UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
British PM Rishi Sunak appears to not be wearing his seat belt, in an unknown location in England in this screen grab taken from a social media video on January 19, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

Updated 20 January 2023

UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seat belt
  • Sunak apologised on Thursday for what he called a "brief error of judgement"
  • It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after last year they found him to have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules
Reuters
Reuters

LONDON: British police issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine on Friday for traveling in the backseat of a car without wearing his seat belt while filming a social media clip.
This comes as a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party’s fortunes.
Sunak, who apologized on Thursday for what he called a “brief error of judgment,” filmed a video in the back seat of his car while traveling in the north of England, without wearing a seat belt.
It is the second penalty Sunak has received from police after last year they found him to have broken COVID-19 lockdown rules, along with then-prime minister Boris Johnson.
The fine represents a new challenge for Sunak, whose Conservative Party trails far behind the opposition Labour Party in the opinion polls, ahead of an election due by January 2025 at the latest.
“The prime minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologized. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty,” a spokesman from Sunak’s Downing Street office said in a statement.
Police in the northern English county of Lancashire confirmed that they had issued a 42-year-old man from London with a penalty notice.
Sunak becomes the second prime minister after Johnson to have been fined in such a manner.

Topics: UK British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seat belt Fine police

US charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch’s yacht

Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
Updated 21 January 2023
Reuters

US charges two men with facilitating sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch’s yacht

Viktor Vekselberg. (AP)
  • The indictment alleges that Masters ran a yacht management company in Spain, which took over the management of Tango after Vekselberg was sanctioned in April 2018, and conspired with others to evade the US sanctions
Reuters
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US government said on Friday it charged two businessmen, one Russian and one British, with allegedly facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to a $90 million yacht of billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.
Vladislav Osipov, 51, a Russian national, and Richard Masters, 52, a UK national, were charged in indictments unsealed in a US court on Friday with conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States, the US Justice Department said in a statement.
The United States requested Spain to arrest Masters for extradition, the Justice Department said, adding his arrest was executed on Friday and an arrest warrant against Osipov was outstanding. Reuters could not reach representatives of Osipov and Masters for comment.
Washington imposed sanctions
on Vekselberg in 2018 over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election, and in 2022 over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin denies interfering in the election and calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
Spanish police last year impounded a superyacht belonging to Vekselberg on behalf of US authorities. Valued at around $90 million, the 78-meter (255 ft) long “Tango” was seized in a shipyard on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca.
The indictment alleges that Masters ran a yacht management company in Spain, which took over the management of Tango after Vekselberg was sanctioned in April 2018, and conspired with others to evade the US sanctions.
Osipov, an employee of Vekselberg, designed a complicated ownership structure of shell companies to hide Vekselberg’s ownership of the yacht, the Justice Department alleged.
Vekselberg owned the Renova group of companies, which operate in Russia’s energy sector, according to the US Treasury Department, which enforces sanctions.
 

 

Topics: Russian oligarchs

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’

US designates Russia’s Wagner military group an intl ‘criminal organization’
  • The designation will allow the wider application of sanctions on the group’s sprawling global network, which includes mercenary operations as well as businesses in Africa and elsewhere
AFP
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Friday designated Russia’s Wagner group as a “transnational criminal organization,” piling pressure on the private Russian army fighting in Ukraine.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Wagner, controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to President Vladimir Putin, has about 50,000 fighters in Ukraine, 80 percent of them drawn from prisons.
Kirby showed US intelligence photographs of North Korea supplying arms to Wagner for its Ukraine operations, and said the private army has become a rival to the formal Russian military.
The photographs, from November 18-19, show Russian rail cars entering North Korea, picking up a load of infantry rockets and missiles, and returning to Russia, he said.
He said the US Treasury was formally designating Wagner as a transnational criminal organization, putting it in league with Italian mafia groups and Japanese and Russian organized crime.
The designation will allow the wider application of sanctions on the group’s sprawling global network, which includes mercenary operations as well as businesses in Africa and elsewhere.
Wagner “is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses,” Kirby said.
“We will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose and target those who are assisting Wagner,” he said.
Kirby also said the United States had presented its intelligence on Wagner’s North Korean purchase to the UN Security Council’s unit on North Korea sanctions.
The arms transfers from North Korea are in direct violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kirby said.
Kirby said there is evidence that Prigozhin’s confidence in Wagner fighters’ relative success in Ukraine has generated tensions in the Kremlin.
“Wagner is becoming a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries,” Kirby said.
“Prigozhin is trying to advance his own interest in Ukraine and Wagner is making military decisions based largely on what they will generate for Prigozhin, in terms of positive publicity.”
Prigozhin has claimed credit for Russian advances over several months toward the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut, including the capture last week of neighboring Soledar.
On Thursday, Prigozhin said in a press statement Russia has “a lot to learn” from Ukraine’s army.
But he insisted “the settlement of Artemovsk will be captured,” using the Russian name for Bakhmut.
Wagner was founded in 2014 and has been involved in conflicts in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.
Wagner fighters are tough and disciplined, Prigozhin says, but are brutally punished if they flee the battle.
But his infighting with other officials in the Kremlin could be hurting him.
According to the US Institute for the Study of War, Putin “is increasingly siding with” Prigozhin’s rivals in high-level power circles.
Putin has also not directly credited Wagner with the Bakhmut area successes, it noted.
“Putin is likely attempting to reduce Prigozhin’s prominence in favor of the re-emerging professional Russian military and Russian government officials,” the group said Thursday.
Known as “Putin’s chef” for having catered events for the Russian strongman since both were in St. Petersburg in the 1990s, Prigozhin, 61, has been in US sights for years.
He was indicted by the US Justice Department in February 2018 for massive interference in the US presidential election two years earlier by the Internet Research Agency and Concord Management and Consulting, two businesses he owns.
He and his companies are also under US and European sanctions for various activities.

 

Topics: Wagner group Russia

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
Updated 21 January 2023
Reuters

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister
  • A Horizon Research snap poll obtained by local media organization Stuff on Friday showed that Hipkins was the most popular potential candidate among voters, with the backing of 26 percent of those surveyed
Reuters
Reuters

WELLINGTON: Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s next prime minister after emerging as the only candidate nominated to lead the Labour Party, the party said on Saturday.
Hipkins is expected to be confirmed as the new leader at a meeting of Labour’s 64 lawmakers, or Caucus, on Sunday.
In a surprise announcement on Thursday, Ardern said she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country and would step down and not seek re-election.
First elected to parliament for the Labour Party in 2008, the 44-year-old Hipkins became a household name fronting the government’s response to the pandemic after being appointed minister for COVID-19 in November 2020.
Hipkins is currently minister for police, education and public service, as well as leader of the House.
A Horizon Research snap poll obtained by local media organization Stuff on Friday showed that Hipkins was the most popular potential candidate among voters, with the backing of 26 percent of those surveyed.
Hipkins’ confirmation by Labour lawmakers at a meeting on Sunday afternoon is expected to be a formality. Ardern will then tender her resignation to the Governor General before Hipkins is appointed. He is set to hold his first press conference Saturday afternoon.
If confirmed, Hipkins will be prime minister until the party’s term ends.
A general election will be held on Oct. 14, with some polls showing Labour will struggle to hold on to power.
A Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll released Friday based on data from before Ardern’s announcement she would resign showed Labour’s popularity falling to 31.7 percent, while the opposition New Zealand National Party was backed by 37.2 percent of respondents.
New Zealand Green Party, Labour’s traditional coalition partner, said in a statement that they were looking forward to working with Hipkins.
“Chris will make an excellent Prime Minister and we look forward to continuing our work together, for the rest of this term and the next,” said Green Party co-leader James Shaw.

 

Brazil’s Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation

Brazil’s Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

Brazil’s Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation

Brazil’s Dani Alves jailed on remand in Spain over sexual assault allegation
  • The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was taken to the Brians 1 jail outside Barcelona
  • The public prosecutor had requested he be jailed without bail pending trial
Reuters
Reuters

BARCELONA: A Spanish judge on Friday ordered that Brazil soccer player Dani Alves be jailed on remand without bail over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in a Barcelona nightclub, the regional court system said.
The 39-year-old, who has denied any wrongdoing, was taken to the Brians 1 jail outside Barcelona, said a source with knowledge of the matter.
Earlier on Friday, Alves appeared before a Barcelona judge after local police detained and questioned him. The public prosecutor had requested he be jailed without bail pending trial.
Alves’ representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
Mexico’s top-flight soccer division, Liga MX, said it was following the case and Alves’ legal situation alongside club Pumas UNAM, where he currently plays, to determine “what is appropriate regarding his participation in the League.”
Pumas UNAM said it would “take the appropriate actions” and apply sanctions as “stipulated in the employment contract signed with the athlete.”
“The Club will inform as soon as possible what it determines in this case,” it added.
The alleged victim had filed a complaint earlier this month and the case remains open over a crime of sexual assault, Catalonia’s court system said in a statement.
Alves told Antena 3 TV earlier this month that he was at the club with other people but denied any such behavior.
“I was dancing and having a good time without invading anyone’s space,” he said. “I don’t know who this lady is... How could I do that to a woman? No.”
Alves played for Barcelona from 2008-2016 and briefly returned to the LaLiga team for the 2021-22 season.
He has played for the Brazil national team since 2006, making 126 appearances and scoring eight goals.

Topics: Barcelona judge Dani Alves sexual assault court

How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life

How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life
Updated 20 January 2023

How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life

How Arab News article changed Sri Lankan minister’s life
  • Naseer Ahamed visited Saudi Arabia for Umrah and left with a career
  • King Fahd University graduate is now environment minister
Mohammed Rasooldeen
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: When Sri Lankan Naseer Ahamed arrived in Saudi Arabia in 1983 to perform Umrah he had no idea that an article in Arab News was about to change the course of his life.

Now a government minister, Ahamed was just 22 at the time and still considering his career options. His brother, who was working in Jeddah, encouraged him to stay on in the Kingdom as the Hajj season was about to start and he would be able to perform the full pilgrimage.

Around the same time, Ahamed read an article in Arab News about King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals — one of the best educational institutions in Saudi Arabia — and how it was offering scholarships to foreigners.

He applied immediately.

“Since I was good at science subjects, I applied for an electrical engineering degree,” Ahamed said. “I applied from Jeddah and by the time I returned to Colombo, I saw a letter waiting for me from KFUPM. It was the notice of my selection to the electrical engineering course.

“I was asked to prepare my travel documents right away. They even sent my air ticket, and board and lodging were provided.”

Before long he was in Dharan and mixing with some of the best students from across the Kingdom and around the world.

“Those were the golden days of my life,” Ahamed said. “We had fun as youths and worked hard under well-known professors.”

One of the things that really brought the students together was that they were required to live on campus in dormitories, regardless of their background or status, he said.

“No student was allowed to stay out, even if they came from a royal family.”

After graduating, many of his contemporaries went on to successful careers in business and politics.

Ahamed returned home and in the 1990s entered politics as a member of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress. He served as an adviser to President Mahinda Rajapaksa from 2005-09 and as chief minister of Sri Lanka’s Eastern Province from 2015-17.

In April last year, Ahamed was appointed Minister of Environment and head of Middle Eastern affairs.

Forty years on from that fateful visit, he said we was still grateful to KFUPM and Arab News for opening the door to his professional life.

“I am thankful to KFUPM for what I am today,” he said. “Even at the time Arab News was my favorite newspaper … (it) gave me an opportunity to apply for the course, and I gratefully remember this experience.”

 

Topics: Sri Lanka Saudi Arabia Naseer Ahamed

