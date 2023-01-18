You are here

  • Home
  • Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 

Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 

Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 
LinkedIn published research covering Saudi Arabia and the UAE (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8wkfr

Updated 18 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 

Environmental and digital security are fastest growing jobs in Saudi Arabia, according to LinkedIn 
Updated 18 January 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Sales, technology, sustainability, are amongst the most booming hiring sectors in Saudi Arabia, newly-released LinkedIn data has revealed.

The research showed that green concerns are playing a role in the recruitment practices of companies, with environmental manager being the fastest-growing scouted job title in the Kingdom.

Back-end developer, sales representative, and human resources operations specialist also made the top ten list. 

As well as the focus on environmentalism, bolstering companies’ security arrangements are also evident in the hiring practices with security operations center analysts and cyber security managers being in the top 10, as well as the more traditional security guard roles. 

Dental assistants, talent acquisition specialists, and contract specialists were also listed.

“The increasing demand for tech roles reflects the ongoing digital transformation and the growing emphasis on data and automation in the region. Four out of the top 10 roles in Saudi Arabia were those in the cybersecurity, data analysis and software development domains,” said LinkedIn in a press release, adding that HR and talent acquisition roles show a focus on attracting new talent to the country.

In the UAE, sales jobs were top of the list with commercial sales representative as the fastest growing job.

Filing clerk was second, followed by front-end developer, telesales specialist, and real estate agent. 

Blockchain developers were also in demand along with aircraft mechanics, immigration consultants and customer success managers. 

LinkedIn said the data showed the remote roles are on the rise again in the region, with the UAE showing a month-on-month growth in these postings of 27.7 percent in December – a figure that is one of the highest among the European, Middle Eastern, and African markets such as the UK, down 1.6 percent, Germany, down 10.5 percent, and France, down 21.6 percent.

“Hiring in the UAE slowed during December 2022, with a 10.1 percent decrease in hiring compared to the same month the year before, which saw a significant post-pandemic hiring surge.  Nevertheless, hiring in December 2022 was still significantly higher than it was in 2020 – 37.1 percent,” added the press release.

Topics: Linkedin Digital security jobs

Related

Saudi data agency teams up with LinkedIn on AI studies for labor market
Saudi Arabia
Saudi data agency teams up with LinkedIn on AI studies for labor market

AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry

AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry

AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry
  • Collaboration with national firm on Caspian and Black Sea projects
  • Kazakh chairman says deal will help manage growing exports
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: AD Ports Group has signed deals with Kazakhstan’s national oil company and government to develop shipping fleets and facilities on the Caspian and Black Seas to aid growing exports.

The KazMunayGas partnership agreement will explore projects including the development of a new shallow-water fleet to support operations in the Caspian and a tanker fleet to carry Kazakh oil exports. 

AD Ports has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Industry to develop international trade and transport corridors, including upgrading port and logistics facilities and strengthening the national maritime fleet.

The agreements expand on the shareholder agreement signed in December with Kazmortransflot, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, to establish a joint venture that will provide offshore services to energy companies in the Caspian. 

The deals were signed in the presence of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 

AD Ports Group Chairman Falah Mohammed Al-Ahbabi said the deal with KazMunayGas “aligns with the strategic priorities of the UAE and establishes a strong platform for growth in Kazakhstan and the wider region.” 

The company’s CEO Mohamed Juma Al-Shamisi added that the deal “provides us with a solid foundation for growth in one of the most important markets.” 

KazMunayGas Chairman Mirzagaliyev Magzum said the agreement would help address the challenges of a growing industry and help develop port infrastructure and shipping.

Kazakh Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev said the deals “represent an important step forward in the fraternal economic relationship between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UAE.

“We see significant potential in developing port and logistics facilities in Kazakhstan to enhance our role as a trade corridor and increase export opportunities for our companies,” Karabayev added.

AD Ports Group will also work with Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to develop bespoke training and development programs for Kazakh teams.

 

Topics: ad ports group Kazakhstan

Related

AD Ports awards Kizad gas network project to Al-Nasr Contracting: MEED
Business & Economy
AD Ports awards Kizad gas network project to Al-Nasr Contracting: MEED
AD Ports group conducts workshop on marine ecosystems
Corporate News
AD Ports group conducts workshop on marine ecosystems

Etihad Airways signs contrail management contract with UK green aerospace firm

Etihad Airways signs contrail management contract with UK green aerospace firm
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Etihad Airways signs contrail management contract with UK green aerospace firm

Etihad Airways signs contrail management contract with UK green aerospace firm
  • Contract signals carrier’s commitment to tackling aviation’s non-CO2 impacts, Etihad chief says
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways signed a contract on Wednesday with SATAVIA, a UK-based green aerospace firm, for contrail management within daily flight operations. 

Under the agreement, the two will work together to generate future carbon credits from contrail management activity. 

The contract was signed by Etihad’s Head of Sustainability and Excellence Mariam Al-Qubaisi and SATAVIA CEO Dr. Adam Durant at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi. 

“In 2022 alone, SATAVIA technology has enabled us to eliminate thousands of tons of carbon dioxide equivalent climate impact,” Al-Qubaisi said 

“We are delighted to sign this pioneering contract with SATAVIA at WFES, signaling our intent to tackle aviation’s non-CO2 impacts with cutting-edge science and ground-breaking technical innovation,” she added. 

In addition to facilitating contrail management, SATAVIA undertakes climate impact analyses in preparation for the future conversion of carbon credits to be shared with Etihad. 

“By implementing minimal changes to a small percentage of flights, eco-conscious operators like Etihad can eliminate most of their non-CO2 climate footprint with little to no impact on day-to-day operations and on shorter timescales than other green aviation interventions,” Durant said.

According to Etihad, aircraft-generated condensation trails are responsible for up to two-thirds of aviation’s climate impact.

SATAVIA says that its contrail management platform optimizes commercial flight plans for greener operations by implementing minor route adjustments on a minority of flights to prevent the formation of persistent warming contrails.

 

Topics: Etihad Airways

Related

Etihad Airways named MENA airline of the year
Business & Economy
Etihad Airways named MENA airline of the year
e& becomes founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Business & Economy
e& becomes founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia to buck regional trend with public spending increase: Moody’s

Saudi Arabia to buck regional trend with public spending increase: Moody’s
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to buck regional trend with public spending increase: Moody’s

Saudi Arabia to buck regional trend with public spending increase: Moody’s
Updated 18 January 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to expand public spending in 2023 by a total of 9 percent in 2023 as other countries in the Gulf Corporation Council region tighten their belts, according to Badis Shubailat, an analyst at American credit firm Moody’s.

His comments came as the company released a report highlighting that the GCC banks are set to secure a solid financial performance in 2023 amid continued economic growth as well as average domestic inflation and higher rates; therefore, driving a stable outlook.

“Strong business and consumer confidence in the GCC will keep loan demand high, despite rising interest rates. For 2023, we expect credit growth in high-single digits across the region. All Gulf countries bar Saudi Arabia are keeping public spending tightly controlled,” said Shubailat.

The report further outlines Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan, which includes an overabundance of real-estate and infrastructure megaprojects such as NEOM, and the Red Sea Project. 

These megaprojects are boosting corporate credit demand in the Kingdom.

Another economic driver in Saudi Arabia is the government’s plan to achieve a 70 percent home ownership rate – a goal that will help in supporting retail mortgage credit growth in the Gulf country across 2023, the report revealed.

As Saudi banks are tight on funding, the report also cautions that unless lending activity in the Kingdom is met by diversified funding sources or continued timely liquidity assistance intervention from the central bank, it will risk slowing down.

Moving on to other countries, the report suggests that a liquified natural gas expansion project in Qatar – referred to as North Field – is on track to untap new business opportunities for Qatari banks.

In addition to this, the expansion project is also projected to raise the Gulf country’s LNG capacity by 64 percent by 2027, the report disclosed.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE also have plans in their pipelines for oil production expansion.

Meanwhile, the report delineated that Islamic banks are set to benefit from the rising rate cycle since they “focus on higher-yielding household lending and have near-zero deposit costs”.

Topics: Moody’s Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players
Business & Economy
Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players

Egypt's 2022 exports increased by 20% to around $53.8bn, PM says

Egypt's 2022 exports increased by 20% to around $53.8bn, PM says
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

Egypt's 2022 exports increased by 20% to around $53.8bn, PM says

Egypt's 2022 exports increased by 20% to around $53.8bn, PM says
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday that initial figures showed that the country's exports totaled around $53.8 billion in 2022, up from about $45 billion the previous year.

Topics: Egypt export

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  
Updated 18 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  

Closing Bell: Saudi bourse sheds 0.18% to end at 10,664  
Updated 18 January 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index on Wednesday fell 18.86 points — or 0.18 percent — to close at 10,664.04.  

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 5.61 points to close at 1,479.76, the parallel market Nomu slipped 1.11 percent to close at 19,053.46.  

TASI’s total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Wednesday was SR3.92 billion ($1.04 billion), with 137 stocks of the listed 223 declining and 65 advancing.  

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. was the topmost gainer of the day, which rose 8.41 percent to SR72.20. The other gainers were Dur Hospitality Co., Methanol Chemicals Co., CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. and Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance.  

The worst performer of Wednesday was Alinma Bank, which slid 4.05 percent to SR32. The other losers were Qassim Cement Co, Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co, Saudi National Bank and Arab National Bank.  

Among sectoral indices, the Banks Index declined by 1.13 percent to 11,430.02 points. Out of eight constituent stocks, five dropped. On the other hand, Amlak International Finance Co, Riyad Bank and Bank Aljazira booked marginal gains to close at SR14.98, SR31.75 and SR18.84, respectively.  

The Food & Beverages Index was the top grosser as it rose 2.01 percent and ended at 4,890.18. Five out of the eight constituent stocks gained, while the rest lost. Almarai Co. was the top performer as it surged 3.15 percent to SR55.7. Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co. increased 1.5 percent to SR48.65. Savola Group climbed 0.88 percent to SR28.6.  

The Energy Index, meanwhile, edged up 0.24 percent to 5,444.15, led by Arabian Drilling Co., which advanced 3.91 percent to SR133. Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. also progressed 2.44 percent to SR79.80.   

On the announcements front, Saudi Telecom Co. informed Tadawul that it sold a vacant land plot in Al Murjan, Al Khobar, for SR1.378 billion, excluding real estate transaction tax and brokerage fees.  

The telecom operator said the land spanning 4.1 million square meters was sold at SR336 per sqm through a public auction to Hasan Abdulrahman Alqahtani.  

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. also revealed to Tadawul its plan to shut down some of its production units, starting from March 1 to April 14, 2023, for scheduled periodic maintenance.  

The petrochemical firm will close its ethylene glycol/oxide unit for 28 days, the polycarbonate unit for 40 days and the phenolic unit for 20 days. In addition, the amines and ethoxylate units will each come to a halt for 28 days.

The financial impact of this shutdown is assessed at SR147 million, according to the current average selling prices, which will be realized during the first half of 2023.  

Meanwhile, Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT will pay a cash dividend of 1.3 percent, or SR0.13 a unit, to unitholders for the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, fund manager Mulkia Investment Co. said in a filing to the Saudi Exchange.  

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI falls 0.42% to close at 10,682.90 
Closing Bell: TASI closes flat at 10,728 points as investors exercise restraint
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI closes flat at 10,728 points as investors exercise restraint

Latest updates

Saudi wildlife reserve to host sustainable hunting competition
Saudi wildlife reserve to host sustainable hunting competition
Dubai crowned top global destination for 2nd successive year
Dubai crowned top global destination for 2nd successive year
AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry
AD Ports Group signs deals to expand Kazakhstan oil industry
Parliament urges EU to list Iran guards as ‘terrorist’
Parliament urges EU to list Iran guards as ‘terrorist’
London’s Akub celebrating Palestinian cuisine with a ‘twist’
London’s Akub celebrating Palestinian cuisine with a ‘twist’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.