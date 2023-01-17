You are here

  • Home
  • Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF
WEF 2023
WEF 2023

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF
Panelists at the World Economic Forum discussed the use of rapid technologies for a more resilient world. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p3p36

Updated 17 January 2023
Sherouk Zakaria

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF

Human skills must be at center of tech advances, experts tell WEF
  • Panelists agreed that the advantage of emerging trends is based on their ability to serve human needs
Updated 17 January 2023
Sherouk Zakaria

DAVOS: Human skills will remain crucial in managing the new digital revolution, experts told the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos.

In a panel discussion on technology’s role as an accelerator of progress, experts agreed that the advantage of emerging trends is based on their ability to serve human needs.

Julie Sweet, chairperson and CEO of Accenture, said that to properly manage the emergence of megatrends, such as artificial intelligence, the metaverse, 5G and quantum computing, companies and governments must focus on improving people’s skills.

With different demographics among countries, the common solution is to “focus on skills instead of jobs and roles,” she said.

Sweet urged governments and companies to utilize employees’ interest in digital literacy and consumer daily use of technologies as a “positive momentum for solutions.”

While platforms such as the AI-driven ChatGPT can be beneficial for education, it will need “efficient human skills” to feed it with “clean data,” Sweet said.

Even the rapid growth of the metaverse lies in “tapping into human need and creating something new, which doesn’t exist,” said Sweet, who estimated that $1 trillion revenue will be influenced by the metaverse by 2025.

Cristiano Amon, president and and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said the acceleration in technology adoption in businesses is increasing connectivity, performance and productivity.

Merging the physical and digital spaces will form the next-generation computing platforms, he said.

Discussing whether AI will replace humans in the workplace, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said jobs lost amid the shifting labor market will be replaced by new areas of work created by technologies.

“Instead, we must start to think of a life where AI is going to play a fundamental role in our daily lives in areas such as material science, chemicals, biochemicals and human life issues,” said Mittal.

Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM, said that concern should be focused on clerical white-collar jobs, which are more likely to be replaced by AI than those requiring physical labor.

“What will you create to replace those? That’s where we have to focus,” he said.

Topics: WEF 2023

Related

Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded — WEF 2023 told
World
Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded — WEF 2023 told
Time running out to tackle climate change: US envoy
Business
Time running out to tackle climate change: US envoy

The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept

The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept

The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept
  • The images in the graphic are intended to represent the wealth of natural and technological resources available to humanity in its drive for sustainable development
  • Officials said the design also underscores the message that the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will be a COP for all, bridging the gap between the global North and South
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE has unveiled its official logo and branding for the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, more commonly known as COP28.
The Emirates holds the presidency of this year’s event, which will take place at Expo City Dubai from Nov. 30 until Dec. 12.
Inspired by the idea that we are all inhabitants of “One World,” the spherical logo, in shades of light and dark green, is made up of various icons representing people, renewable-energy technologies, wildlife and nature, all encapsulated in one globe, the Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
It is designed to represent the wealth of natural and technological resources available to humanity and emphasize the need for innovation in all sectors to drive inclusive and transformational sustainable development worldwide, it added.
In addition, the logo serves as a reminder to global communities of the need to rally behind the call for climate action and embark on inclusive path toward achieving this, the report said, with iconography that underscores the message that 2023 UN Climate Change Conference will be a “COP for all” that bridges the gap between the Global North and South, leaves no one behind, and includes the participation of the public and private sectors, scientists and civil society, women and youth.
It also promotes the message that COP28 will be a COP of action, raising ambitions and moving from setting goals to achieving environmental results across mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage.
“We live in one world, a world where we need to collaborate and cooperate like never before to make the transformational progress needed to reach the Paris Agreement,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, the president-designate of COP28.
“COP28 in the UAE will seek to find global consensus so that we can go further and faster and move from goals to getting it done.”
The logo and branding will be applied across all COP28 activity, including a newly launched website and on-site at Expo City Dubai. A dynamic, animated version of the logo has also been created that brings its message to life on digital media.

Topics: UAE COP28 UN climate change

Related

US climate envoy hails holding COP28 in UAE
Middle-East
US climate envoy hails holding COP28 in UAE
UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president
Business & Economy
UAE names ADNOC chief Jaber as COP28 climate conference president

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF
Updated 17 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF

Cutting fossil fuel subsidies is crucial to boosting ‘sustainability revolution’, ex-US VP Al Gore tells WEF
Updated 17 January 2023
Farida Elgazzar

DAVOS: Scaling down anti-climate finance is a vital part of the world’s sustainability revolution, former US Vice President Al Gore insisted as he hit out at the ongoing subsidies for fossil fuels.

Gore, now chairman and co-founder of Generation Investment Management LLP, made the comments during the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting on Tuesday, as he talked up the speed with which countries are pursuing green energy solutions.

The recent announcement from the world meteorological organization that the first crisis of the global atmosphere is now receding is evidence for progress in the battle against climate change, he added.

“We need to scale up climate finance, but we need desperately to scale down anti-climate finance, and we are still subsidizing fossil fuels globally at a rate 42 times larger than the subsidies for the shift towards renewables and EVs,” said Gore.  

He further identified the need for effective financing, and for the public sector’s role in providing policies that enable the private sector to invest more freely, specifically in developing and emerging markets.  

Gore added: “My partners and I believe very strongly that the world is going through a sustainability revolution that has the scale of the industrial revolution coupled with the pace of the digital revolution.”

He hit out at the funding options available to growing economies, arguing that while some 88 percent of the projected increases in emissions come from the developing countries, “they do not have practical access to private capital today.”  

In the previous year, 90 percent of all the new electricity generation installed globally was renewable, primarily wind and solar, and 86 percent of that financing came through private capital.  

“But if you’re in Nigeria, you have to pay interest rates seven times larger than a European or North American country. It’s absolutely insane.” 

“If we have a global allocation system for capital that deprives the vast majority of people who live in developing countries from any meaningful access then we’re kidding ourselves and we have no credibility,” he added.

Gore concluded that in order to overcome this challenge there had to be reform of multilateral development banks, and he added: “We need new leadership at the world bank, we need them to scale up the leverage and vastly increase the amounts that are committed, and we need to reign in the anti-climate activities of the fossil industries.”  

The former vice president went on to say that the so-called revolution was boosted with the recent technological advances - new levels of hyper efficiency, blockchain, and new information tools like artificial intelligent and machine learning among others.  

“Executive teams are finding a new ability to manage protons, electrons, atoms, molecules, genes, and proteins with the same proficiency that the IT companies have demonstrated in managing bits,” said Gore.

Topics: WEF 2023 Al Gore fossil fuels

Related

Saudi finance minister discusses risks, benefits of financial innovation at WEF 2023
World
Saudi finance minister discusses risks, benefits of financial innovation at WEF 2023
Egypt, UAE among WEF initiative partners to raise $3tn a year for climate efforts
Business
Egypt, UAE among WEF initiative partners to raise $3tn a year for climate efforts

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments through structural changes: Minister 

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments through structural changes: Minister 
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments through structural changes: Minister 

Saudi Arabia to attract huge investments through structural changes: Minister 
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia stands to draw enough large-scale investment thanks to its access to natural resources, regulatory changes, and its young population, according to the Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim. 

“We have the right kind of incentive structures and governance and processes in order to attract the right kind of investors for the right kind of returns for them as partners,” Alibrahim told Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. 

The Saudi government has made more than 700 regulatory changes as it seeks to attract investors, said Alibrahim. “We’re very serious about our diversification efforts,” he added. “We’re open, and we’re talking to all partners who’re interested in the Saudi story.” 

Saudi Arabia saw the most robust increase in employment in almost five years as business conditions in its non-oil economy improved at a slightly slower pace at the end of last year following a surge. 

“We still want to create more jobs, and we want to even reach higher levels,” said Alibrahim. He doesn’t see higher interest rates impacting the Saudi private sector. 

With the highest growth rate among the G20 countries, continuous efforts to diversify the economy and a healthy inflow of foreign direct investment, Saudi Arabia’s market performance has also been resilient. 

“Tadawul is by far the largest stock exchange in the Middle East, and it is seeking to become a regional center with cross-listings of companies from other countries in the Gulf,” Waleed Rasromani, corporate mergers and acquisitions partner of Dubai and Riyadh at Linklaters, a UK-based multinational law firm had told Arab News earlier. 

Intense merger and acquisition activity combined with significant growth in initial public offerings have led the Kingdom’s market to evolve and is expected to carry that momentum into 2023. 

The International Monetary Fund also noted that Saudi Arabia would maintain its position as the fastest-growing economy among the G20 countries despite economic headwinds. 

The Saudi Capital Market Authority is also focused on raising institutional investor turnover to 41 percent of the total market turnover by the financial year of 2023. 

The Kingdom’s Financial Sector Development Program is another factor that enables and supports Saudi market growth. 

Excluding the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. IPO, it aimed to increase the stock market’s value as a percentage of the gross domestic product to 88 percent by 2030 from 66.5 percent in 2019.

Topics: WEF 2023 Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning

Related

Saudi finance minister discusses risks, benefits of financial innovation at WEF 2023
World
Saudi finance minister discusses risks, benefits of financial innovation at WEF 2023

‘Collaborative, human approach’ key to digital transformation: Saudi DCO’s Deemah AlYahya

‘Collaborative, human approach’ key to digital transformation: Saudi DCO’s Deemah AlYahya
Updated 17 January 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

‘Collaborative, human approach’ key to digital transformation: Saudi DCO’s Deemah AlYahya

‘Collaborative, human approach’ key to digital transformation: Saudi DCO’s Deemah AlYahya
  • AlYahya warned a WEF panel in Davos that too often, even in places where connectivity is available, issues of affordability prevent people from becoming involved in the digital economy
Updated 17 January 2023
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

DAVOS: Fostering collaboration and a human-centric approach in the digital economy is key to the sector’s future transformation, Deemah AlYahya, Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization secretary-general, has told a Davos panel.

With so much of the global population still lacking internet access, AlYahya told the World Economic Forum panel on Tuesday that the world cannot afford to have a “digital divide between nations” and inequality between haves and have-nots.

“Looking at the speed of the digital transformation and the rapid increase of the digital economy, which is expected to be 70 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, if we don’t work together and cooperate now, we will miss out on a great opportunity,” she said.

AlYahya warned that too often, even in places where connectivity is available, issues of affordability prevent people from becoming involved in the digital economy — an issue which she said cannot be solved by one nation, one government or the private sector alone.

“We have to create the right methods of cooperation within the digital ecosystem to create a global inclusive digital economy, and the DCO is creating that space,” she said.

“Why should we believe we can prosper without a digital economy? It is a necessity — it is increasing the quality of life of humans, improving the way we do business and helping us become more efficient.

“We should focus on how to utilize technology better to create more jobs and to increase GDP, rather than imagining a life without (a digital economy),” she added.

Putting the humanity of development at the forefront of new technologies and the investment that funds them is also vital, AlYahya said, adding: “It is so important to put the human in the center of everything we’re doing. It’s not about using technology for the sake of technology.”

Through visits to DCO member countries, AlYahya has learned the priorities of each individual state. She said that one member state only had 20 percent of its population connected to an acceptable Internet standard, but was in the process of creating a cryptocurrency policy.

This, she warned, is the wrong approach.

“Where should we be putting our bets? The more we look at these technologies and follow hype, we’re missing out on actual infrastructure that will enable the youth in these countries to create innovations that will serve their countries.”

AlYahya added that the DCO and other organizations are helping to make sure government regulation on new technologies within the digital economy is encouraging, rather than stifling, innovation.

“The narrative and the mindset should change,” she said. “The more technologies are created, and because governments don’t understand them, the more they are regulated in a way that doesn’t help them to thrive, so we strive to make sure the private sector is involved in the co-creation and design of policy, and regulations,” she said.

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) Saudi Arabia Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

Related

‘By next decade, 70% of new value in global economy will be based on digitally enabled business models’: DCO’s Deemah AlYahya
World
‘By next decade, 70% of new value in global economy will be based on digitally enabled business models’: DCO’s Deemah AlYahya
DCO startup passport cuts the red tape on cross-border trade video
Business & Economy
DCO startup passport cuts the red tape on cross-border trade

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 45.55 points — or 0.42 percent — on Tuesday to close at 10,682.90. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 8.12 points to fnish at 1,491.66, the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.27 percent to close at 19,267.65. 

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index came in at SR4.03 billion ($1.07 billion), with 146 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 64 advancing. 

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 4.07 percent to SR87. The other gainers were Wataniya Insurance Co., Advanced Petrochemical Co., Americana Restaurants International and BinDawood Holding Co. 

The worst performer of the day was Arab National Bank, which slid 4.03 percent to SR28.60. The other losers were Saudi Investment Bank, Knowledge Economic City, Jabal Omar Development Co. and Saudi British Bank. 

Among industrial sectors, the Energy Index increased 0.14 percent to 5,430.97 led by the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri. Its share price increased by 1.27 percent to SR27.95. Moreover, Arabian Drilling Co. and Saudi Arabian Oil Co. increased by 0.79 percent and 0.16 percent to close at SR128 and SR32.10, respectively.  

The Materials Index rose 0.24 percent to 6,665 points. The large-cap sector ascent was led by Advanced Petrochemical Co., which gained 3.49 percent to end at SR44.50. Similarly, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. and Saudi Arabian Mining Co. increased by 2.54 percent and 1.50 percent to close at SR26.25 and SR74.40, respectively.  

However, the Capital Goods Index fell 1.51 percent to 5,670.34. The fall was led by Riyadh Cables, which grew 0.48 percent to SR42.20, emerging as the only stock to close positively.  

On the announcements front, Nomu-listed National Environmental Recycling Co. informed the exchange that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Saline Water Conversion Corp. to strengthen strategic cooperation to consolidate economic ties between both parties, according to a statement to Tadawul. 

The MoU focuses on cooperation in waste conversion and recycling, areas of contribution to the goals of sustainable development, and means to enhance contribution to the Saudi Green Initiative through waste recycling and the exchange of expertise. 

The MoU duration is one year, renewable. 

Dallah Healthcare Co. also announced that negotiations with the selling shareholders of Dr. Mohammad bin Rashed Al Faqih & Partners Co. to purchase all their shares terminated without an agreement.  

DHC said that the proposed deal would not be completed this time, adding that there is no financial impact from the termination of negotiations. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: TASI closes flat at 10,728 points as investors exercise restraint
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI closes flat at 10,728 points as investors exercise restraint

Latest updates

UK bill seeks to remove videos of migrant crossings
UK bill seeks to remove videos of migrant crossings
WEF launches ‘virtual global village’ in the metaverse
WEF launches ‘virtual global village’ in the metaverse
The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept
The UAE unveils COP28 logo that reflects ‘One World’ concept
Rights groups slam rise in Palestinian shooting deaths, protection for Israeli soldiers
Rights groups slam rise in Palestinian shooting deaths, protection for Israeli soldiers
US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time
US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.