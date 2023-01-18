Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine

You are here

WASHINGTON: Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday that his country plans to “join” the US and Germany’s efforts to train and arm Ukraine with advanced Patriot defense systems.
Rutte signaled the Netherlands’ intentions at the start of a White House meeting with President Joe Biden. It remains unclear if the Dutch will ultimately send Patriot systems, take part in training or offer some other assistance related to deployment of Patriots. The Dutch defense ministry said that Ukraine has asked the Netherlands to provide “Patriot capacity.”
“We have the intention to join what you are doing with Germany on the Patriot project,” Rutte told Biden. “I think that it’s important we join that.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that the Netherlands had agreed to send Ukraine a Patriot battery. “So, there are now three guaranteed batteries. But this is only the beginning. We are working on new solutions to strengthen our air defense,” Zelensky said.
Rutte, who said he also spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday about the potential assistance, was more vague about the commitment in his public comments. He told Dutch broadcaster NOS that his government is in talks about what exactly it can contribute. The Dutch military has four Patriot systems, one of which is not in service, according to the defense ministry.
“The idea is not only training, but also equipment,” Rutte told NOS. He added that the Dutch military is now reviewing “what exactly we have, how can we ensure that it works well with the American and German systems.”
Rutte spoke about the potential assistance as Ukrainian troops arrived at Oklahoma’s Fort Sill Army base to begin training on operating and maintaining the Patriot missile defense system. The Patriot is the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks.
“Training has begun,” Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. “As we’ve talked about before, that training will last for several months, and train upwards of 90 to 100 Ukrainians on use of the Patriot missile system.”
Biden also used Tuesday’s meeting to discuss US efforts to further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductors through export restrictions.
The administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the US Commerce Department announced in October new export controls aimed at China. The restrictions are intended to limit China’s ability to access advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors.
“Together we’re working on how to keep a free and open Indo Pacific, and quite frankly the challenges of China,” Biden said at the start of the meeting.
Administration officials have reasoned that the export restrictions are necessary because China can use semiconductors to create advanced military systems including weapons of mass destruction; commit human rights abuses; and improve the speed and accuracy of its military decision making, planning and logistics.
Slowing Beijing’s access, however, will take plenty of help from allies for the US export controls to have maximum impact. The Netherlands-based tech giant ASML is a major manufacturer of lithography machines that design and produce semiconductors. China is one of ASML’s biggest clients.
CEO Peter Wennink played down the impact of the US export control regulations soon after the administration unveiled them last fall. ASML said last year that it expected company-wide 2022 sales to be around 21 billion euros.
The US has also been in talks with Japan on tougher export restrictions to limit the sale of semiconductor manufacturing technology to China. Rutte’s visit comes after Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week for talks.
The US and Japan, in a joint statement following meeting, said the two sides agreed to “sharpen our shared edge on economic security, including protection and promotion of critical and emerging technologies.”
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin last week called on Japan and the Netherlands to resist US pressure.
“We hope the relevant countries will do the right thing and work together to uphold the multilateral trade regime and safeguard the stability of the global industrial and supply chains,” he said. “This will also serve to protect their own long-term interests.”
Biden praised Netherlands as one of the United States “strongest” allies, one that’s proven “very, very stalwart” in its support for Ukraine since Russia launched in its invasion in February. The Netherlands has committed about $2.7 billion (2.5 billion euros) in support for Ukraine this year. The money will be spent on military equipment, humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.
The Netherlands providing Ukraine with Patriot assistance — whether the weapons systems, missiles or training — would be a major move for the NATO ally.
The training of Ukraine forces now underway in Oklahoma is to focus, in part, on how to maintain the battery that will be sent by the US to Ukraine once training is complete. Each system has multiple components, including a phased array radar, a control station, computers and generators, and typically requires about 90 soldiers to operate and maintain, however only three soldiers are needed to actually fire it, according to the Army.
Some of the ongoing maintenance support, once the Patriot is on the battlefield, will be done remotely, Ryder said.
The Dutch prime minister, for his part, praised Biden for leading the international effort to back Ukraine.
“I am convinced history will judge in 2022 if the United States had not stepped up like you did things would have been very different,” Rutte said.
The two leaders also discussed plans for the Summit for Democracy, which they are co-hosting with Costa Rica, South Korea and Zambia in late March.
Biden hosted the inaugural democracy summit in December 2021. The administration billed it as the start of a global conversation about how best to halt the backsliding of democracy.
 

 

Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

Andrei Medvedev. (REUTERS)
Andrei Medvedev. (REUTERS)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Norway wants to talk to asylum-seeker from Wagner Group

Andrei Medvedev. (REUTERS)
  • In the video interview with France-based Gulagu, the ex-fighter says he feared experiencing the same fate as another recruit whose head was reportedly smashed in by a sledgehammer by the Wagner Group in a public execution
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: The Norwegian police unit that investigates war crimes said Tuesday that it wants to talk to a Russian asylum-seeker who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the private Russian military contractor Wagner Group.
Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service, which takes part in the investigation of war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court, said it was in contact with Andrey Medvedev and his Norwegian lawyer and “would like to conduct an interrogation of him in the near future. Medvedev has the status of a witness.”
Last week, Medvedev, who says he’s fears for his life, fled to Norway where he sought asylum. In a video posted by the Russian dissident group Gulagu.net, Medvedev said he came under Russian gunfire before he crossed into the Scandinavian country.
Medvedev explained he had left the Wagner after his contract, initially from July to November, was extended without his consent, and was willing to testify about any war crimes he witnessed and denied he had participated in any.
In the video interview with France-based Gulagu, the ex-fighter says he feared experiencing the same fate as another recruit whose head was reportedly smashed in by a sledgehammer by the Wagner Group in a public execution. In a segment apparently filmed before he fled Russia, he asks for help from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Federal Security Service, or FSB, among others. Gulagu’s Vladimir Osechkin said that Medvedev and another man reached out for help in December.
“He himself has said that he has been part of the Wagner Group, and it is interesting for the National Criminal Investigation Service to get more information about this period,” the Norwegian police said in a statement.
Last week, police in Arctic Norway said a person had illegally entered from Russia by crossing the border, which is 198 kilometers (123 miles) long.
The man was detained by Norwegian border guards and the arrest was undramatic, police said, adding that he went to a private house in the border area and asked for help. Police in Norway said that they had been notified late Thursday by Russian border guards who discovered traces in the snow that could indicate that someone had crossed the border illegally.
The Wagner Group, owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Putin, includes a large number of convicts recruited in Russian prisons who have spearheaded attacks in the war with Ukraine. The group has has become increasingly influential in Africa, where it has been pushing Russian disinformation, building alliances with governments and gaining access to oil, gas, gold, diamonds and valuable minerals.

 

Chinese foreign ministry welcomes visit by US Secretary Blinken

Chinese foreign ministry welcomes visit by US Secretary Blinken
Updated 13 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Chinese foreign ministry welcomes visit by US Secretary Blinken

Chinese foreign ministry welcomes visit by US Secretary Blinken
  • A US official told Reuters the State Department is eyeing Feb. 6 for Blinken’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing
Updated 13 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: China welcomes a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said at a regular news briefing on Tuesday.
“China welcomes Secretary of State Blinken’s visit to China. Both China and the United States are in communication now over the specific arrangements,” Wang Wenbin said, responding to a question on a US media report that Blinken is visiting China on Feb. 5.
“(China) also hopes the United States will adopt a correct view of China, uphold dialogue rather than confrontation, win-win rather than zero-sum (thinking),” Wang added.
A US official told Reuters the State Department is eyeing Feb. 6 for Blinken’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing. Politico earlier reported that the visit would take place over Feb. 5-6.
Blinken’s February visit to China would be the first by a secretary of state since October 2018 when Mike Pompeo, under the Trump administration, met then-foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing, with the two dignitaries exchanging pointed remarks amid an escalating trade war.
China’s confirmation of the visit follows a November meeting between the American and Chinese heads of state Joe Biden and Xi Jinping during the G20 summit held on the Indonesian island of Bali.
The two leaders pledged more frequent communications at a time of simmering differences on Taiwan, human rights, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and economic issues.
Both leaders had agreed that Blinken would visit China to follow up on their discussions, according to the White House, although no specific date was mentioned then.
Last month, a delegation of senior US officials held talks with China’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng in Langfang, a city neighboring Beijing, in order to discuss Blinken’s visit, according to the US State Department.

 

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
Updated 18 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
  • Activists have said Germany should not be mining any more lignite, or brown coal, and should focus on expanding renewable energy instead
Updated 18 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

LUETZERATH, Germany: Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside other activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion but was released after an identity check, according to police.
Thunberg was held while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 km (5.6 miles) from the village of Luetzerath, after police warned that the group would be removed by force if they did not move away from the edge of the mine.
The village in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia is being cleared to allow for the expansion of the mine. The mine’s owner, RWE, agreed with the government that it could demolish Luetzerath in exchange for its faster exit from coal and the saving of five villages originally slated for destruction.
Activists have said Germany should not be mining any more lignite, or brown coal, and should focus on expanding renewable energy instead.
Riot police backed by bulldozers removed activists from buildings in the abandoned village last week, with only a few left in trees and an underground tunnel by last weekend, but protesters including Thunberg remained at the site staging a sit-in into Tuesday.
“We are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate,” a policeman said to the group, according to Reuters footage.
“Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed toward the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity,” a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters, adding that one activist had jumped into the mine.
Thunberg was carried away by three police officers and held by one arm at a spot away from the edge of the mine and was then escorted back toward police vans.
The Swedish climate activist addressed the around 6,000 protesters who marched toward Luetzerath on Saturday, calling the expansion of the mine a “betrayal of present and future generations.”
“Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable,” she said.

 

Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022

Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022
Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022

Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022
  • The official told reporters that his livestreamed conference was forced to start 15 minutes late because of a Russian hack
  • Ukraine had been hit by 2,194 cyberattacks in 2022
Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

KYIV: A senior Ukrainian official blamed Russia on Tuesday for carrying out the bulk of more than 2,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine in 2022, speaking at a news conference that he said was itself delayed because of a cyberattack.
The official, Yuriy Schygol, told reporters that his livestreamed conference was forced to start 15 minutes late because of a Russian hack, though he did not elaborate or present evidence for his assertion.
“All that the Russian hackers could do was to delay the start of our briefing by 15 minutes,” said Schygol, head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.
During the news briefing, he said Ukraine had been hit by 2,194 cyberattacks in 2022, with 1,655 of those coming after Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion.
Government institutions sustained 557 cyberattacks last year, he told reporters, laying the blame for the bulk of the attacks at Moscow’s door.
“Essentially all hackers who work with Russia, most of them don’t even hide their affiliation… they are all funded by the FSB (Russia’s Federal Security Service), are on military service, or are in the employ of those agencies,” he said.
There was no immediate comment on his allegations from Moscow.

France braces for ‘hellish Thursday’ as pension strikes loom

France braces for ‘hellish Thursday’ as pension strikes loom
Updated 17 January 2023
AFP

France braces for ‘hellish Thursday’ as pension strikes loom

France braces for ‘hellish Thursday’ as pension strikes loom
  • The suggested changes, still to be debated in parliament, would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64
  • The industrial action across different sectors on Thursday will be the first time in 12 years
Updated 17 January 2023
AFP

PARIS: France is to face severe public transport disruptions on Thursday, operators have warned, as workers join a nationwide strike against a widely unpopular pension reform plan.
The suggested changes, still to be debated in parliament, would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 and increase contributions required for a full pension.
The industrial action across different sectors on Thursday will be the first time in 12 years — since that age was increased from 60 to 62 — that all of France’s unions are united.
“It’ll be a hellish Thursday,” Transport Minister Clement Beaune told broadcaster France 2 on Tuesday, urging all those who could to work from home.
Paris public transport operator RATP warned services would be diminished, with three metro lines out of service, and ten others only operating partially.
Services would continue as normal on just two automated lines, though they risked being overcrowded, it said.
Elsewhere in the country, national train operator SNCF said many high-speed trains would be out of action, with just one in five maintaining their journeys in some areas.
Most slow trains between cities would be halted.
Up to 70 percent of nursery and primary school teachers are also expected to refuse to work, the education ministry has said.
Opinion polls show that around two-thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age, a move that comes amid high inflation and with the country still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Emmanuel Macron’s last attempt at pension reform in 2019, aborted a year later when Covid-19 hit Europe, prompted the longest strike on the Paris transport network in three decades.
The 45-year-old centrist put the issue at the heart of his successful re-election campaign last year, pointing to forecasts that the system would fall into heavy deficit at the end of the decade.

