Lebanese parliament fails to elect president for the 11th time

Lebanon’s parliament fail to elect a new president for the 11th time on Thursday
Lebanese parliament failed in an 11th attempt to elect a new president. (File/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese parliament fails to elect president for the 11th time

Lebanon’s parliament fail to elect a new president for the 11th time on Thursday
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a new president for the 11th time on Thursday, prolonging an institutional vacuum amid one of the worst economic crises facing the country.

MP Michel Moawad received the most votes with 34, but 37 lawmakers returned blank ballots, according to Lebanon’s news agency.

Issam Khalife received seven votes, while Ziad Baroud gained just two, and Edward Honein had one.

A caretaker government took over when former president Michel Aoun stepped down at the end of October, 2022, stalling a host of economic reforms aimed at stopping wasteful spending and combatting rampant corruption.
Lebanese authorities in April, 2022, reached a tentative agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a recovery plan conditional on a host of economic reforms and anti-corruption measures.

However, the international organization has been critical of Lebanon’s sluggish efforts to meet these demands.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese pound on Thursday hit a new record low of 50,000 pounds per US dollar, currency exchange dealers told Reuters, marking a loss in value of more than 95 percent since the country’s financial system imploded in 2019.
The pound was pegged to the dollar at a rate of 1,507 in 1993, a peg that held until 2019, when decades of profligate spending, mismanagement and corruption triggered a financial crisis.

Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks continue to impose strict limits on withdrawals of foreign currency since October 2019, tying up the savings of millions of people.

As the economy continues to tank without any reforms, some depositors have resorted to storming bank branches and take their trapped savings by force.

(With agencies)

Topics: Lebanon

Arab-Israeli freed after serving 40 years for killing soldier

Maher Younis was released from Beersheba prison in southern Israel
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

Arab-Israeli freed after serving 40 years for killing soldier

Maher Younis was released from Beersheba prison in southern Israel
  • Maher Younis was released from Beersheba prison in southern Israel
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

Arara, Israel: An Arab-Israeli jailed for killing an Israeli soldier was released on Thursday after serving 40 years, officials said, with Israel warning it would not tolerate celebrations glorifying “terror.”
Maher Younis was released from Beersheba prison in southern Israel, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said.
The office of Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said “the murderer terrorist Maher Younis was released from prison this morning.”
Younis was convicted in 1983 of the 1980 murder of Israeli soldier Avraham Bromberg in the occupied Golan Heights. His death sentence was commuted to a 40-year jail term.
His release comes two weeks after his cousin Karim Younis was freed after serving the same prison time for the same offense.
Karim, who said he was “proud” of his actions, had been welcomed by hundreds of celebrating supporters waving Palestinian flags.
Ben-Gvir’s office said the minister had “instructed police to act firmly and with determination against the phenomena of terror and support for terror we saw the other week in Ara,” during the cousin’s homecoming.
“Waving terror flags and chants that the terrorist is a hero... are illegal measures, so police are instructed to prevent them and if they happen, immediately disperse them,” Ben-Gvir’s office said.
Younis is a member of Israel’s Arab minority, many of whom identify as Palestinians.

Topics: Israel crime

Two killed in Israeli raid in Jenin: Palestinian ministry

Two killed in Israeli raid in Jenin: Palestinian ministry
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

Two killed in Israeli raid in Jenin: Palestinian ministry

Two killed in Israeli raid in Jenin: Palestinian ministry
  • The Jenin incident raises the toll of Palestinians killed this month in the West Bank to 17
  • At least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians were killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories last year
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians were killed by gunfire during an Israeli army raid in the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry announced the “martyrdom of Jawad Farid Bawaqna, 57, killed by a bullet in the chest, and Adham Mohammed Bassem Jabareen 28, after he was shot in the upper abdomen by the Israeli occupation army during its aggression on Jenin.”
The Israeli army had no immediate comment.
Palestinian social media indicated that Jabareen was a militant.
The Jenin incident raises the toll of Palestinians killed this month in the West Bank to 17, including civilians and militants, according to an AFP tally.
The majority have been killed by Israeli forces, which have occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.
A surge in violence in 2022 made it the deadliest year in the West Bank since United Nations records began in 2005.
At least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians were killed across Israel and the Palestinian territories last year, according to AFP figures.
The majority of the fatalities were in the West Bank, while 49 Palestinians were killed in a three-day conflict in Gaza.

Topics: Palestine Israel Jenin

Houthis put two YouTube activists on trial for critical videos

Houthis put two YouTube activists on trial for critical videos
Updated 19 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis put two YouTube activists on trial for critical videos

Houthis put two YouTube activists on trial for critical videos
  • Mustafa Al-Mumari and Ahmed Hajar were arrested last month after they accused some Houthi officials being corrupt and criticized taxation levels
Updated 19 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Two Yemenis arrested by the Houthis after posting critical YouTube videos are to be put on trial, prompting rights groups to accuse the militia of using the courts to harass dissidents. 

Mustafa Al-Mumari and Ahmed Hajar were arrested last month after they accused the Houthis of being “thieves and robbers”, named officials they said were corrupt and criticized taxation levels. The Houthis accuse them of spreading false information, defaming leaders and inciting violence. 

Abdul Majeed Sabra, a defense lawyer in Sanaa, told Arab News that two others arrested at the same time, Ahmed Elaw and Hamoud Al-Mesbahi, had been freed on bail. 

Elaw was detained for a video in which he urged the Houthis to tackle corruption and expressed compassion for prisoners. Al-Mesbahi was with Al-Mumari at the time of his arrest.

All four, who had previously expressed support for the movement on social media, appeared at the Houthi-run Specialized Criminal Court of First Instance in Sanaa.

Houthi official media said that all had expressed sorrow and vowed not to repeat their actions. 

However, the militia’s crackdown on YouTubers and social media users has prompted rights organizations to accuse them of harassing free speech advocates and using the courts to settle scores with opponents.

The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties said that human rights violations and abductions have escalated since the Houthis’ takeover in late 2014. The militia established political courts to justify the execution of their opponents and the confiscation of their properties. 

“The Ansar Allah (Houthi) organization in Yemen has committed extreme breaches against people it considers to be its opponents, and as a result, it has opened jails and formed political tribunals,” SAM said on Twitter. 

 

 

The international rights group Euro-Med Monitor accused the Houthis last week of using “tenuous pretexts” to suppress, kidnap, and punish opponents and vocal internet influencers.

In Sanaa, the UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, declared the completion of a two-day visit to Houthi-held Sanaa on Tuesday evening, without mentioning any outcomes of his discussions with Houthi officials. 

“The visit is part of the UN envoy's continued efforts to reach an inclusive, negotiated political settlement in #Yemen,” Grundberg’s office said on Twitter. 

He arrived in Sanaa on Monday for discussions with Houthi leaders about renewing the UN-brokered truce and other matters, days after Omani mediators returned to Sanaa to know Houthi demands to end the war.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, sporadic fighting has erupted between government troops and the Houthis in disputed regions around the besieged city of Taiz. 

Yemen’s army said that its troops exchanged heavy gunfire with the Houthis near an air defense facility north of Taiz and in other areas south and west of the city. Similar fighting and exchanges of fire also occurred in different areas in Taiz on Tuesday.

Topics: Houthi militia Houthi terrorism Yemen Mustafa Al-Mumari SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties

Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows

Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows

Turkiye asks US for F-16 jets amid NATO, Congress rows
  • Mevlut Cavusoglu: ‘As we said together before, this is not only for Turkiye but also important for NATO and for the United States as well’
  • Blinken called Turkiye a close ally and praised its role in negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to allow grain shipments from the key global breadbasket
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Turkiye on Wednesday appealed to the United States to expedite the sale of F-16 jets, a sale some US officials hope could coax Ankara to lift objections to NATO expansion but is bitterly opposed by a key senator.
Meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he intended to discuss his country’s request for modernized versions of the mainstay F-16 fighter jets.
“As we said together before, this is not only for Turkiye but also important for NATO and for the United States as well,” Cavusoglu said.
“So we expect the approval in line with our joint strategic interests.”
The United States is finalizing a $20 billion package for Turkiye that is expected to include around 40 new F-16 fighter jets.
The sale would be simultaneous with a deal for top-of-the-line F-35 jets for Greece, Turkiye’s historic rival with which tensions have risen sharply over a series of sea disputes.
The United States has been looking for ways to persuade Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to lift objections to allowing Sweden and Finland into NATO.
The two Nordic nations shed their earlier hesitation at formally entering the Western alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But all NATO members must agree, and Erdogan has pushed Sweden and Finland to crack down on Kurdish militants who have moved to the two countries.
President Joe Biden has indicated support for selling F-16s to Turkiye. Blinken in his meeting called Turkiye a close ally and praised its role in negotiating with Ukraine and Russia to allow grain shipments from the key global breadbasket.
But Senator Bob Menendez, a member of Biden’s Democratic Party who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has vowed to block any sale.
In a speech late last month, Menendez said that Erdogan’s remarks threatening missiles on Athens were “totally unacceptable” and condemned a ban from politics of Istanbul’s popular mayor, earlier seen as a top threat to Erdogan in May elections.
“He might be doing it out of spite. Or he might be doing it because he is a thug,” Menendez said of Erdogan.
“But one thing is clear — the United States must take the Turkish president’s actions seriously,” he said, vowing to hold up the F-16s until Erdogan “halts his campaign of aggression across the entire region.”
State Department spokesman Ned Price, asked about Menendez’s stance, acknowledged opposition from lawmakers when the administration shared its support for F-16 sales.
But Price noted that Congress also was united on wanting to see a path forward on NATO.
“There is strong support within the US Congress for Finland, Sweden, to become NATO’s newest members,” Price said.
Still, Price acknowledged concerns with Turkiye including on a potential offensive against Syrian Kurds, reconciliation with Syrian President Bashar Assad and on domestic political freedoms.
“We remain deeply concerned by the continued judicial harassment of civil society, media, political and business leaders in Turkiye,” Price said.
Turkiye in 2019 was kicked out of the F-35 program after Erdogan went ahead with a major arms purchase from Russia, the key adversary of NATO.

Topics: Turkiye United States of America (USA) Antony Blinken Mevlut Cavusoglu

Algeria frees opposition figure after vow to quit politics

Algeria frees opposition figure after vow to quit politics
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

Algeria frees opposition figure after vow to quit politics

Algeria frees opposition figure after vow to quit politics
  • Rachid Nekkaz was released on "humanitarian grounds", the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees said on Facebook
  • Algerian daily Le Soir d'Algerie reported the 51-year-old had been granted a presidential pardon
Updated 19 January 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: An Algerian businessman and activist imprisoned for urging a boycott of the country’s 2019 presidential election was released Wednesday, a rights group said, after he announced this month he would quit politics.
Rachid Nekkaz was released on “humanitarian grounds,” the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees said on Facebook.
Algerian daily Le Soir d’Algerie reported the 51-year-old had been granted a presidential pardon.
Nekkaz had unsuccessfully tried to stand as a candidate in the 2019 poll.
In a letter from prison published on his Facebook page on January 2, Nekkaz said he had written to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune the previous month to “officially” inform him of his decision to “give up politics in Algeria.”
Nekkaz said in the letter he would dedicate himself “exclusively” to writing, his family and addressing health issues.
He had previously been jailed between December 2019 and February 2021 for “incitement to violence on social media,” where he has a large following.
The French-born Nekkaz was arrested again in May 2021 and last year sentenced to five years in prison.
Despite having renounced his French citizenship, he had been ruled ineligible to run in 2019 because of a law banning candidates who had ever possessed a nationality other than Algerian.
Instead, he put forward his cousin, a mechanic by trade, who has the same name.
Tebboune, a former premier under long-time ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika, won the 2019 elections after mass protests forced his predecessor to resign.
His government has banned demonstrations by the Hirak pro-democracy movement and stepped up legal proceedings against opponents, activists, journalists and academics.

Topics: Algeirs Rachid Nekkaz politics

