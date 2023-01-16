You are here

  • Home
  • Google Doodle celebrates late actress Karima Mokhtar, ‘mother of Egyptian cinema’

Google Doodle celebrates late actress Karima Mokhtar, ‘mother of Egyptian cinema’

Google Doodle celebrates late actress Karima Mokhtar, ‘mother of Egyptian cinema’
Short Url

https://arab.news/m8d35

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Google Doodle celebrates late actress Karima Mokhtar, ‘mother of Egyptian cinema’

Google Doodle celebrates late actress Karima Mokhtar, ‘mother of Egyptian cinema’
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Google Doodle on Monday celebrated the 89th birthday of late Egyptian actress Karima Mokhtar who was known as the “Mother of Egyptian Cinema” for depicting maternal characters in cinema, theater and TV drama. 

Attyat Mohamed al-Badry was born on Jan. 16, 1934 in the Upper Egypt governorate of Assiut. 

Mokhtar earned her bachelor’s degree in theater in 1963, but her family was reluctant to let her pursue a career in acting. 

She did make an appearance in radio in the 1950s on the popular Egyptian children’s show Baba Sharou.

It is believed that her marriage to film director and actor Nour Eldemerdash helped her pursue her silver-screen dreams.  

Her first role on the big screen was in the film Thaman El-Horeya (The Price of Freedom, 1963). Another silver-screen hit was her highly acclaimed role as Zeinab,  a young mother of seven children, in the successful film El-Hafeed (The Grandson, 1974) opposite the late Nour El-Sharif and Mervat Amin. The film proved Mokhtar’s ability to depict maternal characters, which she soon become famous for. 

More popular roles granted Mokhtar her reputation as the ultimate mother character in the Egyptian art scene, such as her role in the film Amira Hobi Ana (Amira My Love) and Al Shaytan Ya'ez (The Devil Preaches). 

But the most remarkable of which was her role in the classic play El-Eyal Kebret (The Kids Have Grown Up, 1979) alongside actors Ahmed Zaki, Hassan Mustafa, Saeed Saleh and Younes Shalaby, where she starred as a wife and mother of four children trying to stop their father from leaving the family. 

The play was a success and has since been watched by generations. 

Later in her career, she took on one of her most famous roles in the popular Egyptian soap opera Yetraba Fi Ezo (May He Grow Up Prosperous). Her death scene on the series was a memorable one.   

Mokhtar died in January 2017, “leaving behind a legacy of strong and sympathetic performances,” read Google's doodle description of her.  

Monday's Google Doodle is visible across the Mena region.

Topics: Egypt cinema Karima Mokhtar Google Doodle

Related

Google Doodle celebrates life of award winning Egyptian author Ihsan Abdel Kouddous
Media
Google Doodle celebrates life of award winning Egyptian author Ihsan Abdel Kouddous
Google Doodle celebrates late Kuwaiti actor and comedian 
Media
Google Doodle celebrates late Kuwaiti actor and comedian 

Elon Musk’s Ancient Egypt tweet lands him invite from tourism official

Elon Musk’s Ancient Egypt tweet lands him invite from tourism official
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Elon Musk’s Ancient Egypt tweet lands him invite from tourism official

Elon Musk’s Ancient Egypt tweet lands him invite from tourism official
Updated 15 January 2023
Arab News

Elon Musk will be sent an official invitation on Sunday to visit Egypt, a tourism official said, following the business tycoons tweet in which he expressed admiration for the Ancient Egyptian civilization.

Chairman of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board Amr el-Qady said that an invitation will be extended to Musk to visit Egypt and its landmarks at the time of his choice, Ahram Online reported.

 

 

Qady mad his remarks on Saturday before the Tourism committee at the Egyptian House of Representatives.

Musk’s tweet that praised Ancient Egypt was in response to a video shared on Twitter of a 2000 year old staircase case inside the temple of Dendera.

The video had over 16 million views, and almost nine thousand shares, while Musk’s response received over five thousand retweets.

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania al-Mashat, was the first official to responde to Musk and tell him to visit Egypt.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Egypt Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor
Middle-East
Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor
Egyptian actress Enjy Kiwan to star in Scott Weintrob’s ‘Paradox Effect’
Lifestyle
Egyptian actress Enjy Kiwan to star in Scott Weintrob’s ‘Paradox Effect’

Arab Media Conference discusses digital hegemony

Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi. (SPA)
Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi. (SPA)
Updated 15 January 2023
SPA

Arab Media Conference discusses digital hegemony

Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi. (SPA)
  • Issue poses serious threat to cultural identities, ASBU president says
Updated 15 January 2023
SPA

TUNIS: The CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi, led the Saudi delegation at the 2nd Arab Media Conference, which was held recently in Tunis.

Organized by the Arab States Broadcasting Union, this year’s event was titled “Global Digital Hegemony and Arab Ways to Confront It.”

Al-Harthi is also president of the ASBU.

Delivering the inauguration speech, Tunisian Minister of Culture Hayet Guettat highlighted the need to empower Arab journalists and media professionals by providing them with the necessary training on using social media platforms and digital technologies.

Digital hegemony was one of the most prominent issues facing the world today, she said.

Guettat also underlined the need for collaborative efforts to formulate joint strategies and policies to address the challenges of the digital world, especially with regard to the stereotyping of individuals and the use of technologies to impose cultural control on people and communities.

The conference was also attended by Algerian Minister of Communication Mohamed Bouslimani, Palestinian Minister of Media Affairs Mohammad Saleh bin Issa, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, and various other Arab and foreign ambassadors.

Al-Harthi said the influence of digital hegemony was increasing, causing ideological divisions and posing a serious threat to cultural identities and value systems around the world. He stressed the need for a unified effort to draft laws to curb the practice.

He added that the world had become a media map rather than a geographical or historical one, with media outlets becoming the major players in shaping and influencing international affairs and human behavior.

ASBU Director General Abdelrahim Suleiman said that the union, through its conference, sought to discuss practical solutions to the major challenges facing the Arab media landscape.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA)

Related

Arab media must adapt to changing technology and demands, experts say
Saudi Arabia
Arab media must adapt to changing technology and demands, experts say
While Di Caprio did donate, the amount stated was found to be inaccurate and no confirmations about his grandmother’s birthplace have been verified. (File/AFP)
Media
Arab media outlets keep fake news story on Di Caprio’s $10m donation to Ukraine

Meta sues surveillance firm for collecting user data via fake accounts

Meta sues surveillance firm for collecting user data via fake accounts
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

Meta sues surveillance firm for collecting user data via fake accounts

Meta sues surveillance firm for collecting user data via fake accounts
  • Voyage Labs alleged to have ‘scraped’ more than 600,000 Facebook profiles
  • Company is linked to controversial collaboration with Los Angeles police
Updated 14 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Meta filed a lawsuit on Thursday against a surveillance company it claims created fake Facebook user accounts to collect people’s data.

According to the filing, Meta alleges that Voyager Labs created more than 38,000 accounts to gather data from over 600,000 Facebook users, including posts, likes, friends lists, photos, comments and information from groups and pages.

“Meta is fighting back against a scraping-for-hire service and filed a legal action against Voyager Labs in federal court in California,” it said in a statement.

“Our lawsuit alleges that Voyager has violated our terms of service against fake accounts and unauthorized and automated scraping,” it said, adding that it was seeking a permanent injunction against the surveillance firm.

Voyager Labs specializes in advanced AI-based software and services used by law enforcement agencies and private companies to obtain information about suspects, among other things.

Meta said Voyage Labs “developed and used proprietary software to launch scraping campaigns” that targeted users across the tech giant’s social media platforms as well as Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Telegram.

Meta said it contacted Voyage Labs in November, requesting the surveillance company to cease any scraping activities on its platforms before removing more than 60,000 Voyager Labs-related Facebook and Instagram profiles and pages.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company has also asked that the court order Voyager Labs to give up its “ill-gotten profits in an amount to be proven at trial.”

The lawsuit follows a 2021 investigation by British newspaper The Guardian that found Voyage Labs had teamed up with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2019.

In the investigation, the surveillance firm was reported to have said it could use social media data to predict who would commit a crime.

According to an internal report obtained by The Guardian, Voyager Labs said it “considered using an Instagram name displaying Arab pride or tweeting about Islam to be signs of potential extremism.”

However, Meta said it uncovered Voyage Labs’ scraping activities, a practice which refers to an automated process of using software to scan a web page and compile information on it, only in July.

Although no direct links between the two cases could be established, Meta said that companies like Voyager “are part of an industry that provides scraping services to anyone, regardless of the users they target and for what purpose, including as a way to profile people for criminal behavior.”

In July, Meta filed two lawsuits against Octopus and Turkish-based individual Ekrem Ates accusing them of carrying out scraping-for-hire services on Instagram.

The latest lawsuit follows a similar case involving LinkedIn and HR data science company hiQ Labs in one of the most heavily litigated scraping cases in recent history.

After six years of litigation, hiQ Labs agreed to pay the Microsoft-owned company $500,000 following a mixed ruling in a California district court in November in which the judge ruled that hiQ Labs had violated the LinkedIn terms of service over data scraping.

The case was observed with particular attention after privacy advocates and experts expressed concern that the outcome would jeopardize the work of journalists and watchdog groups who employ automation technologies to monitor public websites.

Topics: Meta Facebook voyage labs scraping

Related

Meta introduces AI ad-targeting system in US to limit discrimination
Media
Meta introduces AI ad-targeting system in US to limit discrimination
Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts
Media
Meta’s Oversight Board tells company to allow ‘death to Khamenei’ posts

Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion

Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion
Updated 14 January 2023
Reuters

Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion

Axel Springer’s Politico plans US, Europe expansion
  • Kuwait-born CEO Goli Sheikholeslami said Politico will focus on regional policy-making centers
Updated 14 January 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: Politico plans to expand in its home market of the United States as well as Europe as part of a five-year plan focusing more on regional policy-making centers, the chief executive of the news website said in comments seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
CEO Goli Sheikholeslami said that in the US, more policy-making was happening at the state level as a result of political turmoil and polarization in Washington, in comments to an internal podcast of its parent company, German publisher Axel Springer.
“And so, we see the opportunity to expand what we do to other geographies within the United States,” Sheikholeslami said, adding that the first step would be focusing on California and New York before looking at potential states after that.
In Europe, where Politico has a dominant position in Brussels with European Union coverage, the CEO said Politico also saw opportunities to expand in the UK, France and Germany, as well as other European markets.
“Our big focus next year will be an expansion into the UK,” she said, adding: “It is about expanding and connecting more and more power centers.”

Topics: Politico Axel Springer EU US newspaper

Related

Axel Springer finalizes acquisition of POLITICO
Media
Axel Springer finalizes acquisition of POLITICO
'Robo-journalism' no threat to journalist jobs, says Axel Springer CEO
Media
'Robo-journalism' no threat to journalist jobs, says Axel Springer CEO

Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform

Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform
Updated 14 January 2023
Reuters

Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform

Twitter offers free ads to brands that advertise on its platform
  • Social media company pleads to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000
Updated 14 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc is offering free advertisements to brands that advertise on its platform, an attempt to woo brands back to the social-media platform, which has seen its ad business deteriorate following Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Twitter is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers' ad spending up to $250,000, the report said, citing emails reviewed by the Journal.
Twitter did not respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours.

Topics: Twitter Advertisement

Related

Twitter logos are displayed outside the company's offices in San Francisco on Dec. 19, 2022. (AP)
Media
Twitter to expand permitted political advertising
Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office
Media
Twitter sued over ‘missing rent’ on San Francisco office

Latest updates

Qatar inflation surges 5.93% following World Cup hosting
Qatar inflation surges 5.93% following World Cup hosting
Israel vows to protect its military from politics
Israel vows to protect its military from politics
19 dead, dozens injured in Senegal road crash
19 dead, dozens injured in Senegal road crash
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Cadillac and Andretti partnership’s intent to enter Formula One
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem welcomes Cadillac and Andretti partnership’s intent to enter Formula One
Saudi beat Comoros 2-0 to take lead in Women’s International Friendly Tournament
Saudi beat Comoros 2-0 to take lead in Women’s International Friendly Tournament

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.