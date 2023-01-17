You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022

Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022
A senior Ukrainian official blamed Russia on Tuesday for carrying out the bulk of more than 2,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine in 2022, speaking at a news conference that he said was itself delayed because of a cyberattack.
Reuters

Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022

Ukraine blames Russia for most of over 2,000 cyberattacks in 2022
  • The official told reporters that his livestreamed conference was forced to start 15 minutes late because of a Russian hack
  • Ukraine had been hit by 2,194 cyberattacks in 2022
KYIV: A senior Ukrainian official blamed Russia on Tuesday for carrying out the bulk of more than 2,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine in 2022, speaking at a news conference that he said was itself delayed because of a cyberattack.
The official, Yuriy Schygol, told reporters that his livestreamed conference was forced to start 15 minutes late because of a Russian hack, though he did not elaborate or present evidence for his assertion.
“All that the Russian hackers could do was to delay the start of our briefing by 15 minutes,” said Schygol, head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection.
During the news briefing, he said Ukraine had been hit by 2,194 cyberattacks in 2022, with 1,655 of those coming after Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion.
Government institutions sustained 557 cyberattacks last year, he told reporters, laying the blame for the bulk of the attacks at Moscow’s door.
“Essentially all hackers who work with Russia, most of them don’t even hide their affiliation… they are all funded by the FSB (Russia’s Federal Security Service), are on military service, or are in the employ of those agencies,” he said.
There was no immediate comment on his allegations from Moscow.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict cyberattacks

France braces for ‘hellish Thursday’ as pension strikes loom

France braces for ‘hellish Thursday’ as pension strikes loom
Updated 56 min 14 sec ago
AFP

France braces for 'hellish Thursday' as pension strikes loom

France braces for ‘hellish Thursday’ as pension strikes loom
  • The suggested changes, still to be debated in parliament, would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64
  • The industrial action across different sectors on Thursday will be the first time in 12 years
Updated 56 min 14 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France is to face severe public transport disruptions on Thursday, operators have warned, as workers join a nationwide strike against a widely unpopular pension reform plan.
The suggested changes, still to be debated in parliament, would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 and increase contributions required for a full pension.
The industrial action across different sectors on Thursday will be the first time in 12 years — since that age was increased from 60 to 62 — that all of France’s unions are united.
“It’ll be a hellish Thursday,” Transport Minister Clement Beaune told broadcaster France 2 on Tuesday, urging all those who could to work from home.
Paris public transport operator RATP warned services would be diminished, with three metro lines out of service, and ten others only operating partially.
Services would continue as normal on just two automated lines, though they risked being overcrowded, it said.
Elsewhere in the country, national train operator SNCF said many high-speed trains would be out of action, with just one in five maintaining their journeys in some areas.
Most slow trains between cities would be halted.
Up to 70 percent of nursery and primary school teachers are also expected to refuse to work, the education ministry has said.
Opinion polls show that around two-thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age, a move that comes amid high inflation and with the country still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.
President Emmanuel Macron’s last attempt at pension reform in 2019, aborted a year later when Covid-19 hit Europe, prompted the longest strike on the Paris transport network in three decades.
The 45-year-old centrist put the issue at the heart of his successful re-election campaign last year, pointing to forecasts that the system would fall into heavy deficit at the end of the decade.

Topics: France Strike pension reform

Nepalese doctor wins Bahrain’s $1m Isa Award for Services to Humanity

Nepalese doctor wins Bahrain’s $1m Isa Award for Services to Humanity
Updated 17 January 2023
Rawan Radwan

Nepalese doctor wins Bahrain's $1m Isa Award for Services to Humanity

Nepalese doctor wins Bahrain’s $1m Isa Award for Services to Humanity
  • Ophthalmologist Sanduk Ruit has helped save 120,000 people from blindness with his innovative, inexpensive and speedy treatment for cataracts
  • The $1 million award will go to his foundation, which manufactures more than 350,000 implantable lenses annually and distributes them at a cost of just $3 each
Updated 17 January 2023
Rawan Radwan

MANAMA: Dr. Sanduk Ruit, a Nepali ophthalmologist, received the $1 million Isa Award for Services to Humanity from Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa during a ceremony at Isa Cultural Center at Al-Fateh Compound in Manama on Tuesday. He is the award’s fifth laureate.

Trustees considered 139 people from all over the world, with expertise in education, health, community service, the alleviation of poverty, and other humanitarian-related fields, for the 2021-2022 award, before selecting five candidates for the shortlist.

Ali Abdullah Khalifa, secretary-general of the award scheme, said: “Dr. Sanduk Ruit gained international acclaim for developing a novel approach to treating cataracts and succeeded in creating a new implantable lens that could be produced at a much lower price than its counterparts, allowing him to complete cataract surgery in significantly less time.

“Cataracts can be surgically removed through tiny incisions in as little as five minutes and replaced with an inexpensive artificial lens.”

Over the course of 30 years, Ruit has performed more than 50,000 eye surgeries in Asia, Africa and his home country, aided by a team of 30 specialists. His Tilganga Institute of Ophthalmology, a non-profit and independent organization, operates two hospitals, 16 field centers, and mobile clinics that have assisted thousands of patients in countries such as Bhutan, Thailand, Pakistan, Ethiopia, China, India and North Korea.

The $1 million award will go to Ruit’s foundation, which manufactures more than 350,000 lenses annually in a local factory, distributes them at a cost of $3 each and has helped to save nearly 120,000 people from blindness.

Established in February 2009 by the king of Bahrain, the Isa Award is presented every two years to individuals or organizations chosen by an expert panel.

“The Board of Trustees worked tirelessly with the award secretariat and the arbitration committee, which was made up of international personalities with expertise and scholarly, legal and academic competence in research and investigation, to determine who would receive the award based on their humanitarian work,” said Shaikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa, a special representative of the king and chairman of the award trustees.

Jan Paulsson, the head of the jury committee, told Arab News: “(Reducing the list) from the 139 (candidates), who have been examined and assessed and described by the staff of the award, is very time-consuming, as you can imagine.

“We have books and folders with lots of information and because the nominating committee comes from different countries, we have different opinions and we express ourselves, so it takes time.”

Nominations are based on the work of a candidate in any field, globally, related to humanitarian assistance. To be eligible, candidates must not be affiliated to any governmental or political entity and must provide services that help the widest possible community.

Topics: Isa Award for Services to Humanity

EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s Guards as terrorist group

EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s Guards as terrorist group
Updated 35 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

EU's Von der Leyen backs listing Iran's Guards as terrorist group

EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s Guards as terrorist group
  • Von der Leyen said that she backed listing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization in response to the ‘trampling’ of ‘fundamental human rights’
  • The European Union is discussing a fourth round of sanctions against Tehran over the crackdown and Iran’s supply of weapons to Russia
Updated 35 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

DAVOS, Switzerland: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday she backed listing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as a terrorist organization to respond to the “trampling” of “fundamental human rights” in the country.
Ties between the EU member states and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks have stalled. Tehran has detained several European nationals and the bloc has become increasingly critical of a continuing violent crackdown on protesters, including executions.
“The reaction of Iran regime is atrocious and horrible and they are trampling over fundamental human rights,” she told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
The European Union is discussing a fourth round of sanctions against Tehran over the crackdown and Iran’s supply of weapons to Russia. Diplomatic sources have said members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will be added to the sanctions list next week.
But some member states have called for the bloc to go further and classify the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. Britain is expected to make the decision in the coming weeks.
“We are looking indeed at a new round of sanctions and I would support also listing the Revolutionary Guards. I have heard several ministers asking for that and I think they are right,” Von der Leyen said.
Widespread anti-government demonstrations erupted in Iran in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by morality police for allegedly flouting the strict dress code imposed on women.
Iranian leaders vowed tough action against protesters they have described as rioters, accusing enemies including the United States of fomenting the unrest.
Designating the IRGC as a terrorist group would mean that it would become a criminal offense to belong to the group, attend its meetings, and carry its logo in public.
Set up after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shi’ite clerical ruling system, the Guards have great sway in Iran, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces and put in charge of Iran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs.
Speaking in an interview with Reuters, Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said the “appalling” capital punishment, stalling of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and supply of drones and weapons from Iran to Russia needed a firm reaction.
“All these components: human rights, delivering arms to Russia and blocking the final agreement on JCPOA have been negative factors and I think the EU is more and more reacting. It’s important we react strongly,” he said, adding that there was still debate among EU members on sanctions and the listing of the IRGC.
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, cautioned that the IRGC was already listed on the tougher human rights sanctions regime, but that the debate was open among EU states.
“It’s a tougher regime. I understand the word terror raises a lot of emotions but from a legal point of view the other sanctions regime which has entities and individuals being sanctioned is tougher,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Topics: WEF 2023 Ursula von der Leyen Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mahsa Amini

UK bill seeks to remove videos of migrant crossings

UK bill seeks to remove videos of migrant crossings
Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

UK bill seeks to remove videos of migrant crossings

UK bill seeks to remove videos of migrant crossings
  • The amendment seeks to make posting some videos that show migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats an offence
  • The Online Safety Bill is not yet law, and any amendments are subject to agreement by both houses of British parliament
Updated 17 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Tech platforms could be forced to remove videos that show “in a positive light” migrants arriving in Britain illegally using small boats, Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said on Tuesday, as slated reforms seek to toughen digital laws.
At the same time as toughening its Online Safety Bill to mean tech bosses could be jailed, Donelan said the government also intended to add further amendments to the bill “to better tackle illegal immigration encouraged by organized gangs.”
The measure comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure from his own members of parliament and the public to deal with the small boats.
The amendment seeks to make posting some videos that show migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats an offense by linking them to existing immigration offenses.
“Aiding, abetting, counselling, conspiring etc. those offenses by posting videos of people crossing the channel which show that activity in a positive light could be an offense that is committed online,” Donelan said in a written statement.
The Online Safety Bill is not yet law, and any amendments are subject to agreement by both houses of British parliament.
Britain announced measures in December to prevent migrants who crossed the English Channel from remaining in the country, with Sunak outlining a series of strategies for dealing with illegal immigration.
Last year, a deadly small boat crossing led to four deaths after a boat loaded with migrants that was heading for Britain from France capsized in the English Channel.

Topics: Britain English channel migrants UK Online Safety Bill

US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time

US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time
Updated 17 January 2023
AP

US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time

US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time
  • The meeting comes as the international community ramps up the military assistance to Ukraine
  • Ukraine's troops face fierce fighting in the eastern Donetsk province
Updated 17 January 2023
AP

POLAND: The top US military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, traveled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time.
The meeting underscores the growing ties between the two militaries and comes at a critical time as Russia’s war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark.
Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met for a couple of hours with Ukraine’s chief military officer, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, at an undisclosed location in southeastern Poland. The two leaders have talked frequently about Ukraine’s military needs and the state of the war over the past year but had never met.
The meeting comes as the international community ramps up the military assistance to Ukraine, including expanded training of Ukrainian troops by the US and the provision of a Patriot missile battery, tanks and increased air defense and other weapons systems by the US and a coalition of European and other nations.
It also marks a key time in the war. Ukraine’s troops face fierce fighting in the eastern Donetsk province, where Russian forces — supplemented by thousands of private Wagner Group contractors — seek to turn the tide after a series of battlefield setbacks in recent months.
Army Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for Milley, told two reporters traveling with the chairman that the two generals felt it was important to meet in person. The reporters did not accompany Milley to the meeting and, under conditions set by the military, agreed to not identify the military base in southeastern Poland where they were located.
“These guys have been talking on a very regular basis for about a year now, and they’ve gotten to know each other,” Butler said. “They’ve talked in detail about the defense that Ukraine is trying to do against Russia’s aggression. And it’s important — when you have two military professionals looking each other in the eye and talking about very, very important topics, there’s a difference.”
Butler said there had been some hope that Zaluzhnyi would travel to Brussels for a meeting of NATO and other defense chiefs this week, but when it became clear on Monday that it would not happen, they quickly decided to meet in Poland, near the border.
While a number of US civilian leader s have gone into Ukraine, the Biden administration has made it clear that no uniformed military service members will go into Ukraine other than those connected to the embassy in Kyiv. Butler said only a small group — Milley and six of his senior staffers — traveled by car to the meeting.
He said that the meeting will allow Milley to relay Zaluzhnyi’s concerns and information to the other military leaders during the NATO chiefs’ meeting. Milley, he said, will be able to “describe the tactical and operational conditions on the battlefield and what the military needs are for that, and the way he does that is one by understanding it himself but by also talking to Zaluzhnyi on a regular basis.”
Milley also will be able to describe the new training of Ukrainian forces that the US is doing at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany. The chairman, who got his first look at the new, so-called combined arms instruction during a nearly two-hour visit there on Monday, has said it will better prepare Ukrainian troops to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks.
More than 600 Ukrainian troops began the expanded training program at the camp just a day before Milley arrived.
Milley and Zaluzhnyi’s meeting kicks off a series of high-level gatherings of military and defense leaders this week. Milley and other chiefs of defense will meet in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, and then the so-called Ukraine Contact Group will gather at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday and Friday. That group consists of about 50 top defense officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and they work to coordinate military contributions to Ukraine.
The meetings are expected to focus on Ukraine’s ongoing and future military needs as the hard-packed terrain of the winter months turns into muddy roads and fields in the spring.
After several months of losing territory it had captured, Russia in recent days claimed it took control of the small salt-mining town of Soledar. Ukraine asserts that its troops are still fighting, but if Moscow’s troops take control of Soledar it would allow them to inch closer to the bigger city of Bakhmut, where fighting has raged for months.
And in a barrage of airstrikes over the weekend, Russia struck Kyiv, the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the southeastern city of Dnipro, where the death toll in one apartment building rose to 44.
Western analysts point to signs that the Kremlin is digging in for a drawn-out war, and say the Russian military command is preparing for an expanded mobilization effort.

Topics: Russian-Ukraine conflict US Military Poland training

