NATO chief recognizes Kuwait’s security role

Ambassador Nawaf Al-Enezi presents his credentials to NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg (KUNA)
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

  • Stoltenberg expresses gratitude for country’s support
BRUSSELS: Secretary-General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg has expressed his gratitude for Kuwait in its role in helping to maintain security and stability in the region.
During a ceremony in which Kuwaiti Ambassador Nawaf Al-Enezi presented his credentials as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Kuwait to NATO, Stoltenberg expressed appreciation for the support his country provides to the alliance.
The Kuwait News Agency reported on Tuesday that the NATO chief recalled the efforts of Kuwait in hosting and operating the alliance’s regional center for the countries of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative.
Al-Enezi conveyed the greetings of the political leadership in Kuwait, including Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to Stoltenberg.
The Kuwaiti diplomat also expressed an aspiration to work with NATO to enhance bilateral relations at various levels.
Al-Enezi was accompanied during the credential presentation ceremony by Maj. Gen. Dakheel Bani Al-Mutairi, defense attache in Brussels, and Imad Abdullah Al-Kandari, first secretary.

NATO Kuwait Jens Stoltenberg

Family access to executed British Iranian barred

Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

  • Alireza Akbari, Iran’s deputy defense minister from 2000 to 2005, was executed on Saturday
  • Relative: ‘They are just playing with us. It is cruel and heartless’
LONDON: Iranian authorities have barred the family of an executed British national from seeing the man’s body or burying him in his birthplace of Shiraz.

Alireza Akbari, who served as Iran’s deputy defense minister from 2000 to 2005, was executed on Saturday, three years on from his arrest, after being found guilty of spying for MI6.

Details surrounding the execution have been confused by conflicting details. Reports on Thursday, which were swiftly denied, suggested Akbari had been executed.

The family were then informed that the sentence would be carried out on Saturday as Friday was a public holiday in Iran, while also being misled into believing there was the possibility of a reprieve.

They then awoke on Saturday morning to a statement from the judicial news agency announcing the execution had been conducted.

The Guardian reported that negotiations then ensued over collecting the body, with the family required to agree that he would be buried quietly in a specifically marked spot in a Tehran cemetery.

But when Akbari’s Tehran-based sister and daughter went to collect the body on Monday, they were told by authorities that a man with the same name and details had already been buried on Thursday and that there was no body to collect.  

One family member said: “We have never seen the body. We do not know if he is in that grave site. We do not know if he was executed on Thursday or Sunday, or even if the talk of parole was just to string us along. Perhaps even we do not know if he is dead or alive, because we cannot access the grave.”

The family member added: “They are just playing with us. It is cruel and heartless. They have tried to destroy his reputation by fabricating that he is a traitor, and now this.”

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described the actions of Iran’s authorities as “deeply distressing.”

Addressing the House of Commons, Cleverly told MPs that Akbari had been tortured to make him confess to spying, stating: “He fell victim to the political vendettas of a vicious regime … (The Iranian regime) thinks nothing of using the death penalty to silence dissent and settle internal scores.”

Iran Protests 2022 Iran UK

Japan, ADNOC sign ‘Japan-UAE Collaboration Scheme for Advanced Technology’

Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News Japan

  • The two officials witnessed the signing of joint study agreement for first project between Tsubame BHB and ADNOC
Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Nishimura Yasutoshi recently met with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (ADNOC) CEO Sultan Al Jaber to discuss potential collaboration.

The two officials signed and established the Japan-UAE Collaboration Scheme for Advanced Technology, which includes collaboration on decarbonization technologies.

They also witnessed the signing of a joint study agreement for the first project between Tsubame BHB, a Japanese developer of ammonia synthesis technology, and ADNOC.

Japan and the UAE have been continuously working to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields such as space, oil and energy.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Japan ADNOC

40 nations urge Israel to lift ‘punitive’ sanctions on Palestinians

Updated 17 January 2023
AFP

  • “This is significant as it shows that regardless of how countries have voted, they are united in rejecting these punitive measures,” the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said in a statement
UNITED NATIONS: Some 40 countries on Monday called on Israel to lift sanctions it imposed on the Palestinian Authority earlier this month over its push to get the UN’s top court to issue an advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation.
On December 30, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution requesting an opinion from the International Court of Justice on the issue of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.
In retaliation, Israel announced a series of sanctions, including financial ones, on January 6 against the Palestinian Authority to make it “pay the price” for pushing for the resolution.
In a statement to journalists Monday, some 40 United Nations member states, reaffirming their “unwavering support” for the ICJ and international law, expressed “deep concern regarding the Israeli government’s decision to impose punitive measures against the Palestinian people, leadership and civil society following the request by the General Assembly” to the court.
“Regardless of each country’s position on the resolution, we reject punitive measures in response to a request for an advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, and more broadly in response to a General Assembly resolution, and call for their immediate reversal,” the members said.
The statement is signed by countries that voted for this resolution (Algeria, Argentina, Belgium, Ireland, Pakistan and South Africa, among others) but also by some that abstained — Japan, France and South Korea — and others that voted against, like Germany and Estonia.
“This is significant as it shows that regardless of how countries have voted, they are united in rejecting these punitive measures,” the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said in a statement.
Asked about the members’ statement, a spokeswoman for the UN secretary-general reiterated Antonio Guterres’s “deep concern” about “recent Israeli measures against the Palestinian Authority,” stressing that “there should be no retaliation” in connection with the ICJ.
A UN Security Council meeting on the Palestinian issue is scheduled for Wednesday.
A previous meeting this month, after the visit of an Israeli minister to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, known in Judaism as the Temple Mount, led to a tense verbal exchange between Israeli and Palestinian diplomats.
 

 

Palestine Israel

Saudi Arabia calls for stronger action against Houthis as militia rejects peace

Updated 17 January 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Abulaziz Alwasil, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the UN, said the people of the region demand the militia officially be designated a terrorist organization
  • UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said the trajectory of the conflict might be shifting and urged all sides not to squander the possibilities offered by peace talks
NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN on Monday called on the Security Council to take stronger action against the Houthis if the Iran-backed militia continues “to stall and reject peaceful solutions” to the conflict in Yemen.

Ambassador Abdulaziz Alwasil said that designation of the group as a terrorist organization has become an urgent demand among the people of the region, “who want to live in peace.”

His comments came during a Security Council meeting to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.

Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy to the country, who briefed the council from Sanaa, highlighted the recent “intensification of regional and international diplomatic activity to resolve the conflict” and reiterated his “appreciation for the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman in this regard.”

“We are witnessing a potential step change in the trajectory of this eight-year conflict,” Grundberg told the council. He added that “the ongoing dialogues are a possibility that should not be wasted and that demands responsible actions.”

However, he cautioned that “without an agreement that includes a shared vision for the way forward, the state of uncertainty will persist, and with it an increasing risk of military escalation and a return to full-blown conflict.”

The Swedish diplomat urged all parties involved in the conflict to make the most of the opportunity for dialogue provided by the pause in large-scale fighting, and to  “work expeditiously toward a shared vision with concrete, actionable steps.”

Alwasil commended Grundberg for his “relentless, unique and quality efforts to ensure peace in Yemen.” He also reiterated his country’s support for the efforts of the UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, “to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people.”

The Saudi envoy told the Council that although the Houthi militias refused to extend a ceasefire agreement in October last year, the UN — as represented by Grundberg and in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman, and with Yemen’s presidential leadership council — continues in its efforts to secure a comprehensive political solution that ends the suffering of the Yemeni people.

“The Houthi militias did not extend the truce for political reasons,” Alwasil said. “They reneged on their commitment at the last minute and canceled most items agreed upon.

“They proposed new demands, including paying the salaries of militiamen in US dollars. They refused to implement their commitment to deposit the profits of Al-Hodeidah port in the Central Bank so that they can be used to pay the salaries of all Yemenis. Neither did they lift the siege that has been imposed on Taiz since the coup.”

The legitimate government, on the other hand, has put the interests of the Yemeni people first, Alwasil said, and has not reneged on its “noble humanitarian and national commitments.”

It “did not renege on the concessions” it had made, he added, pointing out that “Sanaa Airport continues to work; commercial and humanitarian flights continue; main ports are working smoothly and naturally.”

On the other hand, the Houthis, he said, continue to break international laws by “disseminating terrorist and extremist ideologies in schools, recruiting children, sending them forcibly to fight, besieging the city of Taiz, arbitrarily detaining activists and journalists, killing opposition leaders, imposing taxes on humanitarian work, looting international assistance and sending it to those who do not deserve it, including to the Houthis themselves, as well as planting mines arbitrarily, leading to the killing and injury of innocent civilians.”

Last month, Gen. Michael Beary, who heads the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement, narrowly survived a bomb blast when his armored convoy hit a landmine while he was traveling with members of the Houthi militias to oversee the decommissioning of explosives.

Alwasil said that the Houthis also inflict collective punishment on the civilian population, depriving areas outside their control of basic services and amenities, and targeting the export of natural resources, the profits from which should be used to pay civil servants and teachers.

He added that since the coup in 2014, the Houthis have held the Yemeni population hostage and weaponized the dire humanitarian situation in the country in an attempt to blackmail the international community, all while threatening the security of the wider region and the world. 

“They are also targeting neighboring countries (and) deliberately impeding UN observers from carrying out inspections,” Alwasil said.

“Hodeidah remains full of mines (making) the port a threat to international peace and security.”

Alwasil thanked the US, whose Navy last week seized from a ship in the Gulf of Oman more than 2,100 assault rifles officials believe originated in Iran and were bound for the Houthis.

Alwasil concluded by reiterating that “the coalition states will spare no effort to defend themselves in case such malicious acts target our security and interests in any way. We will respond firmly and strongly.”

Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis UN Security Council

Germany summons Iran envoy again over executions

Updated 17 January 2023
AFP

  • Iran said on Saturday it had executed a British Iranian dual national sentenced to death for spying for the United Kingdom
BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has summoned Iran’s ambassador to Berlin for the second time in a week over a rash of executions by Tehran, her spokesman said.

The spokesman, Christofer Burger, confirmed the move when asked about reports the envoy had been summoned “over massive human rights violations and a wave of executions.”

Iran said on Saturday it had executed a British Iranian dual national sentenced to death for spying for the United Kingdom, drawing strong condemnation from Western governments and international rights groups.

Alireza Akbari, 61, was hanged after being convicted of “corruption on earth and harming the country’s internal and external security by passing on intelligence,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said.

Mizan said Akbari, who had been arrested more than two years ago, had been a spy for Britain’s MI6 secret intelligence agency and had received around $2 million for his services.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “appalled” by the execution.

Iran summoned the British ambassador to protest against what it described as “unconventional interventions,” after Britain said it would summon Tehran’s envoy.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced a “heinous and barbaric act” by Tehran.

Akbari, a veteran of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, was arrested between March 2019 and March 2020, state media said.

He was once identified by the government’s official Iran newspaper as a former deputy defense minister under Ali Shamkhani, who currently heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

On Monday, however, Iran’s Defense Ministry issued a statement saying Akbari had “never served as a deputy minister in any period at the Defense Ministry.”

The statement added that he was working at the Defense Ministry’s research center when he retired from his position in 2002.

Akbari had also been an adviser to the navy commander, state media reported.

He had been an adviser to the navy commander and headed a division at the defence ministry’s research centre, state media said.

Iran has been rocked by protests that erupted over the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the country’s dress code for women.

Eighteen people have been sentenced to death in connection with the protests, according to a count compiled by AFP from official announcements. 

Four of them have been executed.

Germany and France last Monday summoned Iran’s respective envoys in protest against Tehran’s deadly crackdown on the demonstrations and the latest executions of anti-regime protesters.

Iran Protests 2022 Germany

