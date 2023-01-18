Pakistan calls on Iran to prevent cross-border attacks, after militants kill four soldiers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called on Iran not to allow its territory to be used for “cross-border attacks.”
It came after the Pakistan Army said four security personnel had been killed during an attack in southwestern Balochistan province by militants hiding in the neighboring country.
Iran and Pakistan have for years accused each other of not doing enough to stamp out militants allegedly sheltering along their lengthy shared border, which long has been plagued by unrest among drug smuggling gangs, and separatist and religious militants.
“I strongly condemn killing of our four security officials in a terrorist incident along Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan,” Sharif said in a message posted on Twitter.
“Nation pays homage to the sacrifices of their martyred soldiers in line of duty. We expect Iran will ensure that its soil is not used for cross border attacks.”
Earlier, the military’s media wing, ISPR, said the personnel were killed during an attack launched “from across Pakistan-Iran border in Chukab Sector, District Panjgur, Balochistan.”
It added: “Terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border.”
The military said it has asked Iran to “hunt down the terrorists on their side” but Iranian authorities had yet to respond to the request.
In 2019, Iran and Pakistan said they would form a joint quick reaction force to combat militant activity along the border but since then little has been reported about the force or its work.
Pakistan has reported a spike in militant attacks in recent weeks, mostly linked to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group that unilaterally ended a ceasefire with the Pakistani government in November.
The Pak Institute for Peace Studies, a think tank in Islamabad, said Pakistan was targeted by 254 militant attacks in 2022.
In a separate incident on Wednesday, the Pakistan Army said soldiers carried out an “intelligence-based operation” in Balochistan during which they gunned down four militants.
“The operation was launched to clear a hideout of terrorists linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians, besides planting of improvised explosive devices on M-8, in general area Talsar, Hoshab,” the army said.