Small businesses in KSA optimistic about growth: GoDaddy
Selina Bieber, Commercial Strategy Senior Director, International Markets at GoDaddy.
GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain name registrar, announced the results of its MENA Small Business Survey showing most small businesses in Saudi Arabia (74 percent) are optimistic about growth in their business sector in 2023. The report also stated that nearly half of respondents intend to grow their small business substantially in 2023 by expansion into new international markets (18 percent) and developing employee skills (18 percent).

The top three business sectors perceived to have the most potential growth in 2023 in the region are food and beverage (27 percent), information and communication technology (23 percent) and e-commerce solutions (21 percent). The main industries in the Kingdom that seem to have the most potential are food and beverage (22 percent), information and communication technology (20 percent), and restaurant and cafe (20 percent).

In the MENA region, two-thirds of businesses surveyed reported they acquire up to 30 percent of their customers through online channels. Furthermore, in Saudi Arabia, more than 50 percent of small businesses responded that they use over 20 percent of their revenue through e-commerce. The top digital tools used in the Kingdom were reported to be social media channels such as Instagram and Facebook as well as websites.

Selina Bieber, commercial strategy senior director, international markets at GoDaddy, said: “As we slowly recover from a global pandemic, we are starting to see increased online activity and growth among startup businesses in the Kingdom and wider region. The GoDaddy MENA Small Business Survey shows optimism with more sector growth in Saudi Arabia, and more and more small businesses investing in an online presence and digital tools to help acquire new customers. GoDaddy is there to support the region’s entrepreneurs and small business owners every step of the way.”

When looking at the economic outlook, small businesses reported rising fuel prices, inflation, currency fluctuations, increasing raw material costs, supply chain and COVID-19 to be the most common concerns for small businesses. Notably, respondents in the Kingdom cited changing regulations as a key area of concern.

The survey shows that 28 percent of entrepreneurs and small business owners across the MENA region expect government support for their business growth represented in the deferral of tax, rent and debt support and other expenses such as utilities. While 27 percent expect their businesses to be supported by access to market, value chains and alternative sales channels and cash grants. Additionally, two-thirds of businesses in the Kingdom said that government policies and regulations are addressing the challenges faced by small businesses.

The GoDaddy MENA Small Business Survey, conducted in association with YouGov, is part of the ongoing research efforts by GoDaddy to share insights and trends on startups and entrepreneurs across the region. GoDaddy offers support through digital tools, online solutions and resources available in English and Arabic languages for businesses to grow online.

On Jan. 9, marked as a rest day during the race, BFGoodrich, the official tire partner of the Dakar Rally since its 2002 edition, organized a desert cleaning drive in partnership with the Dakar Rally organization and the Filipinos for the Saudi Green Initiative association. In Riyadh, 40 volunteers from the public joined hands with the on-ground teams in collecting more than 70 large trash bags to be disposed of responsibly.

The cleaning drive took place as part of the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally, which was held between Dec. 31, 2022, and Jan. 15. In its efforts to unite the off-roading community, volunteers were joined by Dania Akeel, the first Saudi female to receive a license for motorcycle circuit racing, and Abdulaziz Al-Fudhili, automotive journalist and racing driver known as Saudi Stig, who participated in the cleanup.

The goal of the drive was to invite the larger community to clean up waste dumped in the desert in order to promote sustainable habits and responsible public land use to preserve the pristine desert landscape of Saudi Arabia.

Over 150 years of heritage, BFGoodrich Tires has been providing high-performance tires for those passionate about driving in any environment, now with a keen focus around its mission to respecting and protecting these environments. This cleaning drive falls in line with the brand’s first set of CSR initiatives, aimed at increasing awareness on environmental sustainability and safety among GCC markets.

“The success of this event further emboldens BFGoodrich tire’s commitment to sustainability, making way for more CSR initiatives that aim to enable sustainable desert trail use and secure a responsible green future,” a statement said.

Registration is now open for the Bahraini youth to apply for stc Bahrain’s latest edition of the graduate development program “Jeel” (meaning “generation” in Arabic). 

The program, launched in partnership with the Ministry of Labor, the Bahrain Economic Development Board and Tamkeen, is in line with the country’s digital vision to invest in building the Bahraini youths’ ICT capabilities and competencies through world-class training and career development opportunities.

Jeel ICT is a 100 percent nationalized training program for Bahraini graduates to gain valuable work experience, skills, and knowledge that will assist them in advancing their careers. 

They will also have a chance to work with cutting-edge technologies, including, and not limited to wireless/ core network telecom, big data and AI, augmented reality/dev ops, IoT, fintech/ block chain and cyber/ information security.

The program is open for Bahraini nationals who graduated during the academic year of 2021-2022, and are aged between 20-23 years, with a strong background in engineering/ IT/ computer science. Applications can be submitted until Feb. 10 by visiting https://careers.stc.com.bh/jeelICT.

Shortlisted applicants will be announced in February, and will go through a detailed screening with rounds of evaluation of the online profiles submitted through the stc Bahrain portal.

Thirty-three selected graduates of the stc Jeel ICT program will be entitled to a one-year apprenticeship at stc Bahrain, which will include one-to-one coaching and mentoring, hands-on exposure to running the day-to-day business, contribution to business-critical projects, professional development including skill sets through meetings and presentations and the best business schools.

Upon completion of the 12-month program period, a number of the Jeel ICT graduate trainees will be offered a full-time employment opportunity at the company.

The stc Bahrain Jeel ICT program features a strong professional development plan, which is designed to offer graduates a learning environment with real-time exposure to stc Bahrain departments, including human resources, technology, finance, government affairs, legal, wholesale and enterprise, as well as commercial. The program will offer graduates on-the-job training, interactive workshops, one-on-one career coaching sessions, mock interview sessions, and short-term projects.

Emirates has selected Inmarsat as the inflight connectivity provider for its incoming fleet of Airbus A350s, as part of a commitment by the UAE airline to ensure passengers “fly better.”

The milestone agreement marks an expansion of the long-standing partnership between Emirates and Inmarsat. It will enable the airline to provide advanced, high-speed inflight broadband using Inmarsat’s award-winning GX Aviation solution onboard 50 Airbus A350s, which enter service from 2024. As a result, passengers will be able to stay connected with family and friends, browse the internet and enjoy social media, all from the comfort of their seats.

The Airbus A350s will be the first Emirates aircraft to take advantage of Inmarsat’s Global Xpress satellite network, which powers the world’s first and only globally available high-speed broadband network, ensuring passengers can enjoy uninterrupted global connectivity, no matter their destination. 

The GX network currently consists of five Ka-band satellites and will be further enhanced with the addition of seven more satellite payloads as part of Inmarsat’s fully funded technology roadmap. This includes two Inmarsat-6s, the most sophisticated commercial communications satellites ever built, both of which are scheduled to enter service this year.

These will be followed by three additional satellites in geostationary orbit — adding speed, capacity, and resilience — and two in highly elliptical orbit, which launch later this year and enter service next year, enabling the world’s only commercial mobile broadband service for aircraft flying in higher elevations and across the Arctic, such as routes between the Middle East and North America.

William Huot-Marchand, Inmarsat Aviation’s senior vice president of inflight connectivity, said: “We are delighted that Emirates has joined the GX Aviation family. This will be the first fleet with Emirates to be equipped with our highly advanced GX Aviation solution. 

“GX Aviation is well positioned to meet growing passenger expectations around a digital onboard experience, offering high-speed connectivity with uninterrupted global coverage across all flight routes, even over the Arctic.”

Adel Al-Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer, said: “Delivering a world-class onboard experience has always been paramount to Emirates and we understand the importance of being connected during flights.”

Over the years, we have worked closely with Inmarsat and our supplier partners to ensure all our aircraft offer Wi-Fi connectivity. We look forward to finding ways and options to improve the connectivity on-board our aircraft by utilizing GX Aviation for our Airbus A350 fleet.” 

Inmarsat’s latest Passenger Experience Survey found that more than three-quarters (77 percent) of passengers worldwide say inflight Wi-Fi is important to them — 40 percent more than before the pandemic. Moreover, 97 percent say they now use their personal devices onboard, so it is clear that providing a reliable, high-quality, and continuous connection is crucial to giving passengers the best experience.

The Saudi British Bank has signed an agreement with the Saudi Electricity Company to digitize bank guarantees and raise the efficiency of financial transaction procedures related to the implementation of projects and businesses.

The agreement is part of a larger effort to improve cross-sector collaboration in order to meet Vision 2030 objectives, particularly those related to digital transformation initiatives and the Financial Sector Development Program, as well as to advance the progress of sustainable development projects.

Bank guarantee automation will be made available through the “Bwadl” platform of the BwaTech information tech company, as part of the platform’s current collaboration with the bank to digitally process guarantee procedures.

“At SABB, we are dedicated to maintaining our collaborative work approach in order to fulfill 2030 targets and improve our position in the financial industry and digital transformation. We are proud of our partnership with the Saudi Electricity Company in creating the process of dealing with bank guarantees using the latest technological methods and systems, in addition to our commitment to providing the best financial solutions to all of our clients,” said Yasser Al-Barrak, CEO of corporate and institutional banking at SABB.

Abdulaziz Al-Muhaiza, head of the treasury sector at the Saudi Electricity Company, said the agreement aims to develop methods of business implementation and access to digital transformation, as part of the company’s digital transformation strategy. “It reflects SEC’s serious commitment to using the latest technologies to enhance reliability in financial operations to serve its partners, including contractors and suppliers,” he added.

Hashem Al-Hogail, chairman of the board of directors of BwaTech, said BwaTech aims to digitally link the banking sector with business sectors to carry out all banking business through its electronic platform “Bwadl,” which he said benefits both sides, especially companies that have multiple banking relationships. 

“Automating bank guarantees is one of the linking projects that we are working on, as paper procedures have been replaced by advanced technical methods to link the issuing banks of these guarantees with their beneficiaries to facilitate the implementation of issuance operations and subsequent procedures,” he said.

Digital transformation is one of the key elements of the SABB 2025 strategy, which stems from the bank’s commitment to investing in modern technology to manage its business and banking services in order to deliver a cutting-edge banking experience to its customers.

Global technology brand Honor has once again reinvented its offerings to cater to digital audiences by announcing the pre-order of the new Honor X9a in the Saudi market. The latest addition to the Honor X Series delivers remarkable upgrades across the display, battery and performance with a 120 Hz AMOLED Curved Display, 5,100 mAh battery and 256 GB storage, all packed in a compact design. Available at an exciting price and with gifts during the pre-order, the Honor X9a aims to make technology more accessible with reliable manufacturing to users in the Middle East region. 

“We are committed to delivering a best-in-class experience for our global customers through continuous technological innovation,” said Zhao Likun, CEO of Honor Device Co., Ltd., Middle East and Africa. “Packed with substantial upgrades, the Honor X9a offers our latest smartphone solutions including an exceptional display and compelling design features without the premium price tag, setting a new standard for the industry’s affordable category.” 

Designed for a style conscious audience, the Honor X9a is available in three colors: Titanium Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black.

An all-round display

The X9a has been designed with a top-tier 120 Hz AMOLED 45-degree curved display, which offers incredible responsiveness while gaming or watching and displays 1.07 billion colors to reproduce vivid images with incredible levels of clarity and true-to-life colors. Coupled with ultra-slim bezels that lead to a remarkable 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and the durable curved tempered glass, the display on the Honor X9a offers an exceptional viewing experience. 

In games where quick reflexes are required, users will appreciate the responsiveness of the X9a’s display, which supports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 300 Hz touch sampling rate, allowing the device to almost instantly register and react to user inputs. Holding the device with one hand, the Honor X9a offers an innovative mistouch prevention enabled by AI technology to prevent unnecessary hassle caused by accidental inputs.

Long-lasting battery 

Despite being just 7.9 mm thin and 175 g in weight, the Honor X9a features an ultra-large 5,100 mAh battery to support up to 29 hours of YouTube Music streaming, 24 hours of YouTube streaming, 19 hours of TikTok browsing, up to 21 hours of social media exploring or 11 hours of gaming on a
single charge.

On a single full charge, the X9a supports up to two days of daily use for uninterrupted work, play and entertainment on the go. With just 30 minutes of charging, the Honor X9a delivers 12.5 hours of video streaming, sparing users the worry over low battery. The phone, after running more than 1,000 charge-discharge cycles, is still energetic enough to run normally after three years.

Pricing and availability

The X9a is available to pre-order in Saudi Arabia via Jarir Bookstore, eXtra, STC, LuLu, X-cite and ALJ Electronics — Red Sea for SR1,399 ($372). Upon purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth SR1,215 including Honor Earbuds X2, a Bluetooth speaker, coffee cup, ring holder, GCC warranty and 6-month screen protection.

