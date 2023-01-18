Injured Nadal makes early Australian Open exit, Gauff edges Raducanu

You are here

Spain’s Rafael Nadal waves as he leaves after his men’s singles against Mackenzie McDonald of the US on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 18, 2023. (AFP)
  • Nadal's wife Mery was in tears as the injury-hampered Spanish great lost to 65th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald
  • The 36-year-old Nadal was clearly hindered by a hip issue that required a medical timeout
MELBOURNE: Defending champion Rafael Nadal hobbled out of the second round in a huge upset at the Australian Open on Wednesday, as Coco Gauff beat Emma Raducanu in a battle of the rising stars.
Nadal’s wife Mery was in tears as the injury-hampered Spanish great lost to 65th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald at Rod Laver Arena, where the roof was closed because of more rain in Melbourne.
The 36-year-old Nadal was clearly hindered by a hip issue that required a medical timeout, as he went down 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to the American.
It was the reigning champion’s earliest exit from a major in seven years and will lead to more questions about whether injury and age are catching up with the record 22-time major champion.
The men’s title now looks Novak Djokovic’s to lose.
Nadal said defeat “hurt” and acknowledged that injuries were taking a toll.
“I’ve never been in a position to complain, life has given me so many positive things that I have no right to complain,” he said.
“(But) I am tired, I am sad, I am disappointed, all this is a reality.
“From here on... what I want is to continue playing tennis. Don’t think I’m saying all this because I want to take a step back.
“It is not the case, but my current feelings are bad.”
In contrast to Nadal’s disappointment and pain, 27-year-old McDonald is into the third round and a match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.
“He’s an incredible champion, he’s never going to give up regardless of the situation,” said McDonald of his beaten opponent.
“I was trying to stay focused on what I was trying to do and he kind of got me out of my rhythm, and I just got through it.”
Melbourne’s famously fickle weather played more havoc on day three.
On Tuesday play on most courts was stopped because of extreme heat and then matches were suspended later in the day on the outside courts by heavy rain.
More rain fell on Wednesday as organizers frantically tried to clear a backlog of matches.
Only matches on the three main stadiums, which have roofs, were able to begin on time. The outside courts belatedly saw action, but six hours of play was lost.
The Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner, 16th seed Frances Tiafoe and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime all won.
So too did Daniil Medvedev, the losing finalist at the past two Australian Opens, who overcame a partisan crowd to dismiss Australian wildcard John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.
Seventh seed Medvedev will fancy his chances now that Nadal is on his way home.
So too will Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who raced past Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata in 92 minutes.
The 18-year-old American Gauff, seen as the heir to now-retired Serena Williams, defeated former US Open champion Raducanu 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).
It was a first-ever meeting between the two and a glimpse of an exciting future for women’s tennis.
The two good friends went toe-to-toe throughout, exchanging service breaks, but the turning point came in the second set when the American grittily saved two set points at 4-5.
Gauff then edged past the 20-year-old Briton on her third match point in the tiebreak, before they embraced warmly at the net.
“The whole match was great and considering the circumstances I can imagine both of us was nervous. This was a long-anticipated match-up since the draw came out,” said Gauff.
Earlier, world number one Iga Swiatek and dangerous American Jessica Pegula led the charge into the third round.
Polish title favorite Swiatek swept past Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 while third seed Pegula downed Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).
Greece’s Maria Sakkari also went through, but she looked anything but the sixth seed in a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 struggle against Russian qualifier and college student Diana Shnaider.
Sakkari was irked by Shnaider’s fist pumps and celebratory screams, before finding her composure.
In the last match of the day, last year’s beaten finalist Danielle Collins had an almighty scare before defeating Karolina Muchova 6-7 (1/7), 6-2, 7-6 (10/6).

American Palestinian team to compete in Pakistan at West Asia Baseball Cup

Palestinian American Baseball Team invited to compete in ‘23 annual West Asia Cup for Baseball by the World Baseball Softball Co
Organizers said the Palestinian American Baseball Team was invited to compete by the World Baseball Softball Confederation. (FIL
Updated 18 January 2023
RAY HANANIA

American Palestinian team to compete in Pakistan at West Asia Baseball Cup

Palestinian American Baseball Team invited to compete in ‘23 annual West Asia Cup for Baseball by the World Baseball Softball Co
  • Players from US, Gaza Strip only together for 2 years
  • Seek positive Palestine representation in world debut
Updated 18 January 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: A team of Palestinians who have only been together for two years will compete in the 2023 annual West Asia Cup for Baseball from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 in Islamabad, Pakistan, and are hoping to boost their nation’s sporting reputation with outstanding performances in their international debut. 

Organizers said the Palestinian American Baseball Team, which consists of the nation’s players from the US and Gaza Strip, was invited to compete by the World Baseball Softball Confederation, an umbrella body that incorporates all regional organizations. 
Chicago engineer Abder Ghouleh, a Palestinian whose family originates from the village of Lifta in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and who loves the game, said the Arab community has been quite supportive and raised money for travel, new uniforms and equipment. 
“The Palestinian American Baseball Team has been together for two years and played at an elite level qualifying in championship games every year. They have now been invited by the Baseball Federation of Asia to play in the prestigious West Asia Cup in Pakistan in January,” said Ghouleh.
“We hope to represent Palestine on the international sports stage in a positive and impactful way. We have many things we can offer — music, art, food, but something that our community has not been known for is athletics. We want to do our little part to change that perception because we have a lot of talented athletes in our community.” 
In fact, one of the athletes playing on the team is Tarik El-Abour from Los Angeles who was briefly in the Kansas City Royals minor league system. El-Abour was a pinch and designated hitter and played left field including for the Arizona Royals in 2018. 
Ghouleh said the players have not been able to practice as a team because of limited financial resources and distances between their homes in the US, and with Gaza. 
“It has been a struggle finding players because of the community’s limited national media reach. Full practice has been impossible. We do not have the budget to fly in guys for that. Our core group here in Chicago practices twice a week in an indoor facility in Romeoville, a suburb of Chicago. The Gaza players practice as a group overseas. The other states’ guys have been working on their own," Ghouleh said, noting that the Arab American community has few newspapers, no TV stations and only one major radio station based in Detroit. 
“We are hoping to do a better job of publicity and finding players nationally and internationally, securing funding and bringing everyone together in the future. So, for now we have 12 players from the Chicago area, four from other states including California, and four players from Gaza. But this is a great opportunity for the team players and I think for the community, Palestinian and Arab, too.” 

Palestinian American Baseball Team invited to compete in ‘23 annual West Asia Cup for Baseball by the World Baseball Softball Confederation. (Palestine in America)

Ghouleh said the budget for the trip is $50,000, but that they have raised a little more than half, with donations mostly coming from Palestinian Americans and from the Palestine Olympic Committee. 
Nader Ihmoud, a Palestinian American journalist, has volunteered to assist the team to get the word out, and hopes that the nation’s flag can be raised “in victory” in Pakistan. 
He said the team consists of many young players including Zaki Haj, Malik Abdullah and Elias Atiyeh, who also play for Division 1 teams. “Every player on our team is looking forward to the tournament in Pakistan.  
“They view this as an opportunity to wave the Palestinian flag and bring positive attention to Palestinians. We all witnessed how the flag galvanized our community during the World Cup last year and we did not have a team in the tournament,” Ihmoud said.
Tariq Suboh, who is the team’s catcher, said he was proud to compete and be part of the first-ever Palestinian national baseball team. “One of my dreams was to help introduce the beautiful game of baseball to my native country of Palestine, and this team and tournament will be a fantastic way to showcase our talents to the world. Hopefully, this will cause Palestinian kids to open their eyes to baseball, and be the start of a bright future of baseball in Palestine,” Suboh said. 
Allaa Daoud, who is from Ein Karem, Palestine, but grew up in the Chicago, Illinois suburb of Bridgeview, said his love for Palestine drives much of his athletic competition. 
“The fact that I will be able to represent the place I love in the sport I love is such an exciting feeling that’s very hard to explain. I hope to make Palestinians everywhere proud, not just by being there but by having a successful tournament,” said Daoud, who plays second base. 
First baseman Mohammed Abedrabbo said that the issue goes beyond sports. “If life has taught me anything, it is that healing and peace can begin with the acknowledgment of wrongs committed. We are not here just to play a sport that we all grew up loving.  
“We are here to show the world that Palestine does not give up easily. Team Palestine wants to make a statement to the world, and this is how it begins for us,” said Abedrabbo who was born in the US of Palestinian immigrants from Jerusalem. 
“I grew up watching baseball, and have had a love for it ever since. Being part of team Palestine for me means so much, because it shows that Palestinians can make anything possible. I hope to pursue this even farther in the future, and bring baseball to my homeland to be played in my neighborhood. My teammates and I all have the same goal, and that goal is to make our country proud.” 
Team pitcher Zaki Haj added: “I have been working my whole life for an opportunity like this to come my way, the dream of becoming a pro-ball player was once a dream, now I’m living in reality,” said Haj, a Division 1 athlete. 
Nations also competing in the six-team West Asia Cup include hosts Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. 
The Palestine team has a fundraising page.
 

2023 Saudi Cup will make Riyadh focus of racing world, says Prince Bandar

2023 Saudi Cup will make Riyadh focus of racing world, says Prince Bandar
Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Equestrian Authority and the Saudi Jockey Club. AN photo by Basheer Saleh
Updated 18 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

2023 Saudi Cup will make Riyadh focus of racing world, says Prince Bandar

2023 Saudi Cup will make Riyadh focus of racing world, says Prince Bandar
  • The chairman of the Equestrian Authority and the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia was speaking at a press conference launching the fourth edition of the race
Updated 18 January 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Equestrian Authority and the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday stated that Riyadh will become the focus of the international racing world when the prestigious 2023 Saudi Cup takes place on Feb. 24-25.

The Saudi Cup is the world’s richest horse race and since its inception in 2020 has become one of the social and sporting highlights of the Kingdom’s burgeoning events calendar, combining the best of fashion, culture, lifestyle and family activities with the thrilling world of international horse racing.

Won last year by Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz’s local runner Emblem Road (US), now one of the most famous horses in the world, the showpiece Saudi Cup is broadcast to more than 350 million homes worldwide across the globe, from the US and Europe to China, South America and Southeast Asia.

Prince Bandar told Arab News: “There are a lot of horses from across the world that come to Saudi Arabia to run during the regular season. These horses have a lot of followers from across the world, whether it’s the people who are involved in breeding or sales or people who are fans of that particular horse.”

Held at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh, the Saudi Cup provides two days of top-tier on-track horse racing action consisting of 16 races and boasting a combined prize purse of $35 million. 

This makes the Saudi Cup the most valuable horse racing event in the world, and the greatest racehorses, jockeys, trainers and owners will meet in Riyadh to compete against the very best of Saudi’s racing industry for a slice of the winnings.

“Sports activities do rely a lot on the media,” Prince Bandar said. “The media is very important, and partnership with the media is important. There are a lot of people who follow these sports not only on a local or regional level but on a global level.”

Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Equestrian Authority and the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, interviewed by Arab News reporter Ghadi Joudah. AN photo by Basheer Saleh

As well as the Saudi Cup, the two-day race card also features the Group 1 Obaiya Arabian Classic for Purebred Arabian racehorses, five highly regarded Group 3 races on both dirt and turf and the Jockey Club Handicap for locally trained horses.

Prince Bandar expressed his pride at seeing upgrades in a number of races as well as witnessing the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia advancing to Part 2 of the IFHA Blue Book — the global ranking of racing jurisdictions.

Big changes were made for this year’s race to accommodate the new capacity of 22,000 attendees. New elements such as buildings, entertainment zones, and food and beverages have been added, with customer experience being at the forefront of the Saudi Cup. 

Princess Princess Noura Al-Faisal, consultant at the Jockey Club, told Arab News that the new zones will be ideal for families as they include a museum, children’s fun areas, escape rooms, and many more activities happening alongside the race. 

“If you want to come, you have to be dressed up and you take part in the whole cultural event, and that in itself is a lovely thing,” she said. “This year, we have over 200 fashion designers as opposed to the 100 who participated last year. So, you’re going to see a lot of beautiful, colorful costumes, and we have a whole red carpet area just for that.”

Jrue Holiday scores season-high 37 points as Giannis-less Bucks ease past Raptors 130-122

Jrue Holiday scores season-high 37 points as Giannis-less Bucks ease past Raptors 130-122
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

Jrue Holiday scores season-high 37 points as Giannis-less Bucks ease past Raptors 130-122

Jrue Holiday scores season-high 37 points as Giannis-less Bucks ease past Raptors 130-122
  • San Antonio snap a five-game skid with a win over injury slowed Brooklyn
Updated 18 January 2023
AP

MILWAUKEE: Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 130-122 on Tuesday night.

The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth consecutive game, shot 19 for 39 (49 percent) from 3-point range.

Fred Van Vleet led Toronto with 39 points. Gary Trent Jr. added 28 points and Pascal Siakam had 23.

Play got chippy and action was halted at 6:40 of the fourth quarter with Milwaukee leading 113-110 because of an altercation involving several players neat the Bucks’ basket. Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez was whistled for two technical fouls and ejected. Technicals were also called on Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby and Jamaal Magloire on the play.

Lopez scored 15 of his 19 points in the third quarter before being ejected.

76ERS 120 CLIPPERS 110

In Los Angeles, Joel Embiid scored 41 points and the 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Clippers for their third straight win.

Embiid had nine rebounds and made 15 of 18 free throws before leaving the game with 2:53 remaining. Philadelphia fans chanted “MVP! MVP!” as he raised both arms to encourage the cheers.

Tyrese Maxey added 22 points off the bench. Tobias Harris had 20 points as the 76ers closed out a Los Angeles sweep, having edged the Lakers by one point two nights earlier.

After getting outscored 37-27 in the third, the Sixers dominated the fourth. They outscored the Clippers 30-21 in a reversal of the third when LA rallied from 11 points down.

Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points to lead the Clippers.

NUGGETS 122 TRAIL BLAZERS 113

In Denver, Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and Denver won their 14th straight home game by topping Portland.

Jokic, who was 13 of 14 from the floor, finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Michael Porter Jr. had 23 points and Jamal Murray added 17 for Denver.

The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. Acting coach David Adelman stepped in and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets didn’t miss a beat.

Lillard had his 214th career game with 30 or more points as the Trail Blazers dropped their eighth straight road game.

SPURS 106 NETS 98

In San Antonio, Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio snapped a five-game skid with a win over injury slowed Brooklyn.

Jeremy Sochan added 16 point as San Antonio. Johnson was 11 for 26 from the field, including two key baskets in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn lost their third straight. The Nets have dropped every game since Durant suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee. Irving was a late scratch due to a sore right calf.

Ben Simmons had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for Brooklyn in the opener of a five-game trip. T.J. Warren added 19 points and Claxton had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four assists.

Saudi businessman wins Ronaldo-Messi ticket with $2.6m bid

Saudi wins $2.6m ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when PSG play team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players
It will mark the first time Ronaldo has played any football in the kingdom since signing a contract with Al Nassr. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

Saudi businessman wins Ronaldo-Messi ticket with $2.6m bid

Saudi wins $2.6m ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when PSG play team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players
  • Bidding started at 1 million Saudi riyals ($266,000) and the auction closed at 11:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

Riyadh: A Saudi real estate mogul won a ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off in a friendly after bidding $2.6 million at auction, an official said Tuesday.
The match on Thursday in Riyadh is set to pit Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain against a select side made up of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and their Saudi rivals Al Hilal.
It will mark the first time Ronaldo has played any football in the kingdom since signing a contract with Al Nassr that runs until 2025 and is worth more than 200 million euros ($214 million), according to sources close to the club.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is scheduled to make his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr on Sunday.
To promote Thursday’s friendly, Turki Al-Sheikh, an adviser at the Royal Court and head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced a charity auction for a special ticket that would come with perks like photo opportunities with players and access to the locker rooms.
Bidding started at 1 million Saudi riyals ($266,000) and the auction closed at 11:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.


Sheikh then announced on Twitter the winning bid of 10 million riyals ($2.6 million) had come from Mushref Al-Ghamdi.
“Congratulations, you deserve it, and may God reward you with good,” Sheikh said.
The proceeds from the auction are due to go to the national charity campaign known as Ehsan.
Besides Messi, PSG stars expected to play on Thursday include France striker Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi, who last year in Qatar helped make Morocco the first Arab and African team to reach the World Cup semifinals.
The Saudi select team includes Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the winning goal in the Green Falcons’ shock defeat of Argentina in the World Cup’s group stage.
Oil-rich monarchy Saudi Arabia, which has been snapping up sports assets as part of a drive to soften its austere image, is often accused of “sportswashing,” or using sport to distract attention from human rights controversies.
Ronaldo is expected to receive a combined 400 million euros in the kingdom, including a separate payment for his work as an ambassador for an anticipated World Cup bid for Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece, according to sources close to Al Nassr.

Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off

Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off

Former Fox executives in Brooklyn court as FIFA corruption case kicks off
  • The charges are part of a long-running corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK: A criminal case against two former 21st Century Fox executives and a sports marketing company accused of bribing South American soccer officials to obtain lucrative broadcasting rights will reveal “a culture of corruption,” a prosecutor told a jury in a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday.

The former Fox executives, Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez, and Buenos Aires-based Full Play Group SA have pleaded not guilty to crimes including wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The charges are part of a long-running corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer.

“This case is about the corruption of international soccer,” prosecutor Victor Zapana told jurors in opening statements, saying the alleged scheme funneled money that could have gone toward building stadiums and developing youth and women’s leagues into the pockets of corrupt officials.

Zapana said the next several weeks of trial would show how the defendants joined a “culture of corruption” and aimed to cover their tracks using secret ledgers and coded messages.

An attorney for Full Play Group said the allegedly illicit payments were “expected, asked for and even demanded” by South American soccer officials. The “institutionalized” nature of the payments meant Full Play never intended to defraud anyone, lawyer Mayling Blanco said.

An attorney for Lopez told jurors his client was not aware of the bribes and immediately reported them to Fox upon learning of them.

“The evidence will show he had no reason to get involved in this crime,” lawyer John Gleeson said.

Martinez’s lawyer told jurors that the government’s case rests largely on testimony from cooperating witnesses who lack credibility.

“There are no emails corroborating any of this,” lawyer Steven McCool said.

Argentine businessman Alejandro Burzaco is set to testify as the government’s star witness, reprising a role he played in 2017, when he took the stand against three former soccer officials in a related case. Burzaco pleaded guilty to criminal charges in 2015 and admitted to paying more than $160 million in bribes. He has yet to be sentenced.

Prosecutors accuse Lopez and Martinez of scheming to bribe officials at South America’s soccer federation CONMEBOL to win broadcasting rights for that continent’s top club tournament, the Copa Libertadores.

They are also accused of using bribes to help Fox obtain inside information about bidding for US broadcast rights for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Fox paid $400 million for the English-language rights to both tournaments in 2011.

Walt Disney Co. bought most of 21st Century Fox in 2019. Disney is not a defendant.

The charges are part of a sprawling FIFA corruption probe unveiled in May 2015. More than 40 defendants have been criminally charged in the probe, and at least 30 have pleaded guilty.

