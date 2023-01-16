Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia, no tsunami alert

JAKARTA: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Indonesia’s Sumatra island early Monday, the US Geological Survey reported.
The epicenter of the quake was 48 kilometers (30 miles) south-southeast of the city of Singkil in Aceh province, at a depth of 48 kilometers, USGS said.
It occurred around 6:30 am local time (2330 GMT) and there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage, nor was there a tsunami alert.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) gave the quake a higher magnitude of 6.2, while the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center had a witness testimony saying the quake was “felt in Medan” — about 120 kilometers north-northeast of the epicenter.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide.
On November 21, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit the populous West Java province on the main island of Java, killing 602 people.
Most of the victims were killed as buildings collapsed or landslides were triggered.
One of Sumatra island’s deadliest quakes occurred on December 26, 2004, setting off an Indian Ocean tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people including victims as far away as Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.
That powerful 9.1-magnitude quake triggered 30-meter (100-foot) waves that hit the shore of Banda Aceh on Sumatra.
New York city mayor says ‘no room’ in his city for migrants
Busloads of migrants have been shipped north to New York and other cities by Republican run states
That has exacerbated a housing crisis in New York and a worsening homeless crisis in the city
Updated 16 January 2023
Reuters
LOS ANGELES: The mayor of New York traveled to the Mexican border city of El Paso on Sunday and declared that “there is no room in New York” for busloads of migrants being sent to America’s most populous city.
Eric Adams, a Democrat, was also critical of the administration of Democratic US President Joe Biden, saying “now is the time for the national government to do its job” about the immigrant crisis at America’s southern border.
The visit of a New York mayor to a southern border city about the issue of immigrants is unprecedented.
Busloads of migrants have been shipped north to New York and other cities by Republican run states. That has exacerbated a housing crisis in New York and a worsening homeless crisis in the city.
Adams’s trip to El Paso comes after he said the migrant influx into New York could cost the city as much as $2 billion, at a time when the city is already facing a major budget shortfall.
In recent months the Republican governors of Florida and Texas have sent thousands of migrants seeking sanctuary in the US to cities run by Democratic politicians, including New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Belarus, Russia to start ‘defensive in nature’ air force drills, Minsk says
Ukraine has continuously warned of possible attacks from Belarus and President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that the country must be ready at its border with Belarus
Updated 16 January 2023
Reuters
MOSCOW: Belarus said its air force drills with Russia that start on Monday are defensive in nature to prepare for possible combat missions, but the move comes as concerns grow that Moscow is pushing Minsk to join the war in Ukraine.
“The exercise is purely defensive in nature,” said Pavel Muraveyko, first deputy state secretary of Belarusian Security Council, according to a post on the Belarusian defense ministry’s Telegram app on Sunday.
“It will be a set of measures to prepare our and Russian aviation to carry out the relevant combat missions.”
The exercises which will last until Feb. 1 are to involve training for “aerial reconnaissance, deflecting air strikes, air cover of important objects and communications,” Muraveyko added.
The ongoing buildup of Russian troops in Belarus, combined with a flurry of military activity in the country, is an echo to what was happening there just before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine when Moscow used the country as a springboard to launch the attack.
This has triggered fears in Kyiv and the West that Russia could use its dutiful ally to mount a new ground offensive on Ukraine.
Ukraine has continuously warned of possible attacks from Belarus and President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that the country must be ready at its border with Belarus.
The Kremlin has denied that it has been pressuring Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to take a more active role in the conflict in Ukraine. Minsk has said it will not enter the war.
Since the start of the war, Belarus has conducted numerous military exercises, including large-scale comprehensive drills in late August and a number of smaller ones on its own or jointly with Russia.
Together with Moscow, Minsk has also been adding weaponry and military equipment to the drills.
Unofficial Telegram military monitoring channels have been reporting a series of fighters, helicopters and military transport planes coming to the country since the start of the year — eight fighters and four cargo planes on Sunday alone.
Reuters was not able to verify the reports. The Belarusian defense ministry said only that “units” of Russia’s air forces have been arriving in Belarus.
“During the tactical flight exercise, all airfields and training grounds of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will be involved,” the ministry said in a statement.
Muraveyko said the situation on the country’s southern border — the border with Ukraine — was “not very calm,” and that Ukraine has been “provoking” Belarus.
“We’re maintaining restraint and patience, keeping our gunpowder dry,” Muraveyko said. “We have the necessary set of forces and means that will respond to any manifestations of aggression or a terrorist threat on our territory.”
Zelensky warns Russian people over their ‘cowardly silence’ as Putin claims battlefield success
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian homes in the face of military humiliation from its Western-backed foe
Updated 16 January 2023
Agencies
KYIV, Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Russian people’s “cowardly silence” as the toll for the missile strike on a tower block in the eastern city of Dnipro reached 30.
Zelensky noted in his evening address that Ukraine had received many messages of sympathy from around the world in the wake of Saturday’s attack.
Switching to Russian, he said he wanted to address those Russians “who even now could not utter a few words of condemnation of this terror...
“Your cowardly silence, your attempt to ‘wait out’ what is happening, will only end with the fact that one day these same terrorists will come for you,” said Zelensky .
The Ukrainian leader said that the victims of the missile strike included a 15-year-old girl and that two children had reportedly been left orphans.
Rescuers were still searching the rubble for 30 missing people, he added.
Fighting is continuing in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian forces have claimed the capture of Soledar, despite denials from Ukraine.
In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin said the Russian military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum, and he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt mining town of Soledar.
Russia on Friday said its forces had taken control of Soledar, a rare success for Moscow after months of battlefield reverses.
“The dynamic is positive,” Putin told Rossiya 1 state TV when asked about the taking of Soledar. “Everything is developing within the framework of the plan of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff. And I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their combat.”
Putin now casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle with an aggressive and arrogant West, and has said Russia will use all available means to protect itself and its people against any aggressor.
A regional governor in Ukraine on Saturday said Ukrainian forces were still fighting to retain control of Soledar.
Although the West has imposed what it says are unprecedented sanctions on Russia over the war, the economy of the world’s biggest producer of natural resources has shown resilience. Putin says Russia is now turning away from the West and will trade with Asian powers such as China and India.
“The situation in the economy is stable, much better than not only what our opponents predicted but also what we forecast,” he said
UK seeks stronger powers to stop disruptive protests
The government wants to amend the Public Order Bill before it becomes law to broaden the legal definition of ‘serious disruption’, give police more flexibility, and provide legal clarity on when the new powers could be used
Updated 16 January 2023
Reuters
LONDON: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government will on Monday announce new proposals to clamp down on protests, broadening the range of situations in which police are able to act to prevent serious disruption.
In recent years, protests, usually on environmental issues, have shut down large parts of central London and blocked traffic on key highways, leading to calls for the police to have more power to stop the disturbance.
The government passed legislation to address this in 2022, but is planning to go further with a new set of laws known as the Public Order Bill.
The bill was published last year and is currently in the final stages of debate in parliament. It has drawn heavy criticism from civil rights groups who say it is anti-democratic and gives police too much power.
The government wants to amend the Public Order Bill before it becomes law to broaden the legal definition of ‘serious disruption’, give police more flexibility, and provide legal clarity on when the new powers could be used.
“The right to protest is a fundamental principle of our democracy, but this is not absolute,” Sunak said in a statement late on Sunday.
“We cannot have protests conducted by a small minority disrupting the lives of the ordinary public. It’s not acceptable and we’re going to bring it to an end.”
The government says the new laws, if passed, will mean police can shut down disruptive protests pre-emptively.
The bill already includes the creation of a criminal offense for those who seek to lock themselves to objects or buildings, and allows courts to restrict the freedoms of some protesters to prevent them causing serious disruption.
It builds on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, passed in April 2022, which sparked several large ‘kill the bill’ protests.
Amid state of emergency, Peruvians mourn protest dead
42 people have died in clashes as protesters demanded President Dina Boluarte's resignation
Boluarte replaced leftist President Pedro Castillo, who was ousted after trying to rule by decree
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP
LIMA: Peru's capital Lima and three other regions were under a renewed state of emergency Sunday, with deadly weeks-long protests against President Dina Boluarte showing no signs of abating.
At least 42 people have died, according to Peru's human rights ombudsman, in five weeks of clashes at burning roadblocks and other flashpoints to demand fresh elections and Boluarte's resignation.
She took over on December 7 as the South American country's first woman president following the impeachment and arrest of leftist Pedro Castillo for his failed bid to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.
Castillo, a former rural school teacher and union leader, faced vehement opposition from Congress during his 18 months in office and is the subject of numerous criminal investigations into allegations of widespread graft.
His ouster sparked immediate nationwide protests, mainly among the rural poor, that petered out over the holiday period but resumed on January 4.
The government extended by 30 days a state of emergency from midnight Saturday for the regions of Lima, Cusco, Callao and Puno, authorizing the military to back up police actions to restore public order.
The state of emergency also suspended constitutional rights such as freedom of movement and assembly, according to a decree published in the official gazette.
In Puno, epicenter of the protests, the government declared a new night-time curfew for 10 days, from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am.
Almost 100 stretches of road remained blockaded Sunday in 10 of Peru's 25 regions -- a record according to a senior land transport official.
Baluarte intransigent
Some 500 Peruvians, including several dozen police officers, attended a mass Sunday in Lima's central cathedral for fallen protesters, as well as for a policeman burnt alive in the city of Juliaca on the border with Bolivia.
Many of the mourners wore white T-shirts to symbolize peace and bore photographs of the dead.
Lima Archbishop Carlos Castillo, who led the service in Spanish and the Quechua Indigenous language, called for peace and an end to the "spiral of violence."
"The blood that is spilled does not cry out for vengeance," he said.
"May the terrible cruelties that were done to some," including to "our burnt policeman brother, may these cruelties disappear from our horizon."
On Friday, Boluarte expressed her "regret" for the deaths, but insisted: "I will not resign."
An Ipsos poll published Sunday said Boluarte had a 71-percent disapproval rating.
More than 100 Peruvian, Argentine and Chilean intellectuals, meanwhile, urged Boluarte in an open letter published late Saturday to "stop the massacre of citizens who exercise their legitimate right" to protest.
"We ask Dina Boluarte to listen to the demand of the people and to resign, to immediately abandon the position and call immediate elections," it added.
The unrest has been largely concentrated in the southern Andes, where Quechua and Aymara communities live.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has said that in order to end the crisis, these groups need to be better integrated into Peruvian society.
Jose Muro, deputy minister of territorial governance, told TV Peru Sunday the government would create "spaces for dialogue" countrywide to discuss unanswered social demands.
Mass demonstrations have meanwhile been announced for Monday in Lima as well as the marginalized southern Andean regions.
Dozens of demonstrators arrived in the capital's Miraflores district on Saturday night as part of a mobilization for a "takeover of the city."
The airport in Cusco, gateway to the famed Machu Picchu site, reopened Saturday after being shuttered two days earlier, the second time it had been closed due to the protests.
Train services to the historic Inca citadel resumed on Sunday.
Unions say the tourism industry was losing up to seven million sols (1.7 million dollars) a day.
Unstable regime
Peru has been politically unstable for years, with 60-year-old Boluarte the country's sixth president in five years.
Castillo has been remanded in custody for 18 months, charged with rebellion and other crimes.
The authorities insist radical groups are behind the protests, including remnants of the Shining Path communist guerrilla group.
As proof, they have presented the capture this week of a former member of that organization, Rocio Leandro, whom the police accuse of having financed some of the unrest.