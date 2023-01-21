You are here

  • Home
  • Drone havoc in Ukraine puts Iran’s asymmetric warfare advantage into sharp relief

Opinion

Dr. Azeem Ibrahim

Iran’s drone terror goes global

Author
Read article

Drone havoc in Ukraine puts Iran’s asymmetric warfare advantage into sharp relief

Analysis Drone havoc in Ukraine puts Iran’s asymmetric warfare advantage into sharp relief
1 / 3
Firefighters struggle to halt a blaze after a Russian attack using Iranian drones destroyed a Kyiv residential building. (AFP)
Analysis Drone havoc in Ukraine puts Iran’s asymmetric warfare advantage into sharp relief
2 / 3
Iranian kamikaze drones ready for launch during a drill in Iran. (AFP)
Analysis Drone havoc in Ukraine puts Iran’s asymmetric warfare advantage into sharp relief
3 / 3
Ukrainian military experts show downed drones that Russia allegedly uses for striking critical infrastructure and other targets in Ukraine. (AFP file)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z6mbk

Updated 15 sec ago
Oubai Shahbandar

Drone havoc in Ukraine puts Iran’s asymmetric warfare advantage into sharp relief

Drone havoc in Ukraine puts Iran’s asymmetric warfare advantage into sharp relief
  • Russia’s use of UAVs shows folly of ignoring warnings about Iranian conventional weapons threat
  • Strategic utility of Shahed-136 lies in the fact they can be mass produced at a relatively low cost
Updated 15 sec ago
Oubai Shahbandar

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The distinctive sound of an approaching wave of loitering munitions, commonly known as kamikaze drones, has become all too familiar over the cities of Ukraine since Iran began supplying the Russian military with its domestically designed and manufactured Shahed-136.

With its roughly 2,000 km range and 30 kg explosive payload, these destructive, swarming drones have become an almost daily terror for civilians in the capital Kyiv since September, routinely striking apartment buildings and energy infrastructure.

“The Russian purchase and deployment of Iranian drones has allowed Russia to attack the broad range of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine,” David DesRoches, a military expert at the US National Defense University, told Arab News.

Designed and built by an Iranian defense manufacturer closely linked to the regime’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Shahed is low-tech compared with the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems developed by other nations.

However, their strategic utility lies in the fact that they can be mass produced at a relatively low cost. According to Ukrainian officials, the Russian military has ordered more than 2,000 of these drones and has been in talks to establish a joint manufacturing facility on Russian soil.

A recent report by the Washington Institute also claims the Kremlin has expressed interest in purchasing more advanced Iranian drones, such as the Arash, which has a longer range and can carry a larger explosive payload than the Shahed.




A drone flies over Kyiv during an attack on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP file)

But before Iran’s drones made their debut in the largest and most significant conflict on the European continent since the Second World War, they were battle-tested across multiple fronts in the Middle East where the IRGC and its proxies are active.

Iran has been able to trial its drone technology against US-built air defenses stationed in Iraq and the Arabian Gulf, including the Patriot surface-to-air missile system. Now that know-how is proving invaluable to the Russian military against the Western-backed Ukrainians.

Battle-testing of Iranian drones in Ukraine against Western and Soviet-era air defense systems will undoubtedly also enhance their strategic use in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and beyond, creating new security headaches for Israel and the wider Arab region.




Wreckage of an Iranian kamikaze drone, which was shot down in Odessa on September 25, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Kamikaze drones pose a unique problem for modern militaries. Although advanced air defense systems are able to shoot down most Shaheds before they reach their intended target, a sufficient number will inevitably break through, raining down on Ukrainian apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure.

“The drones, which fly below the radar level of conventional air defense radar, are able to penetrate into Ukraine and cause more damage than the Russians would be able to do on their own,” DesRoches said.




Firefighters struggle to halt a blaze after a Russian attack using Iranian drones destroyed a Kyiv residential building. (AFP)

“A distributed drone attack against civilian infrastructure across a large country means that you will never have enough assets to ‘kill’ all the drones. It is far more expensive to defeat a drone than to launch one, and no one has enough equipment to protect every electrical substation in their country.”

He added: “By targeting them at civilian infrastructure, Russia is able to force Ukraine to dissipate its air defense assets and may be able, at some future point, to mass missiles and drones against a significant military target. So their impact has been significant.”

According to some analysts, as a result of prior Western inaction on the proliferation of Iran’s “conventional” weapons, as opposed to its nuclear ambitions, the regime’s kamikaze drones have now been exported to Europe, potentially posing a long-term security threat to the wider continent.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

These analysts say that warnings to Western officials about the threat posed by Iran’s burgeoning drone program long went unheeded, allowing the regime to develop a large manufacturing base and trade network relatively unimpeded.

According to a UK defense intelligence report, published before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, various versions of the Shahed have been covertly deployed by the regime, including in an attack on the British-flagged oil tanker MT Mercer Street in 2021, which killed two, including a British civilian.

Prior to that attack, in September 2019, a volley of cruise missiles and kamikaze drones slammed into the Abqaiq and Khurais oil fields in Saudi Arabia. US Central Command believes the attack originated from Iran, crossing Iraqi airspace.




Wreckage of Iranian weapons used to attack Saudi Arabia's Khurais oil field and Aramco facilities in Abqaiq in 2019 are displayed at a Defense Ministry press conference. (AN file photo)

Following that attack, the American Enterprise Institute urged the US government to retaliate directly against IRGC drone facilities.

“Increasing American economic pressure has not deterred Iranian military or nuclear deal-violation escalation, and American military actions have only changed the precise shape of Iranian military escalation,” it said at the time.

The 2019 attack was also the first known instance of the combined use of cruise missiles and kamikaze drones to target a major energy facility, setting a dangerous precedent that foreshadowed the same tactic’s use in Europe against Ukraine’s power grid.

Western intelligence officials believe the Russian military is growing increasingly reliant on Shaheds as a substitute for more expensive and difficult-to-manufacture long-range precision guided intermediate range missiles, in part due to Western sanctions on Russia’s purchase of crucial electronic components.




This handout picture provided by the Iranian Army on May 28, 2022, shows Iranian military commanders visiting an underground drone base in an unknown location in Iran. (AFP)

Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, a New York-based bipartisan think tank, tweeted that the US and its allies had been “behind the curve” in tackling Iranian drone proliferation.

Although the Biden administration has announced fresh sanctions targeting Iranian arms manufacturers responsible for building Shaheds, Brodsky said the West squandered precious time that could have been spent nipping the Iranian drone threat in the bud.

“Washington and allies should have been laser focused on this a decade ago with respect to Iran. But the nuclear file dominated all,” he said, referring to the now largely defunct 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Omri Ceren, foreign policy adviser to US Senator Ted Cruz, was even more direct in his criticism of the Biden White House — for allowing Iran’s drone proliferation to reach this point and relying on Russia as the go-between with Iran on nuclear negotiations.

He tweeted: “Team Biden has made it a day 1 priority to weaken arms restrictions between Iran and Russia. They rushed to the UN to rescind the arms embargo vs Iran.”




European Union delegates attend talks to revive the Iranian nuclear deal. (AFP file)

Jake Sullivan, the administration’s national security adviser, recently acknowledges that Iran was likely “contributing to widespread war crimes” in Ukraine by actively providing a large number of combat drones and other weapons to the Russian military.

Nevertheless, serious questions remain over whether new sanctions on Iran’s drone manufacturing industry will come too little too late following years of a singular policy focus on reaching a nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Lessons provided by Israel, which has perhaps the most experience of neutralizing the Iranian drone threat, could offer US and European policymakers greater clarity, encouraging a more rapid response.

According to the Israeli defense think tank Alma, Iran’s extraterritorial Quds Force has established joint drone production facilities with a secretive division of Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia, known as Unit 127.




Military drones are displayed at a Hezbollah memorial landmark in the hilltop bastion of Mleeta, near the Lebanese southern village of Jarjouaa. (AFP file)

Satellite imagery provided by Alma shows what appear to be sprawling bases, which reportedly belong to Hezbollah, established in Al-Qusayr, Syria, near the Lebanese border, and in the far eastern Syrian desert city of Palmyra.

A number of airstrikes late last year attributed to Israel (although never officially claimed) directly targeted these bases and suspected joint drone manufacturing centers. Some analysts would like to see the West similarly target Iran’s drone technology at its source.

In the meantime, DesRoches said Ukraine’s Western allies must continue to provide air defense systems, while also helping to reinforce the structural integrity of critical infrastructure to withstand air attacks.

“Instead of starting with the threat and trying to defeat it, a state needs to start with its vulnerabilities and look to protect them, assuming that a drone will get through,” he said.

Hardening key energy facilities and developing a multilayered defensive plan based on this assumption was more realistic in meeting immediate needs in blunting the impact of Iranian drones, he said.

“Soldiers don’t like to think in these ways, and the profit a defense firm will make on sandbags is much less than will be made on a surface to air missile. But national security interests are best served by a vulnerability-based assessment of drone threats.”

It does appear the Biden administration is coming to the realization — belatedly — that Iran’s asymmetric drone capabilities and proliferation have become a global security threat.

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Iranian terrorism Iranian kamikaze drones

Related

Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine
World
Western-made parts found in Iranian drones supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine
US targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions
Middle-East
US targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

Activists fear Iranian crackdown imminent in city of Zahedan

Activists fear Iranian crackdown imminent in city of Zahedan
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Activists fear Iranian crackdown imminent in city of Zahedan

Activists fear Iranian crackdown imminent in city of Zahedan
  • The capital of Sistan-Baluchistan was the site of massacre of 66 protesters on ‘Bloody Friday’ in September
  • Residents say checkpoints have been set up around the city, and that many people have been detained
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Reports from Iran suggest authorities are set to clamp down on the city of Zahedan, the site of assaults on protesters in 2022 that left multiple people dead or injured.
Sixty-six people are known to have died after security forces opened fire on demonstrators on Sept. 30, a day subsequently known as “Bloody Friday,” at a march to protest the death earlier that month of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police for not wearing her hijab correctly.
A number of people told the Guardian that at least 15 checkpoints had been established across Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern Sunni-majority Sistan-Baluchistan province, and that multiple arrests had taken place.
One man named Mohammad told the paper: “All entrances and exits to and from the city have been blocked and they’ve set up checkpoints. We have no idea how many were detained (or) where they were taken.”
Farzin Kadkhodaei, a human rights activist from Baluchistan, said that police had started filming protesters in order to identify and arrest them later. “People are being abducted from homes, parks and, from Jan. 1, they’ve started making mass arrests. We don’t even know if they’re alive or dead.”
Kadkhodaei said that at least 114 people had been detained so far, at least one had been brutally tortured, and that families were forced to visit courts on the off chance of seeing their arrested relatives.
“The release of minors who have been arrested depends entirely on the mood of the guards that day,” he said. “They released a few teenagers and the rest are still in prison.”
One detainee, 18-year-old Shoaib Mirbaluchzehi-Regi, has reportedly been denied legal help and tortured into confessing to membership of an armed group. He now faces the death penalty, activists told the Guardian.
Sistan-Baluchistan has taken the brunt of much of the Iranian regime’s response to the protests.
One demonstrator, identified only as Sara, told the Guardian: “Security forces have been attacking the Baloch areas for about two weeks. At least 15 checkpoints have been set up in and around our city this week. They will try to threaten us and we are not going to be afraid.
“This government has discriminated against the Balochis, Kurds, Sunnis, Baha’is and other national minorities since the beginning (of the Islamic Republic). But these discriminations are more painful in (Sistan-)Baluchistan. Because they are both Baloch and Sunni, and Baluchistan is the poorest region of Iran.”
Skylar Thompson, head of advocacy at Human Rights Activists in Iran, said facts on the ground about the situation in Zahedan were hard to confirm.
“We don’t have information that the city is under siege but it is the only place in Iran where the protests are continuing,” she told the Guardian. “It’s true that the atmosphere in the city does feel rather unsafe. We have noted that there are more checkpoints in the city. But I think that this is due to the appointment of a new governor.”

Topics: Iran protests Mahsa Amini Zahedan

Related

Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media
Middle-East
Militiaman killed in central Iran protest: state media
Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group
Middle-East
Dozens of Iran protesters risk death penalty: Rights group

Israeli films face state funding cut for covering West Bank occupation

Israeli films face state funding cut for covering West Bank occupation
Updated 36 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Israeli films face state funding cut for covering West Bank occupation

Israeli films face state funding cut for covering West Bank occupation
  • Documentaries targeted by right-wing pressure group in bid to have them canceled
  • ‘H2: The Occupation Lab’ and ‘Two Kids a Day’ face retrospectively losing their grants under new government
Updated 36 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Two documentaries covering different aspects of the occupation of the West Bank by the Israel Defense Forces could have their funding from the Israeli government retrospectively revoked.

The films, “H2: The Occupation Lab” and “Two Kids a Day,” tackle the themes of Israel’s control of the city of Hebron and the arrests of Palestinian children by IDF soldiers and their subsequent treatment in Israeli custody.

Miki Zohar, Israel’s culture minister and a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, wants state grants awarded to help make the films to be returned, and said he will “revoke funding” for films and cultural activities “that promote our enemy’s narrative” and “present Israeli soldiers as murderers,” requiring creators in future to pledge not to harm “the state of Israel or IDF soldiers.”

The move comes after the documentaries were targeted by Betsalmo, an Israeli pressure group run by right-wing cultural activist Shai Glick, in order to have public screenings of them canceled.

It is not the first time the film industry in Israel, which is heavily reliant on state grants, has faced pressure from the government over depictions and documentation of the treatment of Palestinians.

In 2015 Miri Regev, the then culture minister, introduced a bill that was later defeated in the Knesset to make film funding dependent on “loyalty” to the state, and created the Samaria Film Fund to counter negative portrayals of Jewish settlers.

The current government, roundly considered the most right wing in Israel’s history, has also seen proposals to radically reform the country’s judiciary and dismantle the state broadcaster, a vital source of funding and support for documentary filmmaking.

“H2: The Occupation Lab” covers the history of Hebron and the interactions between local Palestinians, the IDF and Israeli settlers, and the impact that has had on the once prosperous city.

Its co-director, Noam Sheizaf, said that “Israel has decided to turn culture into propaganda,” having denounced Israel’s activities in Hebron as “Jewish supremacy in its most blatant and unapologetic form.”

He added: “Our film argues that not only the [Palestinian] territories, but also Israel is going through a process of ‘Hebronization.’ What’s crazy is that the process that’s at the heart of the film happened to the film itself.

“The feeling is that this is happening in the context of a watershed moment. If all of these things come to pass, this will be a very different country, overnight.”

“Two Kids a Day” follows the experiences of four children from the Aida refugee camp accused of throwing stones at IDF soldiers — one of whom was detained for four years. Hundreds of children have been arrested for such offenses, often taken from their homes in the middle of the night.

David Wachsmann, the director of “Two Kids a Day,” said: “These two films are in the eye of the storm, but this is an attack on freedom of expression in Israel, on culture and on every Israeli artist.”

Topics: Middle East Israel Palestine West Bank

Related

Israeli settler shoots Palestinian dead in land dispute
Middle-East
Israeli settler shoots Palestinian dead in land dispute
Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm: army
Middle-East
Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm: army

More MPs join sit-in inside Lebanon’s parliament amid political crisis

More MPs join sit-in inside Lebanon’s parliament amid political crisis
Updated 51 min 13 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

More MPs join sit-in inside Lebanon’s parliament amid political crisis

More MPs join sit-in inside Lebanon’s parliament amid political crisis
  • ‘We are not protesting, we are applying the law,’ Reformist MP says
  • The MP added that article 75 stipulated that the deputies had turned into an electoral body and “we don’t have the right to perform any other role.”
Updated 51 min 13 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: More MPs have joined independent lawmakers staging a sit-in inside Lebanon’s 128-seat parliament to protest at the ongoing vacuum of power.
Protesters held their own sit-in outside parliament in solidarity with MPs angry at the failure to elect a new president.
Reformist MPs Najat Saliba and Melhem Khalaf launched their protest in the plenary hall of parliament last Thursday to put pressure on factions to elect a president, nearly three months on from the post falling vacant.
Reformist MPs Halima Kaakour and Firas Hamdan joined the protesters on Friday night, in addition to George Okais and Razi Al-Hajj from Lebanese Forces.
Khalaf told Arab News: “We are not protesting; we are applying the law.
“We don’t have the right to complain, as the Lebanese people have been living for months without electricity and services.
“Our presence in the plenary hall shows the people that patience results in a functional country.
“We don’t want to convey helplessness to the people.
“Our legal duties compel us, pursuant to article 74 of the constitution, to be present in the parliament without invitation and elect a president without any conditions.”
The MP added that article 75 stipulated that the deputies had turned into an electoral body and “we don’t have the right to perform any other role.”
He added: “Some 26 deputies have arrived in the plenary hall to confirm the eligibility of the step we took.”
Independent deputy Abdel Rahman Al-Bizri said: “There should be a democratic political breakthrough inside parliament. It is the only solution for the crisis.
“The deputies inside the parliament are not staging a protest, but carrying out their duties.
“The parliament has a real chance to carry out its role and elect a president away from any foreign and regional considerations.”
Al-Bizri believes that the action initiated by Khalaf and Saliba may have helped bring matters to a head after 11 failed electoral sessions.
He emphasized that the main purpose of the move was to protect the Lebanese presidential and parliamentary system.
Okais said: “What’s needed is to unify the opposition against Hezbollah and its allies and turn the presidential elections into a purely Lebanese process, if the intentions are good.
“We don’t mind holding a dialogue to discuss a presidential candidate other than Michel Moawad, provided he’s a reformist and sovereign candidate.”
Okais added that he had told the protesting deputies in the hall that what they were doing was “a noble act,” but added he had questioned what was to follow.
He highlighted what he termed a strategic and ideological divergence between the protesting MPs.
He said: “If the opposition does not agree on one name, then the protest will be in vain and similar to climbing up a tree without knowing how to get down.”
Progressive Socialist Party MP Bilal Abdallah said it was necessary to “follow a new dynamic when tackling the presidential election.”
He added: “We don’t boycott nor disrupt the process, but we urge everyone to hold more dialogue that actually generates effective results, rather than futile ones.”
Regarding the results of dialogue between Hezbollah and the Progressive Socialist Party on the presidential elections, Abdallah said: “It revolved around the need to keep elections away from current political alignments and confrontations, and avoid repeating the scenario of the former mandate.
“Dialogue with other political parties continues in order to reach an internal settlement and turn the presidential election into a purely Lebanese process.
“It seems that foreign countries do not care about Lebanon today, and solutions and follow-ups are not their priority. That’s why we took this step and we won’t stop.”
Lebanon has had neither a president nor a fully empowered Cabinet since Michel Aoun’s term ended in October.

Topics: Lebanon Parliament sit-in Melhem Khalaf Najat Saliba

Related

Lebanon stripped of voting rights at UN over unpaid annual dues
Middle-East
Lebanon stripped of voting rights at UN over unpaid annual dues
French inquiry into Beirut port blast begins as Lebanon grapples with economic, political crises
Middle-East
French inquiry into Beirut port blast begins as Lebanon grapples with economic, political crises

Israeli settler shoots Palestinian dead in land dispute

Israeli settler shoots Palestinian dead in land dispute
Updated 21 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

Israeli settler shoots Palestinian dead in land dispute

Israeli settler shoots Palestinian dead in land dispute
  • The accused claimed that he opened fire after Tariq Ma’ali tried to stab him on Al-Raisan mountain
  • His death takes to 18 the number of Palestinians killed by Israelis since the start of the year
Updated 21 January 2023
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: A 42-year-old Palestinian was gunned down and killed by an Israeli settler near Ramallah on Saturday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has said.
The accused claimed that he opened fire after Tariq Ma’ali tried to stab him on Al-Raisan mountain, near Kufur Ni’ama town, northwest of Ramallah.
Palestinian sources told Arab News that Ma’ali was seeking to reclaim his land adjacent to the plot where the settler took control three years ago. There was a verbal dispute that developed into a quarrel, during which the settler shot Ma’ali, killing him.
His death takes to 18 the number of Palestinians killed by Israelis since the start of the year, a total which includes four children. Ma’ali is the second victim of settler violence during that time.
Observers say there has been a significant increase in attacks on Palestinians by the settlers since the formation of a right-wing government in Tel Aviv.
Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian government, told Arab News that the rise reflected “the features of the extremist government’s program and policy, which relies on killing Palestinians and seizing their land.”
He added: “There is no way to confront this killing, except with an international judicial decision to protect Palestinian civilians from the terror of the Israeli army and settlers.
“We are heading for worse, more dangerous, and deteriorating conditions in the coming days.”
Political analyst Riyad Qadriya told Arab News: “The current Israeli government supports settlements, which encourages settlers to seize more Palestinian land and continue physically attacking Palestinian citizens and destroying their properties.”
He added that the killings and the deduction of funds from the Palestinian Authority “lead to frustration among the citizens and officers of the Palestinian security services, some of whom may join resistance forces.”
Hamas said the Palestinian people “will continue their struggle against the Israeli occupation and respond to continuous crimes through more qualitative attacks until its removal from the Palestinian lands.”
Meanwhile, Israeli armed forces stormed several villages in the West Bank at dawn on Saturday. They arrested a person from the town of Ajja, near Jenin, who had been shot a few days earlier.
Eyal Alima, an Israeli military analyst, told Arab News that the country’s leadership believes that “a dangerous deterioration of the security situation in the West Bank is inevitable.”
High-ranking Israeli military sources said that the incursions into Palestinian cities will continue until the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan on March 23.
An Israeli security official, who chose to remain anonymous, told Arab News: “We want to remove all elements and nutrients of tension before Ramadan, which is a sensitive period for security because of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”
Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich earlier this month took the decision to deduct $40.85 million from the PA’s funds and transfer them to Israeli families of “terror victims.”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir believes the amount deducted should be increased, reducing the fund available for Palestinian prisoners’ families.
Melhem said: “What else can we expect from Ben-Gvir and Smotrich other than measures of their terrorism and corruption?”

Topics: Israel Palestinian Ramallah settler

Related

Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm: army
Middle-East
Israeli civilian kills Palestinian at West Bank farm: army
Three more Palestinians killed by Israeli forces
Middle-East
Three more Palestinians killed by Israeli forces

Iran minister orders probe into sexual assault of teen footballers

Iran minister orders probe into sexual assault of teen footballers
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

Iran minister orders probe into sexual assault of teen footballers

Iran minister orders probe into sexual assault of teen footballers
  • The report did not specify the gender of the minors targeted in the alleged assaults
Updated 21 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s sports minister has ordered a probe into allegations of sexual assault targeting teenagers at a football academy in the country’s northeast, state media reported Saturday.
“A former media manager for the Shahr Khodro football team has claimed on social media that the parents of 15 players from this club and its academy have filed a complaint against the club and its coaches for sexually assaulting their children,” state news agency IRNA reported.
The report did not specify the gender of the minors targeted in the alleged assaults.
Shahr Khodro football club is based in the shrine city of Mashhad, Iran’s second largest city.
“Minister of Sports Hamid Sajadi two weeks ago ordered an investigation into reports of assault at a football academy for teenagers in Mashhad,” IRNA added.
Sajadi called for a “firm response” against those responsible for the incident, the agency added.
On Friday, the local newspaper Shahrara reported on its website that the families of players from the club had gathered outside the headquarters of the provincial football organization to protest the “tragedy.”
The families decided to bring the matter to the media when their protest failed to elicit a response, the daily added.
A similar controversy erupted in 2017 when an official in the Iranian football federation’s ethics committee said more than 10 teenage members of a club has been sexually assaulted.

Topics: Iran

Related

EU plans to impose fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday
Middle-East
EU plans to impose fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday
Iran hands death sentence to mentally ill man over alleged Qur’an burning
Middle-East
Iran hands death sentence to mentally ill man over alleged Qur’an burning

Latest updates

Murals beautify Makkah, depict Saudi heritage and culture for pilgrims
The beautification of Makkah continues with new murals adorning street walls on the way to the Grand Mosque. (SPA photos)
Activists fear Iranian crackdown imminent in city of Zahedan
Activists fear Iranian crackdown imminent in city of Zahedan
Proptech to expand Saudi footprint with its innovate business model
Proptech to expand Saudi footprint with its innovate business model
UAE fintech InvestSky raises $3.4m in pre-seed funding
UAE fintech InvestSky raises $3.4m in pre-seed funding
Fugitive head of people-smuggling gang nabbed on return to UK
Fugitive head of people-smuggling gang nabbed on return to UK

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.