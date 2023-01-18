You are here

UN chief says world heading for a ‘car crash’
Antonio Guterres said the parlous state was a result of interlinked problems such as the Russia-Ukraine war and a global economic slowdown that had no easy solutions.(AFP)
DAVOS: The UN Secretary General has said the planet is in a “sorry state” with problems “piling up like cars in a chain-reaction crash” as he cast a gloomy picture at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Antonio Guterres said the parlous state was a result of interlinked problems such as the Russia-Ukraine war and a global economic slowdown that had no easy solutions. 

He singled out climate change as an “existential challenge,” and said a global commitment to limit the Earth’s temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius was “nearly going up in smoke.” 

And he accused oil firms of peddling a “big lie,” pointing to what he described as their role in global warming and he demanded they be held accountable.

“We learned last week that certain fossil fuel producers were fully aware in the 1970s that their core product was baking our planet,” Guterres said.

He was referring to a study published in the journal Science which showed that ExxonMobil scientists had modeled and predicted global warming “with shocking accuracy” decades ago. The company did not act on the study.

“Just like the tobacco industry, they rode rough-shod over their own science, and like the tobacco industry, those responsible must be held to account,” he added 

Guterres said that in 1998, US states won a landmark settlement against tobacco companies worth $246 billion aimed at recovering the costs of health treatment for smokers.

The world is “plagued” with widening inequality, a cost-of-living crisis sparked by soaring inflation, high interest rates and an energy crunch, lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain disruptions and more. 

He said that the US and China needed to work more closely on climate, trade, technology and human rights to prevent confrontation.

“We risk what I have called a great fracture, the decoupling of the world’s two largest economies,” he said, adding: “This is the last thing we need.”

Guterres also said the world had failed to learn the lessons from COVID-19. “We are nowhere near ready for pandemics to come,” he said.

  • More than 3,500 refugees attempted perilous sea voyages in 2022, compared with 770 a year earlier
  • UNHCR says increase reflects a ‘crisis’ in international solidarity, responsibility
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladeshi authorities on Wednesday renewed calls for international pressure on Myanmar to enable the repatriation of Rohingya refugees amid an alarming increase in deadly boat journeys by sea.

The number of Rohingya attempting to cross the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal has seen a four-fold surge, according to data released by the UNHCR on Tuesday. More than 3,500 people attempted to cross the waters in 2022, compared with 770 a year earlier.

The UNHCR has also recorded “an alarming rise in the death toll,” as more than 340 Rohingya died or went missing at sea in 2022, making it one of the deadliest years since 2017, when hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh to escape a deadly military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

Most of the Rohingya boats in the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal departed from Myanmar and Bangladesh, “highlighting the growing sense of desperation amongst Rohingya in those two countries,” the UNHCR said.

“Those who have disembarked report that they undertook these dangerous sea journeys in an effort to find protection, security, family reunification and livelihoods in other countries.”

While many Rohingya continue to flee Myanmar, those who found refuge in Bangladesh are leaving in search of better living conditions. Mmore than 1.2 million Rohingya live in squalid Bangladeshi camps, most of them in Cox’s Bazar district, a coastal region that with their arrival became the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Despite multiple attempts by Bangladeshi authorities, UN-backed programs for repatriation or resettlement to third countries have failed to take off, which according to the country’s top official for refugees, is fueling the growing crisis.

“The repatriation of the Rohingya is the only solution to this crisis. There is no alternative,” Mizanur Rahman, refugee relief and repatriation commissioner in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

“Our appeal to the international community is to put more pressure on the Myanmar government to take their people back as soon as possible by creating a conducive environment in Rakhine state.”

Rahman said that the number of refugees embarking on perilous sea journeys in search of a better life is likely to further increase given the situation.

Conditions in the camps are deteriorating amid a drop in international aid for refugees since 2020, and Bangladesh, a developing country that itself is facing multiple post-pandemic challenges and spends an estimated $1.2 billion a year to host the Rohingya, is struggling to cope with the surge in numbers.

The UNHCR has called for a “humanitarian responsibility” in the region to evenly distribute the Rohingya among various countries.

“The current crisis in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea is a crisis of solidarity,” UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said on Tuesday.

“The region and the international community need to support efforts to address the root causes of displacement in Myanmar. Until these are resolved, refugees will continue to undertake dangerous journeys in search of safety.”

Reuters

KYIV: Eighteen people including Ukraine’s interior minister, other senior ministry officials and three children were killed on Wednesday morning when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.
The regional governor said 29 people were also hurt, including 15 children, when the helicopter came down in a residential area in Brovary, on the capital’s northeastern outskirts.
Several dead bodies draped in foil blankets lay in a courtyard near the damaged nursery. Emergency workers were at the scene. Debris was scattered over a playground.
National police chief Ihor Klymenko said Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi had been killed alongside his first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and other officials in a helicopter belonging to the state emergency service.
“There were children and...staff in the nursery at the time of this tragedy,” Kyiv region governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram.
Officials did not give an immediate explanation of the cause of the helicopter crash. There was no immediate comment from Russia, whose troops invaded Ukraine last February, and Ukrainian officials made no reference to any Russian attack in the area at the time.
Monastyrskyi, responsible for the police and security inside Ukraine, would be the most senior Ukrainian official to die since the war began.
Separately, Ukraine reported intense fighting overnight in the east of the country, where both sides have taken huge losses for little gain in intense trench warfare over the last two months.
Ukrainian forces repelled attacks in the eastern city of Bakhmut and the village of Klishchiivka just south of it, the Ukrainian military said. Russia has focused on Bakhmut in recent weeks, claiming last week to have taken the mining town of Soledar on its northern outskirts.
After major Ukrainian gains in the second half of 2022, the frontlines have hardened over the last two months. Kyiv says it hopes new Western weapons would allow it to resume an offensive to recapture land, especially heavy tanks which would give its troops mobility and protection to push through Russian lines.
Western allies will be gathering on Friday at a US air base in Germany to pledge more weapons for Ukraine. Attention is focused in particular on Germany, which has veto power over any decision to send its Leopard tanks, which are fielded by armies across Europe and widely seen as the most suitable for Ukraine.
Berlin says a decision on the tanks will be the first item on the agenda of Boris Pistorius, its new defense minister.
Britain, which broke the Western taboo on sending main battle tanks over the weekend by promising a squadron of its Challengers, has called on Germany to approve the Leopards. Poland and Finland have already said they would be ready to send Leopards if Berlin allows it.

AP

SYDNEY: A Qantas flight traveling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely after it issued a mayday call following an engine problem over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.
Qantas Flight 144 landed at Sydney Airport from Auckland, New Zealand, after a 3.5-hour flight between the neighboring nations’ most populous cities.
The Boeing 737 experienced an issue with one of its two engines about an hour from Sydney, Qantas told Australian Broadcasting Corp. in a statement.
The mayday, which is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, was downgraded to a PAN-PAN — possible assistance needed — before the flight landed.
Passengers told reporters in Sydney that they were told when they left the plane that an engine had failed.
They described their experience of the engine malfunction as a “slight shudder” and “bumpy-like turbulence.”
Sydney Airport said in a statement that emergency crews were put on standby as a precaution, including firefighters, ambulances and police.
Neil Hanford, chairman of Strategic Aviation Solutions, a Sydney-based industry consultancy, said 737s can fly quickly and land safely on a single engine.

Reuters

MANILA: Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, a judge said, handing Ressa a victory in a case the veteran journalist has described as part of a pattern of harassment.
Ressa, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside a Russian journalist in 2021, is head of Rappler, which earned a reputation for its in-depth reporting and tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs.
“This acquittal is not just for Rappler it is for every Filipino who has ever been unjustly accused,” Ressa said after the verdict, describing it as a win for justice and the truth.
“These charges... were politically motivated... A brazen abuse of power,” she said.
The tax evasion case stemmed from accusations by the state revenue agency that Rappler had omitted from its tax returns the proceeds of a 2015 sale of depositary receipts to foreign investors, which later became the securities regulator’s basis to revoke its license.
The Philippine’s justice department said it respected the decision of the court.
Ressa, 59 is currently on bail as she appeals a six-year prison sentence handed down in 2020 for a libel conviction.
She has been fighting a string of government lawsuits that have stoked international concern about media harassment in the Philippines, one of Asia’s most dangerous places for journalists.
The Philippines ranked 147 out of 180 countries in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, and the Committee to Protect Journalists ranks the Philippines seventh in the world in its 2021 impunity index, which tracks deaths of media members whose killers go free.

 

Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States is appalled by Iran’s execution of Alireza Akbari, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, vowing that Tehran’s abuses in its crackdown of widespread demonstrations will not go unpunished.
“We were appalled by the execution of Mr. Akbari just as we’ve been appalled by everything we’ve been seeing on the streets of Iran over the last months since these protests began: mass arrests, sham trials, the executions, the use of sexual violence as a tool for protests’ suppression,” Blinken said at a news conference.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, speaks during a news conference in the Benjamin Franklin Room at the State Department, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP)

“These abuses will not go without consequence. Together with many other countries, we’ve been moving forward with a variety of unilateral actions, multilateral measures, using UN mechanisms, to try to hold Iran to account,” he added.
Akbari, 61, a British-Iranian national who once served as Tehran’s deputy defense minister, was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
London has said the charges against him were politically motivated. It repeatedly called for his release. Following the execution, it imposed sanctions on Iran’s Prosecutor General
The execution drew widespread condemnation and looks set to further worsen Iran’s long-strained relations with the West, which have deteriorated since talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal hit deadlock and after Tehran unleashed a deadly crackdown on protesters last year.
At the same news conference, British foreign minister James Cleverly said the United Kingdom would not limit itself to the response that it had already announced, although he declined to detail what more it might do.

