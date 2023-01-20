You are here

63% of Britons say Prince Harry's Taliban kill claim put UK in danger: poll

More than half of Britons believe Prince Harry put the UK in danger by saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Updated 20 January 2023
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Sixty-three percent of Britons believe that Prince Harry put the UK in danger with his revelation that he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, according to a poll conducted by Savanta for The Independent.

The admission is contained in his recently released memoir “Spare,” and has been criticized by military veterans.

Of the 2,064 British adults polled, 58 percent said Prince Harry was “unjustified” in revealing the number of Taliban fighters he had killed over the course of his military service. The figure peaked at 82 percent for those aged 55-64.

Just 23 percent thought the remarks brought no danger, although he generally received more support from younger cohorts, with 52 percent of 25-34-year-olds thinking he was justified.

Those in England were only slightly less concerned (58 percent) over the ramifications compared to Northern Ireland (60 percent), Scotland (66 percent) and Wales (68 percent).

Political colors evidenced a wider divide, with 80 percent of those who voted Conservative in the 2019 election believing that Prince Harry’s comments had damaged national security, compared to 62 percent of those who voted Labour.

The prince, who conducted six tours of duty in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2015, said he felt compelled to speak as part of his “healing journey,” adding that “expressing and detailing my experience is how I chose to deal with it, in the hopes it would help others.”

Topics: Prince Harry Afghanistan

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
Updated 30 min 27 sec ago
AP

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October
  • Some US and Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of deliberately slowing down inspections, which a Russian official denied
  • As the grain initiative got rolling in August, only 4.1 inspections of ships — both heading to and leaving Ukraine — took place each day on average
Updated 30 min 27 sec ago
AP

DAVOS, Switzerland: Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a UN-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say.
Some US and Ukrainian officials accuse Russia of deliberately slowing down inspections, which a Russian official denied.
As the grain initiative got rolling in August, only 4.1 inspections of ships — both heading to and leaving Ukraine — took place each day on average, according to data the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul provided to The Associated Press. Inspection teams from Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Turkiye ensure ships carry only food and other agricultural products and no weapons.
In September, inspections jumped to 10.4 per day, then a peak rate of 10.6 in October. Since then, it’s been downhill: 7.3 in November, 6.5 in December and 5.3 so far in January.
“The hope had been that going into 2023, you would see every month the daily rate of inspection going up, not that you would see it halved,” USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in an interview Thursday at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
The slowdown in inspections “has a material effect … in terms of the number of ships that can get out,” said the head of the US Agency for International Development. “That, in turn, inevitably has a knock-on effect on global supply.”
More than 100 vessels are waiting in the waters off Turkiye either for inspection or for their applications to participate to clear, with the waiting time of vessels between application and inspection averaging 21 days in the last two weeks, according to the UN
Despite fewer average daily inspections, UN figures showed that more grain actually got through last month, up 3.7 million metric tons from 2.6 million in November. The coordination center explained that that was due to use of larger vessels in December.
Officials fear what comes next. The UN’s deputy spokesman in New York linked the slowdown in inspections to the backlogs in ships, saying the rate needs to pick up but did not pin blame on Russia.
“We, as the UN, are urging all the parties to work to remove obstacles for the reduction of the backlog and improve our efficiencies,” Farhan Haq told journalists Wednesday.
“We’ve have been pushing to get more inspections. We’ve been pushing to make sure that the inspections proceed quickly and thoroughly,” he said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to move it faster.”
The number of inspections of ships to and from Ukraine is a crucial measure of the throughput of Ukrainian grain to world markets, but not the only one: Other factors include port activity, harvest and agricultural supply, silo stockpiles, weather, ship availability and the capacity of vessels.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative was designed to free up Ukrainian wheat, barley and other food critical to nations in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, where shortages of affordable supplies sent food prices surging and helped throw more people into poverty.
Proponents hoped a November extension of the deal would spur an acceleration of inspections — and thus help ship millions of tons of food out of three Ukrainian ports disrupted by Russia’s invasion 11 months ago.
But Power said the US was “very concerned” that Moscow might be deliberately dragging its heels on inspections.
“Costs of actually exporting and shipping are now up 20 percent because you have these crews that are just idling for the extra time it takes because the Russian Federation has cut down on the number of inspections it will participate in,” she said.
“It seems to be a deliberate slow-rolling of the mechanism,” Power added, echoing similar comments that US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield gave to the Security Council on Jan. 13. She blamed “Russia’s deliberate slowdown of inspections.”
Asked whether Russia was deliberately slowing the inspections, Alexander Pchelyakov, a spokesman for the Russian diplomatic mission to UN institutions in Geneva, said: “That’s simply not true.”
“The Russian side adheres to the number of daily inspections in accordance to the reached agreements,” he said by text message.
In a Facebook post Thursday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said ship backlogs began in November.
“The average waiting time is from 2 to 5 weeks, which also leads to millions of losses for cargo owners,” the ministry wrote, adding that Russia had “artificially reduced the number of inspection teams from 5 to 3 without any explanation.”
The time needed for inspections was “artificially increased by checking the performance of vessels,” it added, saying there were cases “when Russians refuse to work for fictitious reasons.”
The ministry accused Russia of “purposeful sabotage,” saying that since October, the ports have been forced to work at half-capacity and inflows of ships have declined.
Turkiye’s Defense Ministry didn’t immediately response to emails seeking comment about the inspection slowdowns.
The grain initiative, brokered by the UN and Turkiye, came with a separate arrangement to help Russia export its food and fertilizer as farmers worldwide face soaring prices for the nutrients needed for their crops.
Russia has complained that Western sanctions have created obstacles to its agricultural exports. While sanctions don’t target Russian food or fertilizer, many shipping and insurance companies have been reluctant to deal with Moscow, either refusing to do so or greatly increasing the price.
Overall under the deal, 17.8 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products have been exported to 43 countries since Aug. 1, the UN said. China — a key ally of Russia — has been a top recipient, followed by Spain and Turkiye.
Low and lower-middle income countries received 44 percent of the wheat exported under the deal, with nearly two-thirds of that going to developing economies, the world body said. The UN’s World Food Program purchased 8 percent of the total.
The organization says nearly 350 million people worldwide are on the brink of starvation because of conflict, climate change and COVID-19, a rise of 200 million people from before the pandemic.
“I don’t care if you love or hate Russia, you got to have the food and the fertilizer,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley told AP at Davos. “If we’re not careful, we will have a shortage of food by the end of this year, or the food price will be so high that you’ll have destabilization of nations that will result in mass migration.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict WEF grain

UK failing not tackle ‘incel’ culture due to focus on Islamist extremism: MP

UK failing not tackle ‘incel’ culture due to focus on Islamist extremism: MP
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

UK failing not tackle ‘incel’ culture due to focus on Islamist extremism: MP

UK failing not tackle ‘incel’ culture due to focus on Islamist extremism: MP
  • Half of those referred to Prevent scheme for having ‘mixed, unstable or unclear ideology’ are incels
  • Luke Pollard: ‘A lot of those programs are designed to tackle Islamic or Irish terrorism’
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s counter-extremism strategy Prevent is failing to tackle “incel” culture due to its focus on Islamist extremism, an MP for the main opposition Labour Party has warned.
“Incels,” or “involuntarily celibate,” are men who consider themselves unable to attract women and resultantly express hostility toward them.
Despite half of those referred to Prevent for having a “mixed, unstable or unclear ideology” being incels — compared to 22 percent for Islamist extremism and 25 percent for being far right — Prevent does not yet have a category specifically for them.
MP Luke Pollard told The Times that the government needs to amend the strategy to address the rising numbers of young men in Britain joining incel communities online.
“We know there’s a lot of incels who are referred to Prevent and then drop out because a lot of those programs are designed to tackle Islamic or Irish terrorism. Because we don’t track what incel is, we cannot see how many incel-related attacks there are,” he said.
“We don’t have a strategy to tackle incel because we don’t know what it is. The only thing we have is we say it’s not terrorism.”
Pollard said the buck for tackling the issue is being passed among people working in policing, education, social services and health because it is not being prioritized by any one government department.
“Every day that goes by without action, we have incel culture growing online and more young men and adults being radicalized, pushing them toward misogyny — and violent misogyny, in some cases,” he added.
Pollard’s activism in this area follows the killing of five people in his constituency of Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport in 2021 by 22-year-old Jake Davison, who identified as an incel.

Topics: UK prevent counter-extremism incel

Fighting on Ukraine southern front ‘sharply’ increases

Fighting on Ukraine southern front ‘sharply’ increases
Updated 20 January 2023
AFP

Fighting on Ukraine southern front ‘sharply’ increases

Fighting on Ukraine southern front ‘sharply’ increases
  • "In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the intensity of military activity has sharply increased," the official, Vladimir Rogov, said
  • Russian forces had fired at Ukrainian positions with "tanks, mortar and artillery" in a dozen villages in the region
Updated 20 January 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Fighting has “sharply increased” in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, where the front has been largely stagnant for months, a senior Moscow-installed official in the area said Friday.
“In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the intensity of military activity has sharply increased,” the official, Vladimir Rogov, said on the Telegram social media platform.
Both Rogov and the Russian army said Moscow’s forces had seized the village of Lobkove, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the Ukrainian-held regional capital also called Zaporizhzhia.
“Lobkove is ours,” Rogov said.
He added that Russian forces had fired at Ukrainian positions with “tanks, mortar and artillery” in a dozen villages in the region.
The Ukrainian army said Friday that “more than 20 settlements” had been attacked.
Rogov had announced a “local offensive” in the region — near the town of Orikhiv — a day earlier.
He told the Russian state-run TASS news agency on Friday that this was “not yet the storming” of the town, which lies south-east of Zaporizhzhia, but that fighting had reached its suburbs.
“Hills have been taken that determine fire control over Orikhiv and other settlements,” he said.
The front in southern Ukraine has been considerably quieter recently than the east, with Moscow withdrawing from the major city of Kherson in November.
Also on Friday, Russia said it had captured a hamlet south of the eastern town of Bakhmut, now the epicenter of fighting between Kyiv and Moscow’s forces.
The defense ministry said pro-Russian separatist forces with artillery and aviation support had taken control of Klishchiivka in the eastern region of Donetsk.
Klishchiivka, which had an estimated population of around 500 people before Moscow sent troops to Ukraine, lies southwest of Bakhmut, suggesting Russian forces were attempting to encircle the town.
Russia launched its offensive to seize the industrial hub last year but has failed to make decisive gains, although capturing the Donetsk region is now Russia’s primary aim of the conflict.
The defense ministry and mercenary group Wagner said last week they had wrested control of Soledar in Donetsk, Moscow’s first claim of victory after months of battlefield setbacks.
Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk are two of four Ukrainian regions that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in September were annexed and part of Russia.
The Kremlin has vowed to use all available means to push Ukraine forces from them.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Zaporizhzhia Moscow

Second inquest ordered into death of British-Lebanese student

Second inquest ordered into death of British-Lebanese student
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

Second inquest ordered into death of British-Lebanese student

Second inquest ordered into death of British-Lebanese student
  • High Court on Friday quashed original findings, including dismissal of accidental death
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A second inquest has been ordered into the death of 17-year-old British-Lebanese student Yousef Makki, who died after being stabbed in the heart in a Cheshire village in 2019.
Makki’s friend Joshua Molnar, also 17 at the time, was cleared of murder and manslaughter in the same year.
Molnar claimed he acted in self-defense, with a coroner ruling out a verdict of “unlawful killing” because the circumstances of the death “could not be ascertained.”
However, the British High Court on Friday quashed the original findings, including the dismissal of accidental death, ordering a new inquest before a different coroner.
The ruling by High Court judges in Manchester follows the family’s decision last year to bring a judicial review challenging the supposed insufficiency of evidence surrounding the “central issue” of whether the killing on March 2, 2019, was unlawful.
Makki had won a scholarship to study at Manchester Grammar School.
 

Topics: UK Manchester Lebanese

Finland to send heavy artillery to Ukraine

Finland to send heavy artillery to Ukraine
Updated 20 January 2023
AFP

Finland to send heavy artillery to Ukraine

Finland to send heavy artillery to Ukraine
  • This is the Nordic country’s 12th package of defense materiel to Ukraine
Updated 20 January 2023
AFP

Helsinki: Finland announced Friday a 400-million-euro military aid package to Ukraine, its largest to date and including heavy artillery as well as munitions but no Leopard tanks.
“Ukraine continues to need support in defending its territory,” Defense Minister Mikko Savola said in a statement.
The ministry did not disclose more detailed information on the contents of the package but said the aid did not include Leopard battle tanks, special adviser Miikka Pynnonen told AFP.
This is the Nordic country’s 12th package of defense materiel to Ukraine. The previous 11 had a combined value of 190 million euros (about $205 million).
The ministry also said Finland would sign a so-called Statement of Intent with Sweden on support for Ukraine, to make sure the aid “would not endanger the national defense of the two countries.”
“Finland supplies defense materiel to Ukraine, and Sweden expresses its readiness to support Finland as necessary,” the statement said.
On Thursday, Sweden pledged to send Ukraine its Archer artillery system, a modern mobile howitzer requested by Kyiv for months, along with armored vehicles and anti-tank missiles.
Pressure has also been mounting on Germany from European allies to authorize exports of its Leopard tank, which are used by several armed forces around the world, including Finland.
“We hope that this decision (to deliver Leopards) will be made real, and Finland is definitely ready to play its part in that support,” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

