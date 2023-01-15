You are here

Paris station stabbings: probe opened for attempted murders

Paris station stabbings: probe opened for attempted murders
French police secure the area after a man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris. (File/Reuters)
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

Paris station stabbings: probe opened for attempted murders

Paris station stabbings: probe opened for attempted murders
  • Paris prosecutors asked for the man suspected in the attack to be detained pending further investigation
Updated 15 January 2023
AP

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor's office opened a judicial investigation Sunday into “attempted murders" after seven people were injured with a sharp metallic hook at a crowded Paris train station on Wednesday.
Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement that her office asked for the man suspected in the attack to be detained pending further investigation. He was shot and wounded by police during the attack at the Gare du Nord train station, authorities have said.
Although six victims, including a police officer, were immediately located, a seventh injured person, a 53-year-old man who left the scene, has since been found, according to the prosecutor's statement.
Beccuau said the identity of the assailant remained to be formally established. Investigators said he presents himself as a 31-year-old Algerian national and was known to French authorities under several identities for home invasion, theft and rebellion in 2019 and 2021, Sunday's statement said.
He received orders to leave French territory in 2020 and in September of last year, the statement detailed.
A preliminary investigation found that the suspect threw himself upon a man in front of the rd train station, stabbing him about 20 times, with no apparent reason. The assailant then entered the station and attacked other civilians and a police officer. Screams alerted two other police officers who intervened.
Beccuau said the judicial investigation would seek to clarify the alleged assailant's exact actions, motives and personality.

Topics: France

UK seeks stronger powers to stop disruptive protests

Riot police stand guard near a building thought to be an anti-capitalist squat in central London. (AFP file photo)
Riot police stand guard near a building thought to be an anti-capitalist squat in central London. (AFP file photo)
Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters

UK seeks stronger powers to stop disruptive protests

Riot police stand guard near a building thought to be an anti-capitalist squat in central London. (AFP file photo)
  • The government wants to amend the Public Order Bill before it becomes law to broaden the legal definition of ‘serious disruption’, give police more flexibility, and provide legal clarity on when the new powers could be used
Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government will on Monday announce new proposals to clamp down on protests, broadening the range of situations in which police are able to act to prevent serious disruption.
In recent years, protests, usually on environmental issues, have shut down large parts of central London and blocked traffic on key highways, leading to calls for the police to have more power to stop the disturbance.
The government passed legislation to address this in 2022, but is planning to go further with a new set of laws known as the Public Order Bill.
The bill was published last year and is currently in the final stages of debate in parliament. It has drawn heavy criticism from civil rights groups who say it is anti-democratic and gives police too much power.
The government wants to amend the Public Order Bill before it becomes law to broaden the legal definition of ‘serious disruption’, give police more flexibility, and provide legal clarity on when the new powers could be used.
“The right to protest is a fundamental principle of our democracy, but this is not absolute,” Sunak said in a statement late on Sunday.
“We cannot have protests conducted by a small minority disrupting the lives of the ordinary public. It’s not acceptable and we’re going to bring it to an end.”
The government says the new laws, if passed, will mean police can shut down disruptive protests pre-emptively.
The bill already includes the creation of a criminal offense for those who seek to lock themselves to objects or buildings, and allows courts to restrict the freedoms of some protesters to prevent them causing serious disruption.
It builds on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, passed in April 2022, which sparked several large ‘kill the bill’ protests.

 

Topics: The United Kingdom British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead

Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead

Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead
  • 42 people have died in clashes as protesters demanded President Dina Boluarte's resignation
  • Boluarte replaced leftist President Pedro Castillo, who was ousted after trying to rule by decree
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
AFP

LIMA: Peru's capital Lima and three other regions were under a renewed state of emergency Sunday, with deadly weeks-long protests against President Dina Boluarte showing no signs of abating.
At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in five weeks of clashes at burning roadblocks and other flashpoints to demand fresh elections and Boluarte's resignation.
She took over on December 7 as the South American country's first woman president following the impeachment and arrest of leftist Pedro Castillo for his failed bid to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.
Castillo, a former rural school teacher and union leader, faced vehement opposition from Congress during his 18 months in office and is the subject of numerous criminal investigations into allegations of widespread graft.
His ouster sparked immediate nationwide protests, mainly among the rural poor, that petered out over the holiday period but resumed on January 4.
The government extended by 30 days a state of emergency from midnight Saturday for the regions of Lima, Cusco, Callao and Puno, authorizing the military to back up police actions to restore public order.
The state of emergency also suspended constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly, according to a decree published in the official gazette.
In Puno, epicenter of the protests, the government declared a new night-time curfew for 10 days, from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am.
Almost 100 stretches of road remained blockaded Sunday in 10 of Peru's 25 regions -- a record according to a senior land transport official.

Baluarte intransigent

Some 500 Peruvians, including several dozen police officers, attended a mass Sunday in Lima's central cathedral for fallen protesters, as well as for a policeman burnt alive in the city of Juliaca on the border with Bolivia.
Many of the mourners wore white T-shirts to symbolize peace and bore photographs of the dead.
Lima Archbishop Carlos Castillo, who led the service in Spanish and the Quechua Indigenous language, called for peace and an end to the "spiral of violence."
"The blood that is spilled does not cry out for vengeance," he said.
"May the terrible cruelties that were done to some," including to "our burnt policeman brother, may these cruelties disappear from our horizon."
On Friday, Boluarte expressed her "regret" for the deaths, but insisted: "I will not resign."
An Ipsos poll published Sunday said Boluarte had a 71-percent disapproval rating.
More than 100 Peruvian, Argentine and Chilean intellectuals, meanwhile, urged Boluarte in an open letter published late Saturday to "stop the massacre of citizens who exercise their legitimate right" to protest.
"We ask Dina Boluarte to listen to the demand of the people and to resign, to immediately abandon the position and call immediate elections," it added.
The unrest has been largely concentrated in the southern Andes, where Quechua and Aymara communities live.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has said that in order to end the crisis, these groups need to be better integrated into Peruvian society.
Jose Muro, deputy minister of territorial governance, told TV Peru Sunday the government would create "spaces for dialogue" countrywide to discuss unanswered social demands.
Mass demonstrations have meanwhile been announced for Monday in Lima as well as the marginalized southern Andean regions.
Dozens of demonstrators arrived in the capital's Miraflores district on Saturday night as part of a mobilization for a "takeover of the city."
The airport in Cusco, gateway to the famed Machu Picchu site, reopened Saturday after being shuttered two days earlier, the second time it had been closed due to the protests.
Train services to the historic Inca citadel resumed on Sunday.
Unions say the tourism industry was losing up to seven million sols (1.7 million dollars) a day.

Unstable regime
Peru has been politically unstable for years, with 60-year-old Boluarte the country's sixth president in five years.
Castillo has been remanded in custody for 18 months, charged with rebellion and other crimes.
The authorities insist radical groups are behind the protests, including remnants of the Shining Path communist guerrilla group.
As proof, they have presented the capture this week of a former member of that organization, Rocio Leandro, whom the police accuse of having financed some of the unrest.
 

Topics: Peru Dina Boluarte

Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport

Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
Updated 15 January 2023
Reuters

Man arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport

Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
  • A very small quantity of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29
  • Uranium can be used for civilian power generation and scientific purposes and is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons
Updated 15 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with an investigation linked to the discovery of traces of uranium found in a cargo package at London’s Heathrow Airport, the UK Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.
The man was arrested on suspicion of a terror offense on Saturday and was released on bail as part of the investigation, the Police said.
A very small quantity of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at Heathrow Airport on Dec. 29.
Richard Smith, head of London police’s Counter Terrorism Command said that, despite the arrest, the incident does “not appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public.”
Officers attended an address in Cheshire yesterday and the man was taken to a police station in north west England and was today released on bail until a date in April.
Uranium can be used for civilian power generation and scientific purposes and is a key ingredient in nuclear weapons. Certain isotopes emit radiation that can be harmful to humans, and the metal itself is toxic if ingested or inhaled.

Topics: uranium heathrow airport UK terrorism

Gunmen shoot dead ‘fearless’ Afghan woman ex-lawmaker

Gunmen shoot dead ‘fearless’ Afghan woman ex-lawmaker
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

Gunmen shoot dead 'fearless' Afghan woman ex-lawmaker

Gunmen shoot dead ‘fearless’ Afghan woman ex-lawmaker
  • Nabizada was a “fearless champion for Afghanistan,” former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil said
  • “A true trailblazer — strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger,” she said
Updated 15 January 2023
AFP

KABUL: Gunmen shot dead an Afghan former lawmaker and one of her bodyguards in the capital Kabul in a night-time attack at her home, police said on Sunday.
Mursal Nabizada had been a member of parliament in the US-backed government that was overthrown by the Taliban in August 2021.
“Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
“The security forces have started a serious investigation into the incident,” he said, adding that a brother of the former lawmaker was also wounded in the attack, which took place during the night between Saturday and Sunday.
Nabizada was a “fearless champion for Afghanistan,” former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil said on Twitter.
“A true trailblazer — strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger,” she wrote.
“Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people,” she added.
Nabizada, 32, hailed from the eastern province of Nangarhar, and had been elected as a member of parliament from Kabul in 2018.
“I am sad and angry and want the world to know!” tweeted Hannah Neumann, a member of the European parliament, in response to the killing.
“She was killed in darkness, but the Taliban build their system of gender apartheid in full daylight.”
Women had worked in prominent positions across Afghan society in the two decades since the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, with many becoming judges, journalists and politicians.
Many women in such professions have fled the country, however, since the Taliban returned to power.
Taliban authorities have rapidly squeezed women out of almost all areas of public life, banning them from secondary and higher education, public sector work and even from visiting public parks and baths.
They have also ordered women to cover their bodies in public, ideally in an all-encompassing burqa.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban women Mursal Nabizada

Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet

Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
Updated 15 January 2023
Ellie Aben

Marcos to promote Philippines as 'gateway' to Asia-Pacific in global meet

Marcos to promote Philippines as ‘gateway’ to Asia-Pacific in global meet
  • Philippines president is only ASEAN leader to attend this year’s WEF in Switzerland
  • Southeast Asian nation may also ‘soft launch’ its wealth fund plan at global forum
Updated 15 January 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will promote the Philippines as a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region at the World Economic Forum, as he departed for the annual event in Davos on Sunday with hopes to attract new investment in the country.

The Swiss town of Davos will host dozens of world leaders and hundreds of CEOs from Jan. 16-20 for the second in-person gathering of the forum after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Speaking ahead of his flight, Marcos said that the Philippines will be the focus of a country strategy dialogue at WEF, where he will promote the nation “as leader and driver of growth, and a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.”

He described the Philippines as “(a country) that is open for business — ever ready to complement regional and global expansion plans … anchored on the competent and well-educated Filipino workers, the managers and professionals.”

Marcos is the only leader from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, reportedly attending Davos this year, and the only other Asian leader besides South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Filipino leader, accompanied by a delegation of officials and business leaders, said that he will also share his country’s experience “as a model” for managing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Marcos may also use the forum to introduce the country’s sovereign wealth fund, which the president had said could spur growth and development in the archipelagic nation.

“The World Economic Forum is simply a great venue to do sort of a soft launch for our sovereign wealth fund given the prominence of the forum itself and the global and business leaders who will be there, and they will hear it directly from the president,” Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Carlos Sorreta said.

A draft law establishing the wealth fund is still being deliberated by the Philippine Congress.

The plan — which follows similar moves by neighbors Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia — could bring “added investment” to the Philippines, Marcos has said.

Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund was the focus of a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal, resulting in the country’s former premier Najib Razak going to prison.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos

