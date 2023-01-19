You are here

  • Home
  • Inter beat city rivals AC Milan to claim Italian Super Cup in Riyadh

Inter beat city rivals AC Milan to claim Italian Super Cup in Riyadh

Inter's players celebrate after winning the Italian Super Cup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan. (Reuters)
1 / 33
Inter's players celebrate after winning the Italian Super Cup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan. (Reuters)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
2 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
3 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
4 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
5 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
6 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
7 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
8 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
9 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
10 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
11 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Inter's players celebrate with the fans after winning the Italian SuperCup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. (AFP)
12 / 33
Inter's players celebrate with the fans after winning the Italian SuperCup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh. (AFP)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
13 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
14 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
15 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
16 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
17 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
18 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
19 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
20 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
21 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
22 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
23 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
24 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
25 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
26 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
27 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
28 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
29 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
30 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
31 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
32 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
33 / 33
Italian cup holders Inter defeated the reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shalhoub)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cvzb3

Updated 22 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Inter beat city rivals AC Milan to claim Italian Super Cup in Riyadh

Inter's players celebrate after winning the Italian SuperCup football match between AC Milan and Inter Milan.
  • Goals by Dimarco, Dzeko and Martinez gave Simone Inzaghi’s team, the Coppa Italia holders, a comfortable 3-0 win over the Serie A champions
Updated 22 sec ago
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: The Supercoppa Italiana, and the bragging rights that go with it, went to Inter Milan on Wednesday evening in Riyadh.

A crowd of just over 51,000 inside King Fahd International Stadium watched the Coppa Italia holders defeat reigning Serie A champions AC Milan 3-0 to lift the trophy on this, the third occasion the showpiece final has been played in the Kingdom.

This was no mid-season, warm-weather friendly. For a start, the temperature inside the stadium had dipped to chilly 9 degrees Celsius. But more importantly, no derby match between these two city rivals is ever anything less than fiercely contested — and certainly not when the first silverware of the season is on the line.

The teams came into the match with AC Milan sitting in second place in the Serie A standings on 38 points, nine behind leaders Napoli, and Inter in fourth on 37, lagging Juventus only on goal difference.

Inter started the game on the front foot and earned a free-kick in a promising position after four minutes, only for it to be struck straight at the defensive wall by World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez. But the Inter fans did not have long to wait for the breakthrough.

Only 10 minutes in, Nicolo Barella broke free on the right side of the AC Milan penalty area and squared the ball to Federico Dimarco, whose left-foot finish left Ciprian Tatarusanu in goal with no chance.

The Serie A champions had their best chance of the half on 18 minutes when Portuguese international Rafael Leao’s curling shot from a tight angle was turned over by Andre Onana for a corner.

Inter took full advantage of the let-off three minutes later. Edin Dzeko received the ball from Alessandro Bastoni inside the Milan penalty box, before showing brilliant skill to cut onto his right foot and slide the ball past Tatarusanu. It was 2-0 already and the Rossoneri were in danger of being seriously embarrassed.

Inter were relentless and on the half hour, Dimarco almost scored his second after taking advantage of another careless defensive mistake but his fierce, left-foot shot was pushed away by Tatarusanu.

Martinez had a chance to put the match to bed in first-half stoppage time but he miscontrolled the ball when put through on goal and Inter had to be content with a two-goal lead at the break.

AC Milan were visibly improved during the early stages of the second half and Leao had a golden chance to halve the deficit, but shot over after finding space for himself just inside the Inter penalty area. Ismael Bennacer also had sight of goal but shot straight at Onana.

On 65 minutes, Milan coach Stefano Pioli brought on Charles De Ketelaere, Divock Origi and Pierre Kalulu for Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias and Simon Kjaer, as they looked to consolidate their second-half dominance and close the gap.

Milan continued to press but found clear chances very hard to come by, with Leao in particular resorting to several long-range shots that were either blocked by the Inter defenders or easily gathered by Onana.

With 20 minutes left, coach Simone Inzaghi replaced Barella and Dzeko with Roberto Gagliardini and Joaquin Correa in an attempt to inject a bit more life into the Inter attack but the match continued to follow the same script, with Milan enjoying superior possession but rarely managing to translate it into clear goal opportunities.

Then, on 77 minutes, Martinez redeemed himself for what had been a poor personal performance with a sumptuous finish on the outside of his right foot to give Inter a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Argentine striker celebrated by taking off his shirt in front of the delighted Inter fans behind the goal, with the resulting booking being of barely any consequence.

“Ole, ole, ole, Inter, Inter,” sang those in the crowd wearing black and blue. There was no way back for Milan and the remainder of the match was played against a backdrop of celebration by the Inter supporters.

This was Inter’s seventh Italian Super Cup triumph, equaling the number claimed by their defeated opponents. Juventus, with nine wins, remain the competition’s record title holders.

As the lights inside the stadium dimmed, the Inter players joined their fans in joyous celebration, a sure indication, if any were needed, of just how much this trophy means to them.

Topics: Italian Super Cup football soccer AC Milan Inter Milan Italy Saudi Arabia

Related

Super Cup clash between Milan giants brings Italian football renaissance to Riyadh video
Sport
Super Cup clash between Milan giants brings Italian football renaissance to Riyadh
Italian Super Cup tickets on sale for Riyadh clash
Sport
Italian Super Cup tickets on sale for Riyadh clash

Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 

Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 

Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 
  • 11 clubs from the English top-flight made it to the top 20 in international television rights sales, says Deloitte’s Football Money League
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER, UK: Manchester City topped Deloitte’s Football Money League for a second consecutive year as the Premier League accounted for more than half of the top 20 clubs for the first time.
Total revenue from the top 20 revenue generating clubs rose to near pre-pandemic levels of 9.2 billion euros ($9.9 billion, £8.1 billion) for the 2021/22 season, according to a report published on Thursday.
That increase was largely due to a 1.3 billion euro rise in matchday revenue after two seasons impacted by coronavirus restrictions.
The Premier League’s rise in international television rights sales and strong commercial growth saw 11 clubs from the English top-flight make the top 20 for the first time.
Leeds and Newcastle replaced Wolves and Zenit St. Petersburg in the only changes to the top 20 from last season.

Courtesy: Deloitte’s Football Money League

A 13 percent rise in City’s revenue to 731 million euros saw them retain top spot from European champions Real Madrid on 714 million euros.
Liverpool rose to third, their highest position in Money League history and above Manchester United for the first time, thanks to a run to the Champions League final, on 702 million euros.
United (689 million euros) were fourth ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich (both 654 million euros).
Barcelona, who topped the Money League two years ago, dropped to seventh (638 million euros) after crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage and suffering slower commercial growth than their competitors.
Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal make up the top 10.
“The Premier League’s financial superiority is unlikely to be challenged in the coming seasons,” said Sam Boor, director of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.
“It’s now likely a case of not if, but when, all 20 Premier League clubs will appear in the Money League top 30.”
 

Topics: Manchester United English Premier League (EPL) Deloitte’s Football Money League

Related

Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates
Sport
Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates
Manchester City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League
Sport
Manchester City beat Chelsea to close gap at top of Premier League

Atlético beats Levante 2-0 to return to Copa quarterfinals

Atlético beats Levante 2-0 to return to Copa quarterfinals
Updated 46 min 56 sec ago
AP

Atlético beats Levante 2-0 to return to Copa quarterfinals

Atlético beats Levante 2-0 to return to Copa quarterfinals
  • Levante had eliminated first-division Getafe in the previous round and was unbeaten in its last 17 matches in all competitions
Updated 46 min 56 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Atlético Madrid returned to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2018 by defeating second-division club Levante 2-0 on Wednesday.
Marcos Llorente scored a goal and set up another by Álvaro Morata to send Atlético through to the last eight and help it rebound from two consecutive games without a win in the Spanish league. Both goals came after the interval after a poor first half by Diego Simeone’s team.
“We struggled early, didn’t even get a shot on goal. It wasn’t our best effort,” Simeone said. “We talked at halftime about playing with the ball. We know these players can play well.”
Atlético had last made it to the Copa quarterfinals in the 2017-18 season, when it lost to Sevilla. It was eliminated by Real Sociedad in the round of 16 last season, and by third-division club Cornellá in the second round two years ago.
Atlético’s letdown in the league left Simeone’s team just holding on to fourth place in the final Champions League spot. It has lost to Barcelona at home and drawn at Almería in the last two rounds.
The Copa looks like the only trophy Atlético can realistically still fight for this season as it trails league leader Barcelona by 13 points near the halfway point.
Levante had eliminated first-division Getafe in the previous round and was unbeaten in its last 17 matches in all competitions.
The other teams already in the last eight are Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna.
On Thursday, newly crowned Spanish Super Cup champion Barcelona visits third-division club Ceuta, while Real Madrid is at Villarreal.
DEFENDING CHAMPION OUT
Defending champion Real Betis failed to advance after a 4-2 loss in a penalty shootout against visiting Osasuna.
Sergio Canales and Guido Rodríguez missed their penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation and 2-2 draw in extra time at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville.
Osasuna, sitting in seventh place in the Spanish league behind Betis, twice came from behind to send the game into the shootout.
Osasuna converted all of its penalties to reach the last eight of the Copa for the first time since 2009-10. It last made the semifinals in 2002-03.
CAVANI LEADS VALENCIA
Veteran Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani scored two first-half goals to help Valencia win 4-0 at second-division club Sporting Gijón.
Justin Kluivert and Samuel Lino also scored for the team coached by Gennaro Gattuso, which had won only two of its last 10 matches in all competitions.
Valencia was runner-up to Real Betis in last year’s cup final.
ATHLETIC ADVANCES
Athletic Bilbao got past Espanyol 1-0 with Óscar de Marcos scoring in the 27th and advanced past the round of 16 for the fourth straight season.
Bilbao was a semifinalist last season, and finished second in 2020 and 2021.

Topics: Copa del Rey Atletico Madrid Levante

Related

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League
Sport
Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League
Atlético Madrid held again on return to Spanish league
Sport
Atlético Madrid held again on return to Spanish league

Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos

Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos

Two jailed for 2021 burglary at home of PSG’s Marquinhos
  • The burglary at the PSG club captain's family home in Yvelines took place in March 2021, while PSG were playing a league match against Nantes
  • Marquinhos' father who was at home with his two daughters was assaulted
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

VERSAILLES, France: A French court handed jailed terms on Wednesday to two men found guilty of the 2021 burglary at the family home of Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian defender Marquinhos.
A third suspect was released. All three had denied the charges.
The burglary at the PSG club captain’s family home in Yvelines, west of Paris, took place in March 2021, while PSG were playing a league match against Nantes at the Parc des Princes.
Marquinhos’ father who was at home with his two daughters, aged 13 and 16 at the time, was assaulted and the assailants got away with 2,400 euros in cash, two luxury bags and a bracelet.
One of those on trial, 24-year-old Amir E., had already been detained on another case and refused to appear at the Marquinhos robbery hearing.
He was sentenced to seven years in prison for robbery with violence, kidnapping and criminal association.
The Egyptian national will be barred from French territory after serving his sentence.
Samba G., 30, received a five-year jail term, with three of those years suspended. for possession of a weapon and criminal association. The investigators suspected him of having provided the vehicle used to go to the scene of the burglary.

Topics: PSG Marquinhos burglary court

Related

Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
World
Paris court jails burglars who robbed Saudi businessman and Chelsea footballer Thiago Silva
Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win
Sport
Messi scores in first game after World Cup as PSG win

Arsenal reveal ‘anti-Semitism’ incidents after Spurs clash

Arsenal reveal ‘anti-Semitism’ incidents after Spurs clash
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

Arsenal reveal ‘anti-Semitism’ incidents after Spurs clash

Arsenal reveal ‘anti-Semitism’ incidents after Spurs clash
  • The Premier League leaders said one incident took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • The other at a public house in Islington, north London
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal have revealed an investigation has been launched into “disturbing” incidents of anti-Semitism following their north London derby win at Tottenham.
The Premier League leaders said one incident took place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the other at a public house in Islington, north London.
“We have been made aware of two disturbing incidents over the weekend involving anti-Semitism which are now under investigation,” an Arsenal statement said on Wednesday.
“There was an incident at the north London derby on Sunday involving Arsenal supporters in which one of our fans overheard grossly offensive anti-Semitic statements made by another Arsenal fan.
“On the same afternoon, we were appalled to hear of an incident at The Cally pub in Islington, involving other anti-Semitic chants.
“We recognize the impact this behavior has on our many Jewish supporters and others and condemn the use of language of this nature, which has no place in our game or society.”
Arsenal’s 2-0 win, their first in the league at Tottenham since 2014, was also marred by a fan attack on their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the final whistle.
Joseph Watts, a 35-year-old from Hackney, has been charged with “assault by beating, going on to an area adjacent to a playing area and throwing a missile on to a football playing area” and is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17.

Topics: Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur anti-Semitism Premier league

Related

Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates
Sport
Arsenal, Man City face Premier League derby dates
Arsenal beat Oxford 3-0, set up FA Cup fourth-round match with Man City
Sport
Arsenal beat Oxford 3-0, set up FA Cup fourth-round match with Man City

Injured Nadal makes early Australian Open exit, Gauff edges Raducanu

Injured Nadal makes early Australian Open exit, Gauff edges Raducanu
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

Injured Nadal makes early Australian Open exit, Gauff edges Raducanu

Injured Nadal makes early Australian Open exit, Gauff edges Raducanu
  • Nadal's wife Mery was in tears as the injury-hampered Spanish great lost to 65th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald
  • The 36-year-old Nadal was clearly hindered by a hip issue that required a medical timeout
Updated 18 January 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Defending champion Rafael Nadal hobbled out of the second round in a huge upset at the Australian Open on Wednesday, as Coco Gauff beat Emma Raducanu in a battle of the rising stars.
Nadal’s wife Mery was in tears as the injury-hampered Spanish great lost to 65th-ranked Mackenzie McDonald at Rod Laver Arena, where the roof was closed because of more rain in Melbourne.
The 36-year-old Nadal was clearly hindered by a hip issue that required a medical timeout, as he went down 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to the American.
It was the reigning champion’s earliest exit from a major in seven years and will lead to more questions about whether injury and age are catching up with the record 22-time major champion.
The men’s title now looks Novak Djokovic’s to lose.
Nadal said defeat “hurt” and acknowledged that injuries were taking a toll.
“I’ve never been in a position to complain, life has given me so many positive things that I have no right to complain,” he said.
“(But) I am tired, I am sad, I am disappointed, all this is a reality.
“From here on... what I want is to continue playing tennis. Don’t think I’m saying all this because I want to take a step back.
“It is not the case, but my current feelings are bad.”
In contrast to Nadal’s disappointment and pain, 27-year-old McDonald is into the third round and a match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.
“He’s an incredible champion, he’s never going to give up regardless of the situation,” said McDonald of his beaten opponent.
“I was trying to stay focused on what I was trying to do and he kind of got me out of my rhythm, and I just got through it.”
Melbourne’s famously fickle weather played more havoc on day three.
On Tuesday play on most courts was stopped because of extreme heat and then matches were suspended later in the day on the outside courts by heavy rain.
More rain fell on Wednesday as organizers frantically tried to clear a backlog of matches.
Only matches on the three main stadiums, which have roofs, were able to begin on time. The outside courts belatedly saw action, but six hours of play was lost.
The Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner, 16th seed Frances Tiafoe and sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime all won.
So too did Daniil Medvedev, the losing finalist at the past two Australian Opens, who overcame a partisan crowd to dismiss Australian wildcard John Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.
Seventh seed Medvedev will fancy his chances now that Nadal is on his way home.
So too will Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who raced past Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata in 92 minutes.
The 18-year-old American Gauff, seen as the heir to now-retired Serena Williams, defeated former US Open champion Raducanu 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).
It was a first-ever meeting between the two and a glimpse of an exciting future for women’s tennis.
The two good friends went toe-to-toe throughout, exchanging service breaks, but the turning point came in the second set when the American grittily saved two set points at 4-5.
Gauff then edged past the 20-year-old Briton on her third match point in the tiebreak, before they embraced warmly at the net.
“The whole match was great and considering the circumstances I can imagine both of us was nervous. This was a long-anticipated match-up since the draw came out,” said Gauff.
Earlier, world number one Iga Swiatek and dangerous American Jessica Pegula led the charge into the third round.
Polish title favorite Swiatek swept past Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 while third seed Pegula downed Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 7-6 (7/5).
Greece’s Maria Sakkari also went through, but she looked anything but the sixth seed in a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 struggle against Russian qualifier and college student Diana Shnaider.
Sakkari was irked by Shnaider’s fist pumps and celebratory screams, before finding her composure.
In the last match of the day, last year’s beaten finalist Danielle Collins had an almighty scare before defeating Karolina Muchova 6-7 (1/7), 6-2, 7-6 (10/6).

Topics: Australian Open Rafael Nadal Emma Raducanu

Related

Novak Djokovic gets warm Australian Open welcome, then wins
Sport
Novak Djokovic gets warm Australian Open welcome, then wins
Nadal triumphs but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak
Sport
Nadal triumphs but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak

follow us

Latest updates

New Zealand PM Ardern says will not seek re-election
New Zealand PM Ardern says will not seek re-election
Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 
Man City top Premier League dominated Football Money League 
Atlético beats Levante 2-0 to return to Copa quarterfinals
Atlético beats Levante 2-0 to return to Copa quarterfinals
Houthis put two YouTube activists on trial for critical videos
Houthis put two YouTube activists on trial for critical videos
Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher
Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.