Yemen’s parties optimistic about UN-brokered truce extension

The Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government of Yemen hope the ongoing shuttle diplomacy by UN envoy Hans Grundberg and Omani mediators may result in at least a truce renewal. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 25 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Progress with Saudi, Omani mediators and world body
  • Road openings, salaries of govt workers are thorny issues
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s warring factions have expressed cautious optimism that ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional and international mediators would result in the renewal of the UN-brokered ceasefire, or the reaching of a more durable peace accord to end the conflict.

The Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government of Yemen hope the ongoing shuttle diplomacy by UN envoy Hans Grundberg and Omani mediators may result in at least resolving the thorny issues that have blocked the renewal of the truce. This includes paying public employees in Houthi-controlled areas and the opening of roads in the besieged city of Taiz and other provinces.

“We await the envoy who will convey the Houthi position. There are indications of progress since the group submitted its final proposal for prolonging the truce and broadening its conditions,” a Yemeni government official, who preferred anonymity, told Arab News.

The Houthi leaders in Sanaa, who met with the Omani mediators before they left Yemen’s capital, expressed similar hope for a settlement.

Mahdi Al-Mushat, president of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, said on Monday that the Omanis had “positive” proposals about the payment of public workers in regions under their control, the complete operation of Sanaa airport and Hodeidah port, and the exchange of prisoners.

Paying public employees in Houthi-controlled areas and the opening of roads in Taiz are the two contentious issues that contributed to the collapse of the UN-brokered truce in October and threatened to reignite violent warfare throughout the country.

The Houthis have said that they would not extend the truce or reopen highways in Taiz unless the Yemeni government paid public workers throughout the country using proceeds from oil and gas sales and eased purported limitations on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah port.

In contrast to the Houthi’s demands, the government has indicated it would only pay state employees in Houthi territories based on a revised 2014 payroll that did not include Houthi fighters, and the movement’s sympathizers who had been added to the payroll.

The official said the Yemeni government may provide more concessions to promote peace and alleviate the plight of the people of Taiz by offering to pay public workers in the Houthi-controlled territory, with Saudi Arabia covering any deficit.

“Yes, our Saudi brothers may cover any shortfall in exchange for extending the truce. The government has had no problems paying wages based on the 2014 statements. The issue is always with the processes for putting this covenant into effect,” he said.

In his Monday briefing to the UN Security Council, Grundberg expressed optimism that the diplomatic efforts would result in a significant change in the direction of the civil war.

“We are currently seeing an intensification of regional and international diplomatic activity to resolve the conflict in Yemen. I would like to reiterate my appreciation for the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman in this regard. We are witnessing a potential step-change in the trajectory of this eight-year conflict,” Grundberg said.

Mohammed Al-Salehi, editor of the Marib Press website, has cautioned against any peace deal that would legitimize the Houthi military power grab and provide them with more money, given the militia’s lengthy history of violating deals.

“Existing problems must be addressed fundamentally. Al-Houthi reshaped the mentality of Yemeni society, altered (the) educational curriculum, and indoctrinated the next generation throughout more than seven years of conflict,” Al-Salehi said, calling for the militia’s disarmament and for it to become a political entity. “Al-Houthi must participate in politics by forming a political party.”

BEIRUT: European investigators questioned witnesses for eight hours in Beirut Tuesday as part of a probe into Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salemeh and his brother, a judicial official told AFP.
Investigators from France, Germany and Luxembourg began hearing witnesses Monday as part of the case of suspected financial misconduct including possible money laundering and embezzlement.
The long-serving central bank chief is among top officials widely blamed for monetary policies that have led to a Lebanese economic crisis that the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst globally in modern history.
Investigators heard evidence for more than eight hours from Ahmad Jachi, a central bank vice governor from 2003 to 2008, as well as Marwan Kheireddine, who heads Al Mawarid Bank, the official said on condition of anonymity because they cannot speak to the press.
Kheireddine, who has close ties to Salameh, is also a former state minister who ran unsuccessfully for a seat in parliament last year.
The investigators questioned former vice governor Saad Andary on Monday and are also set to hear evidence from Raed Charafeddine, another former vice governor, on Wednesday, although Salame is not among them.
"To my knowledge, so far he has not received a summons," Salame's French lawyer, Pierre-Olivier Sur, told AFP.
The questioning of the vice governors had so far focused on the central council's past decisions, the source said.
Bank owners and directors were asked about the bank accounts of the governor's brother, Raja Salameh, as well as "money transfers to the brothers' accounts abroad", the source added.
The investigators also examined the central bank's ties to Forry Associates Ltd, a Virgin Islands-registered company that lists Raja Salameh as its beneficiary.
Forry is suspected to have sold treasury bonds and Eurobonds issued by the Lebanese central bank at a commission, which was then allegedly transferred to Raja Salameh's bank accounts abroad.
France, Germany and Luxembourg in March seized assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) in a move linked to a probe by French investigators into 72-year-old Salameh's personal wealth.
Lebanon also opened a probe into Salameh's wealth last year, after the office of Switzerland's top prosecutor requested assistance with an investigation into more than $300 million allegedly embezzled out of the central bank with the help of his brother.
Salameh and his brother both deny any wrongdoing.
The investigators also plan to question Lebanese bankers as well as current and former employees of the central bank as part of their probe.

  • The move has followed the formulation of a far-right Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • The shooting victims had posed no threat to the lives of Israeli soldiers, the rights groups claimed
Updated 17 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinian human rights organizations have accused the Israeli army of modifying firing orders against Palestinians resulting in an unprecedented number of killings since December.
The move has followed the formulation of a far-right Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The shooting victims had posed no threat to the lives of Israeli soldiers, the rights groups claimed.
Fifteen Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since the beginning of the year. The latest was 40-year-old Palestinian policeman Hamdi Abu Dayyeh, who was shot dead on Tuesday by Israeli soldiers in the town of Halhul, north of Hebron, in the southern West Bank.
Ahmed Kahla, 45, from Silwad, east of Ramallah, was killed by troops at the beginning of the week.
His eldest son, Qusai Kahla, who was with him when the soldiers opened fire, said they were on their way to work in the morning when their car was stopped at an Israeli checkpoint. The soldiers fired a stun grenade that hit the roof of the vehicle and then they used pepper spray against them.
Video footage showed a fistfight taking place between Kahla’s father and some Israeli soldiers, one of which shot him at point-blank range.
Similarly, in late December, the Israeli army shot Ammar Mufleh, 23, at close quarters in Hawara near Nablus.
Ammar Dweik, director of the Palestinian Independent Commission for Human Rights, told Arab News: “New amendments are constantly being made to these instructions to facilitate shooting at Palestinians, and the aim is to give legal protection to Israeli soldiers and cover up their crimes in the field against the Palestinians.”
The last amendment to the shooting instructions was given in December, he said, “and since then we have witnessed an escalation in killings and field executions.”
Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir recently praised a soldier who killed a Palestinian in the town of Al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron.
“We see incitement by Israeli politicians to kill Palestinians. The essence of the new instructions is that the soldier can shoot and use lethal force when he feels the slightest suspicion,” Dweik added.
The victims of Israeli shooting policy are not compensated even if shot by mistake, unless they are American. Because of US pressure, the Israeli army compensated the family of an American victim in the fall of last year.
Palestinian rights groups hope to influence international public opinion to pressure Israel to stop the violations through their documentation and publication of the killings.
Dweik said: “We, as human rights institutions, are constantly following up on this matter, and the Palestinian Foreign Ministry has submitted a file to the International Criminal Court on the issue of field executions. It shows that what is happening is a policy of extrajudicial killings under flimsy pretexts and not isolated incidents.”
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the Israeli army killed 170 Palestinians in the West Bank, and six in Israel, during 2022.
A senior Israeli security official told Arab News that the firing orders were the same as previous ones, but what differed was their application.
He pointed out that the orders stipulated that if a soldier feared a threat to their life, they were allowed to shoot toward the source of danger gradually — first in the air, then toward the legs, then the abdomen.
“This is possible when there is a distance between them and the attacker and sufficient time, but if they are surprised by an attack, they can only shoot to neutralize the attacker, and that may mean killing them,” the official said, adding that it was forbidden to continue shooting after neutralizing the danger.
He said that in the event of armed clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians, “the best-armed, the most trained, and the most efficient in using weapons prevail. Therefore, you see that the dead are always on the side of the Palestinian armed men, not the soldiers. Therefore, the picture appears incomplete, as if they were killed suddenly, while the truth is that they were killed in an armed clash.”
He added that the orders dictated that if an army force came under fire, it must keep responding to the fire source until it was silenced.
“Every night, we carry out a campaign of arrests in the camps, cities, and villages of the West Bank, and in most of the arrest operations, we are exposed to shooting by the Palestinians. Naturally, our trained snipers target the untrained gunmen who shoot at our forces,” he said.
Another Israeli military expert told Arab News that the Israel Defense Forces’ shooting rules and orders were kept in the highest secrecy and were not even revealed to the Americans.
Separately, Jordan summoned the Israeli ambassador to the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters in Amman after Israeli authorities prevented the Jordanian ambassador to Palestine, Ghassan Al-Majali, from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
Israeli police at the Lions Gate demanded that Al-Majali obtain prior permission to visit, which he refused to do.
A ministry spokesman said the Israeli envoy had been given a strongly worded letter of protest to be conveyed immediately to his government.

  • The incident quickly escalated tensions between the neighbors
  • Jordan's Foreign Ministry said its ambassador to Israel, Ghassan Majali, was blocked from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City
Updated 17 January 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Jordan summoned the Israeli ambassador to Amman on Tuesday to protest a move by Israeli police to block the Jordanian envoy from entering a volatile holy site in Jerusalem.
The incident quickly escalated tensions between the neighbors and reflected the heightened sensitivity around the sacred compound under Israel’s new ultranationalist government.
Jordan’s Foreign Ministry said its ambassador to Israel, Ghassan Majali, was blocked from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, the third-holiest site in Islam.
The site, sitting on a sprawling plateau also home to the iconic golden Dome of the Rock, is revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount.
The sacred compound is administered by Jordanian religious authorities as part of an unofficial agreement after Israel won control of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel is in charge of security at the site.
The Israeli police said that Majali arrived at the holy site “without any prior coordination with police officials,” prompting an officer at the compound entrance who didn’t recognize the diplomat to notify his commander about the unexpected visit. While awaiting instructions, officers held up Majali, along with Azzam Al-Khatib, the director of the Jordanian Waqf. The ambassador refused to wait and decided to leave, Israeli police said.
Footage widely shared online shows Majali, among other Muslim worshippers, at the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City. An Israeli police officer blocks his path and yells at Majali in Arabic to go back, according to the video. Al-Khatib gets on the phone as the visitors argue with the officers amid the crackle of the policeman’s walkie-talkie.
“Had the ambassador briefly waited a few more minutes for the officer to be updated, the group would have entered,” the police said, stressing that “coordination” with Israeli police was routine ahead of such visits.
But Jordan said the move was an unusual provocation. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the Israeli ambassador had received a “strongly worded letter of protest to be conveyed immediately to his government.” It emphasized Jordan’s role as the official custodian of the site and cautioned Israel from taking “any actions that would prejudice the sanctity of the holy places.”
Tuesday marked the second time that Jordan has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Amman since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing and religiously conservative government took power. Earlier this month, Israel’s minister of national security, the ultranationalist Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the Jerusalem holy site despite threats from the Hamas militant group and a cascade of condemnations from across the Arab world.
Jordan, along with the Palestinians and many Muslims, views Israeli visits to the compound as an attempt to alter the status of the site and give Jewish worshipers more rights there. Ben-Gvir and other far-right ministers who vow a hard-line stance against the Palestinians have threatened to test Israel’s ties with Arab states — including Jordan and Egypt that have maintained decades-long peace treaties with Israel.
The smallest change at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound — one of the region’s most contested sites — could become a major new flashpoint between Israel and the Muslim world. Past Israeli actions there have triggered violent protests and wider conflicts.

  • Stoltenberg expresses gratitude for country’s support
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

BRUSSELS: Secretary-General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg has expressed his gratitude for Kuwait in its role in helping to maintain security and stability in the region.
During a ceremony in which Kuwaiti Ambassador Nawaf Al-Enezi presented his credentials as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Kuwait to NATO, Stoltenberg expressed appreciation for the support his country provides to the alliance.
The Kuwait News Agency reported on Tuesday that the NATO chief recalled the efforts of Kuwait in hosting and operating the alliance’s regional center for the countries of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative.
Al-Enezi conveyed the greetings of the political leadership in Kuwait, including Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to Stoltenberg.
The Kuwaiti diplomat also expressed an aspiration to work with NATO to enhance bilateral relations at various levels.
Al-Enezi was accompanied during the credential presentation ceremony by Maj. Gen. Dakheel Bani Al-Mutairi, defense attache in Brussels, and Imad Abdullah Al-Kandari, first secretary.

  • Alireza Akbari, Iran’s deputy defense minister from 2000 to 2005, was executed on Saturday
  • Relative: ‘They are just playing with us. It is cruel and heartless’
Updated 17 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian authorities have barred the family of an executed British national from seeing the man’s body or burying him in his birthplace of Shiraz.

Alireza Akbari, who served as Iran’s deputy defense minister from 2000 to 2005, was executed on Saturday, three years on from his arrest, after being found guilty of spying for MI6.

Details surrounding the execution have been confused by conflicting details. Reports on Thursday, which were swiftly denied, suggested Akbari had been executed.

The family were then informed that the sentence would be carried out on Saturday as Friday was a public holiday in Iran, while also being misled into believing there was the possibility of a reprieve.

They then awoke on Saturday morning to a statement from the judicial news agency announcing the execution had been conducted.

The Guardian reported that negotiations then ensued over collecting the body, with the family required to agree that he would be buried quietly in a specifically marked spot in a Tehran cemetery.

But when Akbari’s Tehran-based sister and daughter went to collect the body on Monday, they were told by authorities that a man with the same name and details had already been buried on Thursday and that there was no body to collect.  

One family member said: “We have never seen the body. We do not know if he is in that grave site. We do not know if he was executed on Thursday or Sunday, or even if the talk of parole was just to string us along. Perhaps even we do not know if he is dead or alive, because we cannot access the grave.”

The family member added: “They are just playing with us. It is cruel and heartless. They have tried to destroy his reputation by fabricating that he is a traitor, and now this.”

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described the actions of Iran’s authorities as “deeply distressing.”

Addressing the House of Commons, Cleverly told MPs that Akbari had been tortured to make him confess to spying, stating: “He fell victim to the political vendettas of a vicious regime … (The Iranian regime) thinks nothing of using the death penalty to silence dissent and settle internal scores.”

