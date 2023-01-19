You are here

  • Home
  • Review: ‘The Menu’ serves up chills aplenty but boasts a lackluster final course  

Review: ‘The Menu’ serves up chills aplenty but boasts a lackluster final course  

Review: ‘The Menu’ serves up chills aplenty but boasts a lackluster final course  
Ralph Fiennes in ‘The Menu.’ (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vwz2x

Updated 27 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: ‘The Menu’ serves up chills aplenty but boasts a lackluster final course  

Review: ‘The Menu’ serves up chills aplenty but boasts a lackluster final course  
Updated 27 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Ever since I watched “The Menu,” now available on Disney+ in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, I’ve wondered whether I will be able to enjoy a meal at a restaurant ever again.  

Director Mark Mylod's immensely uncomfortable, atmospheric thriller — which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival — has spoilt my appetite for eating out. 

With a screenplay by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy, wonderful lensing by Peter Deming, and production design by Ethan Tobman, the film has all the ingredients of a superb watch — and it is packed with shocking moments.  

An elaborate multi-course dinner is served up for an intimate group of 12 privileged men and women, who are taken by boat to a remote island for the occasion. The terribly pompous chef Slowik (a great performance here by Ralph Fiennes) serves up the fare with the help of his aides. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Menu (@themenufilm)

Slowik is more interested in his meal being admired rather than enjoyed, which is rather difficult considering one of his sous chefs commits suicide in front of the horrified diners. The macabre tale continues with Slowik tormenting his guests, who were handpicked for the monstrous occasion. Well, all except Margo (Anya Taylor-Joy), who arrives on the island as a replacement date of Tyler (Nicholas Hoult). She is curious and disgusted by what is going on, but is also harshly critical of Slowik.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Menu (@themenufilm)

It is only toward the end that we understand why Slowik does what he does — the reason is unconvincing, however. 

The narrative seems interesting when the mystery is being thrown at us, but when the solutions come, the meal is ruined.  

Topics: The Menu Ralph Fiennes Anya Taylor-Joy Nicholas Hoult

Netflix renews US Palestinian comedian Mo Amer’s ‘Mo’ for second season  

Netflix renews US Palestinian comedian Mo Amer’s ‘Mo’ for second season  
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Netflix renews US Palestinian comedian Mo Amer’s ‘Mo’ for second season  

Netflix renews US Palestinian comedian Mo Amer’s ‘Mo’ for second season  
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will renew Palestinian American comedian Mohammed Amer’s hit show “Mo” for a second season.  

According to the streaming service, the upcoming series will bring Mo Najjar’s journey for asylum to a conclusion.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohammed "Mo" Amer (@moamer)

The 41-year-old is the writer, producer and lead star of “Mo.” Teresa Ruiz will reprise the role of Maria, Farah Bseiso will play Yusra and Omar Elba will play Sameer. 

US Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef, who co-created the series with Amer, will also return as the executive producer.   

“I’m thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of under-represented humans trying to be seen around the globe and to be able to bring the people who loved and rooted for Mo Najjar along for the ride as we close this chapter of his story,” Amer said in a released statement.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohammed "Mo" Amer (@moamer)

The first critically acclaimed season, which was released in August 2022, tells the story of a Palestinian refugee who lives with his family in Houston, trying to figure out how to make a living while waiting on a pending asylum request for US citizenship which has already taken longer than 20 years. 

The show won a Gotham Award for Breakthrough Television Under 40 Minutes and is being honored at the 2023 AFI Awards.  

Amer has also been nominated for the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards in the Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series category.  

Topics: Mo Amer Mo Netflix

Georgina Rodriguez meets celebrity-loved Saudi designer Honayda Serafi 

Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez had a relaxed meeting with Saudi celebrity-approved fashion designer Honayda Serafi
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Georgina Rodriguez meets celebrity-loved Saudi designer Honayda Serafi 

Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez had a relaxed meeting with Saudi celebrity-approved fashion designer Honayda Serafi
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez had a relaxed meeting with Saudi celebrity-approved fashion designer Honayda Serafi, according to a recent social media post. 

Serafi, who is the founder of the fashion label HONAYDA and became the Kingdom’s first designer to be shown at Harrods in London last year, posted a picture of the two of them on Instagram, with the caption: "Woke up this morning saying to myself ‘I want to live and love this day.' And it kicked off amazingly! #lovesaudiarabia," along with a heart emoji. 

The likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lupita Nyong’o have worn creations by Serafi in the past.  

Rodriguez also took to social media recently to share photos from a romantic date night with Ronaldo in Riyadh.

Topics: Georgina Rodriguez Honayda Serafi Honayda

Meet Alfred Tarazi — the artist carrying ‘the weight of Lebanon’s history’ 

Meet Alfred Tarazi — the artist carrying ‘the weight of Lebanon’s history’ 
Alfred Tarazi was born during the civil war, and much of his work portrays his recollections of that time. (Supplied)
Updated 19 January 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Meet Alfred Tarazi — the artist carrying ‘the weight of Lebanon’s history’ 

Meet Alfred Tarazi — the artist carrying ‘the weight of Lebanon’s history’ 
  • Tarazi’s latest installations examine his country’s cultural heritage from a personal perspective
Updated 19 January 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: An eye-popping mixture of images from the era of the Lebanese Civil War can be found at The Hangar, an exhibition space in Haret Hreik, Lebanon, run by UMAM Documentation and Research.  

UMAM is a local nonprofit dedicated to “understanding Lebanon’s present by dealing with the past.” So it makes perfect sense that the group is hosting Beirut-based artist Alfred Tarazi’s installation “Memory of a Paper City” —a vibrant, dynamic large-scale work which uses cut-out images and old photographs to capture not just the violence of Lebanon’s 15-year civil war, but also the cultural response to it in the form of cultural figures including composer Ziad Rahbani, women scantily dressed in the bold attire of the era, images from the popular press that tell of a breakdown of social norms, photographs from the conflict and of other global celebrities and leaders such as Sylvester Stallone (as Rambo) and Che Guevara.  

Tarazi was born during the civil war, and much of his work portrays his recollections of that time — both personal and societal — and his desire to preserve his country’s history and heritage during the tumultuous present. 

In many ways, “Memory of a Paper City” is a call to action to celebrate Lebanon’s vibrant cultural heritage amid the current disintegration of state institutions that has led to the neglect and destruction of that heritage. Beirut, once a rich creative hub, is presently in disarray.  

During the first days of 2023, Lebanon’s only functioning power plant was shut down due to a worsening, long-running political dispute. While the country plunges into darkness, artists like Tarazi are working to keep the lights on, at least metaphorically.  

Tarazi is quick to stress that the installation doesn’t just portray Lebanon’s heritage, but that of the wider Middle East. 

“The ‘Paper City’ exhibition (takes) a lot from paper archives of magazines and newspapers from the 1930s until the end of the 1980s,” Tarazi tells Arab News. “While I was collecting material for the exhibition, I found a lot of archives from some seminal (regional) newspapers in Lebanon from the Thirties onwards. If you were working in the press in Lebanon (at that time), you were contributing to the entire Middle East.  

A series of external factors meant that huge amounts of such content were lost — “thrown away in the garbage due to numerous errors, lawsuits and bankruptcies,” as Tarazi puts it. Tarazi’s installation is a small step to restoring some of what was lost. 

“We looked at over 100 publications to collect their archives. These are magazines that existed from the 1930s to the end of the 1970s. It’s a vast, vast heritage. The installation thus has this national endeavor,” he says. 

Tarazi has a second installation being shown simultaneously — on the steps of The National Museum of Beirut and in a derelict warehouse nearby. “Hymne A L’Amour” highlights the country’s largely overlooked heritage of craftsmanship, though the lens of his own family’s artisanal legacy. While “Paper City” takes a more national, collective approach, “Hymne” looks at Lebanese history from a personal standpoint. 

In the warehouse there are thousands of handcrafted decorative works created by the Tarazi’s family, including Baghdadi ceiling panels, colored glass lanterns, copper and brass vessels and 19th-century doorframes. Many of the pieces are in need of restoration.  

“I come from a family of craftsmen and antique dealers which means there are a lot of objects that were passed from one generation to the other, and they fill a huge warehouse, where they’ve been rotting away for the past 50 years,” says Tarazi. 

His great-great-grandfather Dimitri Tarazi opened the first Maison Tarazi antiques store in Beirut in 1862, after escaping Damascus during the 1860 Civil War. The store soon became renowned for its high-end craftsmanship and the Tarazis became the official supplier to the Imperial Ottoman Sultan from 1900.  

Tarazi’s installation is a way to share these historically significant artefacts with the public. But there was also a very personal reason for him to stage the exhibition as soon as he could. 

“It was crucial for me to get the material out of the warehouse to work with it while my father is still alive,” he explains. “It entails a conversation between father and son. It has always been extremely difficult for me to extract information from my father about this vast cultural heritage, due to the war and everything that happened afterwards. It’s difficult for my father to speak about.” 

In other parts of the world, these historical pieces may have found their way into museums and private collections, but in Lebanon they are largely without a home. Tarazi says there is no institution in the country that presents how people once worked with wood, copper and fabrics.  

“All these materials are the fabric of life; they are life itself,” he says. “This is how people used to decorate their houses. This is how people used to build their lives. I became interested in seeing to what degree I could take the objects of my family and transform them into works of art.”  

On the steps of the museum, Tarazi has built a scale replica of the grand French embassy residence in Beirut, Residence des Pins. It was here that General Henri Gouraud declared the creation of the state of Greater Lebanon, on Sept. 1, 1920. 

Tarazi says the residence was first designed as a casino and was based on a model that has been passed down to him by his family. The original replica is one, Tarazi says, that he would have liked to have seen preserved in a museum. But since this never took place, he did it himself via a work of art. 

“Both projects are common examples of broken transmissions of history from one generation to the next that are harsh and abrupt,” Tarazi says. “Through my work, I’ve had the tendency to want to carry the weight of the history of Lebanon.” 

While it is painful to examine this history, it also, as Tarazi so eloquently expresses, offers a chance to revive memories of a Lebanese identity — and hope for a better future.  

Topics: Alfred Tarazi Lebanon art artist

Kim Kardashian acquires Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross at Sotheby’s London 

Kim Kardashian acquires Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross at Sotheby’s London 
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

Kim Kardashian acquires Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross at Sotheby’s London 

Kim Kardashian acquires Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross at Sotheby’s London 
  • The cross was previously owbed by British Palestinian businessman Naim Attallah in the 1980s 
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: American socialite, reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has purchased Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross pendant for nearly $200,000, auction house Sotheby’s announced. 

The Attallah Cross, a 1920s pendant designed by luxury jewellery designer Garrard and owned by the former group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard, the late British Palestinian businessman Naim Attallah CBE, sold for $201,998 in the Sotheby’s royal and noble sale on Wednesday.  

The Attallah Cross was owned by the former group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard, the late British Palestinian businessman Naim Attallah CBE. (Supplied)

The cross was first bought from Garrard by Attallah in the 1980s and through his friendship with Diana Attallah was able to loan it to her on several occasions over a number of years. 

The pendant, which was most famously worn by Diana at a London charity gala in October 1987, sold for more than double its pre-auction estimate. 

The pendant, which was most famously worn by Diana at a London charity gala in October 1987, sold for more than double its pre-auction estimate. (Supplied)

The cross-shaped pendant – thought to be a one-off private commission by Garrard – is a bold and colourful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds. The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats. 

“Princess Diana and my father were friends and I remember that she often came to see him at the historic Garrard store on Regent Street, where his office was, and she would ask to borrow the pendant on several occasions – she really loved the piece” said Ramsay Attallah, current owner of the cross.

Topics: Kim Kardashian Princess Diana Attallah Cross

Recipes for success: Chef Marcus Routbard offers advice, a tasty short-rib recipe

Recipes for success: Chef Marcus Routbard offers advice, a tasty short-rib recipe
Updated 19 January 2023
Hams Saleh

Recipes for success: Chef Marcus Routbard offers advice, a tasty short-rib recipe

Recipes for success: Chef Marcus Routbard offers advice, a tasty short-rib recipe
Updated 19 January 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Even as a child, Marcus Routbard was determined to be a chef. Born and raised in Canada, the cluster executive chef at The Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton Brand and DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences, spent much of his childhood in the kitchen, discovering the flavors of Cantonese cuisine through his mother and European cuisine from his father. He quickly developed a passion for cooking.

It was a passion that he enriched with education. He studied at Dubrulle International Culinary and Hotel Institute in Vancouver, his home city, and went on to combine his love for food with his interest in travel. Over the past 20 years, Chef Routbard rose through the ranks working in luxury properties in Vancouver, Toronto, Dubai, Beijing, and Osaka. This is the third time he has worked in the UAE.

Burrata Salad. (Supplied)

Q: When you started out professionally, what was your biggest challenge? 

 A: One of the most difficult things to learn was cooking a steak. The firmer it is, the more well-done it is. There are at least five different levels of ‘doneness,’ which makes it a daunting task, especially when working at a steakhouse. Over 100 steaks are prepared every day and trying to perfect each one based on feeling is (really) difficult.  

What’s your top tip for amateur  chefs?

Relax and have fun. Ensure you taste everything along the way. If it tastes great to you, then whoever you’re cooking for will surely enjoy it.  

Glacier 51. (Supplied)

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?

Salt. It sounds really simple, but seasoning “à point,” as the French say, is one of the most difficult things to teach a young chef. Over the years, I’ve learned that salt really helps bring all the other ingredients to life.  

When you go out to eat, are you able to relax and enjoy the meal, or do you find yourself critiquing the food? 

I have certain expectations when I’m visiting a top-flight restaurant. It’s part of my competitive nature to study cooking techniques, service, taste and menu design. The one thing I love about this industry is that it’s constantly evolving and changing with the times.  

When you do go out to eat, what’s your favorite cuisine? 

When I go out for a special meal, I’ll almost always order the tasting menu. These menus are meticulously crafted by chefs to represent them and their restaurant in the best manner. It’s definitely the ideal way to try their food.  

Shrimps. (Supplied)

What’s your go-to dish if you have to  cook  something quickly at  home?

It’ll be Asian cuisine — something I can cook in the wok and add in lots of vegetables. It’s fast, nutritious and easy to clean up afterwards. It ticks all the boxes.  

What behavior by customers most frustrates you? 

I always find it disappointing when people waste food at buffets. Seeing plates of food being cleared into the garbage upsets me. We all speak about sustainability and food scarcity, yet people still overfill their plates at buffets. It’s a mindset I hope will change soon. 

What’s your favorite dish to  cook  and why?

Short ribs. I love slow cooking them until they’re super-tender and melt off the bone. There are many variations, but my favorite is to slow cook them, place them on the grill and finish them off with a sticky glaze. The way I make this dish back home is identical to how we prepare it at The Director’s Club. It’s a clear winner.

Which dish do you find hardest to get right? 

The most challenging dish for me to perfect is the brisket at The Director’s Club. The brisket is a tough area on the cow and each piece is different, so the cooking time needs to be adjusted accordingly. And the way a brisket is chopped also affects the diner’s experience.         

As a head  chef, are you fairly laidback? Or are you a strict disciplinarian? 

I’m quite calm. I don’t shout much as I don’t think it’s necessary. I’m clear with my team about my expectations. Teamwork is absolutely essential in the kitchen. Everybody makes mistakes, but true growth lies in learning from mistakes and improving.

Chef Marcus’ black Angus short ribs

(Supplied)

INGREDIENTS

1kg beef short ribs

100g red cabbage

25g shallot

100g leek

100g carrot

100g onion

100g celery 

3 cloves of garlic

4 stem thyme

30ml honey

1L veal jus

15g salt 

10g pepper  

15g butter

45ml vegetable oil

INSTRUCTIONS:

Pre-heat the oven to 170c 

  1. Season liberally the short ribs with salt and pepper 
  2. Using an ovenproof pan, such as a sauteuse, heat the oil on the stove.  Once the oil is hot sear the ribs in the pan until they are nicely carmelized.  Remove and set aside. 
  3. Add in your onion, carrot, celery, garlic, and caramelize the vegetables. 
  4. Add back to the pot, the shortrib, with the veal jus, thyme, and honey. Put the lid on and transfer to the oven for 3 hours, 30 minutes, or until the ribs are tender (the exact cooking time will vary depending on size and shape of the ribs) 
  5. Check the ribs after about 2 hours and 30 minutes.  If the veal jus has reduced, top up with some more veal jus so the pot does not dry out. 
  6. Once the short ribs feel tender and the meat is almost releasing from the bone, remove and cover with aluminum foil to maintain the heat. 
  7. Strain the liquid from the pot, removing as much of the fat as possible.  Place back into a new pot, return to the stove and reduce to a syrup consistency.  Finish by stirring in the butter, and adjusting the seasoning. 
  8. Return the short ribs to a pan and re-heat, use the sauce to baste over the short ribs to create a glaze. 
  9. Serve the short ribs with your favorite side, perhaps a flavorful ginger rice, or whipped potato, and roasted vegetables. 
Topics: Chef Marcus Routbard The Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi Hotel

Latest updates

Review: ‘The Menu’ serves up chills aplenty but boasts a lackluster final course  
Review: ‘The Menu’ serves up chills aplenty but boasts a lackluster final course  
One dead, dozens injured in stampede before Iraq Gulf Cup final: medics
One dead, dozens injured in stampede before Iraq Gulf Cup final: medics
Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023: Refinitiv data
Chinese companies set for biggest earnings growth in 5 years in 2023: Refinitiv data
Netflix renews US Palestinian comedian Mo Amer’s ‘Mo’ for second season  
Netflix announced that it will renew Palestinian American comedian Mohammed Amer’s hit show “Mo” for a second season
Oil Updates — Crude down; Harbor Energy to cut jobs due to UK windfall tax 
Oil Updates — Crude down; Harbor Energy to cut jobs due to UK windfall tax 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.