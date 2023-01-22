Personal record no consolation for Eddie Howe as Newcastle drop points at Palace

LONDON: Eddie Howe became the first English manager to go 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League - but it comes as no consolation as Newcastle United let two top flight points slip through their fingers against Crystal Palace.

As has been the case so often against the Eagles, United came up short in the final third, failing to take advantage of their utter dominance from start to finish at Selhurst Park.

The result, although flavoured with disappointment, does take Howe's men back to third in the table, leapfrogging Manchester United who take on Premier League runaway leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Howe now stands alone as the only homegrown manager to put together such a lengthy unbeaten run in the top flight, but his side have lost ground in their bid to cement a Champions League spot as their own.

Despite injury fears, Newcastle were able to name an unchanged team from the side that battled to a late, late 1-0 win over a resilient Fulham at St James' Park six days earlier.

Fears Bruno Guimaraes would miss the encounter with an ankle problem were unfounded as the popular Brazilian lined up in the United midfield engine-room.

Last week's goal hero Alexander Isak, as well as Allan Saint-Maximin started on the bench again at Selhurst Park.

And Bruno & Co started where they left off against the Cottagers as Joe Willock found space down the left having been set away by the Brazilian, only for his cross to be turned wide by in-form Miguel Almiron at the back post. It was an opportunity that has so often this season hit the back of the net for the Magpies' top scorer.

Dan Burn was next to pepper the Palace goal with a powerful half volley that stung the palms of Vicente Guaita after some silky build up play by Sean Longstaff and Kieran Trippier.

United were lining them up as the first 45 wore on and Joelinton could and should have done better when found by the marauding Fabian Schar. His shot, though, was weak and comfortable for Guaita.

United then had a penalty call turned down when a goal-bound Joelinton strike was deflected off a Palace arm and then on to Guaita, but referee Craig Pawson refused to be swayed.

Palace's only chance of the half came right as the 45 closed with Chris Richards nodding a corner wide from the penalty spot. It would have been a goal the Eagles scarcely deserved.

After the break the one-way traffic continued as Trippier's well-worked corner routine ended up on the head of Wilson, but the No.9 could not break the stalemate with a guided header.

The Magpies kept knocking on the Palace door, but couldn't quite find that finishing touch. Sven Botman, a colossus at the back in United's push up the table, headed another Trippier corner wide.

Totally against the run of play this one almost slipped away from United. Over complicating things in their own third, the ball was lost and, and Palace pounced on it as substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta smashed one goalwards, only for Nick Pope, a relative spectator to that point, produce one of the saves of the season to keep things level.

Having thrown on their big guns from reserve, United went for the jugular and it was a player called from the bench who almost won it - Isak rose highest in a crowded area but his header was straight at Guaita. An inch or two either side and it was another late goal and three points claimed. Fellow sub Saint-Maximin also saw a shot deflected wide late on.

It very much feels like two points dropped for United and Howe, however with battles on another valuable front ahead - they play Southampton in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday - coming through unscathed with a point was the bare minimum.