Yemen’s parties optimistic about UN-brokered truce extension

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s warring factions have expressed cautious optimism that ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional and international mediators would result in the renewal of the UN-brokered ceasefire, or the reaching of a more durable peace accord to end the conflict.

The Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government of Yemen hope the ongoing shuttle diplomacy by UN envoy Hans Grundberg and Omani mediators may result in at least resolving the thorny issues that have blocked the renewal of the truce. This includes paying public employees in Houthi-controlled areas and the opening of roads in the besieged city of Taiz and other provinces.

“We await the envoy who will convey the Houthi position. There are indications of progress since the group submitted its final proposal for prolonging the truce and broadening its conditions,” a Yemeni government official, who preferred anonymity, told Arab News.

The Houthi leaders in Sanaa, who met with the Omani mediators before they left Yemen’s capital, expressed similar hope for a settlement.

Mahdi Al-Mushat, president of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, said on Monday that the Omanis had “positive” proposals about the payment of public workers in regions under their control, the complete operation of Sanaa airport and Hodeidah port, and the exchange of prisoners.

Paying public employees in Houthi-controlled areas and the opening of roads in Taiz are the two contentious issues that contributed to the collapse of the UN-brokered truce in October and threatened to reignite violent warfare throughout the country.

The Houthis have said that they would not extend the truce or reopen highways in Taiz unless the Yemeni government paid public workers throughout the country using proceeds from oil and gas sales and eased purported limitations on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah port.

In contrast to the Houthi’s demands, the government has indicated it would only pay state employees in Houthi territories based on a revised 2014 payroll that did not include Houthi fighters, and the movement’s sympathizers who had been added to the payroll.

The official said the Yemeni government may provide more concessions to promote peace and alleviate the plight of the people of Taiz by offering to pay public workers in the Houthi-controlled territory, with Saudi Arabia covering any deficit.

“Yes, our Saudi brothers may cover any shortfall in exchange for extending the truce. The government has had no problems paying wages based on the 2014 statements. The issue is always with the processes for putting this covenant into effect,” he said.

In his Monday briefing to the UN Security Council, Grundberg expressed optimism that the diplomatic efforts would result in a significant change in the direction of the civil war.

“We are currently seeing an intensification of regional and international diplomatic activity to resolve the conflict in Yemen. I would like to reiterate my appreciation for the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman in this regard. We are witnessing a potential step-change in the trajectory of this eight-year conflict,” Grundberg said.

Mohammed Al-Salehi, editor of the Marib Press website, has cautioned against any peace deal that would legitimize the Houthi military power grab and provide them with more money, given the militia’s lengthy history of violating deals.

“Existing problems must be addressed fundamentally. Al-Houthi reshaped the mentality of Yemeni society, altered (the) educational curriculum, and indoctrinated the next generation throughout more than seven years of conflict,” Al-Salehi said, calling for the militia’s disarmament and for it to become a political entity. “Al-Houthi must participate in politics by forming a political party.”