Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023: Refinitiv data

Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023: Refinitiv data
Optimism has risen after China reopened following three years of maintaining a strict zero-COVID-19 policy (Shutterstock)
Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters

Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023: Refinitiv data

Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023: Refinitiv data
Updated 47 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Chinese companies are expected to report their highest earnings growth in five years, Refinitiv data shows, as economic reopening after COVID lockdowns and accommodative monetary policy raise hopes for higher profits.

According to Refinitiv IBES data, China’s large and mid-cap companies’ profits are seen rising 16.2 percent in 2023, the fastest growth since 2017. The analysis is based on 1,164 companies with a market capitalization of at least $1 billion.

Optimism has risen after China reopened following three years of maintaining a strict zero-COVID-19 policy and Beijing pledged additional policy support to boost the ailing domestic economy.

Herald van der Linde, head of the equity strategy at HSBC, said the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and support from the property market would boost the outlook for consumer and travel-related sectors in mainland China.

The Reuters analysis showed utilities, consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors are expected to lead growth with their estimated profit growth of 34.5 percent, 33.5 percent and 27.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the tech sector is expected to see earnings growth of 27 percent compared with 9.4 percent in 2022 while the property sector would witness 9.4 percent higher profits after a 4.9 percent drop last year.

E-commerce company JD.com and technology infrastructure and marketing platforms provider Alibaba Group are expected to report profit growth of 28.8 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively.

Profits of tech giant Tencent Holdings are expected to rise abbout 19 percent this year after a slump in 2022.

China’s video game regulator lifted many curbs for the industry and granted multiple publishing licenses to Tencent’s games for domestic release last month.

“We expect China to outperform Asia ex-Japan due to its faster-than-anticipated reopening, continuing domestic policy support, and potential for stronger earnings growth,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note this month.

Topics: China economy

RIYADH: Oil futures fell as much as 1 percent on Thursday over recession fears as a sharp decline in US retail sales and manufacturing output muddied the outlook for demand. 

Brent crude futures were down 86 cents, or 1.01 percent, to $84.12 a barrel at 10.30 a.m. Saudi time, after losses of around 1 percent on Wednesday.  

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures also declined 91 cents, or 1.14 percent, to $78.57 a barrel. 

Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand’s PTT 

Oman LNG has agreed to supply up to 1.6 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas to France’s TotalEnergies and Thai state-owned firm PTT, the Omani state news agency reported on Wednesday. 

TotalEnergies and PTT will each receive 800,000 tons of LNG per year, with the French firm commencing a 10-year deal in 2025 and the Thai company taking supply for nine years beginning in 2026, the news agency said. 

Thailand, a net oil and gas importer, needs to increase imports of LNG to offset a steep production fall at its largest gas field and as sanctions threaten its supplies from Myanmar. 

Spikes in gas prices last year Thailand to search for alternative energy sources, ranging from coal to renewables, an official from the Energy Regulatory Commission said in October. 

Global gas prices rose to record levels in 2022 as Russia’s supply cuts placed enormous strain on the European and global markets. 

Harbor Energy says it will cut jobs due to UK windfall tax 

The British North Sea’s biggest oil and gas producer Harbor Energy told its staff that it plans job cuts due to a windfall tax on the sector imposed last year, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. 

The jobs would be cut in Aberdeen, Scotland, and the extent of the cuts is yet to be decided, the spokesperson added. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC UK

UAE's Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks: CEO

UAE’s Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks: CEO
Updated 16 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

UAE’s Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks: CEO

UAE’s Masdar to issue green finance framework within weeks: CEO
Updated 16 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

ABU DHABI: UAE renewable energy company Masdar will publish its first green finance framework within weeks, enabling it to issue its first green bonds, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"Masdar will be ready to issue its first-ever green bond in 2023, and we intend to move forward subject to market conditions," CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said, speaking at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum.

Last month, TAQA, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. said they would become shareholders in Masdar, with stakes of 43 percent, 33 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

Fitch and Moody's reaffirmed their A+ and A2 credit ratings assigned in 2021 following the change to the company's shareholding structure, Al Ramahi said.

Issuers in the hydrocarbon-rich Gulf have increasingly looked to burnish their environmental credentials by issuing green bonds or other sustainability-linked debt.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund raised $3 billion in green bonds in October in its maiden debt issue.

The UAE will host this year's COP28 climate summit and last week named the head of oil giant ADNOC, Sultan al-Jaber, to lead it. He also chairs Masdar and was its founding CEO.

Topics: UAE masder Green

Saudi real estate prices up 1.6% in Q4 2022: GASTAT

Saudi real estate prices up 1.6% in Q4 2022: GASTAT
Updated 53 min 28 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi real estate prices up 1.6% in Q4 2022: GASTAT

Saudi real estate prices up 1.6% in Q4 2022: GASTAT
Updated 53 min 28 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Real estate prices in Saudi Arabia increased by 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, primarily driven by a rise in residential properties values, according to the latest report released by the General Authority for Statistics.

The GASTAT report revealed that the price of residential properties increased by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous year, mainly fueled by a 2.7 percent rise in land plot prices.

According to the report, other sub-sectors such as commercial and agricultural real estate saw a marginal decline of 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent respectively, resulting in reducing the rate of increase in the general index.

The report further noted that the price of villas increased by 1.7 percent, while apartments rose by 2.2 percent.

Topics: Saudi real estate GASTAT

Tadweer signs five operations contracts worth $545 million

Tadweer signs five operations contracts worth $545 million
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Tadweer signs five operations contracts worth $545 million

Tadweer signs five operations contracts worth $545 million
  • Agreements aim to improve quality of services through provision of equipment for transport of waste, street cleaning services and automatic sweeping, plus staff training
  • Tadweer said it is also investigating opportunities for collaboration in the selective conversion of solid municipal waste into sustainable aviation fuel
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company, also known as Tadweer, has signed five contracts worth more than 2 billion dirhams ($545 million) covering operations in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The six-year contracts cover the collection of solid waste, transportation services, public cleaning services, and waste container management. They were signed with Alphamed Abu Dhabi, Terberg RosRoca Vehicle Manufacturing, Beeah Sharjah Environment Company, Averda Waste Management, and Nael and Bin Harmal Hydroexport at the EcoWaste 2023 Exhibition and Forum at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

They aim to improve the quality and environmental friendliness of services through the provision of electrical equipment for waste collection and transportation, cleaning services for main roads and automatic sweeping, and employee-training programs that conform to international standards.

“Tadweer is constantly seeking to cooperate and establish partnerships with global stakeholders, to exchange best practices, success stories and innovative solutions for the sector,” said CEO Ali Al-Dhaheri.

“Through these partnerships, we aim to join our efforts and utilize the best practices to overcome waste-management challenges, by raising the public’s awareness and addressing challenges related to waste collection, transportation and treatment.

“Tadweer plays a key role in supporting sustainability by reducing the amount of waste disposed of in landfills, investing in advanced technologies and solutions, and recycling waste by utilizing available resources, in accordance with the best standards and practices.”

He added that “the company is committed to leading the change in waste management, providing an integrated waste-management system … and supporting the energy and facilities sector. This can be achieved by executing innovative projects and initiatives and utilizing the latest technologies to realize the nation’s ambitions to adopt a circular economy.”

Tadweer said it is also investigating opportunities for collaboration in the selective conversion of solid municipal waste into sustainable aviation fuel, as well as the possibility of converting waste into other fuels and sustainable chemical materials.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company Tadweer Abu Dhabi EcoWaste 2023 Exhibition and Forum

A better understanding of region's place in the world 

A better understanding of region’s place in the world 
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

A better understanding of region’s place in the world 

A better understanding of region’s place in the world 
  • Majid Al Futtaim Group, McKinsey & Company present MENAP Economic Integration Barometer during WEF
  • Barometer aims to provide better understanding of the region’s economic integration, interconnectedness with other world markets
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

DAVOS: Emirati holding company Majid Al Futtaim Group together with the World Economic Forum and management consulting firm McKinsey & Company have launched the world’s first Economic Integration Barometer for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region.

Presented on Wednesday at WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the barometer will offer a deeper understanding of the status of MENAP economic integration and the region’s interconnectedness with other world markets.

“The barometer is an attempt to establish a baseline of where we are today (as a region) versus our potential,” said Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim Holding, during a special panel session at WEF.

The barometer is designed to spark dialogue and drive collective action by tracking progress across four key metrics — trade, intangibles, capital and people — and provide public and private stakeholders “with tools to help standardize the interpretation and definition of economic integration.”

The panel emphasized the importance of boosting regional cross-border collaboration and grasping the enormous opportunity given by diversification of the economic market beyond oil.

Sven Smit, chairman of the McKinsey Global Institute, said that the region “will need to be more of a maker of services and goods” that would support the creation of “different sets of industries active in the region that can export to each other.”

Over several months, Majid Al Futtaim has worked with McKinsey Global Institute to develop a barometer capable of providing real-world insights that demonstrate where the region stands today.

Given the scarcity and inconsistency of data available, the MENAP Economic Integration Barometer aims to provide leaders in the region with “transparent and systematic tracking.”

“The barometer is a live instrument that is going to change and evolve over time,” Ismail said.

“This is the precise type of input we need in order to make sure the barometer is...a catalyst for action.”

During the panel, participants also highlighted the importance of improved collaboration between the public and private sectors to nurture human capital in the region, particularly in forging a new highly skilled labor force.

“We have the highest youth unemployment in the world that, for us, is seen as a problem but should be an opportunity,” said Majid Jafar, CEO at Crescent Petroleum, adding that the private sector must take the lead in job creation as the “public sector cannot absorb all of them.”

Ismaili said the barometer will be updated every year, coinciding with the WEF, and engage with key stakeholders at Davos on results and imperatives to drive incremental progress.

“The opportunity is immense. We have many ingredients and we can take one step at a time. I am confident that in 20 years we will be on the main stage talking about MENAP being a successful lighthouse story of economic integration and prosperity for all,” Ismail concluded.

 

Topics: WEF 2023 World Economic Forum Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF) McKinsey & Company MENAP Economic Integration Barometer

