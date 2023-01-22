Iranian currency falls to record low amid EU plans to expand sanctions against Tehran

You are here

Protesters march in central London on January 21, 2023, calling for proscription of Iran's troublesome Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. (AFP
  • 4th round of sanctions eyed over Tehran's repression against demonstrators 
  • Other EU members want to classify the Iran's IRGC as a terrorist organization
JEDDAH: Iran’s troubled currency rial fell to a record low against the US dollar on Saturday amid discussions in the European to impose new sanctions on 37 Iranian officials and organizations over the regime's brutal crackdown on protesters.

Iran's increasing isolation in the global community also comes amid warnings over Tehran's expanding role in stirring unrest within the Mideast region and for supplying drones that are causing massive death and destruction in Ukraine.

Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks have stalled. Iran has detained several European nationals and the bloc has become increasingly critical of the violent treatment of protesters and the use of executions.

Foreign ministers from the EU bloc are to agree to adopt the fourth package of sanctions on Tehran over its repression of demonstrators at an already-scheduled meeting in Brussels on Monday. 

The European Parliament called on Wednesday for the EU to list Iran’s Guards as a terrorist group, blaming the powerful force for the repression of protesters and the supply of drones to Russia. The assembly cannot compel the EU to add the force to its list, but the text was a clear political message to Tehran.

Panama’s vessel registry, the world’s largest, has withdrawn its flag from 136 ships linked to Iran’s state oil company in the last four years, the country’s maritime authority said this week.

Demonstrations have swept Iran since the Sept. 16 death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for allegedly failing to adhere to the Islamic republic’s strict dress rules.

Iran has arrested at least 14,000 people in the wave of protests, according to the UN.

Authorities have executed four people for their role in the unrest and imposed the death penalty on a total of 18, triggering widespread international outrage.

The EU has already imposed asset freezes and visa bans on more than 60 Iranian officials and entities over the crackdown on protesters, including targeting Tehran’s “morality police,” Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders and state media.

The dollar was selling for as much as 447,000 rials on Iran’s unofficial market on Saturday, compared with 430,500 the previous day, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com.

The rial has lost 29 percent of its value since nationwide protests began.




Iran's currency has lost 29 percent of its value since the Mahsa Amini nationwide protests started on Sept. 16. (WANA photo via REUTERS/File photo)

Iran’s central bank governor Mohammad Reza Farzin on Saturday blamed the fall of the rial on “psychological operations” which Tehran says its enemies are organizing to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

“Today, the central bank faces no restrictions in terms of foreign currency and gold resources and reserves, and media deceit and psychological operations are the main factors behind the fluctuation in the free exchange rate,” state broadcaster IRIB cited Farzin as saying.

Facing an inflation rate of about 50 percent, Iranians seeking safe havens for their savings have been trying to buy dollars, other hard currencies or gold.

The economic Ecoiran website blamed the continued fall of the rial on an apparent “global consensus” against Iran.

“Increasing political pressures, such as placing the Revolutionary Guards on a list of terrorist organizations, and imposing restrictions on Iran-linked ships and oil tankers ... are factors pointing to a global consensus against Iran, (which may affect) the dollar’s rate in Tehran,” Ecoiran said.

Separately, Iran’s sports minister has ordered a probe into allegations of sexual assault targeting teenagers at a football academy in the country’s northeast.

“A former media manager for the Shahr Khodro football team has claimed on social media that the parents of 15 players from this club and its academy have filed a complaint against the club and its coaches for sexually assaulting their children,” state news agency IRNA reported. Shahr Khodro football club is based in Mashhad.

On Friday, the local newspaper Shahrara reported on its website that the families of players from the club had gathered outside the headquarters of the provincial football organization to protest the “tragedy.”

(With Reuters, AFP)

Iran Protests 2022

Sugarcane season kicks off strongly in Egypt

A farmer carries sugarcane in Egypt's southern city of Luxor. (AFP file photo)
A farmer carries sugarcane in Egypt's southern city of Luxor. (AFP file photo)
Updated 22 January 2023
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Sugarcane season kicks off strongly in Egypt

A farmer carries sugarcane in Egypt's southern city of Luxor. (AFP file photo)
  • Abdel Fattah Mahmoud Abdullah told Arab News: “The Armant sugar factory receives more than 1.15 million tons of sugar cane every year, and produces around 110,000 tons of sugar … and around 50,000 tons of molasses”
Updated 22 January 2023
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: The sugarcane harvesting season has begun in Egypt, with the governorate of Upper Egypt in the country’s south a key cultivation site.

“The target is to receive approximately 7.7 million tons of sugarcane during the current harvest season to produce about 850,000 tons of sugar,” Maj. Gen. Essam El-Din El-Budaiwi, head of the Sugar and Integrated Industries Co., told Arab News.

He added that the company has eight factories in five governorates across Egypt — Aswan, Luxor, Qena, Sohag, Minya — to produce sugar from cane and beets.

Egypt’s minister of supply, Dr. Ali Al-Moselhi, recently said the country was 90 percent self-sufficiency in sugar production, following suggestions elsewhere that it was facing a shortage of the foodstuff.

Egypt will be 100 percent self-sufficient in sugar next year, the minister added.

Al-Budaiwi, however, noted that the supply price had increased to 1,100 Egyptian pounds ($37) per ton from 810 pounds last season, upping farmers’ dues to 8.47 billion pounds.

In addition, cultivated land fell by 235,000 feddans (987 sq. km) this year, compared to 248,000 feddans last year, said the official.

Despite these problems, El-Budaiwi confirmed that he was seeking to maintain supply rates within safe limits and pay farmers’ dues while implementing a plan to raise the production capacities of factories.

Abdel Fattah Mahmoud Abdullah, head of the sugar cane factories in Luxor governorate, southern Egypt, told Arab News: “The Armant sugar factory receives more than 1.15 million tons of sugar cane every year, and produces around 110,000 tons of sugar … and around 50,000 tons of molasses.”

He said that all the workers at the factory were ready to play a major role in the success of the season this year.

In Aswan governorate, southern Egypt, farmers began harvesting the cane crop from dawn, wearing gloves to protect their hands.

Commenting on the stages of sugar production, Sami Ahmed, head of Kom Ombo Sugar Factories, said that the sugar production season would continue until mid-May.

Factories operate 24 hours a day for a period of 140 consecutive days without stopping during this period, he added, and that his facilities would produce about 200,000 tons of sugar.

Egypt sugarcane

Two Yemeni detainees ‘tortured to death inside Houthi jails’

Two Yemeni detainees ‘tortured to death inside Houthi jails’
Updated 22 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Two Yemeni detainees ‘tortured to death inside Houthi jails’

Two Yemeni detainees ‘tortured to death inside Houthi jails’
  • The deaths have sparked outrage, with demands for an inquiry to bring the killers to justice
Updated 22 January 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Two Yemenis kidnapped by the Houthis died after being brutally tortured inside militia prisons, Yemeni human rights advocates and local media said on Saturday. 

The deaths have sparked outrage, with demands for an inquiry to bring the killers to justice, and an acceleration of prisoner-exchange negotiations.

One of the victims, Munaser Al-Rasas, a Yemeni expatriate working in Saudi Arabia, is believed to have been abducted while returning to his family home in the central province of Al-Bayda to celebrate Eid Al-Adha last July.

A Houthi representative on Friday notified the family of his death, but gave no further details.

Yemeni activists and friends said that Al-Rasas was tortured by the Houthis in Sanaa, and that his captors ignored numerous requests from the family to release him or at least notify them of his location.

Activists also said that Hadi Hussein Salem Al-Shani, a Yemeni soldier, had died in a Houthi jail in the capital. The Houthis reportedly returned his remains to his family for burial over the weekend without providing any details about his death.

Al-Shani, a soldier from the 153 Infantry Brigade in Al-Bayda, was seized on the battlefield in the Al-Bayda Al-Malajem region three years ago and brought to Sanaa, where he was tortured.

The two are the most recently recorded victims of the Houthi’s brutal interrogation techniques in regions under their control, including Sanaa.

In November, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedom said in a report that at least 4,200 people are being held in Houthi detention facilities.

The militia has executed 147 captives since late 2014, while 282 others have died as a result of negligence, the rights group said. A further 98 prisoners reportedly died within days of being released.

Yemeni rights organizations and activists are demanding the world exert greater pressure on the Houthis to halt these harsh practices.

“Torture inside the Houthi militia’s official and unofficial jails over the last eight years is one of the gravest breaches of international humanitarian law,” Mutahar Al-Badhiji, executive director of the Yemeni Coalition to Monitor Human Rights Violations, told Arab News on Saturday.

He called for the activation of prisoner-exchange agreements and discussions for the release of thousands of war captives.

“Prisoner exchange is one of the Stockholm Agreement’s unresolved outcomes. This is a humanitarian issue that affects many people, whether they reside inside Houthi territory or in legitimate (government) territory, and it must be addressed from a humanitarian perspective, without political or military motivations,” Al-Badhiji said, referring to the UN-brokered agreement signed between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in the Swedish capital in 2018.

Other Yemeni activists, including Amat Al-Salam Al-Hajj, chairperson of the Abductees’ Mothers Association, an umbrella group representing thousands of female family members of civilian war captives, said that the news of detainees’ deaths is worrying for families who fear their loved ones may meet a similar fate.

“This news came as a shock to the mothers of the abductees, who are awaiting the death of their sons. Mothers, spouses and sons are all experiencing psychological distress,” she said.

Yemenis Houthis

Iran judiciary to rule on famed filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s release, says lawyer

Jafar Panahi. (AFP file photo)
Jafar Panahi. (AFP file photo)
Updated 22 January 2023
AFP

Iran judiciary to rule on famed filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s release, says lawyer

Jafar Panahi. (AFP file photo)
  • Panahi’s conviction followed his support for mass protests in 2009 against the disputed results of that year’s presidential election which saw Mahmoud Ahmadinejad win a second term
Updated 22 January 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s judiciary is to rule by Friday on whether to release celebrated filmmaker Jafar Panahi on bail after his conviction was overturned by the Supreme Court, his lawyer said on Saturday.
Panahi, 62, who has won a string of awards at European film festivals, was arrested on July 11 and had been due to serve a six-year sentence handed down in 2010 after his conviction for “propaganda against the system.”
But on Oct. 15, the Supreme Court quashed the conviction and ordered a retrial.
Judicial officials “told me that they will make a decision about Panahi by the end of the week,” said his lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht.
“Panahi’s case had remained blocked in the courts since mid-October, but it was finally sent to the Court of Appeal on Monday to launch the legal proceedings.

BACKGROUND

Filmmaker Jafar Panahi’s conviction followed his support for mass protests in 2009 against the disputed results of that year’s presidential election.

“By law, he should immediately be released on bail and his case reviewed again,” the lawyer said.
Panahi won a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2000 for his film “The Circle.”
In 2015, he won the Golden Bear at Berlin for “Taxi Tehran,” while in 2018, he won the best screenplay prize at Cannes for “Three Faces.”
Panahi’s conviction followed his support for mass protests in 2009 against the disputed results of that year’s presidential election which saw Mahmoud Ahmadinejad win a second term.
As well as the six-year jail term, the court sentenced Panahi to a 20-year ban on directing or writing films, traveling or even speaking to the media. However, he has continued to live and work in Iran.
According to his lawyer, Panahi already suffered from health problems before his arrest and contracted a serious skin disease in prison.
Doctors say he needs to be treated “outside prison,” the lawyer added.
Panahi’s July arrest came after he attended a court hearing for fellow film director Mohammad Rasoulof, who had been detained a few days earlier.
Rasoulof was released from prison on Jan. 7 after being granted a two-week furlough for health reasons, said his lawyer.
Separately, a court ordered the release on bail of activist Arash Sadeghi, who was detained during mass protests in October against the death in custody of Masha Amini following her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress code for women, the Etemad newspaper reported.

 

Iran Jafar Panahi

Tunisia detains anti-Saied politician

Tunisia detains anti-Saied politician
Updated 22 January 2023
AFP

Tunisia detains anti-Saied politician

Tunisia detains anti-Saied politician
  • Tunis military appeals court on Friday sentenced Makhlouf to 14 months in prison with immediate effect, his lawyer Ines Harrath said
Updated 22 January 2023
AFP

TUNIS: Plainclothes security officers in Tunisia detained a prominent critic of President Kais Saied in the early hours of Saturday after a military court ruling, his lawyer said.
Seifeddine Makhlouf had been found guilty of insulting police during a standoff at Tunis airport in March 2021.
Makhlouf, head of Islamist nationalist party Al-Karama, shouted “down with the coup” and “long live Tunisia” before being bundled into a car, according to a Facebook video posted by the lawyer.
Rights groups say military trials of civilians have become increasingly common in Tunisia since a power grab by Saied.
Tunis military appeals court on Friday sentenced Makhlouf to 14 months in prison with immediate effect, his lawyer Ines Harrath said.
A court had initially sentenced him to five months’ jail.
“Around 25 officers in plainclothes surrounded his house at 11 p.m.,” Harrath said.
After a two-hour standoff, “they came into the house and he left with them.”
Makhlouf has been a prominent critic of Saied, who in July 2021 froze parliament and seized far-reaching executive powers in what critics have called a “coup” and an attack on the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings more than a decade ago.
Saied later took control of the judiciary and pushed through a new constitution giving his office almost unlimited powers.
Makhlouf in March 2021 led a group of Al-Karama MPs to Tunis airport in a bid to force authorities to lift a travel ban against a woman barred from boarding her flight, sparking a standoff that was widely shared online.
The court on Friday also sentenced several other Al-Karama members and a lawyer to shorter prison sentences, but they were not immediately detained.
The head of the National Salvation Front opposition alliance told journalists on Saturday that the rulings reflected “a mentality of vengeance.”
Ahmed Nejib Chebbi said: “We’re seeing the killing of freedoms and the destruction of democracy.”
“There’s a desire to decapitate the leadership of the civilian and political opposition.”
A statement on the presidency’s Facebook late on Friday called for efforts to “tackle all the corrupt and those who believe they are above the law.”

 

Tunisia

Activists fear Iranian crackdown imminent in city of Zahedan

Activists fear Iranian crackdown imminent in city of Zahedan
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

Activists fear Iranian crackdown imminent in city of Zahedan

Activists fear Iranian crackdown imminent in city of Zahedan
  • The capital of Sistan-Baluchistan was the site of massacre of 66 protesters on ‘Bloody Friday’ in September
  • Residents say checkpoints have been set up around the city, and that many people have been detained
Updated 22 January 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Reports from Iran suggest authorities are set to clamp down on the city of Zahedan, the site of assaults on protesters in 2022 that left multiple people dead or injured.
Sixty-six people are known to have died after security forces opened fire on demonstrators on Sept. 30, a day subsequently known as “Bloody Friday,” at a march to protest the death earlier that month of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police for not wearing her hijab correctly.
A number of people told the Guardian that at least 15 checkpoints had been established across Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern Sunni-majority Sistan-Baluchistan province, and that multiple arrests had taken place.
One man named Mohammad told the paper: “All entrances and exits to and from the city have been blocked and they’ve set up checkpoints. We have no idea how many were detained (or) where they were taken.”
Farzin Kadkhodaei, a human rights activist from Baluchistan, said that police had started filming protesters in order to identify and arrest them later. “People are being abducted from homes, parks and, from Jan. 1, they’ve started making mass arrests. We don’t even know if they’re alive or dead.”
Kadkhodaei said that at least 114 people had been detained so far, at least one had been brutally tortured, and that families were forced to visit courts on the off chance of seeing their arrested relatives.
“The release of minors who have been arrested depends entirely on the mood of the guards that day,” he said. “They released a few teenagers and the rest are still in prison.”
One detainee, 18-year-old Shoaib Mirbaluchzehi-Regi, has reportedly been denied legal help and tortured into confessing to membership of an armed group. He now faces the death penalty, activists told the Guardian.
Sistan-Baluchistan has taken the brunt of much of the Iranian regime’s response to the protests.
One demonstrator, identified only as Sara, told the Guardian: “Security forces have been attacking the Baloch areas for about two weeks. At least 15 checkpoints have been set up in and around our city this week. They will try to threaten us and we are not going to be afraid.
“This government has discriminated against the Balochis, Kurds, Sunnis, Baha’is and other national minorities since the beginning (of the Islamic Republic). But these discriminations are more painful in (Sistan-)Baluchistan. Because they are both Baloch and Sunni, and Baluchistan is the poorest region of Iran.”
Skylar Thompson, head of advocacy at Human Rights Activists in Iran, said facts on the ground about the situation in Zahedan were hard to confirm.
“We don’t have information that the city is under siege but it is the only place in Iran where the protests are continuing,” she told the Guardian. “It’s true that the atmosphere in the city does feel rather unsafe. We have noted that there are more checkpoints in the city. But I think that this is due to the appointment of a new governor.”

Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Zahedan

