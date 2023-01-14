You are here

Lebanon blast victim’s brother freed after outcry

Lebanon blast victim’s brother freed after outcry
This file photo take on July 13, 2021 shows Lebanese activist William Noun (C), whose brother was killed in the massive port explosion in Beirut in August 2020, during a demonstration outside the residence of the minister of interior in the Lebanese capital against the authorities' lack of action to achieve justice for the victims of the bombing. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Protesting families join chorus of condemnation over ‘idiotic’ detention
BEIRUT: Families of victims of the Beirut port explosion blocked roads in Beirut and Jbeil on Saturday in protest at the arrest of their spokesman, William Noun, by Lebanon’s national security agency.

Pressure by protesters, politicians and activists led to his release after 24 hours in detention.

Noun was arrested after a televised statement last Thursday in which he expressed indignation at the obstruction of the investigation into the port explosion in 2020 that claimed the life of his brother Joe, a fireman.

The massive blast, triggered when a large amount of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse exploded, caused at least 218 deaths and up to $15 billion in property damage.

In his statement, Noun criticized an attempt to appoint a substitute judge for investigator Tarek Bitar, who was removed from the case a year ago, and threatened to “blow up the Justice Palace.”

His arrest was based on a judicial notice issued by Beirut Attorney General, Judge Zaher Hamadeh.

Noun’s house was also raided by state security personnel searching for explosive material.

A political observer told Arab News that Hamadeh has boasted of his ties with Hezbollah and the Amal Movement.

Hamadeh was a judicial investigator in the case of Imam Moussa Al-Sadr’s disappearance and has been touted as a possible replacement for Bitar in the port explosion probe, the observer said.

Neither the President of the Higher Judicial Council Souheil Abboud nor the General Prosecutor Ghassan Ouweidat attended a council meeting on Saturday.

In a statement, those present defended Hamadeh’s decision to arrest Noun, and condemned what they described as “an attack on the judge’s work and dignity.”

Families of the victims gathered in front of the state security headquarters, vowing to remain until Noun was released.

MP Melhem Khalaf, former president of the Bar Association, joined the protesters, saying that Noun’s comments “were the result of grief and that he didn’t actually mean it.”

Noun’s mother, who visited her son while he was in detention, said: “William is doing fine and is strong.”

She added tearfully: “Is this how they treat the parents who lost their children? I buried my first son and now my second son is detained. Why? Are we the ones responsible for the explosion? Are we the criminals? If the judges had lost their children, how would they have dealt with the case?”  

Inhabitants of Jbeil, Noun’s birthplace, took to the streets on Friday to protest his detention.

Scuffles broke out between protesters and security forces personnel, who stepped in to open the roads.

Families of victims of the port explosion claimed Noun was “lured into a trap set by the corrupt and failing judiciary.”

His detention was an attempt to “scare and subjugate the martyrs’ families, in order to discourage them and undermine their determination to find out the truth,” they added.

Former prime minister Fouad Siniora described Noun’s detention as “an idiotic and shameful act.”

He called for the completion of investigation and the arrest of the “real criminals responsible for the port deaths.”

Elias Bou Saab, deputy speaker of parliament, described Noun’s detention “in this scandalous way as a questionable idiocy done for malicious purposes,” while former Labor minister Camille Abousleiman said the arrest was “a joke and an insolence.”

MP Bilal Abdallah said that “the state has turned into a police state in the case of the port explosion and the way the families of the victims are being treated.”

Samy Gemayel, head of the Kataeb party, said: “The fact that they are switching roles and turning the victims’ families into criminals means that we have reached the final chapters of the law of the jungle.”

The investigating judge in the Beirut port explosion case faced demands for his removal after he issued a series of subpoenas against politicians and security personnel.

Subpoenaed suspects, including deputies affiliated with the Amal Movement, refused to be questioned.

Hezbollah and the Amal Movement took to the street to protest Bitar’s decisions, which resulted in a bloody clash over a year ago that obstructed the investigation.

Topics: Beirut blast Lebanon

Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor

Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor
  • The tomb was unearthed by Egyptian and British researchers on the west bank of the River Nile
  • Egyptian archaeologist Mohsen Kamel said the tomb's interior was "in poor condition"
CAIRO: Egyptian authorities announced Saturday the discovery of an ancient tomb in Luxor dating back around 3,500 years that archaeologists believe holds the remains of an 18th dynasty royal.
The tomb was unearthed by Egyptian and British researchers on the west bank of the River Nile, where the famous Valley of the Queens and Valley of the Kings lie, said Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.
“The first elements discovered so far inside the tomb seem to indicate that it dates back to the 18th dynasty” of pharaohs Akhenaton and Tutankhamun, Waziri said in a statement.
The 18th dynasty, part of the period of Egyptian history known as the New Kingdom, ended in 1292 BC and is considered among the most prosperous years of Ancient Egypt.
Piers Litherland of the University of Cambridge, head of the British research mission, said the tomb could be of a royal wife or princess of Thutmosid lineage.
Egyptian archaeologist Mohsen Kamel said the tomb’s interior was “in poor condition.”
Parts of it including inscriptions were “destroyed in ancient floods which filled the burial chambers with sand and limestone sediment,” Kamel added, according to the antiquities board’s statement.
Egypt has unveiled several major archaeological discoveries in recent years, most notably in the Saqqara necropolis south of the capital Cairo.
Critics say the flurry of excavations has prioritized finds shown to grab media attention over hard academic research.
But the discoveries have been a key component of Egypt’s attempts to revive its vital tourism industry, the crowning jewel of which is the long-delayed inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum at the foot of the pyramids.
The country of 104 million inhabitants suffers a severe economic crisis.
Egypt’s tourism industry accounts for 10 percent of GDP and some two million jobs, according to official figures, but has been hammered by political unrest and the Covid pandemic.

Topics: Egypt Luxor tomb

Three more Palestinians killed by Israeli forces

Three more Palestinians killed by Israeli forces
  • Negev residents accuse government of trying to force them off their land
  • Gaza ruling party Hamas urged Palestinians “to continue resisting the Israeli occupation with all means possible”
RAMALLAH: Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian men during a raid in the occupied West Bank early on Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli operation two weeks earlier, Palestinian medical officials said.
The two victims were in a vehicle when they were targeted. The deaths bring to 12, including three children, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces so far this year.
The Jenin Brigade said in a statement that the killing of the three young men will not go unpunished.
Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian prime minister, called for international protection from Israeli forces’ “oppression.”
Gaza ruling party Hamas urged Palestinians “to continue resisting the Israeli occupation with all means possible.”
In a statement, it said: “We emphasize that the continued aggressive policy adopted by the fascist Israeli occupation government against the Palestinian people and their lands and holy sites will not grant it a sense of purported security.”
Such a policy, it added, would not succeed in undermining the steadfastness and resilience of Palestinians.
Rawhi Fattouh, president of the Palestinian National Council, said in a statement: “The pace of fascist terrorism in Israel is escalating through the execution and murder policies of the new extremist government.
“The fascist occupation is trying, through its bloody terror, daily executions, continuous aggression on the Palestinian lands, and public threats against our prisoners, to export its internal crises.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli “occupation practices extrajudicial killings, field executions, and fires live bullets at Palestinian citizens,” with instructions to “kill and degrade the lives of citizens coming from the political and military echelons of the occupying state.”
It called on the international community and the US administration to exert real pressure on Israel to “stop its bloody escalation against our people.”
The ministry urged the International Criminal Court to quickly complete its investigations, and hold Israel and the perpetrators to account.
An increase in the number of killings indicates that the current year will be worse than 2022, which was considered bloodier than 2021.
Mustafa Al-Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, denounced the “criminality of the Israeli occupation army, which deliberately executes the Palestinian people in cold blood every day” during its incursions into cities, camps and villages in the West Bank.
However, he said that these daily killings, carried out at the behest of Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s new security minister, and other extremists in the Israeli government, will not slow the pace of resistance.
Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinians protesting against the seizing of Palestinian lands in Zuwaidin, Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, by settlers were halted by Israeli troops, who fired stun grenades and tear gas to break up the demonstration.
Israeli forces set up checkpoints in the area and also detained Mashhour Al-Wahwah, a photographer with the Palestinian Wafa news agency, for several hours.
The latest killings by the Israeli army coincided with a violent escalation of settler attacks on Palestinians.
On Friday afternoon, young settlers attacked a group of Palestinians, accompanied by American, French and Italian activists, who were taking part in a march near Jericho. Some sustained moderate injuries and were treated in hospital.
Palestinians living inside Israel accuse the new Israeli government of seeking to seize Negev (southern Israel) through racist laws, policies and measures aimed at more than 300,000 Bedouin citizens living there.
In 2013, 697 homes were demolished in the Negev, with the number rising to 1,073 in 2014, 982 in 2015, 1,158 in 2016, and 3,000 in 2021.
Palestinian citizens say that Israel considers their presence in the Negev dangerous.
They believe that the escalation of the right-wing Israeli government’s policies will force them into clashes, as happened a year ago.
Yousef Jabarin, a former Knesset member and university law professor, told Arab News that current right-wing ministers in the Israeli government began to incite and intimidate Palestinians in the Negev even before taking office.
He said that Israel has so far refused to recognize more than 40 Palestinian villages and towns there, some of which were built and established before the state of Israel came into being, and refuses to provide them with essential services.
“There is fear that this government will adopt a policy of displacement against the Palestinian residents of the Negev, and the Negev will be a hot spot of friction if the extremists in this government try to implement their plans against the Palestinians in the Negev,” Jabarin said.

Topics: Israeli Palestinian West Bank

Syrian FM: No normal ties with Turkiye without end to occupation

Syrian FM: No normal ties with Turkiye without end to occupation
  • Turkiye has been a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Syria
  • Faisal Mekdad was speaking after meeting his Iranian counterpart in Damascus
LONDON: Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad said on Saturday that Turkiye would have to end its military presence in his country to achieve a full rapprochement.
“We cannot talk about resuming normal ties with Turkiye without removing the occupation,” he said after meeting his Iranian counterpart in Damascus.
Turkiye has been a major backer of the political and armed opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad during the 12-year conflict in Syria, and has sent its own troops into swathes of the country’s north.
Russia, a key ally of Assad, is supporting a rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara, hosting talks between their defense ministers last month and aiming for meetings between the foreign ministers and eventually presidents.
Mekdad said on Saturday “a meeting between Assad and the Turkish leadership depends on removing the reasons for the dispute,” without providing more details or mentioning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by name.
Mekdad was speaking after meeting in Damascus with Hossein Amirabdollahian, the foreign minister of Assad’s other main ally, Iran.
Amirabdollahian, who also met Assad on Saturday, said on Friday that Iran was “happy with the dialogue taking place between Syria and Turkiye.”
Assad said on Friday the results should be based on the principle of ending the occupation and support for terrorism, a term that Syrian authorities use to refer to all opposition armed groups.
A source with close knowledge of the negotiations said Syria wanted Turkiye to pull its troops from swathes of the north and to halt support to three main opposition factions.
The source said Syria was keen to see progress on those demands through follow-up committees before agreeing to a foreign ministers’ meeting.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday he could meet Mekdad early in February, rejecting reports the two could meet next week.
Syria has made no official comment on the timing of any such meeting, which would mark the highest-level talks between Ankara and Damascus since the Syrian war began in 2011.

Topics: Syria Faisal Mekdad Turkiye Bashar Assad

Tunisia’s opposition to protest against president’s rule

Tunisia’s opposition to protest against president’s rule
  • In a referendum in July last year, Tunisians voters approved a constitution that hands broad executive powers to the president
  • Saied, who was elected in 2019, has curbed the independence of the judiciary and weakened parliament’s powers
TUNIS: Thousands of protesters angry at Tunisia’s economic crisis and the president’s increasingly authoritarian drift marched on Saturday through the capital, responding to a call from opposition parties to mark 12 years since Tunisian protesters unleashed Arab Spring uprisings around the region.
The protest move comes after disastrous parliamentary elections last month in which just 11 percent of voters cast ballots. The elections are meant to replace and reshape a legislature that President Kais Saied dissolved in 2021. The second round has been set for Jan. 29.
It also comes as the country is going through a major economic crisis, with inflation and joblessness on the rise. Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of fuel and basic staples like sugar, vegetable oil and rice in recent months.
The National Salvation Front, a coalition of five opposition parties, including the popular Islamist opposition party Ennahdha, had called for the march in central Tunis.
The Habib Bourguiba avenue, the main artery of the capital and a key site for the revolution, had been placed under high security, with metal barriers, drones and surveillance cameras in place to monitor the crowd.
Demonstrators shouting “Kais Saied, go out” and “No to dictatorship, yes to dialogue and democracy,” amid other mottos, were prevented from getting close to the Interior Ministry.
The President of the Tunisian Human Rights League, Bassem Trifi, said authorities banned protesters from other cities of the country to come to Tunis to take part in the march.
Prominent opposition politician Ahmed Nejib Chebbi said “Tunisia’s salvation can only come through Kais Saied’s departure.”
The head of the Workers’ Party, Hamma Hammami, said “Kais Saied will either end up in prison or flee abroad. His dictatorial regime will fall, like the one of ousted President Ben Ali.”
On Jan. 14, 2011, then President Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali was forced out of power, transforming the country into a budding democracy that inspired the Arab Spring. Ben Ali died in 2019.
“We are here to say ‘stop’ to the process of destruction of the state engaged by Kais Saied,” said Abassi Hammami, the head of the National Comittee for the Protection of Freedoms. “We must open new perspectives for our country.”
The head of the Republican Party, Issam Chebbi, said opponents will continue their fight to relaunch the democratic process and help the country get out of the political, economic and social crisis it is going through.
Saied, who was elected in 2019, has curbed the independence of the judiciary and weakened parliament’s powers.
In a referendum in July last year, Tunisians voters approved a constitution that hands broad executive powers to the president. Saied, who spearheaded the project and wrote the text himself, made full use of the mandate in September, changing the electoral law to diminish the role of political parties.
In an apparent response to criticism, Saied on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Bourguiba avenue and went through the capital’s historic district, the medina. He called for caution against “intruders and renegades” who could mix with protesters to provoke clashes.
The Jan. 14 anniversary has been abolished as an official commemoration date by Saied, who instead declared Dec. 17 as the “revolution day.”
Tunisia’s uprising began on Dec. 17, 2010, when a desperate fruit vendor set himself on fire, unleashing pent-up anger and frustration among his compatriots, who staged protests that spread nationwide and led to the revolution.

Topics: Middle East Tunisia Tunisian President Kais Saied

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry
  • Israeli army said it had launched “counterterrorism activity” near the village
  • The two young men killed were Ezzedine Bassem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23
RAMALLAH: Two Palestinians were killed Saturday during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
The two young men were shot dead by Israeli forces “during an assault on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin” in the north of the West Bank, the ministry said.
No further details were provided on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
The Israeli army said in a brief statement that it had launched “counterterrorism activity” near the village, during which “suspects shot live fire” at them from a passing vehicle.
“The soldiers responded with live fire. Hits were identified,” it said, adding that no Israeli soldiers were reported injured.
The Palestinian health ministry named the two young men killed as Ezzedine Bassem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23.
A third Palestinian, 19-year-old Yazen Samer Jaabari, died of his injuries after he was shot by Israeli forces earlier this month, the ministry said.
He was wounded during in Israeli army operation on January 2 in the village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin, in which two other Palestinians were killed, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.
The latest deaths bring up to 12 the toll of Palestinians killed this year during violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967.
Israeli forces have launched near-daily raids in the West Bank following a wave of deadly attacks in Israel last year.
The surge in bloodshed last year saw at least 26 Israelis and 200 Palestinians killed across Israel and the West Bank, according to an AFP tally.
More than 150 of the fatalities were in the West Bank.

Topics: Palestine Israel Palestine-Israel Palestine-Israel Conflict Israel-Palestine Israel-Palestine Conflict West Bank

