Charities urge UK govt to honor pledge to resettle Afghan families

UK government failed to develop any mechanism for achieving any change in the refugees status (AFP)
  • New laws punish refugees, says Safe Passage International
  • About 6,300 were forced to leave loved ones in Afghanistan
LONDON: More than 100 charities are urging the UK prime minister to honor a government pledge to resettle thousands of family members of Afghans who fled after the Taliban takeover.

Having committed to resettling family members, the UK government failed to develop any mechanism for achieving this, with campaigners accusing the government of abandoning those Afghans it promised to reunite with their families in the UK, The Guardian reports.

Chief executive of Safe Passage International, Beth Gardiner-Smith, said: “It’s been 18 months since families were torn apart when Kabul fell.

“Afghans remain one of the top nationalities risking their lives to cross the Channel, but rather than create the safe routes that would allow them to reunite with family, the prime minister prefers to concentrate on new laws to further punish refugees.”

Along with Safe Passage and the Refugee Council, signatories to the letter sent to Rishi Sunak include Refugee Action, Choose Love, Ben and Jerry’s, Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, the Welsh Refugee Council, Islamic Relief and Oxfam GB.

The letter requests that the prime minister honor the commitments made to Afghan families after the decision of UK and allied forces to flee the country led to the Taliban takeover.

Highlighting that vulnerable family members — including women, girls and those from persecuted religious and minority ethnic communities — have been forced to live in hiding in Afghanistan, the letter notes that the abandonment has put these people’s lives at great risk.

Responding to the letter, a government spokesperson said: “So far, we have brought almost 23,000 vulnerable people to safety, including thousands of people eligible for our Afghan relocation schemes.

“This complex situation presents significant challenges, including securing safe passage out of the country for those who want to leave — and who are eligible for resettlement in the UK.”

Some 6,300 Afghans brought to the UK under the scheme were forced to leave their families behind in Afghanistan and have been provided no information on if and when the government will allow them to reunite.

Amir, a 23-year-old photographer and young leader with Safe Passage, was evacuated from Afghanistan in August 2021, living alone in the UK without his parents or sister ever since.

He said: “I’m depressed and nervous for my family, my friends and for the women in Afghanistan, especially my mother and sister. They’re not allowed to go outside anymore. Now I’m alone and it’s really hard, and it is for them as well.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan

  • Of the 284 migrants who were handed electronic tags since June last year, 204 were Albanian
LONDON: Two-thirds of Albanian migrants in the UK with mandated electronic tags have disabled the devices to evade authorities, The Telegraph reported.

Of the 284 migrants who were handed electronic tags since June last year, 204 were Albanian, Home Office data shows, and 65 percent of these were subsequently categorized as “noncompliant” after they violated tagging conditions, including disabling or removing the devices.

Sources told The Telegraph that many of the Albanian migrants were unconcerned with breaching tag rules because they traveled to the UK for economic opportunity rather than to claim asylum.

Many Albanians have subsequently entered the black economy and drug trade, including several who posted guides on social media showing other migrants how to disable the electronic ankle tags.

This comes amid a record surge in Albanians crossing the English Channel. In 2022, 46,000 migrants who crossed into Britain were Albanian, up from 800 the previous year.

An Albanian source told The Telegraph: “They don’t care if they are tagged. In order to avoid deportation, they go underground and remove the tags.”

A UK probation spokesperson said: “Those who tamper with tags are reported instantly thanks to sophisticated safety measures and face going back to court or prison if they do.”

Topics: Albania United Kingdom migrants

WEF panelists discuss risks, benefits of financial innovation

WEF panelists discuss risks, benefits of financial innovation
  • Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan urges regulatory oversight
  • Expanding digital payment systems critical for poor, underserved
DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan was among several leading government and private sector participants who explored the risks and benefits of innovation for financial institutions — and the poor and underserved — at a World Economic Forum panel discussion in Davos on Tuesday.

Al-Jadaan kicked off the session by highlighting the “legitimate concern and need” from both private sector actors and conventional financial institutions. He said both would need to work together to address pertinent challenges.

The minister said there have been calls for financial innovation because of benefits that include inclusiveness but warned that regulators need to be cautious to ensure these innovations do not impact market stability.

“Conventional financial institutions are rushing to innovate under pressure because these challenging innovators are bringing new ways of doing business that conventional institutions will need to deal with and catch up with,” he said.

NYSE Group President Lynn Martin said regulators could play an important role in bringing financial innovators into conventional financial institutions.

“We need regulators to tell us what the guideposts are, what the rules are, what the regulated framework is to bring them into more traditional structures,” Martin said.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman said that in the long-term financial innovation in general, if properly democratized, could be an enabling platform to ensure widespread prosperity, including to the world’s poorest people. Suzman said this could be achieved in particular through the expansion of digital payment systems.

“One of the silver linings of the pandemic was actually a big expansion of digital payment systems, often government-to-person digital payment system(s), which bring people in whether they are smallholder farmers across Africa or south Asia, or new banking systems,” Suzman told the panel. 

Financial inclusion

PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said there are at least 2 billion people in the world today who are outside the financial system, and at least 2 billion who are poorly served by it. They pay high fees or interest rates for services that the more wealth pay much less for.

“We have a good financial system, one that has integrity behind it. But I do not think it is doing the job that it needs to do which is being an inclusive economy that brings everybody in together,” Schulman said.

Schulman said there was a need for safeguards and public and private partnerships, as well as feedback loops between the two sectors to put guardrails around responsible innovation.

“Things are moving so quickly right now that it is very difficult for regulators and private companies to keep up,” he said.

“Banks are tech companies just like tech companies are financial services players as well. We are all tech companies right now,” he said.

“Whether it be AI which is just ready to make its debut and take off, or new forms of accessibility like 5G … combine all those together and you will redefine the financial system. It will happen,” he said.

Schulman said one of the ways to make the financial sector safe, secure and inclusive is through technological innovations such as Blockchain.

“There are things like Blockchain that get a bad name because they are conflated with crypto,” he said.

He said that the only risk is crypto, which he referred to as risky assets being traded. However, he pointed out the underlying technology of Blockchain “has performed perfectly.”

“The promise of a distributed ledger is that it can be faster and cheaper so that you can do and settle transactions instantaneously, with no middleman, (and) bring the costs down,” he said.

Schulman said it was important to do things faster and cheaper because it would be accessible to more people.

Topics: WEF 2023 technology

On motorcycle ride to Makkah, Pakistani bikers explore ‘journey of light’ 

On motorcycle ride to Makkah, Pakistani bikers explore ‘journey of light’ 
  • 25 Pakistani bikers left for Saudi Arabia from Lahore in early January 
  • They will cover 14,000 km, visiting also the UAE, Iraq and Jordan  
ISLAMABAD: A group of 25 Pakistani bikers is on the way to Makkah to perform the Umrah pilgrimage, as they travel to “promote peace, friendship and religious tourism” through the effort they see as a “journey of refulgence and enlightenment.” 

The bikers decided to embark on the journey after the Saudi government eased rules for Umrah pilgrims last year, extending the duration of visas for foreign pilgrims to three months and allowing them to use the permits to travel to cities other than just Makkah. 

The group left for the Kingdom from Lahore on Jan. 6. 

Their round trip will cover 14,000 km as they go through Iran and the UAE to spend 19 days in Saudi Arabia and also visit Jordan and Iraq on their way back.

“We were planning this trip to perform Umrah by traveling to Makkah from Lahore on bikes since 2019 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, our plan could not materialize,” group leader Mukaram Tareen, who is also the chairman of the Cross Route Club that organized the trip, told Arab News in a telephone interview from Sharjah on Monday, after they entered the UAE. 

It took five months of planning to make the trip possible. The journey is self-financed and will cost about 1 million Pakistani rupees ($4,300) per biker. 

“We have three aims during this journey of refulgence and enlightenment,” Tareen said.
“Along with performing Umrah, we want to promote peace, friendship, and religious tourism between regional countries.” 

Passing through friendly Muslim countries on bikes would promote a positive image of Pakistan, the team leader added. 

“We reached Sharjah, UAE, on Sunday and after spending a week in different emirates including Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi, we will enter Saudi Arabia on Jan. 22 via the Al-Batha border.” 

The group plans to visit tourist sites in the Kingdom to promote tourism opportunities in Saudi Arabia, a main pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030. 

“We will visit Riyadh, Al-Rawdah, Taif, Makkah, Madinah, Duba, Tabuk, and different places on the coastal highway,” Tareen said. 

For another group member, Jahangir Khan from Gujranwala, it has been his “dream” to travel to Makkah on a motorbike to perform Umrah. 

“I have been part of this bikers’ club for the last seven years, and it was always my dream to go on this Safar-e-Noor (journey of light), which is coming true now,” he told Arab News. 

“We will also visit different religious places on our route, especially in Saudi Arabia and Iraq.” 

Topics: Mecca Pakistan

India eyes UAE cooperation in developing green hydrogen industry 

India eyes UAE cooperation in developing green hydrogen industry 
  • India aims to reduce green hydrogen production costs and expand the industry by 2030 
  • UAE is one of the world’s pioneers in developing renewable hydrogen technology
NEW DELHI: The UAE’s experience and know-how would help India in its green hydrogen program, authorities and experts said on Tuesday, following a new cooperation agreement between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi. 

Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh visited the UAE over the weekend and signed a memorandum on green hydrogen development and investment with his Emirati counterpart, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei. 

Green hydrogen, also called renewable hydrogen, can be used as fuel. It is produced from the electrolysis of water in a process powered by renewable energy and thus does not generate polluting carbon emissions. 

All over the world, green hydrogen is emerging as a future alternative to fossil fuels, and the UAE has been one of the pioneers in developing it.  

“The UAE has not only vast experience but also a lot of technological progress in green hydrogen,” Sunjay Sudhir, India’s ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News. 

“The UAE can also bring in investment,” he said, adding that as India has made huge progress in green hydrogen, there were “lots of complementarities between the two countries.”  

Earlier this month, India approved an incentive plan of 197.4 billion rupees ($2.4 billion) to promote the green hydrogen industry and become a major exporter in the field. 

The program, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aims to reduce production costs and increase the scale of the industry by 2030, as it targets the production of 5 million tons of green hydrogen generating 125 GW of power a year. 

It is expected to cut about 50 million tons of annual carbon emissions, as the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases seeks to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. 

The plan is also forecast to help reduce India’s dependence on fossil fuels and cut import costs by 1 trillion rupees. 

The agreement with the UAE is seen as a step forward in implementing these plans.
“It’s an important step forward given that renewables are the future,” said Muddassir Quamar, a Middle East expert at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses.“I think where India can benefit is investments and technology cooperation.” 

The cooperation is likely to be beneficial for both countries. 

“India can collaborate on the production of low-cost electrolyzers that will play an important role in reduced cost of green hydrogen production,” Dr. Lakshmi Priya, a researcher at the Indian Council of World Affairs, told Arab News. 

India and the UAE were “old energy partners” and it would be easy for them to cooperate, she said. 

“The MoU will definitely help India in accelerating our green hydrogen mission…It is a significant move on part of both the countries as the need of the hour is to lap up the opportunities emerging from this new sector.” 

Topics: India UAE energy

Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded — WEF 2023 told

Over 9,000 civilians killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded — WEF 2023 told
  • Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff, made the claims at the World Economic Forum in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland: Over 9,000 civilians, including 453 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last February, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Tuesday.
“We have registered 80,000 crimes committed by Russian invaders and over 9,000 civilians have been killed, including 453 children,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff, said at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.
“We will not forgive a single (act of) torture or life taken. Each criminal will be held accountable,” he said, reiterating that Ukraine wants a special international tribunal to try Russian political leaders and reparations for the destruction caused by Russia’s invasion.
The Office of the UN high commissioner for human rights said on Monday that more than 7,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded.

Topics: WEF 2023 Russia-Ukraine Conflict

