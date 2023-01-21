You are here

  • Home
  • Without Curry, Warriors make 23 3-pointers and beat Cavs

Without Curry, Warriors make 23 3-pointers and beat Cavs

Without Curry, Warriors make 23 3-pointers and beat Cavs
1 / 3
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots from 3-point range against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Raul Neto during their NBA basketball game on Jan. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo)
Without Curry, Warriors make 23 3-pointers and beat Cavs
2 / 3
Ty Jerome (#10) of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Raul Neto of the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 20, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images / AFP)
Without Curry, Warriors make 23 3-pointers and beat Cavs
3 / 3
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb shoots from 3-point range against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wfz5w

Updated 21 January 2023
AP

Without Curry, Warriors make 23 3-pointers and beat Cavs

Without Curry, Warriors make 23 3-pointers and beat Cavs
  • Warriors coach Steve Kerr rested Curry along with fellow first-teamers Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins following Golden State’s stinging 3-point overtime loss Thursday night in Boston
Updated 21 January 2023
AP

CLEVELAND, Ohio: The shots splashed through the net like they almost always do for the Golden State Warriors.
However, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson didn’t launch any.
Jordan Poole scored 32 points, Ty Jerome added 22 and the Warriors dropped 23 3-pointers while Curry and three other starters sat on the bench in a 120-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Poole (5) and Jerome (3) combined for eight 3-pointers as the defending NBA champs ended a five-game trip with an improbable win.
“We kind of hung on for dear life down the stretch, but got it done,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It was just one of those nights. You play 82 games, so you know you’re going to have a few of these.”
Following Golden State’s stinging three-point overtime loss Thursday night in Boston, Kerr rested Curry along with fellow first-teamers Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
It didn’t matter. Even with their top players on the bench in street clothes, the short-handed Warriors came out firing and barely slowed down.
“The biggest thing is, even without our guys, we expect to win,” said Jerome, who is on a two-way contract with Golden State and Santa Cruz. “Everyone that played was good tonight and that’s awesome for us.”
Darius Garland scored 31 points to lead the Cavs, who were without star Donovan Mitchell because of a strained groin and suffered their most embarrassing loss this season. Caris LeVert added 22 points and Evan Mobley 17 for Cleveland.
Afterward, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn’t mince words in describing his team’s dismal performance.
“We didn’t respect the game. It’s that simple,” he said. “They’ve got champions over there, and we thought some of those guys were out so we were going to take it lightly and we got what we deserved.”
Golden State made a season-high 14 3-pointers in the first half — tying the most ever by a Cavs opponent for a half — to take a 64-59 halftime lead.
Although Bickerstaff stressed limiting Golden State’s outside attack at halftime, his team didn’t get the message as the Warriors made five 3s in the first five minutes to open a 20-point lead.
The Cavs, who have 11 comeback wins when trailing by double digits, fought back and pulled within 114-110. But Jerome dropped the Warriors’ final 3-pointer with 1:39 left.
“They’re good basketball players, and if you’re going to disrespect them, they’re going to make you pay,” Bickerstaff said. “We came out of the gate soft and disrespectful and they were out there shooting warmup shots with no contest, no challenges, nobody in their space and they gave us what we deserved.”
MEMORY LANE
Kerr has an emotional attachment to Cleveland.
He played in the city from 1989-92 and his oldest son was born here. It’s also where he won NBA titles as a coach in 2015 and 2018 as the Warriors and Cavs met four straight times in the finals.
“This building will always be special for us,” he said. “Just coming in here, feeling the vibe, feeling the juice from those days. They were incredible games. Just an amazing rivalry, two great teams. The level of play was just so high. I will always think of those Finals when I come in here.”
TIP-INS
Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo added 17 points and Kevin Looney had 17 rebounds. ... Golden State opened 7 of 8 on 3-pointers. ... The 23-year-old Poole reached 500 career 3-pointers, surpassing Thompson as the youngest player in team history to reach the plateau. ... F Jonathan Kuminga (right foot sprain) returned after missing eight games and scored 10. F JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection) saw his first action in 15 games and had 13 points.
Cavaliers: G Ricky Rubio got the night off as part of the maintenance plan for him after returning from knee surgery. He’s averaging 5.3 points and 13.1 minutes in four games back. ... Mobley is one of three players averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocked shots while shooting better than 50.0 percent from the field. 76ers C Joel Embiid and Lakers C Anthony Davis are the others. … Cavs assistant coach Luke Walton went 39-4 as Golden State’s acting head coach in 2015-2016 while Kerr recovered from back surgery.
UP NEXT:
Warriors: Host Brooklyn on Sunday.
Cavaliers: Host Milwaukee on Saturday night.
 

Topics: NBA Golden State Warriors Cleveland Cavaliers

Related

Celtics down Warriors in NBA Finals rematch, Bulls shine in Paris
Sport
Celtics down Warriors in NBA Finals rematch, Bulls shine in Paris
Warriors beat Spurs before NBA-record 68,323 at Alamodome
Sport
Warriors beat Spurs before NBA-record 68,323 at Alamodome

Replace Chris Wood in transfer window or miss out on trophies, Eddie Howe warns Newcastle owners

Replace Chris Wood in transfer window or miss out on trophies, Eddie Howe warns Newcastle owners
Updated 21 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

Replace Chris Wood in transfer window or miss out on trophies, Eddie Howe warns Newcastle owners

Replace Chris Wood in transfer window or miss out on trophies, Eddie Howe warns Newcastle owners
  • The head coach insists the well-used striker must be replaced before Jan. 31
Updated 21 January 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has sent the Newcastle United owners a January transfer window warning following the departure of Chris Wood.

The head coach insists the well-used striker must be replaced before Jan. 31 if the Magpies are to maintain their charge in the Carabao Cup and Premier League.

On Friday, Wood left St. James’ Park just 12 months after signing. The New Zealander was a winter-window buy last year, seen very much as a forward to help the Magpies pull away from the bottom end of the top flight.

And having more than served his purpose, as well as dropping to third choice behind Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, the veteran frontman has signed a six-month loan with Nottingham Forest, which has an obligatory buy clause inserted for the end of the campaign.

It is understood that United will recoup about $18 million of the $31 million they shelled out in 2022, as well as a substantial loan fee and his wages covered in full.

Howe said: “He’s been a huge player for us. He has been outstanding in every way.

“When we signed him, we were in a very difficult league position and he played a huge part on the pitch to help transform the team. This season, he’s been excellent both on and off the pitch in terms of his leadership and positivity, even when he’s not played. We can’t underestimate the role he’s played. It was a difficult decision because you have to take into account the player and his wishes. But also, I think it’s a very good deal financially for the football club.”

On dipping into the market for replacements, Howe had this message for the club’s owners: “We’re hopefully planning to replace him. Certainly from my side, there was no thought of letting a player go and not replace him because I think that would leave us dangerously short of players but there are no guarantees.

“I don’t think we’ll necessarily replace Chris with another Chris if that makes sense. His type of player, I don’t necessarily think is in the market. His unique skills that he has, I think we needed that this time last year. He was a focal point for us, he enabled us to play in a way that I thought took the pressure off the players at that time, he brought other players into play and made them look better. We’re not necessarily looking at that type of player in the market. We’ll see what we can do with 11 days to go. It’s not long, but it’s got to be the right player. That’s always so important in any transfer deal we have to do.

“We do have a pool of players that we like. Let’s see how we go.”

Meanwhile, in shock injury news, the Magpies are set to see Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes return to action this weekend, despite fears that his ankle injury could keep him out for weeks.

The 25-year-old left the field in tears midway through the 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham last weekend. However, he has traveled with the squad for this weekend’s game at Crystal Palace, Arab News understands.

Elsewhere, Newcastle have confirmed Loris Karius will remain with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season. The German goalkeeper initially joined the Magpies on a short-term deal in September 2022 with an option to extend his stay until June 2023.

The 29-year-old, who represented Stuttgart and Manchester City at youth level, has previously played for Mainz, Liverpool, Besiktas and Union Berlin.

Topics: Eddie Howe Chris Wood Newcastle United

Related

Newcastle fans can help Bruno Guimaraes put World Cup disappointment behind him, says Eddie Howe
Sport
Newcastle fans can help Bruno Guimaraes put World Cup disappointment behind him, says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe and Newcastle United chiefs hold transfer summit in Riyadh
Football
Eddie Howe and Newcastle United chiefs hold transfer summit in Riyadh

‘Incredible’ Odegaard fulfils potential to fuel Arsenal title bid

‘Incredible’ Odegaard fulfils potential to fuel Arsenal title bid
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

‘Incredible’ Odegaard fulfils potential to fuel Arsenal title bid

‘Incredible’ Odegaard fulfils potential to fuel Arsenal title bid
  • Handed the Arsenal captaincy before this season, Odegaard has emerged as one of the central figures in the team's surge to the top of the English Premier League
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

LONDON: Martin Odegaard is leading Arsenal’s unexpected charge toward the Premier League title as the Norway midfielder finally fulfils the potential he showed as a teenage wonderkid.
When table-toppers Arsenal host Manchester United on Sunday, Odegaard will be center stage in the kind of glamor fixture that was supposed to be his birthright.
Hailed as the most gifted teenager of his generation, Odegaard made his senior debut for Stromsgodset in 2014 at the age of 15 and became Norway’s youngest-ever player later that year.
He chose Spanish giants Real Madrid from a host of suitors in 2015 and became the youngest player in the club’s history, aged 16 years and 157 days.
But he struggled to live up to the hype in the unforgiving Madrid glare and was sent out on loan a number of times.
Those spells in relative obscurity at Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad suggested Odegaard might not fulfil his early promise but he was thrust back into the spotlight when Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta took him on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 season.
Even then, Real’s decision to sell him to the Gunners for about £30 million ($37 million) in 2021 was interpreted as evidence he would not make the grade at the highest level.
But with his career in need of a major reset, Odegaard has seized his chance in the Premier League.
Handed the Arsenal captaincy by Arteta before this season, Odegaard has rewarded his manager’s faith, emerging as one of the central figures in their surge to the top of the Premier League.
The 24-year-old has already scored eight goals and provided five assists in 17 league games this season.
To put Odegaard’s breakthrough campaign into perspective, he finished last season with seven goals and four assists in the league. 

Odegaard, who won the Premier League’s player of the month award for November and December, impressed Arteta with his masterclass in last Sunday’s 2-0 win at north London rivals Tottenham.
“Especially in the first half, I think he was incredible,” he said. “He’s really showing a different kind of presence.
“It’s the way he’s influencing the game, just the feeling, the way he moves. What he transmits on the pitch is different. It’s a big credit to him.”
Previously a low-key personality on the pitch, Odegaard has embraced the captaincy, growing into a more vocal and demonstrative presence.
Emphasising the point, Odegaard put Arsenal in control at Tottenham with a fine long-range goal late in the first half.
And, as Tottenham fans seethed, Odegaard showed his new-found confidence as he celebrated with a basketball style “jump-shot” celebration alongside team-mate Bukayo Saka.
The seeds of Odegaard’s renaissance were planted months ago during in-depth talks with Arsenal’s coaching staff about his mental approach.
“It’s about how we play and my role in the team and my focus. I’ve worked on it a lot,” he said.
“I’ve talked a lot with the coaches about getting into the right areas of the field. It’s a lot about the mindset. It’s nice that hard work pays off.”
From the ashes of their collapse to a fifth-place finish last term, Odegaard and company are chasing Arsenal’s first title since 2004.
That would be a fairytale ending to an incredible season, a campaign that former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said could climax with Odegaard being crowned player of the year.
“Do you know, what I like about Odegaard is his journey. He was a child superstar at 16, bought by Real Madrid, everyone was saying this kid’s the next big thing,” Ferdinand told Vibe with Five.
“He’s had trials and tribulations. He might not be the guy he is now without that part of his history.
“I’d go as far as to say right now, he’s probably my player of the year.”

Topics: Martin Odegaard Arsenal FC English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
Sport
Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
Top European clubs eye Norwegian teenager Odegaard
Sport
Top European clubs eye Norwegian teenager Odegaard

Ronaldo vs. Messi just the start for Saudis

Ronaldo vs. Messi just the start for Saudis
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

Ronaldo vs. Messi just the start for Saudis

Ronaldo vs. Messi just the start for Saudis
  • ‘This is a big match but ... this is nothing (compared to) what will happen with Vision 2030,’ says Al-Sheikh
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

RIYADH: A showdown between two of the world’s greatest footballers provided an entertaining spectacle in Riyadh but Saudi Arabia will not stop there.

Deafening fireworks closed Thursday’s exhibition between Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain and a composite team led by Saudi Pro League new arrival Cristiano Ronaldo, won 5-4 by the visitors.

The friendly had all the trimmings of a major fixture, complete with VAR, flame-throwers, tickertape and a medal presentation in front of more than 60,000 fans at the venerable King Fahd Stadium.

But the Kingdom is already promising more with a World Cup and Summer Olympics, perhaps even a Winter Olympics, already in its sights, together with a swathe of other major events.

“This is a big match but ... this is nothing (compared to) what will happen with Vision 2030,” said Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the General Entertainment Authority, referring to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious development plan.

Just five years after allowing its first non-Muslim tourists and letting women drive, Saudi Arabia is attempting to open up its conservative, long-cloistered society to the world.

The world’s biggest oil exporter has thrown hundreds of millions at sports deals including Ronaldo’s capture, F1 in Jeddah and the lucrative LIV Golf tour.

In coming years the Saudis, who watched as neighbors Qatar hosted the World Cup in November and December, will hold the men’s and women’s Asian Cup, the Olympic-sized Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games on artificial snow.

FASTFACT

Just five years after allowing its first non-Muslim tourists and letting women drive, Saudi Arabia is attempting to open up its conservative, long-cloistered society to the world.

It is all part of grand plans by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to modernize the Saudi economy and remove its reliance on oil before the world moves on to other fuels.

“My leader will surprise Saudis with much more things,” Al-Sheikh told AFP, referring to the crown prince.

“We are ready to fulfill his demands at any time. But what’s coming is much greater.”

Saudi Arabia is discussing a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup with Egypt and Greece, while last year its sports minister told AFP that hosting the Olympics was the “ultimate goal.”

Its biggest coup so far was Ronaldo’s signing by Al-Nassr for more than €200 million, plus a separate 200 million deal to promote the World Cup bid, according to a source close to the club.

The shock transfer of the 37-year-old Portuguese has triggered speculation that Messi, who plays for Qatar-owned PSG but is a paid Saudi tourism ambassador, could join him in the Pro League.

“Ronaldo’s transfer is just the beginning,” said Danyel Reiche, a visiting associate professor at Georgetown University Qatar.

“Regardless of whether Messi will go to Saudi, we will see more superstars moving to Saudi Arabia.”

“In Saudi Arabia, it’s part of a wider approach of opening up society rather than distracting from human rights violations,” Reiche said.

“They recognize they can’t rely on military and political power, they have to have soft power,” he added, saying Thursday’s game sent a “very strong message.”

“This is something that is noticed in the entire world. By having such a game, it’s also like ‘look how we’re changing.’ “

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Season Cup Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

PSG, Lionel come out on top in Messi v. Ronaldo Riyadh battle photos
Sport
PSG, Lionel come out on top in Messi v. Ronaldo Riyadh battle
Saudi wins $2.6m ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when PSG play team of Al Nassr and Al Hilal players
Sport
Saudi businessman wins Ronaldo-Messi ticket with $2.6m bid

Medvedev latest to exit Australian Open but Swiatek charges on

Medvedev latest to exit Australian Open but Swiatek charges on
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

Medvedev latest to exit Australian Open but Swiatek charges on

Medvedev latest to exit Australian Open but Swiatek charges on
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Daniil Medvedev on Friday became the latest title contender to crash out of the men’s draw at the Australian Open, but Iga Swiatek led a charge of the women’s seeds into the last 16.

Russia’s Medvedev was runner-up at the last two Grand Slams in Melbourne but his tournament ended with a whimper in round three at the hands of Sebastian Korda.

The American, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, won 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) as seventh seed Medvedev followed defending champion Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud in exiting in the first week.

Korda, who faces 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland next, told Rod Laver Arena: “An unbelievable match.

“I sort of knew what I had to do and I stuck with it even when I was going up and down with the emotions.

“I’m thrilled right now, I played amazing,” said the 22-year-old.

With world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz not involved because of injury, Medvedev’s surprise defeat to the 29th seed is another boost to nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic.

The hot favorite, who is nursing a hamstring problem, plays 27th seed Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is now the highest remaining seed at three and the Greek star stretched his unbeaten streak this year to set up a last-16 clash with Italian Jannik Sinner.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, who is yet to drop a set, clinched his seventh straight win of 2023 by beating Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Tsitsipas is refusing to get carried away as he chases a first major title.

“There are no presents,” he warned. “You should be going after it, you should be creating those opportunities and aiming big within yourself, sometimes surpass your own abilities.”

Also into the last 16 are sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and 18th seed Karen Khachanov.

The Russian defeated 16th-seeded American Frances Tiafoe in four sets.

In the women’s draw, world No. 1 Swiatek and the Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were all emphatic winners.

Swiatek, a three-time major winner but chasing a first Australian Open title, swatted aside qualifier Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-0, 6-1 in just 55 minutes.

The Pole faces Elena Rybakina next after the Wimbledon champion defeated last year’s Melbourne runner-up Danielle Collins in three sets.

“For sure she’s very strong physically and mentally,” Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina said, sizing up Poland’s Swiatek.

“I will have to take all my chances. I think Iga is a great player.”

The 18-year-old Gauff stepped up her bid for a maiden major title with a similarly ruthless 6-3, 6-2 victory over fellow American Bernarda Pera.

The talented teenager faces the 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the last 16.

Third seed Pegula, who is also chasing a first Grand Slam crown, made light work of Marta Kostyuk with a 6-0, 6-2 victory.

The 28-year-old next faces what should be a sterner test in Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, the former French Open champion.

Two-time former Melbourne champion Victoria Azarenka stayed alive with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Madison Keys.

Off the court, Australian Open chief Craig Tiley insisted there was “no need” to alter the scheduling, despite stinging criticism after the second-latest finish at a Grand Slam ever.

Veteran Andy Murray battled through a five-set epic against home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis which ended at 4:05 am on Friday, calling the early hours conclusion “a bit of a farce.”

Tiley defended the schedule, saying such late matches did not happen often, after Murray’s brother Jamie — a doubles specialist playing at Melbourne Park — was among those calling for only one night match at majors.

“If you just put one match at night and there’s an injury, you don’t have anything for fans or broadcasters,” said Tiley.

Topics: 2023 Australian Open Iga Swiatek Daniil Medvedev

Related

Korda of US stops 2-time Australian Open runner-up Medvedev
Sport
Korda of US stops 2-time Australian Open runner-up Medvedev
Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title
Sport
Nadal begins Open defense, Swiatek targets maiden Melbourne title

Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals

Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals

Juventus handed 15-point deduction for transfer deals
  • The points deduction would push them down into mid-table, outside the spots for European competition
Updated 20 January 2023
Reuters

ROME: Juventus have been deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian soccer court investigating its transfer dealings, the national soccer federation (FIGC) said on Friday.
With 20 games left to play in this season, Juve were third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli. The points deduction would push them down into mid-table, outside the spots for European competition.
The ruling is tougher than a nine-point deduction a soccer prosecutor had requested earlier on Friday during a hearing looking at the way Juventus, Italy’s most successful club, and a number of other teams dealt with player exchange deals.
The soccer court also ruled that former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli be banned from holding office in Italian soccer for 24 months.
It also decided on a 30-month ban for Juve’s former sports director, Fabio Paratici, now managing director of football at England’s Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.
Juventus have denied wrongdoing and said their accounting was in line with industry standards.

Topics: Juventus Italian soccer court

Related

Napoli crush 2nd-placed Juventus 5-1 to go 10 points clear
Sport
Napoli crush 2nd-placed Juventus 5-1 to go 10 points clear
Juventus board of directors and president Agnelli resign
Sport
Juventus board of directors and president Agnelli resign

follow us

Latest updates

Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 
Louis Vuitton presents new collection to Arabic song 
‘King of Oud’ — the inimitable Farid Al-Atrash
‘King of Oud’ — the inimitable Farid Al-Atrash
Saudi delegates at World Economic Forum discuss Kingdom’s development and growth
Saudi delegates at World Economic Forum discuss Kingdom’s development and growth
Saudi Fund for Development highlights achievements at African South-South forum
Saudi Fund for Development highlights achievements at African South-South forum
Replace Chris Wood in transfer window or miss out on trophies, Eddie Howe warns Newcastle owners
Replace Chris Wood in transfer window or miss out on trophies, Eddie Howe warns Newcastle owners

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.