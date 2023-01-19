You are here

25th Arabian Gulf Cup
25th Arabian Gulf Cup

At least one dead, dozens injured in stampede before Iraq Gulf Cup final: medics

At least one dead, dozens injured in stampede before Iraq Gulf Cup final: medics
Thousands of fans without tickets had gathered outside the stadium in Iraq’s Basra to watch the Arabian Gulf Cup final football match between Iraq and Oman. (File/AFP)
At least one dead, dozens injured in stampede before Iraq Gulf Cup final: medics

At least one dead, dozens injured in stampede before Iraq Gulf Cup final: medics
  • Match to go ahead despite at least one death in stampede
  • PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani headed to Basra to oversee the situation on the ground
BASRA, Iraq: At least one person has died and scores more injured in a stampede at Iraq’s Basra stadium on Thursday.

Authorities closed the gates to the stadium and an alternative venue was opened after the incident left at least one dead and 60 injured Thursday ahead of the Arabian Gulf Cup final, medical and security sources said.

Later the Arabic news channel Al Arabiya reported that the Iraq Football Association had decided to let the match go ahead as planned, despite the earlier incident.

Iraq’s news agency said Al-Mina stadium was open to accommodate the large crowd of fans after Basra’s stadium was closed at full capacity. Dozens of screens were installed in public squares across Basra to broadcast the final between Iraq and Oman.

Long banned from hosting international football matches, war-torn Iraq had been counting on its hosting of the Gulf Cup to burnish its image but it had already been forced to apologize for organizational lapses.

Thousands of fans without tickets had gathered outside the stadium in Iraq’s main southern city of Basra since dawn in the hope of watching the final, which was due to kick off at 7:00 p.m. (1600 GMT).

“There has been one death and dozens of slight injuries,” a medic said.

An interior ministry official gave the same toll. “A large number of fans, many of them without tickets, had gathered since first light to try to get in,” the official said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani had earlier chaired a meeting with key ministers and the governor of Basra to discuss “special measures for the Gulf Cup final,” his office said.

The Iraqi leader headed to Basra to oversee the situation on the ground, it added.

An AFP photographer inside the stadium said the turnstiles were still closed when the stampede broke out. Sirens blared as ambulances arrived to ferry the injured to hospital.

Images posted on social media showed a sea of people outside the stadium.

The army called on fans to heed the instructions of security force personnel on access to the stadium to allow the championship to be “wrapped up in a civilized fashion that does honor to Iraq.”

Football is by far Iraq’s biggest spectator sport and the rare opportunity to see home international games has drawn thousands of fans.

The tournament has also attracted thousands of foreign fans who crossed from neighboring Kuwait to see the games in Basra, little more than 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the border.

(With agencies)

 

From UAE to South Africa, cricket's transition into global entertainment machine gathers pace

From UAE to South Africa, cricket’s transition into global entertainment machine gathers pace
Updated 19 January 2023
Jon Pike

From UAE to South Africa, cricket's transition into global entertainment machine gathers pace

From UAE to South Africa, cricket’s transition into global entertainment machine gathers pace
  • As game generates big financial rewards for players, owners, other stakeholders, measures necessary to stop those hoping to benefit financially from illegal, nefarious activity
Updated 19 January 2023
Jon Pike

If further evidence of the Hollywood- or Bollywood-ization of cricket was needed, then it was in abundance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Jan. 13.

Prior to the opening match of the DP World ILT20, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, addressed the crowd and global viewers to thank those who made the tournament possible. He also took the opportunity to remind those watching about his new film, which represents his first in four years.

The other performers were Indian rapper Badshah, who composed and sung the theme song of the league, American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, and Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo, playing for MI Emirates in the competition.

Once the match got underway, Dubai Capitals totalled 187 for the loss of six wickets, captain Rovman Powell scoring 48 runs from 29 balls. This proved to be too much for the Knight Riders, who registered only 114 in their 20 overs.

Three days earlier, at Newlands cricket ground in Cape Town, the Betway SA20 tournament was launched. In comparable manner to Dubai, the opening ceremony featured rapper Sho Madjozi and singer Master KG, both South Africans, along with supporting dancers.

More importantly, there were enough spectators, diverse in age, gender, and race, to fill Newlands for the first time in more than three years.

During this time, Cricket South Africa experienced a chaotic turnover of key personnel, including chief executive officers, captains, and coaches, which served to shatter public confidence and create instability. An attempt to launch a franchised T20 competition, lacking television rights and sponsorship, failed in 2018.

This time around the franchisees are seasoned India Premier League team owners, and a 10-year broadcast rights agreement is in place with Viacom 18, and the title sponsor is Betway. This is a Malta-based online betting and gaming company, owned by Super Group, a global digital gaming firm.

Additionally, the competition is not owned or run solely by CSA, but by Africa Cricket Development (PTY) Ltd. Newly formed in 2022, CSA’s stake is 50 percent, SuperSport, a South Africa-based group of television channels, has 30 percent, and a former chief operating officer of the IPL, Sundar Raman, has 20 percent.

The global reach of SA20 is impressive in terms of both ownership and audience, Viacom 18 providing access to the Indian market and SuperSport to sub-Saharan Africa.

So far, spectators have been impressed. As well as the full house at Newlands, the subsequent matches at Kingsmead, Durban, and St. George’s Park, Gqeberha, were sold out.

Apart from the cricket, various other forms of entertainment are being provided to maintain the interest of spectators. At the first game to be held at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on Jan. 17, so-called match-day activations included stilt-walkers, jugglers, a virtual reality booth, rappers, DJs, and fireworks.

Spectators at all matches, who are aged over 18, have an opportunity to benefit from Betway’s Catch a Million prize by one-handedly catching a six which has been hit into the crowd. In an indication of the encouraging start made by SA20, Betway announced on day eight, Jan. 17, that it was doubling the prize money to $116,000 (2 million rand) and rebranding the opportunity, Betway Catch R2million.

By Jan. 19, 13 of the 33 matches had been completed, with the five teams locked very tightly, only one point separating second from bottom. In match 13, Pretoria Capitals’ comfortable victory put them top with three wins out of four. The bottom team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, secured their second win in three days against the previous joint top team, MI Cape Town, in a thrilling contest. Chasing a target of 172, the Sunrisers looked to be out of the match after 15 overs, having lost six wickets for 101 runs. However, Marco Jansen smashed 66 runs in 27 balls, against high-quality bowling, to propel his team to victory.

In the UAE, as of Jan. 18, seven of the 34 matches had been completed. The MI Emirates, the Gulf Giants, and the Desert Vipers have each won their first two matches. At the bottom of the table, both the Sharjah Warriors and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost their first three matches, so have some ground to make up.

Notable performances have come from one of England’s most itinerant cricketers, Alex Hales, who has scored 83 not out and 64 in his two innings, while Bravo proved that he can entertain on the pitch as well as the stage with three wickets for 25 in the MI Emirates win against Sharjah Warriors.

Although it is too early to be sure of the front-runners, it is very clear that the rapid growth of T20 cricket enlarges the market for betting, some of it unregulated. Estimates place a 2021 value on the global sports betting market of between $77 billion and $90 billion, with a compound growth rate of around 10 percent forecast up to 2030.

The attraction of betting on T20 cricket is that it provides an outcome quickly. There are specialist websites which provide forecasts of results and player performance based on data analysis. A whole new sub-sector has emerged but, with it, come issues.

The International Cricket Council has an anti-corruption unit, with a commitment to protect all forms of international cricket played under the aegis of the council and its members. Protection of domestic cricket is the responsibility of the boards of full members. However, associate members organizing tournaments with a certain number of international players must obtain a licence from the ICC that involves having an anti-corruption strategy in place.

Cricket’s evolution into a sport of high-intensity entertainment on and off the field is generating big financial rewards for players, owners, cricket boards, media channels, commentators, analysts, sponsors, and advertisers. It is also attracting those who seek to benefit financially from illegal or nefarious activity centered on the game.

Those responsible for policing these activities have a challenging task ahead to preserve the game’s integrity amidst the spectacle of T20 cricket.

Charlie Appleby eyes more wins in week 3 of Dubai World Cup Carnival

Charlie Appleby eyes more wins in week 3 of Dubai World Cup Carnival

It’s now week three of the Dubai World Cup Carnival and I’ve noticed a trend — William Buick is not always on the winning Charlie Appleby-trained horse.

Amazingly, the British Champion Jockey, who rode 200 winners in the UK in 2022, has just one winner at Meydan so far this season, and that came on the “good thing” Sovereign Prince. Buick’s good friend and colleague James Doyle, ostensibly the stable number two, has ridden four winners, including three for Appleby.

There’s more to it than meets the eye, however. Buick might not be riding the best Godolphin horse that night, but he might be on the best Godolphin horse.

Confused? Allow me to explain.

Plenty of Appleby’s string are already targeting big prizes on Dubai World Cup day, March 25, and even at June’s Royal Ascot meeting.

Buick might not be on the one primed to win this week, but he could be a horse with a real future and wants to get a gauge of their fitness and ability at this early stage of the season.

It could happen again this week. Appleby has won the featured G2 Zabeel Mile five times and could well make it six, with Master Of The Seas likely to be the warm favorite. Buick rides him, with Doyle onboard Modern News. No one is suggesting that Modern News, a lovely consistent horse but yet to win above Listed level, is of the same caliber as Master Of The Seas, who has won a Group 2 and been second in the G1 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

However, on Friday, he might be, with Appleby stating that they are “working back” from Super Saturday for Master Of The Seas, while Modern News is fit, ready to go and “won’t look out of place in this field.”

Maybe Buick is playing the long game again, or maybe a half-fit Master Of The Seas will still be too good for his seven rivals. We shall see, but I’ll make Modern News my pick just in case the trend continues.

The card starts with the new Big Easy Sprint Championship for Purebred Arabians, named after one of the best of the breed, who won 21 times during his career. Ernst Oertel saddles four of the eight runners but Namrood, who he doesn’t train, is the one to beat. The locals will take race two, too, with Sayed Hashish’s exciting Colour Up taken to beat emphatic Jebel Ali winner My Dubawi, but perhaps not by much.

Eight will run in the 1,000-meter ARN Handicap (where have all the turf sprinters gone?), in which it’s tempting to go for the talented old boy Taneen, who goes well fresh and loves this track, although the speedy Thunder Of Niagara might be a more sensible pick.

The Listed UAE 1000 Guineas doesn’t look to have a star, but I was taken by Unjokable’s first run and she’s now drawn in one, so maybe she can reverse form with Mimi Kakushi, while Marco Botti’s Ardakan can take the Al-Khail Trophy. He was third in a Group 1 last season, so this is a drop in grade, although the progressive Wickywickywheels is interesting for Bhupat Seemar.

The last race, a 1,400-meter turf handicap, is the most open and international of the night, with horses from Ireland, Spain and the UK taking on the locals. Ian Williams’ Spirit Of Light was unlucky last week and now gets his best trip. Maybe he can continue a good Carnival for the British contingent.

Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122

Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122

Murray, Young lead Hawks past Donic, Mavericks, 130-122
  • Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Miami led comfortably from the first quarter on against New Orleans en route to victory
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

DALLAS: Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night.

John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27.

Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. Doncic went third overall and Young fifth.

Murray and Collins combined to go 7 of 11 from 3-point range as the Hawks shot 57 percent from deep and 50 percent overall on a hot-shooting night for both teams. Dallas was 52 percen overall.

Christian Wood had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Mavericks.

GRIZZLIES 115 CAVALIERS 114

In Memphis, Tennessee, Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and Memphis won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating Cleveland.

Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points, Caris LeVert had 23, and Evan Mobley added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Cleveland played without scoring leader Donovan Mitchell because of a strained left groin.

THUNDER 126 PACERS 106

In Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points and Oklahoma rolled past Indiana for their fourth straight victory.

Joe, a reserve, tied a career high with seven made 3-pointers in just 22 minutes.

Lu Dort had 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Kenrich Williams added 12 points and a career-best 10 assists for the Thunder.

Andrew Nembhard scored 18 points for Indiana. The Pacers have lost five straight.

WIZARDS 116 KNICKS 105

In New York,Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and Washington never trailed against New York.

Kuzma also had 13 rebounds and seven assists. Beal shot 7 for 11 after being sidelined by a strained left hamstring. The Wizards went 1-4 without him.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Washington against his former team.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points for New York.

HORNETS 122 ROCKETS 117

In Houston, Terry Rozier scored 26 points and Charlotte held off reeling Houston to snap a five-game skid Wednesday night after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle again.

The Hornets, who have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, got their first win since Jan. 6 over the hapless Rockets. Houston, which has the NBA’s worst record and hasn’t won since Dec. 26, has lost a season-high 12 straight.

Jalen Green tied a career high with 41 points to lead the Rockets.

JAZZ 126 CLIPPERS 103

In Salt Lake City, Lauri Markkanen had 34 points and 12 rebounds to help Utah beat short-handed Los Angeles.

Markkanen returned after missing two games because of a bruised hip. He made six 3-pointers and had his 11th game with at least 30 points this season.

The Jazz led wire-to-wire and by as many as 25 points over the weary Clippers, on the second game of a back-to-back set, without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Norman Powell led Los Angeles with 30 points.

HEAT 124 PELICANS 98

In New Orleans, Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Miami led comfortably from the first quarter on against New Orleans.

Jimmy Butler added 18 points and Gabe Vincent hit four 3-pointers as part of a 16-point night for the Heat. They never trailed and led for all but the first two minutes en route to their fourth victory in five games.

CJ McCollum scored 21 points for Pelicans. They’ve lost seven of 10 while playing much of that stretch without star power forward Zion Williamson.

Saudi Arabia set to profit from Ronaldo move, says football finance expert

Saudi Arabia set to profit from Ronaldo move, says football finance expert
Updated 19 January 2023
Reuters

Saudi Arabia set to profit from Ronaldo move, says football finance expert

Saudi Arabia set to profit from Ronaldo move, says football finance expert
  • Neil Joyce: The growth of the Al-Nassr fanbase after Ronaldo joined  went from under a million fans to like eight million in a space of like 10 days
  • As well as luring Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia has signed up Messi as a tourism ambassador, with the country hosting a new chapter in the celebrated rivalry between them
Updated 19 January 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr could lead to a financial windfall for his new club and Saudi Arabia, football finance expert Neil Joyce told Reuters, as the Portugal international gears up for his first game in the country since the deal was announced.

Ronaldo was named captain of Riyadh ST XI — a team made up of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players — for an exhibition match on Thursday against Lionel Messi’s Paris St. Germain.

The 37-year-old forward’s contract with Al-Nassr is estimated by the media to be worth more than €200 million ($215.76 million) and the deal has drawn a huge amount of attention which is likely to offer monetary opportunities, Joyce said.

“It’s well-publicized the growth of the Al-Nassr fanbase after Ronaldo joined, they went from under a million fans to like eight million in a space of like 10 days,” said Joyce, who is CEO & co-founder of CLV Group and advises clubs on how best to maximize their revenues through engagement with their global fanbases.

“There are monetary opportunities for them. For sponsorship, suddenly showing the global brands that you can reach eight million fans, there’s some monetization that they could benefit from straight away on it.

“He’s got a heavy following around celebrities, TV, entertainment and pop music, so, there are content opportunities for Saudi Arabia to almost be a hub for TV and entertainment. Also to promote the country as a destination.”

According to Joyce, Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia would also set a precedent for more big-name players to arrive and develop the Saudi league in the same way to Pele’s impact on US Soccer after he joined New York Cosmos in 1975.

“It’s more of a short-term hit that they can get with him. But also, if they want to become the next version of the MLS (Major League Soccer). Think back to Pele,” Joyce added.

“The Ronaldo effect could take hold in that area and, given the success of the World Cup in that region, I think it makes a lot of sense for Ronaldo and the value that it can bring in the not-too-distant future.

“You’re going to see a series of relatively high-profile stars that maybe are entering the latter stages of their career, probably moving over to Saudi Arabia.”

As well as luring Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia has signed up Messi as a tourism ambassador, with the country hosting a new chapter in the celebrated rivalry between them.

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights

Witness: Bribes helped Fox execs get soccer TV rights
  • During his first day on the witness stand Wednesday, Burazco told the court about the sham contracts that were set up with soccer officials to funnel the bribes
Updated 19 January 2023
AP

NEW YORK: The US government’s star witness in a corruption trial over the broadcasting rights to some of soccer’s biggest events testified Wednesday how he and two former Fox executives paid millions of dollars in bribes to undermine competing bids.

The trial in New York City is the latest development in a tangled corruption scandal that dates back nearly a decade and has ensnared more than three dozen executives and associates in the world’s most popular sport.

The witness, Alejandro Burzaco, alleges that he and former Fox executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez conspired to bribe South American soccer officials for the TV rights to the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest annual tournament, the Copa Libertadores, and help land broadcasting rights to the sport’s most lucrative competition, the World Cup.

“The bribes fulfilled that purpose extremely well,” Burzaco testified.

Lawyers for Lopez and Martinez have asserted that the former executives are being framed, with one defense lawyer accusing Burzaco of masterminding the bribes.

During his first day on the witness stand Wednesday, Burazco told the court about the sham contracts that were set up with soccer officials to funnel the bribes.

He said the payments Lopez and Martinez are accused of making to South American Football Confederation officials helped Fox squeeze out competitors and secured the rights to tournaments for below-market costs.

Lopez, a native of Argentina, is the former chief executive of Fox International Channels and later operated a podcasting venture. Martinez, a native of Mexico, headed the broadcaster’s Latin America affiliate.

Another sports media and marketing company, Full Play Group SA, is on trial with Lopez and Martinez, but the bribery allegations against that company involve different TV rights. Full Play, incorporated in Uruguay, is accused of paying bribes for the rights to the Copa America, a quadrennial national team competition, as well as to World Cup qualifying matches.

Prosecutors are expected to question Burzaco until at least Friday, after which it will be the defense attorneys’ turns.

The New York-based Fox Corporation, which sold its international channels during a restructuring in 2019, has denied any involvement in the bribery scandal and is not a defendant in the case.

So far, more than two dozen people have pleaded guilty and two people have been convicted at trial in connection with a US-led investigation into tens of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks at soccer’s highest levels. Four corporate entities have also pleaded guilty. Four other companies were charged but reached agreements with the government to avoid prosecution.

The soccer world’s governing body, FIFA, has said it was not involved in any fraud or conspiracies and was a mere bystander as the scandal unfolded.

Nevertheless, the scandal thrust the organization under worldwide scrutiny. It has since sought to polish its tarnished image.

Last month’s World Cup final in Qatar, where Argentina prevailed over France in a dramatic title-clinching shootout, was the most-watched soccer match ever in the US, according to television audience estimates.

During opening arguments Tuesday, Assistant US Attorney Victor Zapana told jurors that millions of dollars in bribes fed a system of clandestine, no-bid contracts that “allowed disloyal soccer executives to live a life of luxury.”

Prosecutors allege that the payoffs enabled Lopez and Martinez to allow Fox to get confidential information from high-ranking soccer officials, including those at FIFA, that allowed its $425 million bid to beat out rival ESPN and secure US broadcasting rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Burzaco is a former business partner of the two men and headed an Argentinian marketing firm. He has cooperated in previous soccer corruption cases after his own bribery arrest in 2015 in a bid, his critics contend, to avoid prison.

Burzaco has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other charges. He testified in 2017 that all three South Americans on the FIFA executive committee took million-dollar bribes to support Qatar’s bid for the recently completed 2022 World Cup.

