 0.1 percent to SR77.80. 

The subscription to Albilad MSCI US Tech exchange-traded fund also commenced on Tadawul on Jan. 12, with the offering period to last for 30 business days, ending on Feb. 22. 

The minimum amount to commence the fund operations is SR10 million. If the amount is not collected during the initial public offering period, the fund manager will return the subscription amounts to the unitholders.  

Meanwhile, Saudi Chemical Holding Co., on Jan. 15, signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding, through its subsidiary, Saudi Chemical Co. Ltd., with Orica Mining Services Portugal for technical cooperation on the localization of ammonium nitrate and nitric acid production. 

As part of the MoU, a project to localize the ammonium nitrate and nitric acid industry will be set up to be the first of its kind in the region, besides introducing modern technologies in the mining sector. The share price of SCC fell 0.37 percent to close at SR27. 

On Sunday, Naseej for Technology Co. also announced that it won a project from the Ministry of Education worth SR56.99 million, including value-added tax.  

The project includes providing the Saudi Digital Library with access to the available digital information resources, the company said in a statement on Tadawul. 

UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 

UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 
Updated 15 January 2023
WAM

UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 

UAE launched 11 clean energy projects worth $43bn in 2022: Suhail Al Mazrouei 
Updated 15 January 2023
WAM

RIYADH: The UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth 159 billion dirhams ($43 billion) in 2022, said Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.  

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency WAM, Al Mazrouei said that the UAE’s clean energy production in 2021 totaled 7,035.75 megawatts, while highlighting the launch of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.  

He said the country’s first unified energy strategy aims to integrate the renewable and clean energy mix to achieve “a balance between economic needs and climate goals,” in addition to reducing dependency on other fuel sources over the next three decades. 

In order to ensure the renewable energy sector's sustainability, the minister added that the UAE has adopted the latest innovations that drive the path of sustainable development, noting that the UAE was among the first countries to ratify the Paris Agreement. 

He revealed that his ministry established the features of the energy sector's future for the upcoming 50 years, by revising the National Energy Strategy 2050, drafting the National Hydrogen Strategy, and relying on the achievements already accomplished over the past five decades. 

Clean energy’s contribution to the country’s energy mix in 2021 reached 19.63 percent while the contribution of renewable energy reached 12 percent, and the contribution of peaceful nuclear energy reached 7.55 percent, according to the minister. 

Acknowledging that the global turmoil in energy supplies has created challenges related to energy security, Al Mazrouei said this will, therefore, lead to a focus on using the lowest-priced resources available locally, with an increase in exports in the non-oil sector from the UAE. 

The minister stressed that UAE has considerable potential in the field of solar power, adding that the low cost of solar power will enhance the country’s energy security and its competitiveness, in addition to playing a key role in achieving carbon neutrality.  

He noted that the rise of renewables requires transportation upgrades and investment in storage technologies to reliably meet energy requirements. 

Speaking about the performance of international oil markets in 2023, Al Mazrouei pointed out several related factors that will drive prices in 2023, such as the end of China’s zero-COVID policy, the US decision to refill the Strategic Oil Reserve, the sanctions imposed on Russian seaborne oil products, and ongoing global inflation. 

He stressed that the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a leading innovative energy project in the process of energy transition. Once fully operational, he added its four reactors will offset 22.4 million tons of carbon emissions, the main cause of climate change, annually. 

Saudi Industry and Mineral ministry signs MoU with DGDA to regulate mining business

Saudi Industry and Mineral ministry signs MoU with DGDA to regulate mining business
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Industry and Mineral ministry signs MoU with DGDA to regulate mining business

Saudi Industry and Mineral ministry signs MoU with DGDA to regulate mining business
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding to regulate the country’s mining businesses, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under the MoU, both parties will enhance cooperation in all common fields that serve the various sectors related to regulating mining works in the Kingdom.

The MoU was signed in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, as well as the CEO of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Gerard Inzerillo, on the sidelines of the second edition of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh.

The new MoU comes in line with the ministry’s efforts aimed at preserving the natural resources in the Kingdom and maximizing their utilization, SPA reported, citing the Undersecretary of the MIMR for Mining Services Saleh Al-Aqili.

Cooperation and coordination between both parties are crucial to ensure that the exploitation of mineral ores meets the desired results, Al-Aqili added.

Both the MIMR and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority will work to develop mechanisms to help monitor violations within the supervisory scope of the authority, he explained.

When it comes to the relevant regulations, both parties will search for the best ways to apply them as required to achieve common goals and to identify the areas of licenses that fall within the scope of supervision, SPA reported, citing the head of the municipal affairs and urban planning sector of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority Ahmed Al-Sharif.

Both parties will also be sharing the relevant data and studies, including exchanging geotechnical and geophysical data and studies, to locate quarries to obtain the necessary materials for building the authority's projects of a unique urban character.

Currently, the Kingdom is processing 145 exploration license applications sent in by foreign companies, according to the analysis.

According to geological surveys dating back 80 years, the Kingdom is thought to have an estimated reserve of untapped mining potential valued at $1.3 trillion.

However, with the prices of valuable minerals rising, especially gold, copper and zinc, the true value of the Kingdom’s current mineral wealth could be double that figure, CEO of the Saudi Geological Survey Abdullah Al-Shamrani said in September 2022.

Qatari banks to build more profits in 2023: Report

Qatari banks to build more profits in 2023: Report
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Qatari banks to build more profits in 2023: Report

Qatari banks to build more profits in 2023: Report
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Banks in Qatar are expected to amass profits and bolster their capital and liquidity positions in 2023, driven by a more accommodating global and regional climate, post the successful completion of the FIFA World Cup, MEED reported, citing analysts.

According to the report, Qatari lenders had immense tournament-linked lending opportunities that began years ago, and it will help them gain more profits in 2023.

“For the full year 2023, we’re expecting sector average profitability metrics to actually be slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels,” said Redmond Ramsdale of Fitch Ratings.

The MEED report further noted that credit rating agencies see the banking sector in Qatar having guarded optimism in 2023, as their strong provisioning levels will help them maintain a good run for the year.

“Our sector outlook for the Qatari banking sector is neutral. That's supported by what we’re expecting, which is a reasonable operating environment for the banks for this year,” said Ramsdale.

He added: “We’re expecting sector credit growth of about 4 percent this year, roughly in line with other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.”

According to the report, domestic liquidity conditions are expected to help reduce Qatari banks’ reliance on external funding, which is widely considered one of the main structural weaknesses in the country’s banking sector.

“The Qatari banking sector is the most dependent in the whole GCC on non-domestic funding. That has come down moderately, with improved liquidity conditions in Qatar, which is supported by higher oil prices,” added Ramsdale.

The report, however, noted that the banking sector in Qatar may face some challenges. This could be due to the oversupply of office space and commercial real estate in the country, as most of the banks have high exposure to the real estate sector.

Leading global and local tech firms to take part in "LEAP" conference in Riyadh 

Leading global and local tech firms to take part in “LEAP” conference in Riyadh 
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Leading global and local tech firms to take part in “LEAP” conference in Riyadh 

Leading global and local tech firms to take part in “LEAP” conference in Riyadh 
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 400 emerging global and local technology companies are set to participate at the region’s one of leading technology conferences “LEAP” which kicks off its second edition in Riyadh in February. 

Taking place from Feb.6 to Feb.9 at the Riyadh Front Center for Exhibitions and Conventions, the conference will be launched under the title “Towards New Horizons.” 

The conference is organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, and UAE-based IT services and consulting firm Tahaluf, according to a statement. 

The conference will also see participation from several major government and private agencies, as well as technology and communications companies. 

With more than 700 speakers from 50 counties and 900 local and international companies expected to attend, this year's edition of LEAP represents a huge economic advance in the Kingdom through many partnerships, deals, and investment tours. 

Attendees include some of the most important global players in technology, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, as well as a group of the brightest innovators, investors, and those interested in sustainable technologies from all over the world, according to the press release. 

Female participation in this year’s edition is expected to be more than 35 percent of the total speakers. 

The event is set to address several topics including the innovative economy, financial technologies, smart cities, health technologies, the fourth industrial revolution, clean technology, and retail trade, in addition to many other topics such as the future of energy and educational technologies. 

Moreover, the conference will include seven platforms in which more than 400 keynote speeches and dialogue sessions will be held.  

There will be the main platform, four platforms for specialized sessions, with two topics presented in each, the investors’ platform, and the “Deep Fest” platform. 

The investors’ platform is expected to witness huge investment deals with the presence of major technical agencies from around the globe. 

As for the “Deep Fest” platform, it will be launched on Feb.7 under the title "Beyond Imagination", to highlight artificial intelligence initiatives and the latest innovations across many sectors. 

The LEAP technical conference also cements the Kingdom's position as a major center for technology and innovation as well as a meeting point for technical thought leaders. 

