Regional stability only possible by giving Palestinians a state: Saudi FM

DAVOS: True stability in the region will only be possible through giving the Palestinian people a state, said Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
In a tweet by the Saudi foreign ministry, Prince Faisal said: “True normalization and true stability will only come through giving the Palestinians hope and dignity and that requires giving the Palestinians a state.”
The foreign minister has taken WEF as a platform to voice the Kingdom’s concerns over the Palestinian issue and call for a solution. Earlier in a panel discussion, he expressed his optimism about the Middle East, but called the Palestinian crisis the “biggest drag” on the region.
He urged the new Israeli government to engage seriously with the Palestinians to resolve the issue.
Tuwaiq Sculpture event turns Riyadh streets into art gallery
Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Sculptors from across the globe will soon be transforming the streets of Riyadh into a borderless art gallery, using locally sourced stone from Tuwaiq, an area just outside of the capital, for the fourth edition of Tuwaiq Sculpture.
This year’s theme is “Energy of Harmony” and the artworks will be on display in Durrat Al-Riyadh from Feb. 5-10.
Sarah Alruwayti, head of Riyadh Art, told Arab News: “Sculpting has been in Saudi throughout history, it’s a traditional artform. What’s amazing about Tuwaiq Sculpture is that it gives you the chance to witness these stones being turned into works of art.
“I used to see sculptures in museums and galleries as a kid, and I never believed that someone could actually carve these amazing, gigantic art pieces using their hands. I think it’s a great way to encourage the younger generation and to enhance (creativity) and the culture of sculpting as well.”
Curated by London-based Marek Wolynski creative producer, the event will feature bespoke, original designs by the artists and their assisting teams, created specifically for Tuwaiq Sculpture.
“Tuwaiq Sculpture intends to build bridges between tradition and modernity, and it’s a unique platform for people to meet, collaborate, exchange knowledge, and most importantly, create public artworks that will then inform the cityscape of Riyadh for generations to come,” Wolynski told Arab News.
From 10 a.m until 5:30 p.m. until Feb. 2, visitors can take guided tours to see the artists at work, sculpting raw blocks of granite and sandstone.
The finished large-scale artworks will eventually be distributed across the city, and are part of a venture to beautify Riyadh and enhance creative expression and dialogue under the Riyadh Art program, one of the largest public-art initiatives in the world
“The theme ‘Energy of Harmony’ really inspires artists to create iconic sculptures capturing those manifestations of introducing and witnessing transformative change. It’s all about mutual understanding. It’s all about the balance we all strive for in our lives,” Wolynski said.
English artist Rob Good’s “Rain Stone” sculpture attempts to portray natural rainfall by juxtaposing the softness of clouds with the harshness of granite. He has used different hues of beige, purple and gray to symbolize a desert landscape. These are not clouds drifting on a sunny day, but rather ones foreshadowing a rainstorm.
Good has carved three wide stones overlapping each other to mimic the fluffy silhouettes of clouds. People will be able to interact with the sculpture, walking through its gaps, or simply sitting and contemplating the philosophy behind the work.
“This granite is beige, and it can go quite dark when it’s highly polished. But I will leave them quite roughly sanded so that they remain light until the rains come and make them wet. And then they will transform, so it’s kind of that extra kind of push for people to get out and enjoy them,” Good told Arab News.
“I love the idea that people can move through them and children can run around them and play. I suppose I’m into clouds at the moment (because) we attach a lot of symbolism to clouds.”
In her piece, “Harmony,” Saudi artist Wafa Alqunibit is using Arabic calligraphy to present the 99 names of God proclaimed in the Islamic religion. The word “Al-Samī,” meaning ‘the one who listens,’ stands in curved granite letters.
“My aim is to represent religion through art,” Alqunibit explained. “The challenge for this symposium is using granite, which is much tougher than alabaster or marble, but I used the point and empty spaces to create this name.”
“Lockdown Window,” by Italian artist Marino Di Prospero, challenges the idea of infinity through surrealism. Di Prospero’s block of brown granite will soon become a frame overlooking the surrounding environment. Twisting in on itself on such a large scale, the structure will make it impossible to pass through the “window,” just as many people were unable to leave their homes during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Aside from the public art on display, Tuwaiq Sculpture will also include workshops, panel discussions, school visits, and masterclasses ranging from beginner to intermediate levels.
Faris Al-Harmah will run a Traditional Door Art workshop, the Madain Center will stage an intermediate-level Wood Sculpting workshop, and elsewhere, visitors can learn about jewelry-making, sculpting using metal wire, gypsum-sculpting, and more.
Panel discussions will focus on the theme, “Preservation of Culture Through Art.” Guest speakers include Saudi architect Saleh Al-Hathloul, Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s Director of Arts and Culture Dalya Mousa, and Director of Performance Arts at the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts Dr. Samir Al Dhamer.
KSRelief continues aid effort in Yemen, Afghanistan
798 individuals benefited from the food aid distributed in Yemen's city of Marib
Updated 21 January 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed 12,198 tons of food parcels on Thursday to families in-need in Yemen.
The food aid benefited 798 individuals in the war-torn country’s city of Marib, state agency SPA reported.
Meanwhile, KSRelief launched an aid project that aims to distribute food supplies worth $3 million to flood-hit communities and underprivileged families in Afghanistan for the year of 2022-2023.
In cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the relief center distributed 550 food parcels to 550 families at the Afghan Red Crescent Society in Kabul Province since the launch of the project.
Saudi Design Festival ‘tailor-made’ for industry growth, says director
‘All designers play a big role in building these design communities’
Updated 20 January 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN
RIYADH: The Saudi Design Festival is “tailor-made” to promote sustainable growth in the industry, the event’s director and co-founder, and CEO of consultancy firm &bouqu, told Arab News.
Basma Bouzo said: “We started Saudi Design Week with the notion and mindset of growing it organically. That means expanding and accommodating different versions that we felt the community was ready for. This was further pushed with COVID-19 and festivals around the world adopting new formats.”
The festival is highlighting young talent and promoting the growth of local design communities around the Kingdom.
“Whether young or established, all designers all play a big role in building these design communities,” Bouzo said.
This community — our design community — will continue to redefine design now and in the future.
Basma Bouzo, Festival director
Based at The City Hub until Jan. 23, the event will feature panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions and mentorship sessions in collaboration with the Saudi Architecture and Design Commission.
The festival’s panel sessions have created a forum that “allows for luminaries of the design field to share their insights and wisdom,” Bouzo said.
“It also helps connect like-minded individuals as well as cultivates the design scene further. It is also a great way to really discuss ideas, projects and initiatives,” she added.
“This community — our design community — will continue to redefine design now and in the future.”
The festival will host events in more than 35 locations around the city, including Oud Square, The Boulevard Riyadh, galleries and three design destinations.
Saudi minister discusses finance, investment and innovation with business leaders in Davos
The agreement was signed during a meeting between a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia and the WEF leadership
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News
DAVOS: Faisal Al-Ibrahim, the Saudi minister of economy and planning, on Friday met Stephen Schwarzman, the chairman, CEO and co-founder of private equity firm Blackstone, in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the future of finance and ways to make a positive long-term economic impact.
The minister also held talks with Jean-Louis Girodolle, the CEO of Lazard Investment Banking in France, about inclusive models for collaborative investment and transformative business solutions, and Maelle Gavet, the CEO of pre-seed investment firm Techstars, which has supported more than 3,300 early-stage startups globally.
The meetings came after the World Economic Forum, which held its annual meeting in Davos this week, and Saudi Arabia signed a letter of intent on Tuesday to set up an accelerator program to help boost innovation in the Kingdom. The agreement was signed during a meeting between a high-level delegation from the Kingdom and the WEF leadership.
In addition to Al-Ibrahim, the Saudi delegation in Davos included Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Minister of Communications and IT Abdullah Al-Swaha, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.
Saudi foreign minister, Interpol chief discuss combating crime, terrorism
Updated 20 January 2023
Arab News
DAVOS: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the Secretary-General of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Gen. Jurgen Stock, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2023, in the Swiss city of Davos.
During the meeting, they reviewed several issues of common concern, in addition to discussing international efforts to eradicate crime and combat terrorism and extremism, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
The two sides also discussed the most important topics on the agenda of this year’s Davos forum.