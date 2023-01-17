Thyssenkrupp, ADNOC sign MoU to cooperate on ammonium cracking plant

FRANKFURT: Thyssenkrupp and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on technology that allows the extraction of hydrogen from ammonia on an industrial scale.
Under the agreement, Thyssenkrupp's Uhde unit, which designs and builds fertilizer, petrochemicals and coking plants, will provide ammonia cracking technology that is already in use in over 130 chemicals plants globally.
"The partnership with ADNOC is of great importance. There currently does not exist a cracker of this size," ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chief Executive Cord Landsmann told Reuters.
As part of the cooperation, the companies will also explore options for the supply and shipment of ammonia produced via renewable sources from the UAE to large ammonia crackling sites worldwide.
"We are committed to strengthening our position as a reliable supplier of lower carbon-intensive energy, creating new revenue streams and growing the global market for hydrogen," ADNOC executive Musabbeh Al Kaabi said in a statement.
World witnessing biggest energy crisis in history: IEA chief tells WEF
RIYADH: The world is witnessing the biggest energy crisis ever recorded in history, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 17, Birol said the unprecedented upheaval has given a big boost to clean energy development, and added that security concerns are driving the advancements which are happening in the renewables sector.
“We are entering the first global energy crisis. Our world has never ever seen a crisis of this depth. Russia until Feb. 24 was the number one energy exporter of the world, the number one oil exporter of the world and a major player in the coal market,” said Birol.
“In the past, clean energy was renewables, electric cars etc. They were growing. But the main driver was environmental reasons. And now, the biggest driver of renewable energy growth is energy security. Renewables are pushed very stronger for energy security reasons,” he added.
Birol further pointed out that the clean energy sector is growing rapidly, as renewable energy usage in 2022 was 25 percent higher compared to 2021.
“In 2019, only 3 cars out of 100 sold were electric, and last year it was 13 percent. In 2030, every second car sold in Europe, the US and China will be electric,” Birol added.
Birol also noted that adequate investments are needed to accelerate the developments in the clean energy sector.
“Today the world invests $1 in fossil fuels and $1.5 in clean energy. If the world wants to reach the sustainability target, this ratio of 1 to 1.5 should be 1 to 9,” Birol said.
For her part, Vicki Hollub, president and CEO of Occidental Petroleum, said that oil, even now, is “the highest intensity energy at the lowest cost.” She also made it clear that necessary steps including the development of carbon capture technology should be embraced to reduce emissions.
She also noted that the oil and gas industry is always being attacked for emissions, while several other industries are also contributing to carbon emissions to the atmosphere.
“It is important to understand that the enemy is the emission and not the energy source. What we need is a powerful transition. As the transition happens, we should make sure that we do not leave developing and emerging countries behind,” said Hollub.
Davos 2023: DP World forecasts further freight rate fall as demand slows
DAVOS: DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15 percent to 20 percent in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company’s deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters.
Narayan said the first signs of a significant drop in demand were visible and freight rates on the shipping side had declined quite significantly on certain routes as agencies including the International Monetary Fund lowered growth forecasts.
Freight rates are the prices at which cargoes are delivered by container from one point of the globe to another.
“It is clear that there is a massive drop in demand, inventories are not clearing up the orders are not coming through,” he said on Monday.
“We have not seen the worst of it yet.”
The biggest problems were in China, Europe and the US, as the world’s largest producing and consuming economies, DP World’s Narayan said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Narayan said that across shipping freight rates there had been a significant decline in freight rates of anywhere between 20 percent and 50 percent from their peaks last year.
There were three overriding factors driving this, Narayan said, notably disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation in Europe due to the energy price spike and severe disruptions to global supply chains.
These disruptions were persisting as a result of the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, he added.
DP World, which is a major ports operator, has been talking to the United Nations and Kyiv about providing safe passage for the transportation of grain out of Ukraine, but had yet to get the necessary approvals, Narayan added.
“We have the ability to do that ... we are confident we can do it if they say it is OK to do it,” he said.
Ukrainian grain exports from Black Sea ports and ways to unblock fertilizer and food exports from Russia have been the subject of intense diplomatic negotiations since last year.
Ukraine is a major global grain grower and exporter, but its shipments fell significantly due to hostilities in many regions and Russian blockades of its seaports.
Narayan also said the Ukraine war had forced DP World to put its Russia investment plans on hold.
“There were new trade routes that were going to get established and we were out there as potential partners,” he said, adding: “basically we put everything on hold till we get a clearer political picture.”
Argentine grain harvests threatened by persistent drought
Argentina is the world’s largest producer of soybean oil and flour
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina lost half of its seasonal soybean harvest in its main production area — the rich and normally humid center of the country — due to drought, the Rosario Stock Exchange said Monday.
Three successive years of drought have raised fears in Argentina that this year’s harvest, particularly of soybeans, will be significantly reduced, striking a blow to the South American country’s exports and its domestic supplies.
Argentina is the world’s largest producer of soybean oil and flour.
A new report by the institute that tracks drought said that 54 percent of the country was suffering from some lack of moisture, with 14 percent hit by severe drought and nine percent by extreme or exceptional drought.
The central regions of Cordoba, Buenos Aires and Santa Fe have been worst affected.
Authorities were expecting a harvest of 19.7 million tons of soybeans in the country’s fertile central plains, but for now, “10.7 million tons are expected, and that number is falling every week,” the Rosario Stock Exchange said in a statement.
“While it was known that it would be a difficult season due to drought, what has been seen has surpassed the producers’ worst nightmares,” it said.
And grain exports, which were worth $43 billion in 2021-22, “should drop by 21 percent in the best-case scenario and 33 percent in the worst,” the Rosario Grain Exchange said.
Daniel Costamagna, the production minister for Santa Fe, said that “at least 3,000 head of cattle” have died due to drought, in a province the size of England.
Argentina’s total soybean harvest was predicted at 48 million tons for the coming season but is now expected to yield 35.5 million to 41 million tons.
Economy Minister Sergio Massa tried over the weekend to play down fears of ruined harvests, insisting that there would be enough rain over the next week “to yield a good harvest for the year.”
He added that the 14.7 million tons of wheat just harvested was “less than what would have been a good yield but not the catastrophe we feared,” after experts predicted the drought would limit Argentina to just 10 million tons.
He admitted, however, that “there could be producers who harvest nothing” this year, adding, “The economic losses will be substantial.”
Davos is the Middle East’s time to shine, says WEF’s head of MENA Maroun Kairouz
Middle East and North Africa region has become a “centerpiece of global geopolitical efforts,” Kairouz tells Arab News
A record number of Arab heads of state are participating in this year’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
DAVOS: With the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting returning to the familiar snow-covered mountains of Davos, many are wondering what the Arab world’s delegations are going to bring to the mix.
“I think, in short, it is their time to shine,” Maroun Kairouz, WEF’s head of the Middle East and North Africa region, told Arab News.
“(This is) the culmination of years of efforts and commitment to reforms that we have seen in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Oman.
“Now they are harvesting the fruits of seeds that were planted five, six, and, for some countries, 20 years ago, and that puts them in that position.”
This year’s summit follows the theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World” — a fitting one given the many overlapping crises now plaguing the globe.
Russia and Ukraine’s war is approaching its first anniversary with no signs of abating, contrib
uting to an ongoing inflationary crisis, which has placed a huge strain on households worldwide.
Meanwhile, intensifying geopolitical and geoeconomic competition between world powers, particularly China and the US, is creating further uncertainty and reshaping the global power balance.
With a record number of Arab heads of state descending upon Davos for this year’s summit, it is clear that the region, thanks to its geopolitical and economic positioning, is a strong candidate to act as a mediator amid such crises.
“We have seen a return of the region as a centerpiece of global geopolitical efforts,” Kairouz told Arab News.
Notable examples of this over the course of the past year include US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s hosting of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the China-Arab Summit in December, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s role in mediating a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.
“It’s a bit of a dose of realism to say, even if you have interests elsewhere, that this region is key to global stability, it’s key to energy stability and to economic stability across the world,” said Kairouz.
“I think many countries have come to that realization given the events of the past year.”
Borge Brende, the president of WEF, also highlighted the importance of the Arab world at the opening of this year’s meeting. “We have six heads of states and governments, and very strong delegations,” he told a press conference.
“The Middle East is also important when it comes to investments, with sovereign wealth funds that are investing all over the world,” he added.
Although Kairouz praised Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar for their recent progress on the economic and diplomatic fronts, he urged them not to take their foot off the accelerator of reform.
“The hope now is that high energy prices, and let me say, a more favorable fiscal environment, does not lead to a relaxation of momentum around reforms to further consolidate that position and further advance on that path of prosperity and economic importance,” he said.
Saudi Arabia’s economic importance is evident through the scale and strength of its growth rate. The Kingdom is set to overtake India as the fastest-growing major economy in 2023, driven by the gains of higher energy prices.
According to official data released by India’s Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, Saudi Arabia is expected to outpace India with 7.6 percent gross domestic product growth.
“The Gulf Cooperation Council has been one of the strongest subregions in terms of economic growth,” said Kairouz.
“For 2022, Saudi Arabia was one of the fastest-growing large countries with around 8 percent of economic growth. Keep in mind, the S&P is down 20 percent over the last year,” he added, referring to the US stock market index that tracks 500 publicly traded domestic companies.
“If we have a replay of the 2007-2008 financial crisis, which investors have deep patient pools of capital? It’s again the sovereign wealth funds of the Arab world. They played a key role back then to stabilize global markets and to provide liquidity.”
With this in mind, Kairouz predicts that if the world does enter a recession, the Gulf countries will “again be front and center in those efforts.”
According to WEF’s own research, two-thirds of chief economists expect a global recession will occur this year, given continued geopolitical tensions and further monetary belt-tightening in the US and Europe.
“With two-thirds of chief economists expecting a worldwide recession in 2023, the global economy is in a precarious position,” Saadia Zahidi, managing director of WEF, told a press conference ahead of the meeting.
“The current high inflation, low growth, high debt and high fragmentation environment reduces incentives for the investments needed to get back to growth and raise living standards for the world’s most vulnerable.”
More than 2,700 world leaders and diplomats will take part in this year’s WEF meeting, with a strong representation from all the key regions of the world.
However, Arab delegations who are absent from this year’s summit include the crisis-wracked nations of Lebanon and Yemen. Kairouz says both governments were urged to attend but to no avail.
“We have extended invitations to their governments, and we had at one point positive momentum,” he said.
“But unfortunately, internal dynamics have prevented them from being represented. You know, Lebanon, for example, now has a presidential vacuum, and it’s difficult for ministers or the prime minister to travel under these circumstances.”
Lebanon has been mired in its worst-ever financial crisis since late 2019. Despite the unprecedented crisis, which has thrown millions into poverty, its politicians continue to squabble, leaving the appointment of a new president in deadlock since October last year.
Arab participation in WEF and other such summits has an added urgency as the common threat of man-made climate change leads to evermore extreme weather events and environmental damage across the Middle East region.
“By 2050, we could lose 14 percent of the region’s GDP because of water issues,” said Kairouz. “If there is no action being taken very quickly, this region is one of the ones that will suffer the most because of climate change.”
However, with climate conference COP27 having taken place in Egypt last November, and with COP28 hosted by the UAE later this year, Kairouz says there is “a great opportunity to already set the stage for 2035 for the region to become a leader and pioneer.”
He added: “We have all the tools that we need — the financial tools and the expertise in terms of managing big projects — to really become a global leader in climate action.”
In addition, the Davos meeting will feature its highest-ever business participation, with more than 1,500 private sector leaders registered across 700 organizations, including more than 600 of the world’s top CEOs from WEF Partners.
Over 125 experts and heads of the world’s leading universities, research institutions and think tanks will also join the meeting.
According to organizers, the WEF meeting will also be climate-neutral for the sixth consecutive year.
Misk returns to WEF with Youth Majlis, placing young people at the heart of the global conversation
Under the theme “Generation Transformation,” Misk is hosting the only youth-focused pavilion at the summit
Youth Majlis is providing a platform to explore collaborative solutions to the world’s most pressing issues
DAVOS: Youth Majlis are back at this year’s World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, to offer young people a platform in the global conversation, the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) announced on Monday.
Under the theme “Generation Transformation,” Misk is hosting the only youth-focused pavilion at the WEF Summit with the aim of creating lasting positive change by harnessing the strengths of all generations.
The Youth Majlis will provide a platform to explore collaborative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues — from inclusive economic growth to ambitious climate action.
Omar Najjar, Misk’s chief program officer, told Arab News: “In a world that is becoming increasingly fragmented, it’s more important than ever to find ways to cooperate, work together, and harness the power of youth.
“Our decision to bring the Youth Majlis back to the World Economic Forum is a powerful step in this direction, placing young people at the heart of the global conversation and empowering them to take bold action for a better future.”
More than 35 leaders and decision makers from the US, China, Singapore, South Africa, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia are convening at the Youth Majlis to promote an overhauled, youth-focused approach to global cooperation.
The return of the Youth Majlis is also an important step toward advancing Saudi Arabia’s vision for a more prosperous and sustainable future.
During the 2022 WEF Annual Meeting, Misk’s Youth Majlis welcomed more than 1,700 visitors from 42 countries, 14 heads of state and ministers, 200 VIP guests, and 25 speakers.
Since its inception in 2011, Misk has enabled young people to represent the Kingdom in various international forums and programs to solve complex global challenges and actively participate in global citizenry.
More than 280 students graduated from the Misk Fellowship Program to work on more than 40 projects dedicated to solving challenges related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Misk celebrated its sixth edition of the Misk Global Forum in November, where it welcomed more than 28,000 participants from 64 countries.
The foundation invests in empowering the youth of Saudi Arabia in education and entrepreneurship, culture, and the creative arts, with science and technology as supporting fields.
It pursues its goals by designing programs and partnering with local and global organizations in diverse fields through an array of incubators.