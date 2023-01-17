You are here

  • Home
  • 8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival comes to a close in Janadriyah

8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival comes to a close in Janadriyah

8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival comes to a close in Janadriyah
Short Url

https://arab.news/pdt8k

Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival comes to a close in Janadriyah

8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival comes to a close in Janadriyah
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 8th Kings and Princes Cups Festival concluded on Saturday at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Janadriyah.

The horse racing event, organized by the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia in honor the Kingdom’s former kings and princes, included five main rounds of racing over a range of distances in a number of categories, which are named after King Saud bin Abdulaziz, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, King Khalid bin Abdulaziz and King Fahd bin Abdulaziz. Each round carried prize money of SR800,000 ($213,000).

The second edition of the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Sword round also took place on Saturday, which had a prize of SR900,000.

Topics: Kings and Princes Cups Festival Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia Janadriyah

Related

Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival
Sport
Lelah Doroh makes history at Kings and Princes Cups Festival
Kings and Princes Cups Festival: a tribute to royal involvement in Saudi horse racing
Sport
Kings and Princes Cups Festival: a tribute to royal involvement in Saudi horse racing

Iraq and Oman edge past Qatar and Bahrain to claim places in Arabian Gulf Cup final

Iraq and Oman edge past Qatar and Bahrain to claim places in Arabian Gulf Cup final
Updated 17 January 2023
John Duerden

Iraq and Oman edge past Qatar and Bahrain to claim places in Arabian Gulf Cup final

Iraq and Oman edge past Qatar and Bahrain to claim places in Arabian Gulf Cup final
  • Hosts Iraq will take to the field in Basra on Thursday knowing they have a chance to claim their first international silverware since lifting the Asian Cup in 2007
  • However, they face a tough test in the form of two-time Gulf Cup champions Oman, who last won the tournament in 2018 and have their eyes on title number three
Updated 17 January 2023
John Duerden

BASRA: Hosts Iraq will meet Oman in the final of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Basra on Thursday, after both teams recorded narrow victories in Monday’s semi-finals.

Iraq, who last appeared in the final of the biennial tournament in 2013 and last lifted the trophy in 1988, thrilled more than 60,000 fans at Basra International Stadium with a hard-fought 2-1 win over the 2022 World Cup hosts, Qatar.

Ibrahim Bayesh has been one of the standouts of the tournament, and the 22-year-old Iraqi midfielder was the one to open the scoring after 19 minutes when he swept home the rebound from close range after goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham could only parry a header from a free-kick.

Nine minutes later, however, Qatar were back on level terms. Iraqi goalkeeper Jalan Hassan tried to punch clear a back-heel that had gone wrong but the ball fell to Amro Surag to volley home through a crowd of players.

Iraq regained the lead just before the break. Qatar gave the ball away and Aymen Hussein’s shot from the edge of the area took a deflection and looped over Barsham into the net.

Both teams had chances in the second half and Barsham made more than one fine save to keep Qatar’s hopes alive. Meanwhile, the Iraqi defense managed to repel some fierce attacks. They ultimately managed to hold on, prompting wild celebrations on the terraces when the final whistle sounded, and a message of congratulations from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

The victory gives the Lions of Mesopotamia the chance to claim their first international silverware since lifting the Asian Cup in 2007.

“Now we can think about winning the title and the players are itching for it,” Iraq’s coach, Jesus Casas, said after the game.

“I am happy with my team as all players worked toward the win. Our defense was very good against Qatar. Our aim was to close spaces in the final third and not allow Qatar to make passes. It is impossible to avoid mistakes in football and we made one that cost us a goal … but we kept going.”

For Qatar, it was a disappointing end to a tournament that did at least signal the start of a rebuilding process after the disaster of the World Cup, when the hosts lost all three games.

“I am proud of what the team has achieved here without much experience, and the players should also be proud of themselves for their performance,” said temporary coach Bruno Pinheiro.

“But we didn’t play as a team today and gave spaces to Iraq, letting them score. Iraq also had an extra day for rest, which went in their favor. I wish luck to Iraq in the final and I want to thank the Iraqi fans for supporting us in the tournament.”

While all the goals in the first semi-final of the day came in the first half, in the second, fans of Oman and Bahrain had to wait until seven minutes from the end before the deadlock was broken in the clash between the winners of the two most recent tournaments.

Both teams had chances to win it but the deciding goal, when it finally came, was a spectacular one. Jameel Al-Yahmadi fired home a rocket from outside the area to leave Bahrain goalkeeper Sayed Jaffer with no chance. The only goal of the game, it was worthy of winning any game.

Now the two-time champions, who last won the tournament in 2018, are 90 minutes from title number three. To do so, however, they will have to defeat an entire nation on the field, in spirit, on Thursday in Basra. Whatever happens, it should make for quite a clash.
 

Topics: 2023 Gulf Cup

Abu Dhabi to host first WTA-approved women’s tennis tournament

Abu Dhabi to host first WTA-approved women’s tennis tournament
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi to host first WTA-approved women’s tennis tournament

Abu Dhabi to host first WTA-approved women’s tennis tournament
  • The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open will be held at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12
  • The WTA 500 event will bring together the world’s top female players, including World No. 2 Ons Jabeur
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi is to be the newest destination for the world’s professional women’s tennis tour, the Women’s Tennis Association and IMG announced on Monday.

The ‘Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open’ will be held at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12. It is the first ongoing WTA-sanctioned event to take place in the emirate.

Hosted in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and investment group Mubadala, the WTA 500 event will bring together the world’s top female players at Zayed Sports City’s International Tennis Centre, including World No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

“I’m really excited to once again be playing in Abu Dhabi. The atmosphere and support from the fans is always incredible and I hope to continue my winning run in an amazing venue,” said Jabeur, who won the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition in Abu Dhabi in 2021 and last year.

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, said: “Abu Dhabi’s position in the calendar will create a unique three-week Hologic WTA Tour swing in the region, promising best-in-class player fields competing for valuable WTA points. This tournament will build on the commitment Mubadala has made in introducing professional women’s tennis to Abu Dhabi in recent years.”

Aside from more than 60 singles and doubles matches across eight days, the tournament will feature a variety of activities including tennis-themed games and player question and answer sessions.

Robbie Henchman, President of Global Partnerships – IMG Events, IMG Media & On Location, commented: “We are proud to bring the first-ever permanent official Women’s Tour event to Abu Dhabi. 

“Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Sports Council are the perfect partners to help us deliver a world class, action-packed event, with thrilling action on and off the court for fans, families and friends to enjoy.”

Mubadala has supported international tennis for more than a decade and supports the Mubadala Community Cup and Mubadala Tennis in Schools Programs locally. 

Homaid Al-Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO, said: “We are thrilled to be part of bringing this inaugural WTA 500 tour event to Abu Dhabi, continuing our global support of tennis and attracting world-class events to the emirate. 

“This partnership complements our efforts to promote an active and healthy lifestyle in the community, and builds on the legacy of Mubadala supporting professional women’s tennis in the region.”

Abu Dhabi Sports Council General Secretary Aref Hamad Al-Awani said: “The tournament underpins our commitment to bring sporting events to the region and to inspire youngsters. This tournament is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s abilities as hosts and organizers. You can expect the inaugural edition to be nothing short of amazing.”

The event will continue the WTA’s 50-year anniversary celebrations, with tickets starting at AED 50 ($13.61) for adults, while full tournament packages are available at a 15 percent discount. Children under 12 accompanied by ticket-holders can enter free for the first four days. Visit ticketmaster.ae for more details.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is being produced by IMG, the company behind the Miami Open and Madrid Open, and globally renowned cultural events such as New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland and Frieze art fairs.

Topics: Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Women’s Tennis Association Ons Jabeur

Related

Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic confirmed for 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships
Sport
Ons Jabeur and Novak Djokovic confirmed for 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships
Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances
Sport
Mubadala tennis championship thrills again with top performances

Nadal triumphs but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak

Nadal triumphs but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

Nadal triumphs but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak

Nadal triumphs but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak
  • Top seed Iga Swiatek survived a tough examination, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff both emphatic winners
Updated 16 January 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal launched his Australian Open title defense with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on Monday as home hope Nick Kyrgios quit due to injury without hitting a ball.

In the women’s draw, top seed Iga Swiatek survived a tough examination while Jessica Pegula and teenage prodigy Coco Gauff were both emphatic winners on the first day of action.

Spanish great Nadal, 36, had been in poor form by his sky-high standards, losing six of his last seven matches stretching back to defeat in the last 16 at the US Open.

In fast-rising Draper, 21, the 22-time Grand Slam champion faced a stern test to start his campaign at a sweltering Melbourne Park.

The top seed recovered from a second-set wobble — and a bizarre incident when a ball boy accidentally took his racquet — to defeat the 38th-ranked Briton 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal, who recently became a father, faces American Mackenzie McDonald in round two.

“Very exciting, new beginning, just super-happy to be back at Rod Laver with a victory I needed,” he said after grinding down Draper.

“Last couple of months have not been easy for me.”

Nadal was on court when Australia’s talented but temperamental Kyrgios called a hastily arranged press conference and announced that he was out of the tournament with a knee injury.

“I’m devastated, obviously,” said the Wimbledon finalist, who was considered an outside bet to win a maiden Grand Slam crown.

“I’ve had some great tournaments here, winning the doubles last year and playing the tennis of my life probably going into this event.

“I’m just exhausted from everything, and (it’s) obviously pretty brutal.”

The first Grand Slam of the year had already lost several stars in the buildup.

Injured men’s world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and two-time Melbourne champion Naomi Osaka — who is expecting her first child — are among the other players missing.

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, who was detained and deported ahead of last year’s tournament after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID, begins his title assault on Tuesday.

Other winners on Monday included third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who saw off dogged Vasek Pospisil in an all-Canadian clash.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, losing finalist in 2021 and 2022, fired up his bid to go one better with a straight-sets demolition of Marcos Giron.

But 21st seed Borna Coric fell to Czech player Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.

In the women’s draw, hot favorite Swiatek was far from her fluent best against Jule Niemeier but got the job done, 6-4, 7-5.

“Honestly, I wanted to be focused on myself because I know that Jule serves amazing and was really pushing, putting pressure on me,” said Swiatek, who landed only 49 percent of her first serves.

“So I’m pretty happy that I got through this match because the first round is always tricky and I guess an opponent like Jule makes it even more tricky.”

The Pole, who is chasing an Australian Open crown to go with major titles at the US Open and Roland Garros, plays Camila Osorio of Colombia next.

In-form Pegula blitzed 161st-ranked Romanian Jaqueline Cristian 6-0, 6-1 in a 59-minute romp to signal her intent.

Fellow American Gauff was equally explosive in racing into the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 thumping of Czech Katerina Siniakova.

The 18-year-old Gauff now faces a mouth-watering encounter against former US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

It will be the first-ever meeting between Gauff and the 20-year-old Raducanu, two rising stars of women’s tennis.

“I’m really looking forward to this match,” Raducanu said.

“I’m very up for it. Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she’s playing well.

“I think we’re both good, young players, we’re both coming through — part of the next generation of tennis really -- it’s going to be a great match.”

Also safely through was another American, Danielle Collins, last year’s beaten finalist in Melbourne.

Greek sixth seed Maria Sakkari also won and Victoria Azarenka defeated Sofia Kenin in a battle of two former Australian Open champions.

But two seeds fell at the first hurdle, 25th-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova and American 28th seed Amanda Anisimova.

Topics: 2023 Australian Open Australian Open Rafael Nadal

Related

Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title
Sport
Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title
Djokovic hot favorite for Australian Open ‘revenge’ mission
Sport
Djokovic hot favorite for Australian Open ‘revenge’ mission

World’s top skateboarders head to UAE qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics

World’s top skateboarders head to UAE qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

World’s top skateboarders head to UAE qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics

World’s top skateboarders head to UAE qualifiers for Paris 2024 Olympics
  • 12 medal winners from the 2020 Tokyo Games to compete in Sharjah
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The world’s biggest names in skateboarding are arriving in Sharjah in the UAE for the Street and Park 2022 World Championships, which are qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The first event takes place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, followed by the second from Feb. 5 to 12. Among the contestants are all 12 medal winners from the 2020 Tokyo Games, who will compete with over 300 contestants, the organizers said in a press release.

The events take place at Aljada Skate Park in Sharjah, one of the largest facilities in the world, inspired by some of the best arenas internationally. Spread over six separate parks, the over 8,300-square-meter complex includes Olympic-level street and park sections complete with two 3.3-meter deep ends, quarterpipes, stair rails, ledges and vert extensions.

Keegan Palmer, the Australian gold medal winner for the park discipline in Tokyo, said: “Aljada is an amazing facility, the perfect location for an Olympic qualifier.”

“I’m just stoked to be here at the most creative skate park in the region, it offers a wonderful challenge to the world’s best skaters,” said the 19-year-old.

Topics: UAE skateboarding Sharjah Olympics

Related

Special Forward cruising: How Riyadh’s skateboarding scene is developing video
Lifestyle
Forward cruising: How Riyadh’s skateboarding scene is developing
Olympic skate star helps launch Mideast’s largest park in Sharjah
Sport
Olympic skate star helps launch Mideast’s largest park in Sharjah

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day
Barcelona players Ter Stegen and Pedri González arriving in Riyadh ahead of the Spanish Super Cup. Photo credit: @gsaksa_en
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day

Barcelona players order Saudi food on diet cheat day
  • Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup for the first time since the competition was revamped and moved to Saudi Arabia with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid
Updated 16 January 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Barcelona players had one diet cheat day during their stay in Saudi Arabia and used the opportunity to try traditional Saudi food, according to Mohammed Al-Sadiq, human resources manager at the hotel where the stars stayed.

He said that famous meals like kabsa, jareesh and qursan were among other delectable dishes provided to the players.

Al-Sadiq told Al-Ekhbariya channel that the players followed their usual strict diets on the other days.

Barcelona won the Spanish Super Cup for the first time since the competition was revamped and moved to Saudi Arabia with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid on Sunday.

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Sport, the Kingdom hosted the tournament for the third time in a row as part of Diriyah Season celebrations.

Topics: Barcelona Saudi Food Diriyah Season 2022 Spanish Super Cup 2023

Related

El Clásico comes to Riyadh for Spanish Super Cup final
Sport
El Clásico comes to Riyadh for Spanish Super Cup final
Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister attends 2023 Spanish Super Cup ceremony at embassy

follow us

Latest updates

China’s population shrinks for first time in over 60 years
China’s population shrinks for first time in over 60 years
Ancient Maya cities, ‘super highways’ revealed in latest survey
Ancient Maya cities, ‘super highways’ revealed in latest survey
Iraq and Oman edge past Qatar and Bahrain to claim places in Arabian Gulf Cup final
Iraq and Oman edge past Qatar and Bahrain to claim places in Arabian Gulf Cup final
On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words
On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words
UN watchdog optimistic about Ukraine nuclear plant protection
UN watchdog optimistic about Ukraine nuclear plant protection

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.