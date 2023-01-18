You are here

  • Home
  • Private sector has a key role to play in battle against climate change, says US diplomat
WEF 2023
WEF 2023

Private sector has a key role to play in battle against climate change, says US diplomat

Private sector has a key role to play in battle against climate change, says US diplomat
US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on January 17, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxz22

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Private sector has a key role to play in battle against climate change, says US diplomat

Private sector has a key role to play in battle against climate change, says US diplomat
  • Kerry said governments alone do not have the resources, so world must “create the incentives that bring the private sector to the table”
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The private sector is “absolutely key to our ability to be able to win” the battle against climate change, according to US climate envoy John Kerry.

Speaking during a session at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday titled “Keeping the pace on climate,” he said the world must find a way to “create the incentives that bring the private sector to the table.”

Governments alone do not have the money required to combat climate change, he added, and so the private sector needs to be involved in the global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

“I believe the private sector is ultimately going to get on side,” Kerry said. “I’ve met a bunch of young entrepreneurs who are doing amazing things in startups; they’re taking risks, their investors are taking risks, and they’re producing new batteries that may have a longer life that allows you to balance your entire grid. I’ve seen folks who are chasing green hydrogen.”

The number of global users of energy will increase from about 5 billion now to 9 or 10 billion in the next 30 years, he added, with demand for electricity to power services, heat and comfort rising as a result.

“And so this is a marketplace,” Kerry said. “And it has the ability to be able to move very, very rapidly, if we will create the right framework and unleash private-sector ingenuity and innovation and capacity to get this done.”

He expressed optimism about the amount of effort and investment going into new technologies to power renewable energy and limit global warming.

“I am hugely encouraged, I mean much more so than I bet at anytime in the last years, by what is happening right now, which opens up an even greater possibility of achieving this,” he said.

“Because so much human energy is going into the new technologies and the innovations that are occurring, they’re going to multiply and magnify on themselves.”

He said that emissions are still the biggest threat and the world must continue to act to reduce them.

“Our enemy is our emissions, and we have to go after the emissions and, therefore, cannot afford to build out a whole new infrastructure of one fossil fuel or another that is going to be with us for 20, 30, 40 years unless they are able to capture those emissions,” Kerry said.

“We don’t have that indication yet or even that full capacity.”

Topics: WEF 2023 US climate envoy John Kerry emissions climate change private sector

Related

Update Saudi FM ‘positive’ about Middle East, but calls for return of Yemen truce, solution to Palestine crisis
Middle-East
Saudi FM ‘positive’ about Middle East, but calls for return of Yemen truce, solution to Palestine crisis
Saudi Arabia a ‘bright spot’ for global economy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia a ‘bright spot’ for global economy

Four security personnel killed in southwest Pakistan by Iran-based militants: Army

Four security personnel killed in southwest Pakistan by Iran-based militants: Army
Updated 11 sec ago

Four security personnel killed in southwest Pakistan by Iran-based militants: Army

Four security personnel killed in southwest Pakistan by Iran-based militants: Army
  • Pakistan military says soldiers were attacked while on patrolling duty in border area with Iran
  • The military said it had asked Iran to ‘hunt down the terrorists on their side’ 
Updated 11 sec ago
Sarah B. Haider

ISLAMABAD: Four security personnel were killed in an attack in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province bordering Iran, the Pakistan army said on Wednesday, blaming the attack on militants based in neighboring Iran. 

Iran and Pakistan have for years accused each other of not doing enough to stamp out militants allegedly sheltering across their lengthy, shared border — long-plagued by unrest from both drug smuggling gangs and separatist and religious militants.

In a statement, the Pakistan army’s media wing said that four security forces personnel “embraced martyrdom” in a terrorist attack “from across (the) Pakistan-Iran border in Chukab Sector, District Panjgur, Balochistan.”

It added: “Terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border.”

The military said it had asked Iran to “hunt down the terrorists on their side.” Iranian authorities have not yet responded to the army’s statement.

In 2019, Iran and Pakistan said they would form a joint quick-reaction force to combat militant activity on their shared border, but little has been reported since on the force’s work.

Pakistan has seen a spike in militant attacks in recent weeks, with most linked to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group, which unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the Pakistani government in November. The Pak Institute for Peace Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, said Pakistan was hit by 254 militant attacks in 2022.  

Topics: Pakistan Iran

Related

Polar bear kills mother and child in Alaska

Polar bear kills mother and child in Alaska
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
AP

Polar bear kills mother and child in Alaska

Polar bear kills mother and child in Alaska
  • The fatal mauling happened Tuesday in Wales, an isolated Bering Strait coastal community
  • Polar bears are normally far out on the ice in the dead of winter and not close to villages
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
AP

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing a mother and her 1-year-old son in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said.
The fatal mauling happened Tuesday in Wales, an isolated Bering Strait coastal community located on the western-most tip of the North American mainland — about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Russia — that is no stranger to co-existing with polar bears.
Summer Myomick of Saint Michael and her son, Clyde Ongtowasruk, were killed in the attack, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.
Like many far-flung Alaskan villages, the predominantly Inupiaq community of roughly 150 people organizes patrols when the bears are expected in town, from July through early November, before the sea ice forms and bears head out on the frozen landscape to hunt seals.
That makes what happened this week almost unheard of because polar bears are normally far out on the ice in the dead of winter and not close to villages, said Geoff York, the senior director of conservation at Polar Bear International, a conversation group. The last fatal polar bear encounter in Alaska was in 1990.
“I would have been walking around the community of Wales probably without any (bear) deterrents because it’s historically the time of year that’s safe,” said York, who has decades of experience studying polar bears. “You don’t expect to run into bears because they’d be out on the sea ice hunting seals and doing their thing.”
The attack occurred near the school in Wales.
Poor weather and a lack of runway lights at the Wales gravel air strip prevented troopers and wildlife officials from making it to Wales on Tuesday after the polar bear attack. Attempts were being made again Wednesday.
When asked to describe the mood in Wales on Wednesday, Dawn Hendrickson, the school principal, called it “traumatic.” Classes were canceled a day after the fatal attack. “The students are with their families,” Hendrickson said. Counselors were being made available to students.
She said there have been no announcements for memorials for the two victims. “Nothing as of yet,” she said. “We are still in the beginning phase.”
It’s unclear if this attack was related to climate change, but it’s consistent with what is expected as the Arctic continues to warm at four times the rest of the Earth, changing the ecosystem in ways that are still not fully understood, York said. However, this particular bear is a member of a population that is doing fairly well, said Andrew Derocher, a professor of biological sciences at University of Alberta and an expert on polar bears.
Alaska scientists at the US Geological Survey in 2019 found changes in sea ice habitat had coincided with evidence that polar bears’ use of land was increasing and that the chances of a polar bear encounter had increased.
Wales is just over 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Nome. The community is accessible by plane and boats, including barges that deliver household goods. Winter trails provide access on snowmobiles to other communities and to subsistence hunting grounds. ATVs are used for non-winter hunting and fishing trips.
Polar bears are at the top of the food chain, and see humans as a food source, York said.
A report he co-authored titled “Understanding Polar Bear Attacks” detailing fatal polar bear encounters found that most involved either sub-adult bears, usually males who are hungry all the time, or older bears who are injured or ill and having difficulty getting enough calories.
“Both of those bear types are more likely to take risks, like we saw here in Wales,” York said.
Unlike brown or black bears, polar bears do not hibernate in the winter. Only pregnant females enter snow dens, and that’s only for reproduction.
All the other polar bears are out, typically on sea ice where their prey is available year-round.
The Alaska Nannut Co-Management Council, which was created to represent “the collective Alaska Native voice in polar bear co-management,” on its website says polar bears near or entering villages represent ongoing safety concerns for communities within polar bear territory.
The group notes a few polar bear patrol programs in Alaska, including for Wales, which it said was seeking funding to maintain operations, and in the Native village of Diomede, where it says a patrol operates mainly in the winter to protect kids walking to and from school.
York, who has worked in the Arctic for about 30 years, with 21 of those in Alaska, said the community of Wales has long been involved in establishing a polar bear patrol program and taking measures to keep polar bears out of the community.
“This seems to be just one of those terrible cases where despite doing the right things, we had a bear that was an outlier at a time of year that you would never expect that to happen,” he said.
Derocher, the professor of biological sciences at University of Alberta, said the location of the attack is far south in the distribution of polar bears, but it isn’t abnormal for them to be there.
The bear is from a population of polar bears in the Chukchi Sea that is faring well amid climate change, Derocher said. That means the attack could be the result of a bear lured by attractants such as food or garbage more than by climate change factors, he said.
Polar bears of the southern Beaufort Sea, east of the Chukchi Sea population, are in worse shape, Derocher said.
In this case, even though there is ice in the Chukchi and northern Bering seas, the quality of that ice is not known that well. More importantly, York said they don’t know what’s going on under the ice or what the availability of seals and other prey is for polar bears.
The changes are also happening in the winter, when people assumed they were safe from polar bears being on shore, said York.
“Communities may no longer be,” he said.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Alaska polar bear attack

Related

Woman injured by polar bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands
Offbeat
Woman injured by polar bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands
Man killed by polar bear on Norway’s Arctic Svalbard islands
World
Man killed by polar bear on Norway’s Arctic Svalbard islands

Parliament urges EU to list Iran guards as ‘terrorist’

Parliament urges EU to list Iran guards as ‘terrorist’
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

Parliament urges EU to list Iran guards as ‘terrorist’

Parliament urges EU to list Iran guards as ‘terrorist’
  • The EU and its member states to include the IRGC on the EU's terrorist list in the light of its terrorist activity
  • The vote does not oblige the European Union to act
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

STRASBOURG, France: The European Parliament voted on Wednesday to urge Brussels to list Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terror group, amid mounting pressure on Western powers to do so.
MEPs backed an amendment added to an annual foreign policy report calling for “the EU and its member states to include the IRGC on the EU’s terrorist list in the light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia.”
The vote does not oblige the European Union to act, but it comes with foreign ministers already due to discuss tightening sanctions on Tehran at a meeting in Brussels next week.
Iran has launched a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests since the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Several detainees have been condemned to death.
Tehran has also been criticized for supplying its ally Russia with kamikaze drones, which Moscow has in turn used to bombard Ukrainian cities, often hitting civilian homes and infrastructure.
Some EU capitals have begun to move toward adding the IRGC to the terrorist blacklist, which would expose another important plank in the Islamic republic’s government to sanctions.
In the past, some have resisted this call, fearing it would be based on shaky legal grounds and further poison already dreadful ties with the West.
Europe’s position is hardening, however, and the opening of this week’s parliamentary session in Strasbourg was marked by a rally of Iranian expatriates demanding the terror listing.
“I guarantee that all options allowing the EU to react to events in Iran remain on the table,” EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders told the parliament earlier this week.
The MEPs are expected to repeat their plea on Thursday in another vote to accept a non-legislative report on Europe’s response to protests and executions in Iran.

Topics: EU Ursula von der Leyen European Parliament Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iran Protests 2022

Related

Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national
World
Blinken says US ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national
EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s Guards as terrorist group
World
EU’s Von der Leyen backs listing Iran’s Guards as terrorist group

NATO chief calls for significant boost in arms for Ukraine

NATO chief calls for significant boost in arms for Ukraine
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

NATO chief calls for significant boost in arms for Ukraine

NATO chief calls for significant boost in arms for Ukraine
  • Defence leaders from around 50 countries and the NATO will hold talks at Germany's Ramstein Air Base on Friday
  • "This is a pivotal moment in the war and the need for a significant increase in support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Reuters
Updated 18 January 2023
Reuters

DAVOS: Ukraine needs a “significant increase” in weapons at a pivotal moment in Russia’s invasion and such support is the only way to a negotiated peaceful solution, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
Defense leaders from around 50 countries and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will hold talks at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base on Friday, the latest in a series of meetings since Russian forces swept into Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.
“This is a pivotal moment in the war and the need for a significant increase in support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“If we want a negotiated peaceful solution tomorrow we need to provide more weapons today.”
The focus in Ramstein is expected to be not on what the United States will provide but on whether Germany will
lift its opposition
to sending its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine or at least approve their transfer from allied countries.
Stoltenberg remained cautious on the subject, saying consultations were continuing, although he welcomed a British decision to dispatch Challenger tanks to Kyiv.
This week, Britain raised the pressure on Berlin by becoming the first Western country to send Western tanks, pledging a squadron of 14 Challengers, but the Leopards are seen as the
best choice
to supply Ukraine with a large-scale tank force.
Kyiv says it hopes
new Western weapons
will give it fresh military momentum this year, especially heavy tanks which would provide its troops more mobility and protection to push through Russian lines in the east and south of the country.
Beyond tanks, Stoltenberg said Ukraine needed more air defense systems and armor but also ammunition, spare parts and maintenance capabilities to ensure that its existing weapons continued to function.
He said the situation along battlefronts had stabilized over the past weeks, but that the protracted fierce fighting in the eastern city of Bakhmut demonstrated the importance of providing more weapons to support Ukraine.
Russia has focused on Bakhmut in recent weeks, claiming last week to have taken the mining town of Soledar on the city’s northern outskirts.
“(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin has shown no sign of preparing for peace and therefore he must realize he cannot win on the battlefield,” Stoltenberg added.

Topics: WEF 2023 Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO Jens Stoltenberg Weapons

Related

Turkey's Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Turkiye ‘not in a position’ to ratify Swedish NATO bid
NATO chief recognizes Kuwait’s security role
Middle-East
NATO chief recognizes Kuwait’s security role

Marcos to leverage Filipino presence in Gulf countries for investment

Marcos to leverage Filipino presence in Gulf countries for investment
Updated 18 January 2023
Ellie Aben

Marcos to leverage Filipino presence in Gulf countries for investment

Marcos to leverage Filipino presence in Gulf countries for investment
  • Philippines seeks more foreign investors to aid economic recovery
  • Saudi Arabia, UAE are top destinations for nation’s migrant workers
Updated 18 January 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines is going to tap into the presence of Filipino workers in the Middle East to attract investment from Gulf countries, the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday after his session at the World Economic Forum.

In 2021, about half of Filipinos working abroad were in Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are the top two destinations for overseas Filipino workers.

Marcos, who was attending the WEF in Davos, Switzerland, was positive that Filipino workers in the Middle East would play a role in drawing more investors as the Southeast Asian country sought to boost foreign investment as part of its post-pandemic economic recovery strategy.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed optimism Tuesday that the Philippines could leverage on the strong presence of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East to corner investments from Arab countries looking eastward for new investment destinations,” the presidential office said in a statement.

“The Philippines, Marcos said, has a very good foundation with regard to the relationship with Gulf countries because of the huge concentration of OFWs in the Middle East.”

Kuwait and Qatar — aside from Saudi Arabia and the UAE — are also popular destinations among OFWs, according to latest official data.

In Davos, Marcos was on a mission to promote the Philippines “as leader and driver of growth, and a gateway to the Asia-Pacific region.”

The Philippine president was the only leader from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, attending the WEF this year. He was accompanied by a delegation of Philippine business leaders and officials, including Trade and Industry Secretary Fred Pascual.

“We have met with several business executives and presented our country as an ideal investment destination in Asia,” Pascual said in a statement issued by his office.

“Similarly, we shared with them our improved business climate, which was fueled by the recent economic policy reforms that facilitate ease of doing business.”

“We see (the) WEF as an opportunity to gather more FDIs that will complement our country’s economic recovery initiatives.”

Topics: WEF 2023 Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Filipino workers Middle East

Related

Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers
World
Philippine president Duterte signs into law creating a department for overseas Filipino workers
During a phone conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Duterte expressed thanks for the Kingdom’s inclusion of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in its COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Philippine president lauds Saudi efforts on welfare, labor rights of Filipino workers

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Gulls of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East
What We Are Reading Today: Gulls of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East
Private sector has a key role to play in battle against climate change, says US diplomat
Private sector has a key role to play in battle against climate change, says US diplomat
Pakistan calls on Iran to prevent cross-border attacks, after militants kill four soldiers
Pakistan calls on Iran to prevent cross-border attacks, after militants kill four soldiers
Polar bear kills mother and child in Alaska
Polar bear kills mother and child in Alaska
Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos
Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.