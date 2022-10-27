You are here

6 stabbed in supermarket attack in Italy, one killed

A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed six people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person.
A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed six people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person.
A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed six people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person.
A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed six people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person.
A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed six people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person.
AP

  • Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack
  • The motive for the attacks was unknown, although terrorism is unlikely police said
AP

MILAN: A man grabbed a knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed six people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.
Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.
A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency, which said three other victims were in serious condition.
The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism.
The wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. Arsenal said in a statement that Mari was at the hospital but was not seriously hurt.
Monza club CEO Adrian Galliano wished the soccer player a speedy recovery in a message posted on Twitter.
“Dear Pablo, we are all close to your and to your family, we love you, continue to fight as you know how, you are a warrior and will heal quickly,” Galliano said.

The Carabinieri police in Assago who were investigating the attacks refused to confirm any details.
Witnesses told ANSA they saw people fleeing the supermarket in shock, and as the gravity of the situation became clear, shop workers pulled down the store’s shutters.
The Carrefour supermarket chain said that police and ambulance crews responded immediately to calls alerting them about the attack. The chain expressed its sympathies to employees and clients affected by the attack and said it was offering them psychological support.

 

Topics: Italy stabbing

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken
Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken

Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: Blinken
OTTAWA: Russia’s use of Iranian drones in Ukraine is “appalling,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, adding that the United States and allies would seek to block such shipments.
Russia has used the drones to “kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy the infrastructure they rely on for electricity, for water, for heat. It’s appalling,” Blinken said during a visit to Ottawa.
“Canada and the United States will keep working with our allies and partners to expose, to deter and to counter Iran’s provision of these weapons,” he vowed.
Kyiv and its Western allies have repeatedly accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.
Ukraine has said around 400 Iranian drones have already been used against the civilian population of Ukraine, and Moscow has ordered around 2,000.
Tehran has rejected the allegation, its Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian saying this week: “We have not supplied Russia with any weapons or drones for use in the war against Ukraine.”
“If... it becomes clear to us that Russia has used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine, we will definitely not be indifferent about this issue,” he added.
The United States, alongside Britain and the European Union, have already imposed sanctions on Iran over the issue of drones.
Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Moscow.

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues
British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues

British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues
  • “The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as COP President Alok Sharma,” Downing Street said
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pulled out of attending the COP27 climate summit which begins in Egypt next month to focus on domestic issues, his office said on Thursday.
Sunak became prime minister on Monday, and has delayed an autumn fiscal statement to Nov. 17 as he looks to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and restore credibility damaged in the short tenure of his predecessor Liz Truss.
“The Prime Minister is not expected to attend the summit in Egypt due to other pressing domestic commitments, including preparations for the autumn statement,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.
“The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as COP President Alok Sharma.”

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum
Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum

Climate activists target ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’: Dutch museum
  • Two people glued themselves to the famed painting and adjoining wall, while another threw an unknown substance, but the artwork was behind glass and undamaged
  • Attack comes after activists poured tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ at the National Gallery in London and smeared mashed potato over a Monet painting in Germany
THE HAGUE: Dutch police arrested three people after climate activists targeted Johannes Vermeer’s painting “Girl with a Pearl Earring” at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague on Thursday.
Two people glued themselves to the famed painting and adjoining wall, while another threw an unknown substance, but the artwork was behind glass and undamaged, the Mauritshuis said.
Social media images showed activists wearing “Just Stop Oil” T-shirts and saying “how do you feel,” while museum visitors shouted “shame” and “you’re stupid.”
The attack comes after environmental activists poured tomato soup over Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London and smeared mashed potato over a Monet painting in Germany.
“Around 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) two people glued themselves to the Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer,” the Mauritshuis said in a statement to AFP.
“One person glued his head to the painting, which was behind glass, and the other person glued his hand to the green wall next to the painting. A third person threw an unknown substance at the painting.”
The museum added: “We have immediately inspected the painting, which was done by our restorers. Fortunately the painting... was not damaged.”
The painting would return on display “as soon as possible.”
“Art is defenseless and to try and damage it for whichever cause, we strongly condemn it,” the Mauritshuis added.
The Hague police said on Twitter that they had arrested three people in a museum for “public violence against goods.”
Dozens of people were gathered inside the museum waiting for news, while security guards told them not to get too close to the other paintings, an AFP reporter said.
The entrance to the room where the “Girl with a Pearl Earring” normally hangs was blocked off by a large reproduction oil painting and a guard said it would likely be closed for the rest of the day.
Two police vans were parked outside the museum while investigations continued.

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan

UK rules grooming gang members can be deported to Pakistan
  • In a ruling by an immigration tribunal, judges said there was a “very strong public interest” in removing the men from the UK
  • The gang targeted white British girls as young as 13, repeatedly raping them and passing them to other men for sex
LONDON: A UK court Wednesday rejected an appeal against deportation to Pakistan by two members of a gang jailed a decade ago for grooming young girls for sex in northern England.
In a ruling by an immigration tribunal, judges said there was a “very strong public interest” in removing the men — Adil Khan, 51, and Qari Abdul Rauf, 52 — from the UK after they mounted a long legal battle against deportation.
They were jailed in 2012 as part of a gang of nine men of Pakistani and Afghan origin living in the town of Rochdale in northern England.
The gang members received sentences of up to 19 years for conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with children under the age of 16 and other offenses.
The gang targeted white British girls as young as 13, repeatedly raping them and passing them to other men for sex.
This case was part of a series of trials of similar grooming gangs in other English cities including Oxford.
Both Khan and Rauf had been Pakistani citizens and acquired British citizenship through naturalization. They were finally deprived of British citizenship in 2018, along with another gang member.
In a long-running test case, the men contested their deportation on human rights grounds, citing the right to a private and family life and the fact that both had renounced Pakistani citizenship.
Both men were released several years ago, after serving a portion of their sentences, and were reportedly living in Rochdale, close to their victims.
Khan, who got a 13-year-old girl pregnant, told the tribunal he wanted to be a “role model” for his son — prompting judges to say he showed a “breathtaking lack of remorse.”

Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson

Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson
Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson

Ukrainians hold out in east, prepare battle for Kherson
  • Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson slows as Russian forces dig in
FRONT LINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine: Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks by Russian forces in two eastern towns while those at the southern front are poised to battle for the strategic Kherson region, which Russia appears to be reinforcing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Wednesday evening video address that there would be good news from the front but he gave no details.
He did not mention what was happening in Kherson, which officials and military analysts have predicted will be one of the most consequential battles of the war since Russia invaded Ukraine eight months ago.
The most severe fighting in eastern Ukraine was taking place near Avdiivka, outside Donetsk, and Bakhmut, Zelensky said.
“This is where the craziness of the Russian command is most evident. Day after day, for months, they are driving people to their deaths there, concentrating the highest level of artillery strikes,” he said.
Russian forces have repeatedly tried to seize Bakhmut, which sits on a main road leading to the Ukrainian-held cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.
The looming battle for Kherson city at the mouth of the Dnipro River will determine whether Ukraine can loosen Russia’s grip on the south.

Fresh recruits inserted

While much of the front line remains off limits to journalists, at one section of the front north of the Russian-occupied pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro, Ukrainian soldiers said Russian shelling was stepping up again after having tailed off in recent weeks.
Radio intercepts indicated freshly mobilized recruits had been sent to the front and Russian forces were firmly dug in.

“They have good defensive lines with deep trenches, and they are sitting deep underground,” said Vitalii, a Ukrainian soldier squatting in a weed-choked irrigation canal, concealed from any prowling enemy drones by overhanging trees.
Ukrainian forces advanced along the Dnipro River in a dramatic push in the south at the start of this month, but progress appears to have slowed. Russia has been evacuating civilians on the west bank but says it has no plans to pull out its troops.
Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said wet weather and rough terrain were making Kyiv’s counter-offensive in Kherson harder than it was in the northeast, where it pushed Russia back in September.
At the front, intermittent artillery fire echoed from both sides, with towers of smoke rising in the distance.
A Ukrainian helicopter gunship swept low over the fields, loosed rockets at the Russian positions and wheeled around spitting flares to distract any heat-seeking anti-aircraft rockets fired at it.
“In this area, they are very active. They shell every day and are digging trenches and preparing for defense,” a unit commander at the front, who asked to be quoted by his nickname, Nikifor, said of the Russians.
His location in Mykolaiv province could not be identified under Ukrainian military regulations.
The unit holds a network of well fortified trenches dug into tree lines opposite the Russian fortifications, and rain has turned the dirt tracks that access them to mud, especially where tank treads have churned them up.

Australia said it was sending 30 more armored vehicles and deploying 70 soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there to bolster Kyiv’s war effort.
“We’re mindful that Ukraine needs to now be supported over the longer term if we’re going to put Ukraine in a position where it can resolve this conflict on its own terms,” Defense Minister Richard Marles told ABC television.

Nuclear rehearsal
Since Russia began losing ground in a counter-offensive in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken a series of steps to intensify the conflict, calling up hundreds of thousands of Russian reservists, proclaiming the annexation of occupied land and repeatedly threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
This month, Russia launched a new campaign of strikes using missiles and Iranian-made drones against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, also hitting parks and homes across the country.
In Russia, the military staged a high-profile rehearsal for nuclear war, with state television broadcasts dominated by footage of submarines, strategic bombers and missile forces practicing launches in retaliation for an atomic attack.
Moscow has conducted a diplomatic campaign this week to promote an accusation that Kyiv is preparing to release nuclear material with a so-called “dirty bomb,” an allegation the West calls baseless and a potential pretext for Russian escalation.
Despite the rising tensions, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said he was “relatively optimistic” that a UN-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine Black Sea grain exports would be extended beyond mid-November.
 

