Japan supports Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center with medical equipment

Japan supports Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center with medical equipment
Ambassador Magoshi Masayuki signed a grant contract with Sister Hadia Abi Chebli, Director of the Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center. (Supplied)
Japan supports Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center with medical equipment
This assistance will help more than 2,000 patients annually access essential medical services at affordable rates. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan supports Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center with medical equipment

Japan supports Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center with medical equipment
  • The hospital plays a pivotal role in the Lebanese health care sector
  • This assistance will help more than 2,000 patients annually access essential medical services at affordable rates
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News Japan

BEIRUT: Japan, through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP), will provide the Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center, with specialized medical equipment.
On Friday, Ambassador Magoshi Masayuki signed a grant contract with Sister Hadia Abi Chebli, Director of the Lebanese Hospital Geitaoui University Medical Center.
The hospital, located in Ashrafieh, and which was badly damaged by the Beirut port explosion in 2020, plays a pivotal role in the Lebanese health care sector.
Considering the significant number of patients who rely on this hospital, as well as the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable medical services, Japan has decided to support the hospital through the provision of an advanced ultrasound machine that can carry out more accurate examinations for various diseases.
This assistance will help more than 2,000 patients annually access essential medical services at affordable rates.
At the signing ceremony, Ambassador Magoshi said that Japan will spare no effort to help Lebanon, and stressed the importance of this project.
As for Sister Abi Chebli, she explained how the hospital was affected by the latest economic and security developments in the country and thanked Japan for allowing the hospital to keep its historical and humanitarian role.

Topics: Lebanon Japan hosptial Beirut port blast

Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting

Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting
Updated 20 January 2023

Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting

Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting
Updated 20 January 2023
BERLIN: European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday.
Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper diplomatic efforts to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, the spokesperson said: “The focus of our policy currently is increasing pressure on the Iranian regime.”

BEIRUT: Reformist MPs began a sit-in at the Lebanese parliament on Thursday after it failed, for the 11th time, to elect a new president. They vowed to remain until the political deadlock, which began at the end of October when former President Michel Aoun’s term ended, is broken.

“This is not a symbolic move; it aims to press for the election of a president,” MP Melhem Khalaf told Arab News. “We will not back down and we hope that our move leads to a way to implement the constitution. This is a national responsibility and not the individuals’ responsibility.

“Some independent MPs joined us and we will stay in the parliament, despite being informed that the electricity generator will be turned off.

“It is necessary to find a way to implement the constitution. What do we tell people while the Lebanese pound reached 50,000 against the dollar on the black market today? I am ashamed of being a parliament member while people are asking for flour, milk, bread and electricity.”

Khalaf said that all MPs bear the responsibility for the disruption to the country and it is their duty to resolve it. Sami Gemayel, head of the Kataeb Party, was also among the protesters.

Najat Saliba, another MP participating in the sit-in, said: “We will not leave. We will sleep inside the parliament even in the case of a blackout. In fact, most people are experiencing a shutdown of electricity in the first place.”

The MPs were told that all entrances to the parliament would be closed and electricity turned off at 2:30 p.m. local time. After discussions with Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab, and with the parliament’s security service, the MPs were provided with ways to enter and exit the building and provide for their needs.

Officials said 110 MPs, out of 128 total, attended Thursday’s parliamentary session, which was the first of the year. In the vote for a new president, 37 members returned blank ballots. MP Michel Moawad, founder and president of the Independence Movement party, received the most votes, with 34 and 14 voted for “New Lebanon.”

Issam Khalife received seven votes, former minister Ziad Baroud received two, and former MP Edward Honein and activist Miled Bou Malhab each received one vote. Speaker Nabih Berri banned Bou Malhab from the parliament after the latter began chanting when his name was mentioned.

Fifteen votes were discarded as spoiled. They included ballots on which slogans had been written in support of the families of the victims of the explosion at Beirut Port on Aug. 4, 2020, and others on which phrases such as “Agreement,” “Dialogue for Lebanon” and “Presidential Priorities” were written. One invalid vote included the name “Bernie Sanders,” the former Democratic Party candidate for US president.

According to one political analyst, MPs for the Free Patriotic Movement, who in previous votes had conformed with their Hezbollah allies by returning blank ballots, this time decided to write “Presidential Priorities” on their voting papers.

“After the alliance between the two parties was shaken, the FPM decided to differ from Hezbollah with this phrase,” the analyst said.

The voting session ended when Berri announced an adjournment before a second round of voting could take place.

Some reformist MPs, holding up photos of the victims of the Beirut explosion, preempted the decision to adjourn and demanded additional sessions be held.

At the start of the session, MP Hadi Abu Al-Hosn, a member of the Democratic Gathering bloc, noted that his group might boycott future sessions if the political deadlock persisted.

“We might have to suspend our participation in the coming sessions and we call on everyone, all forces, to deliberate in order to reach a solution,” he said.

Relatives of the victims of the Beirut explosion held a rally near the parliament demanding the resumption of the investigation into the blast, which ground to a halt more than a year ago as a result of lawsuits filed by current and former MPs against investigating judge Tarek Bitar, leading to his removal from the case. Democratic Gathering and Lebanese Forces MPs joined the protesters.

After the session, presidential candidate Mouawad said: “We will not settle; we are fighting against subjugation. There are many suggested choices. We might win or lose in the presidential battle but we will not yield and we will not compromise.”

Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan said: “We cannot continue without knowing the offenders (responsible for the explosion). We are ready to stand with the victims’ families and we support Judge Bitar to find the truth.”

He added that a new president must rebuild the Lebanese state and represent the views of all Lebanese people.

Families of people arrested in connection with the investigation into the Beirut blast case also staged a protest near the Justice Palace on Thursday. They were joined by a number of FPM MPs.

A caretaker government has been in place since Aoun’s term ended almost three months ago, stalling a host of economic reforms designed to prevent wasteful spending and combat rampant corruption.

Lebanese authorities in April last year reached a tentative agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a recovery plan, conditional on a host of economic reforms and anti-corruption measures. The organization has been critical of the sluggish efforts to meet those demands.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese crisis lebanese parliament Melhem Khalaf Sami Gemayel Elias Bou Saab

ABU DHABI: The UAE has maintained its position as one of the safest places in the world, according to the Global Terrorism Index.
The GTI provides a comprehensive summary of global trends and patterns that have influenced terrorism over the past two decades, based on an analysis of various social and economic conditions, and influential geopolitical factors.
Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday that the UAE is one of the safest countries worldwide, with a “very low” risk of the spread of terrorist activities.
It is also considered one of the most effective countries in taking measures to combat terrorist and extremist activities.
The ranking is based on findings from the Institute for Economics and Peace, which is responsible for the index and publishes its results annually.
The GTI is one of the indicators monitored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Its data is supported by the Global Peace and Stability Initiative.
MoFAIC provides national reports on the UAE’s efforts to combat terrorism, illustrating the ministry’s active role, concerned agencies, and governmental technical committees in the fight against extremism.

Topics: UAE Global Terrorism Index extremism

LONDON: Efforts to protect the Palestinian economy, ideals, and resilience must be tripled as fears rise that the two-state solution to the conflict with Israel is becoming increasingly unlikely, the Chairman of the Bank of Palestine Hashim Shawa said on Thursday.

Speaking at a session called “For the Sake of Peace: Jumpstarting the Palestinian Economy” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Shawa said both Israelis and Palestinians are worried that the two-state solution will not materialize in the current political climate.

Israel’s most right-wing government in history took power last month and the Palestinian prime minister accused it of blocking “even the most non-violent ways of fighting the occupation.”

Shawa said: “We’re all worried that we’re seeing almost the end of a two-state solution. And we saw with the recent elections in Israel what’s going on, and I don’t know where things are going. 

“Everyone’s waiting and seeing, but things don’t look good.

“So that’s why we must raise the alarm. However, not in a state of panic, but to double and triple our efforts to protect our ideals, our values of democracy, international law, [and to] protect the economy and our resilience.”

He said that for every $1 of aid that Palestine had received, there had been $2.50 to $3 of investment by the private sector.

He added: “Don’t forget, there are 5 million Palestinians on the ground that are still there day in, day out, taking their kids to school, educating their kids and investing their capital and their wealth into their businesses from the small to the big, and that is not going to end.

“That gives us hope and is something that the bank with its partners has been scaling up on all levels.”

Shawa added that he was proud to say that the bank is the first to be gender-balanced at board level in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“If more women are in policymaking, decision-making, impactful jobs, whether it’s in government or private sector, you can get transformational change,” he said.

The chairman added that structuring the bank in that way proves that you can do good, be gender-balanced, make lots of profit, succeed, and be more resilient “even under a terrible occupation that strips you from freedoms.”

He said: “Women suffer the worst from the occupation in terms of the issues that they face under any military conflict. They always suffer the worst.

“By including them in the economy, by giving them access to finance, empowering them, making them more involved in decision making, that gives you a balanced approach to running the business and solving problems.”

Topics: WEF 2023 Palestine women Hashim Shawa

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Three Yemeni troops, including a military commander, have been killed by a roadside bomb set by Al-Qaeda militants in a hilly region of the southern province of Abyan, local officials said.
The latest deaths raise the total number of soldiers killed in such assaults since August to 68.
Abdul Raham Muthana, commander of a military unit belonging to the Security Belt forces, and two of his companions died and three more were injured when their vehicle ran over a roadside bomb while patrolling the Omaran valley in Abyan province on Wednesday.
Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the incident on social media sites and threatened to conduct other strikes.
Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council, which commands the military operations in Abyan, told Arab News on Thursday that the deaths of the three troops on Wednesday upped the number of fatalities among its forces to 68 and injuries to at least 170 since the beginning of a military assault in August to remove Al-Qaeda from Abyan.
Despite mounting casualties, Al-Naqeeb ruled out any withdrawal from the valley and other rural regions in Abyan as had happened in 2019, instead saying that military operations would continue until Al-Qaeda terrorists had been entirely crushed.
He said: “The battle against terror is protracted and calls for significant sacrifices. We are up against a disguised foe who is laying explosive devices and running away.”
After a series of violent assaults and kidnappings of residents and humanitarian workers, pro-independence forces in southern Yemen started a military push some months ago to remove Al-Qaeda from its long-standing strongholds in the southern provinces of Abyan and Shabwa, where the militants conceal captives, recruit and train recruits, and organize attacks on government targets.
The Yemeni military and security forces were able to capture control of a broad swathe of territory in Shabwa and advanced further into the rocky and expansive mountains and valleys of Abyan, including the Omaran valley.
Al-Qaeda members escaped to other Yemeni strongholds or hid in civilian areas, using guerrilla tactics such as land mine installation, roadside bombings, and hit-and-run operations.
Terrorism specialist and mistress of Girton College, University of Cambridge, Dr. Elisabeth Kendall, told Arab News that the militants’ counterattacks against the southern forces since September had been dubbed Arrows of Truth and included dozens of insurgent operations.
She pointed out that the militants could not have sustained such losses against the southern forces without the assistance of local factions.
“Dozens of guerrilla operations have been conducted by Al-Qaeda over the past four months, which Al-Qaeda claims have killed or injured over 200 southern forces, including 10 commanders.
“It is likely that Al-Qaeda has managed to collaborate with some warring factions on the ground to sustain its activity,” she said.
Kendall noted that it would be difficult for the separatists’ regular army to combat an insurgent organization such as Al-Qaeda that was familiar with local people and utilized their hatred against the local administration.
“It is very hard for traditional military forces to fight guerrilla forces, especially when the latter have found ways to harness local grievances and have more experience and longevity in communities,” she added.

Topics: Yemen Abyan Al-Qaeda militants bomb

