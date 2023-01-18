Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 

CAIRO: Sales, technology, sustainability, are amongst the most booming hiring sectors in Saudi Arabia, newly-released LinkedIn data has revealed.

The research showed that green concerns are playing a role in the recruitment practices of companies, with environmental manager being the fastest-growing scouted job title in the Kingdom.

Back-end developer, sales representative, and human resources operations specialist also made the top ten list.

As well as the focus on environmentalism, bolstering companies’ security arrangements are also evident in the hiring practices with security operations center analysts and cyber security managers being in the top 10, as well as the more traditional security guard roles.

Dental assistants, talent acquisition specialists, and contract specialists were also listed.

“The increasing demand for tech roles reflects the ongoing digital transformation and the growing emphasis on data and automation in the region. Four out of the top 10 roles in Saudi Arabia were those in the cybersecurity, data analysis and software development domains,” said LinkedIn in a press release, adding that HR and talent acquisition roles show a focus on attracting new talent to the country.

In the UAE, sales jobs were top of the list with commercial sales representative as the fastest growing job.

Filing clerk was second, followed by front-end developer, telesales specialist, and real estate agent.

Blockchain developers were also in demand along with aircraft mechanics, immigration consultants and customer success managers.

LinkedIn said the data showed the remote roles are on the rise again in the region, with the UAE showing a month-on-month growth in these postings of 27.7 percent in December – a figure that is one of the highest among the European, Middle Eastern, and African markets such as the UK, down 1.6 percent, Germany, down 10.5 percent, and France, down 21.6 percent.

“Hiring in the UAE slowed during December 2022, with a 10.1 percent decrease in hiring compared to the same month the year before, which saw a significant post-pandemic hiring surge. Nevertheless, hiring in December 2022 was still significantly higher than it was in 2020 – 37.1 percent,” added the press release.