Cremonese stun Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties

Cremonese stun Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties
Cremonese's Charles Pickel, right, scores during the Italian Cup round of 16 soccer match between Napoli and Cremonese at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, on Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

  • It was Ballardini’s first match in charge of Cremonese after being hired on Sunday to replace Massimiliano Alvini, who was fired after 11 losses in 18 league matches
NAPLES: Just two days after being appointed as coach, Davide Ballardini steered his side to a huge upset as 10-man Cremonese eliminated Napoli from the Italian Cup on Tuesday.

Cremonese won a penalty shootout after playing most of extra time with 10 men after the match finished 2-2. They will face Roma in the next round.

Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka was the only player to miss a penalty as he sent his spot kick wide in the pouring rain at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

It was Ballardini’s first match in charge of Cremonese after being hired on Sunday to replace Massimiliano Alvini, who was fired after 11 losses in 18 league matches.

Cremonese is in last place in Serie A and faced the runaway league leader, which had beaten Juventus 5-1 on Friday.

But it was the visitors who took a surprise lead in the 18th minute when David Okereke raced down the left flank before cutting inside and rolling across for Charles Pickel to slot home.

However, Napoli turned it around with two goals in three minutes.

Cremonese goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi parried a rocket from Tanguy Ndombele but then went to ground as he attempted to deny Giovanni Simeone, who headed off the crossbar, and Juan Jesus turned in the rebound.

There were fierce protests from Cremonese but, after checking with the video assistant referee, the goal was awarded by referee Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi, who was leading an all-female officiating crew for the first time in a match involving two Serie A teams.

Simeone headed Napoli ahead shortly after and it seemed as if the home side was set to ease to victory before a header from Felix Afena-Gyan with three minutes remaining saw Cremonese force extra time.

Cremonese’s chances of getting anything from the match appeared to diminish when defender Leonardo Sernicola was sent off 10 minutes into extra time following a second yellow card but they held on and emerged victorious from the shootout with Afena-Gyan converting the final penalty.

Jrue Holiday scores season-high 37 points as Giannis-less Bucks ease past Raptors 130-122

Jrue Holiday scores season-high 37 points as Giannis-less Bucks ease past Raptors 130-122
Jrue Holiday scores season-high 37 points as Giannis-less Bucks ease past Raptors 130-122

  • San Antonio snap a five-game skid with a win over injury slowed Brooklyn
MILWAUKEE: Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 130-122 on Tuesday night.

The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth consecutive game, shot 19 for 39 (49 percent) from 3-point range.

Fred Van Vleet led Toronto with 39 points. Gary Trent Jr. added 28 points and Pascal Siakam had 23.

Play got chippy and action was halted at 6:40 of the fourth quarter with Milwaukee leading 113-110 because of an altercation involving several players neat the Bucks’ basket. Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez was whistled for two technical fouls and ejected. Technicals were also called on Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby and Jamaal Magloire on the play.

Lopez scored 15 of his 19 points in the third quarter before being ejected.

76ERS 120 CLIPPERS 110

In Los Angeles, Joel Embiid scored 41 points and the 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Clippers for their third straight win.

Embiid had nine rebounds and made 15 of 18 free throws before leaving the game with 2:53 remaining. Philadelphia fans chanted “MVP! MVP!” as he raised both arms to encourage the cheers.

Tyrese Maxey added 22 points off the bench. Tobias Harris had 20 points as the 76ers closed out a Los Angeles sweep, having edged the Lakers by one point two nights earlier.

After getting outscored 37-27 in the third, the Sixers dominated the fourth. They outscored the Clippers 30-21 in a reversal of the third when LA rallied from 11 points down.

Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points to lead the Clippers.

NUGGETS 122 TRAIL BLAZERS 113

In Denver, Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and Denver won their 14th straight home game by topping Portland.

Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Michael Porter Jr. had 23 points and Jamal Murray added 17 for Denver.

The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. Acting coach David Adelman stepped in and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets didn’t miss a beat.

Lillard had his 214th career game with 30 or more points as the Trail Blazers dropped their eighth straight road game.

SPURS 106 NETS 98

In San Antonio, Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio snapped a five-game skid with a win over injury slowed Brooklyn.

Jeremy Sochan added 16 point as San Antonio. Johnson was 11 for 26 from the field, including two key baskets in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn lost their third straight. The Nets have dropped every game since Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. Irving was a late scratch due to a sore right calf.

Ben Simmons had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for Brooklyn in the opener of a five-game trip. T.J. Warren added 19 points and Claxton had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four assists.

Saudi businessman wins Ronaldo-Messi ticket with $2.6m bid

Saudi wins $2.6m ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when PSG play team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players
It will mark the first time Ronaldo has played any football in the kingdom since signing a contract with Al Nassr. (FILE/AFP)
Saudi businessman wins Ronaldo-Messi ticket with $2.6m bid

  • Bidding started at 1 million Saudi riyals ($266,000) and the auction closed at 11:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday
Riyadh: A Saudi real estate mogul won a ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off in a friendly after bidding $2.6 million at auction, an official said Tuesday.
The match on Thursday in Riyadh is set to pit Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain against a select side made up of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and their Saudi rivals Al Hilal.
It will mark the first time Ronaldo has played any football in the kingdom since signing a contract with Al Nassr that runs until 2025 and is worth more than 200 million euros ($214 million), according to sources close to the club.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is scheduled to make his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr on Sunday.
To promote Thursday’s friendly, Turki Al-Sheikh, an adviser at the Royal Court and head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced a charity auction for a special ticket that would come with perks like photo opportunities with players and access to the locker rooms.
Bidding started at 1 million Saudi riyals ($266,000) and the auction closed at 11:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.


Sheikh then announced on Twitter the winning bid of 10 million riyals ($2.6 million) had come from Mushref Al-Ghamdi.
“Congratulations, you deserve it, and may God reward you with good,” Sheikh said.
The proceeds from the auction are due to go to the national charity campaign known as Ehsan.
Besides Messi, PSG stars expected to play on Thursday include France striker Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi, who last year in Qatar helped make Morocco the first Arab and African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.
The Saudi select team includes Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the winning goal in the Green Falcons’ shock defeat of Argentina in the World Cup’s group stage.
Oil-rich monarchy Saudi Arabia, which has been snapping up sports assets as part of a drive to soften its austere image, is often accused of “sportswashing,” or using sport to distract attention from human rights controversies.
Ronaldo is expected to receive a combined 400 million euros in the kingdom, including a separate payment for his work as an ambassador for an anticipated World Cup bid for Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece, according to sources close to Al Nassr.

Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off

Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off
Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off

  • The charges are part of a long-running corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer
NEW YORK: A criminal case against two former 21st Century Fox executives and a sports marketing company accused of bribing South American soccer officials to obtain lucrative broadcasting rights will reveal “a culture of corruption,” a prosecutor told a jury in a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday.

The former Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, and Buenos Aires-based Full Play Group SA have pleaded not guilty to crimes including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The charges are part of a long-running corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer.

“This case is about the corruption of international soccer,” prosecutor Victor Zapana told jurors in opening statements, saying the alleged scheme funneled money that could have gone toward building stadiums and developing youth and women’s leagues into the pockets of corrupt officials.

Zapana said the next several weeks of trial would show how the defendants joined a “culture of corruption” and aimed to cover their tracks using secret ledgers and coded messages.

An attorney for Full Play Group said the allegedly illicit payments were “expected, asked for and even demanded” by South American soccer officials. The “institutionalized” nature of the payments meant Full Play never intended to defraud anyone, lawyer Mayling Blanco said.

An attorney for Lopez told jurors his client was not aware of the bribes and immediately reported them to Fox upon learning of them.

“The evidence will show he had no reason to get involved in this crime,” lawyer John Gleeson said.

Martinez’s lawyer told jurors that the government’s case rests largely on testimony from cooperating witnesses who lack credibility.

“There are no emails corroborating any of this,” lawyer Steven McCool said.

Argentine businessman Alejandro Burzaco is set to testify as the government’s star witness, reprising a role he played in 2017, when he took the stand against three former soccer officials in a related case. Burzaco pleaded guilty to criminal charges in 2015 and admitted to paying more than $160 million in bribes. He has yet to be sentenced.

Prosecutors accuse Lopez and Martinez of scheming to bribe officials at South America’s soccer federation CONMEBOL to win broadcasting rights for that continent’s top club tournament, the Copa Libertadores.

They are also accused of using bribes to help Fox obtain inside information about bidding for US broadcast rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Fox paid $400 million for the English-language rights to both tournaments in 2011.

Walt Disney Co. bought most of 21st Century Fox in 2019. Disney is not a defendant.

The charges are part of a sprawling FIFA corruption probe unveiled in May 2015. More than 40 defendants have been criminally charged in the probe, and at least 30 have pleaded guilty.

Liverpool down Wolves 1-0, keep alive FA Cup title defense

Liverpool down Wolves 1-0, keep alive FA Cup title defense
Liverpool down Wolves 1-0, keep alive FA Cup title defense

  • Liverpool were largely untroubled at Molineux as Wolves became the ninth Premier League team to get eliminated
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND: Liverpool kept alive their FA Cup title defense Tuesday and earned an immediate chance to avenge one of their most humiliating Premier League losses.

A 1-0 win at Wolverhampton in a third-round replay set up a trip in the last 32 to Brighton, who routed Liverpool 3-0 on Saturday in a defeat that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp ranked as the worst in his 22-year coaching career.

Harvey Elliott scored the winner in the 13th minute, running from inside his own half and unleashing a shot from 30 meters that sailed over Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa and into the middle of the net.

Klopp wanted his team to get “back to basics” after the humbling loss at Brighton three days earlier and fielded a weakened lineup, leaving out stars like Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Andrew Robertson.

Liverpool were largely untroubled at Molineux as Wolves became the ninth Premier League team to get eliminated. Everton, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa were knocked out in their first match in the famous old competition this season.

The FA Cup likely represents Liverpool’s only chance of a domestic trophy this season, with Klopp’s team having exited the League Cup and plunged to ninth place in the league — 19 points off leader Arsenal.

It was a first clean sheet in an away match in a domestic competition since September and came against the lowest-scoring team in the Premier League, with Wolves having only netted 12 goals in 19 league games this season.

“It feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning and playing well,” Klopp said. “We had to fight hard at the end which we controlled for long periods. It is great and the reaction we wanted to see.”

Brighton will host Liverpool in the fourth round on Jan. 29.

Fifth-tier Chesterfield were looking to become the second non-league team, after Wrexham and their Hollywood owners, to reach the fourth round.

However, there was no shock at The Hawthorns as second-tier West Bromwich Albion easily won 4-0.

Fellow Championship teams Luton and Birmingham also advanced Tuesday.

Another non-league team, Boreham Wood, was scheduled to play but its replay against third-tier Accrington Stanley was postponed because of a frozen pitch. It has been rearranged for Jan. 24.

Super Cup clash between Milan giants brings Italian football renaissance to Riyadh

Super Cup clash between Milan giants brings Italian football renaissance to Riyadh
Super Cup clash between Milan giants brings Italian football renaissance to Riyadh

  • Serie A President Lorenzo Casini talks to Arab News about holding the ‘Supercoppa’ in the Kingdom, the league’s return to the glory days of the ’90s and the national-team paradox
People in the Middle East who are long-time followers of European football look back on the late 1980s and early 1990s as a golden era for Italian football.

Arrigo Sacchi’s AC Milan and Giovanni Trapattoni’s Inter, both of whom featured a mixture of some of the best exports from across the continent and Italy’s finest home-grown talent, captured the imagination in the same ways that Real Madrid and Barcelona later would in the heydays of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

In the red and black corner we had the Dutch trio of Ruud Gullit, Marco Van Basten and Frank Rijkaard, mixing it with Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini and Carlo Ancelotti. And in the blue and black corner, the German triumvirate of Jurgen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthaus and Andreas Brehme, supported by Walter Zenga, Giuseppe Bergomi and Aldo Serena.

Between them, Milan and Inter cleaned up, at home and on the continent.

On Wednesday night, the latest incarnations of the Milanese giants will meet in the Supercoppa Italiana, the Italian Super Cup, at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Lorenzo Casini, who was appointed president of Serie A in 2022, is very aware of the comparisons between the current Milan and Inter teams — led by Stefano Pioli and Simone Inzaghi, respectively — and their previous, legendary sides.

“It’s interesting because the history of soccer now should be looked at in centuries,” he told Arab News.

“Of course, we have cycles. Milan and Inter are like Real Madrid or Manchester United; some win more, some win less. But we are sure that together with other Italian teams, we are going back to the fabulous ’90s.”

Wednesday’s game will be the third time the showpiece match between the winner of the Italian league and cup competitions has taken place in Saudi Arabia.

In 2018, Juventus beat Milan 1-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah. A year later, Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 at Mrsool Park in Riyadh

“Having the Supercoppa here, it’s very important because it’s a great opportunity for Italian soccer, for promoting our capacity,” Casini said during a lunch event hosted by the Italian ambassador at his residence in Riyadh.

“And we are also happy with the organization because it’s an opportunity not only to promote sports, but also to strengthen our relationship with this country.”

Serie A is in negotiations regarding an extension of the Italian Super Cup’s residency in Saudi. There were even reports during the summer that the format might be expanded to include four teams, similar to the Spanish Super Cup, which concluded on Sunday in Riyadh.

“We, as Italy, we were the first country and the first national league to come here and we were very happy with that,” Casini said.

“We are now aware that there are many proposals on the table, especially the format, and this is something that the national league is assessing very carefully. And of course we are very interested in promoting and exporting Italian soccer abroad.”

Serie A has been going through something of renaissance in the past few years, with Inter in 2021 breaking a nine-year Juventus title monopoly. That was followed a year later by AC Milan claiming their first Serie A championship since 2011. This season, Luciano Spalletti’s wonderful Napoli side are leading the league by nine points, as things stand.

Importantly, some of Europe’s most sought after players have made Italy their home.

“On the one hand it is growing, especially if you see the young (players). Of course financial conditions changed and this moved the teams to find new recipes in order to hire the best players,” said Casini.

“So there is more investment in young athletes. There are also more abilities to find the athletes or players at the end of their contracts, so they might have a better salary.

“So there’s plenty of tricks that were used in order to improve the quality of our championship. And Napoli is showing that, not only in the national league but also in the Champions League.”

With Massimiliano Allegri back at Juventus, Maurizio Sarri at Lazio, Jose Mourinho at Roma and Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta, Serie A is now home to some of Europe’s best coaches, too.

“Sometimes the Italian national championship has been defined as the most beautiful in the world; probably is,” Casini said. “And it was and still is the most difficult in the world, for two reasons.

“One is we have very, very good defenders; it is very difficult to score with Italian defenders.

“And second, we have probably the best trainers. So the tactics and the strategy is very important and — this is the downside — it’s probably created sometimes a game that is more fragmented. So this is a problem that we should reflect about.”

While Serie A is bouncing back, however, the Italian national team continue to perplex. Having won the delayed Euro 2020 with a 2-1 win over England in the final at Wembley in 2021, the Azzurri then failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Such inconsistencies, says Casini, are nothing new.

“That was a paradox. On the one hand, if you see the history of Italian victories, whenever we won something as a national team, the year later or the two years later, we did not very well,” he said.

“It happened in 1982; we won (the World Cup) in Spain. It happened in 2006 (in Germany), so it’s something that belongs to our history. We were also not lucky, actually. But if you see the Nation’s League now, we are again in the final four.”

One Italian triumph stands out above all others in Casini’s mind.

“Probably 1982, because I was 6 years old,” he said. “So I see Paolo Rossi, that was impressive. I remember going to Egypt in 1988, or traveling, and still everyone, from the cab drivers to the shoppers, saying, ‘Italia, Paolo Rossi’ — that was something that is in my heart and will always be.”

Returning to the present, Casini believes that Saudi Arabia is now making a case for being considered a global football hub.

“I believe that and this is what the facts are demonstrating, that Saudi Arabia is investing a lot in the future of soccer, in the future of sports,” he said.

“The case of Cristiano Ronaldo is an evidence of that. Also, the commitment to obtain the award for the Expo, that it’s a more general and cultural perspective, and also the candidacy for the World Cup.

“This clearly shows that Saudi Arabia is planning huge investment in soccer. And this is something that for sure will benefit everyone.”

On Wednesday night, it is Italian football that will be in the regional spotlight and Casini’s efforts to raise the profile of Serie A will continue.

“It's something that we have always done,” he said. “We went to China, we played in Libya once, we went to the United States, we went to Qatar. So we are happy to be here in Saudi Arabia.”
 

