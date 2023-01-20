Riyadh medical conference showcases innovative hernia treatments

RIYADH: A major international medical conference on hernias hosted in Riyadh shed light on treating patients using innovative methods, including laparoscopy and robot-assisted surgery.
The event was attended by more than 300 surgeons specialized in treating hernias in the Kingdom and Arab countries, as well as 300 healthcare workers, in addition to speakers and officials.
During the conference, speakers stressed that obesity is the most important factor in the occurrence of hernias in patients.
Proper nutrition plays a vital role in avoiding hernias, officials said.
Dr. Ashraf Maghrabi, chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Society of General Surgery, said that cutting-edge medical techniques have reducing the rates of hernia complications in the Kingdom. Equipment including surgical meshes as well as robots have also advanced medical treatment, he added.
The official called on patients suffering from hernias to be examined and assessed by a surgeon or specialist doctor.
If hernias are not detected and treated at the right time, patients can suffer complications, reducing the chance of successful treatment, he warned.
Maghrabi stressed that the holding of medical conferences is crucial in promoting education and sharing experiences between specialists.
Prof. Sebastian Schoppman, honorary president of the conference and vice president of the European Foregut Society, said that the event was the largest of its kind and aided in developing the surgical skills of audience members, as well as transferring the international experiences of dealing with hernia patients, which will develop healthcare services provided to people in the Kingdom.
The conference was also attended by Dr. Haitham Al-Zamil, Dr. Ahmed Al-Buraikan, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Babtain, Dr. Bishr Murad, Dr. Hossam Al-Omari, Dr. Swailem Al-Mutairi, Dr. Shadi Saleh Al-Bahri, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Nami and Dr. Roger Gergi, president of the Emirates society of robotic surgeries.
Saudi bid for Expo 2030 'an investment in the future of our citizens, residents and visitors,' RCRC chief tells Davos
The Kingdom has already earned significant support for its bid from more than 60 countries and organizations
More than 30 million people expected in Riyadh and 1 billion eyed for virtual interaction on metaverse
DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s bid for Expo 2030 was not a one-off investment but rather one “in the future of our citizens, residents, and visitors,” the head of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Fahd Al-Rasheed, said.
“We’re thinking about the legacy of the site itself and how it can be used. It cannot be just built and then everybody packs their bags and leaves. It has to be used beyond us.
“So, we’re thinking about the design of the buildings, and we have that in this site masterplan in a way that we can use them for the future of work, the future of education, and reskilling,” he added.
Speaking with award-winning broadcaster Emma Crosby at a special fireside chat at the CNBC pavilion on the Davos promenade on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting, Al-Rasheed noted that the Expo 2030 infrastructure would come naturally given the work already being done regarding Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030.
His vision, however, for the Expo was not solely in the look and feel of the site, but in its legacy.
He said: “Our legacy from Expo 2030 is not going to be a building. It has to be mass engagement, and at a scale never seen before.
“It is literally the largest event in the world, and so what we committed to is the following; not only are we going to get 30, 40 million people to the site, which is fantastic, it’s a record. We’re going to get 1 billion people to interact with it on the metaverse and we are now translating that vision into reality.”
The virtual Expo would cater for those unable to fly to Riyadh, but the RCRC’s chief executive officer pointed out that it would be more than just a virtual tour.
“You’d give 1 billion people the opportunity to actually come and see it, and that would be the first win. The second win is they would actually come in and do something experiential about water use and energy use, learn something and apply it in their home. That will get you mass impact.
“And third, maybe even transact, do a job virtually, or meet somebody or a company, get an investment, et cetera. So again, it has to be useful to everybody for it to be used,” Al-Rasheed added.
Even then, achieving an onsite presence of more than 30 million would be a feat not yet seen before, with the Dubai Expo 2020 attracting 26 million visitors over six months.
He said: “You have to have a great site, great mobility, which we are doing already now. And the metro will connect to the site. The site is just south of the airport. So, it’s basically the gateway into the city of Riyadh. And we are going to have 140,000 rooms and hotel rooms by then anyway. And so, the Expo will come in naturally.”
Saudi Arabia is no stranger to hosting millions of visitors, given that it is home to the Two Holy Mosques which bring in millions of pilgrims every year for Hajj in Makkah.
However, that is not to say that creating such a complex site will come cheap. A whopping $8 billion of investment from the Kingdom will be going into making the plans become a reality.
“It’s a very large investment. We believe that this investment is totally justified. We have a return-on-investment target as well for it. We have a socio-economic target on jobs created both during the Expo and before and after.
“So, the government of Saudi Arabia doesn’t just put money into buildings and infrastructure and white elephants. We actually want a return on investment out of everything that we do,” Al-Rasheed added.
On the Expo’s theme, The Foresight of Tomorrow, he said: “It means that we have to take responsibility for our future, whether we are countries, companies, or individuals.
“We have to project the next two, three decades and look at the opportunities that it’s going to avail, and the challenges, and tackle them. We need to stare them right in the face.”
Within this theme lies three subthemes: A Different Tomorrow, Climate Action, and Prosperity for All.
To paint a picture of the first sub theme, Al-Rasheed gave the example of how robotics could reformat a 200-employee factory into one that only needed three employees.
“The plant is more productive, but what happens to 197 employees that you just basically moved out of a job? You have to think about reskilling. So, by confronting the problem, I immediately thought about what I need to do in order to manage from a socio-economic perspective.
“You have the same thing on the second subtheme, which is climate action. What do we need to do? Not just as countries meeting and suits, et cetera, talking about what the future would look like, but what do I as an individual contribute? How do I use water differently, energy differently? What is my role?”
And on the third subtheme, he added: “How can we provide opportunity for everyone? They may not take it, but we have to provide it.”
The capital has already begun working on climate action and sustainability, with more than $70 billion invested in such projects.
Al-Rasheed said: “We said we cannot announce a strategy of hypergrowth without having a sustainability commitment. So, last year we actually announced the real sustainability strategy.
“We love our environment, we love our city, and we have a commitment to the world. So, we will change all our systems, we will change all our plans. We will make 30 percent of our cars, electric vehicles by 2030 and 50 percent renewable energy sources by 2030.”
The fireside chat was attended by numerous WEF delegates, business executives, journalists, and investors.
Saudi Arabia submitted its bid for the World Expo 2030 in October last year, in a letter sent by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Bureau International des Expositions, the international organizing body for the global event since 1931.
The Kingdom has already earned significant support for its bid from more than 60 countries and organizations around the world, including China, France, Turkiye, Greece, Armenia, Cuba, dozens of other African nations, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
The Kingdom 's capital is competing against Busan in South Korea, Rome in Italy, and Odesa in Ukraine for Expo 2030, with a ballot to be held by the BIE in November 2023, on the principle of one country, one vote.
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM an ‘opportunity to redefine livability,’ deputy CEO tells World Economic Forum
The Kingdom’s smart city giga-project aims to attract world’s best talent, Rayan Fayez tells Davos panel
NEOM will be built according to the needs of the future with a focus on sustainability, WEF audience hears
DAVOS: The Saudi megaproject NEOM is an opportunity to redefine livability, business and people’s relationship with nature, its deputy CEO said on Thursday.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum at a session titled “Bold New Cities Take the Stage,” Rayan Fayez said that most cities were designed for the needs of past generations and were facing many problems, including sprawling populations.
But the idea behind NEOM was to build according to the needs of the future with a focus on sustainability, he said.
“When you have a region that you are starting from scratch with no legacy, we have the ability to experiment and design how it should be for the future, rather than being anchored to what it was designed for in the past,” he said.
“So everything we’re doing in NEOM today is only on 5 percent of the landmass. The idea behind it is really to build not only a big and impressive real estate development, but also a real economy behind it.”
Fayez said that 95 percent of NEOM would be a nature reserve and that the city would run entirely on renewable energy, from wind and solar resources and the world’s largest hydrogen plant.
He added that although NEOM was a Saudi project, it aimed attract the best global talent to live there.
Speaking about The Line, a smart city under construction in NEOM which is designed to have no cars, streets or carbon emissions, Fayez said it would be built with glass walls to give it a timeless appeal and help it integrate with nature.
“We like to think of The Line as a city within a park,” he said. “Because The Line is actually literally in the middle of nature. And everyone will have access to nature within five minutes.”
AL-AHSA: The eighth edition of the Processed Dates Marketing Festival kicked off in Al-Ahsa on Wednesday.
A launch ceremony was held at Al-Ahsa Heritage Castle in the presence of Al-Ahsa Gov. Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr.
The festival was organized by Al-Ahsa Municipality in cooperation with the Eastern Province Development Authority and Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Nayef praised the achievements of the festival, stressing that transforming the fruit from a popular agricultural item into an economic and investment product is a major success for Al-Ahsa in particular, as well as the Kingdom in general, as the process has had a positive impact on national gross domestic product.
He added that the Al-Ahsa Processed Dates Marketing Festival will also help develop Al-Ahsa’s tourism sector.
Essam Al-Mulla, mayor of Al-Ahsa, praised the “generous support” provided by the Eastern Province and Al-Ahsa governors, whose sponsorship led to achieving the festival’s goals by enhancing the marketing and competitive quality of date products.
Al-Mulla said that the municipality is also hosting informative events focusing on palm trees and dates. The festival will feature more than 40 local handicraft stores in addition to food trucks.
AL-KHABRA, Qassim: Sixty-three students who memorized the Qur’an graduated here on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal sponsored the event for the students from the Charitable Society for the Memorization of the Holy Qur’an at Al-Khabra Center.
Among those who attended were undersecretary of Qassim region Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Wazzan, the director of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in Qassim Fahd Al-Tuwaijri, and the head of Al-Khabra center Abdullah Al-Duhaiman.
During the ceremony, Prince Faisal congratulated the students and praised them for their efforts.
Abdullah Al-Azzaz, chairman of the charity’s board of directors, thanked Saudi Arabia’s leaders for supporting programs honoring the Qur’an.
British explorer Mark Evans’ ‘Heart of Arabia’ trek crosses iconic Saudi sites
Journey follows in footsteps of legendary explorer Abdullah Philby
Group crossed Qiddiya mountains through Darb Al-Manjur
Updated 19 January 2023
Arab News
AL-QUWAY’IYAH, Saudi Arabia: The ‘Heart of Arabia’ trek led by British explorer Mark Evans has crossed through some of Saudi Arabia’s most iconic historical locations.
The journey follows in footsteps of legendary British explorer Abdullah Philby, reported the Saudi Press Agency on Thursday.
The team crossed Qiddiya mountains through Darb Al-Manjur, a path that extends from the heights of Qiddiya mountains toward Dhurma.
Residents and caravans used the path throughout history to move between cities and villages. It extends westward to the village of Dasman affiliated to Al-Quway’iyah and is located on sandy ground with a bottom layer of hard rock that retains rainwater for long periods of time.
Among the distinguishing features of Dhurma, which is located within the trek, are the agricultural areas that extend to Nafud Al-Qunfudah and are located on the path of Philby’s historic journey. It is a high sandy area with a charming view of the city and a park for residents and visitors.
Within the trek’s path, there is also Nafud Dalqan, where Evans and his team stayed for a day. An uninterrupted running water stream is located east of the town of Al-Quway’iyah to Nafud Al-Sir from the east, where the sand ends.
The area is also distinguished by sand dunes that form golden curves, interspersed with types of wild plants on the slopes.