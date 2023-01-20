Japan supports Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center with medical equipment

BEIRUT: Japan, through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP), will provide the Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center, with specialized medical equipment.
On Friday, Ambassador Magoshi Masayuki signed a grant contract with Sister Hadia Abi Chebli, Director of the Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center.
The hospital, located in Ashrafieh, and which was badly damaged by the Beirut port explosion in 2020, plays a pivotal role in the Lebanese health care sector.
Considering the significant number of patients who rely on this hospital, as well as the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable medical services, Japan has decided to support the hospital through the provision of an advanced ultrasound machine that can carry out more accurate examinations for various diseases.
This assistance will help more than 2,000 patients annually access essential medical services at affordable rates.
At the signing ceremony, Ambassador Magoshi said that Japan will spare no effort to help Lebanon, and stressed the importance of this project.
As for Sister Abi Chebli, she explained how the hospital was affected by the latest economic and security developments in the country and thanked Japan for allowing the hospital to keep its historical and humanitarian role.
